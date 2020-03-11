Waterloo, Iowa March 5, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: Craig White.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, White absent.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Trelka addressed a news story about a meeting of the County Commission on Veteran Affairs at which a petition of no confidence in VA Director Yolando Loveless was presented. Trelka said that he has full confidence in the VA Commission and their ability to address their internal matters. Laylin said that she was at the meeting and there was a grand show of support for Loveless, and that the Commission recently completed a performance evaluation of Loveless which was very favorable. Little said it was unfortunate that he had to hear of the petition through the newspaper rather than directly from the petitioners. Schwartz said that he had faith in VA Commission Chair Glen Keith’s leadership.

Schwartz said that today’s hearing was due to new state requirements that show that the state doesn’t trust local government. He said the supervisors are good stewards of the county.

At Nine-oh-five o’clock (9:05) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on proposed adoption of a resolution establishing the total maximum property tax dollars that may be certified for levy for general county services and total maximum property tax dollars that may be certified for levy for rural county services.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka to open the Public Hearing on the FY21 Budget proposed total maximum property tax dollars that may be certified for levy for general county services and total maximum property tax dollars that may be certified for levy for rural county services. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file.

Finance Director James Perry said that the law change was in order to provide more transparency in the local budget process. He said that at this hearing the Board must approve maximum levies for the General and Rural Funds which the final budget may not exceed. He said the Debt Service and Mental Health/Disability Services Funds are not involved. He said that the rates and levies being used as the maximums are very close to what will be presented for approval on March 24. Schwartz said Perry did a good job of getting the budget in the condition that the Board wanted. Little said that Perry did an excellent job considering the short time he has been employed by the county. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the maximum property tax dollars for General County Services and Rural County Services for FY 2021 shall not exceed the following: General County Services – $29,651,987; Rural County Services – $3,257,698. The Maximum Property Tax dollars requested in either General County Services or Rural County Services for FY 2021 does represent an increase greater than 102% from the Maximum Property Tax dollars requested for FY 2020.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka to direct the Finance Director to advertise for a PUBLIC HEARING on the proposed Black Hawk County Budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 to be held on March 24, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa. Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said he had just returned from the National Association of Counties’ Legislative Conference in Washington D.C. He will present a report on his experience, which included hearing about a joint effort between NACo and the National Sheriff’s Association that has produced a study on pretrial health care benefits in county jails and their impact on recidivism.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor