Waterloo, Iowa March 31, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Schwartz read an email from Todd Obadal of Waterloo wondering why no sirens were heard during the tornado warning period in Waterloo on Saturday, March 28. Sheriff Tony Thompson said that he is investigating the matter, and that two companies involved in communicating the signal from the National Weather Service to the sirens have not provided adequate responses. He will continue to press his inquiries. He noted that the sirens aren’t designed to be heard by people inside buildings, and that people are able to get weather warnings via cell phone.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. Various department heads and elected officials reported on how they were scheduling staffing while county buildings are largely closed to the public and employees are supposed to be exercising caution and practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most departments had employees working from home, or alternating shifts, or shortening workdays, or a combination of these and other practices.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held March 24, 2020 and March 26, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

The Board discussed County preparedness for COVID-19. Schwartz said the two-week period of paid administrative leave for county employees expires today, and he recommended that the period be extended for two more weeks. Human Resources Director Debi Bunger agreed, saying that many department heads are nervous about bringing all staff back full time, and that once full staff is back the Board should discuss a phase-in process for allowing the public back into county buildings. Laylin said that when the paid administrative leave period ends, some departments want a few days to ramp up to full staffing.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the period of paid administrative leave for county employees instructed by their departments to not report for work due to the COVID-19 pandemic be extended for two weeks through April 14.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz and County Attorney Brian Williams said that the Iowa Attorney General has opined that local governments may issue their own shelter-in-place orders only if that authority is explicitly granted by the governor. Laylin asked about having barriers like Plexiglas windows at counters in the courthouse as it reopens for business. Building Superintendent Rory Geving said that it could be done. Laylin said that District Court Administrator Linda Nilges asked if people visiting the courthouse for court business could be asked health questions before gaining entry. County Auditor Grant Veeder said that other courthouses in the state are requiring this of all visitors and he thought Black Hawk County should do the same. Laylin agreed, and said this could be done without an action by the Board.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor