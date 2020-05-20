Waterloo, Iowa May 12, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously. Schwartz and Little attended electronically via Zoom

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Peter Schneider thanked the Board for responding to his letter about the difficulties faced by livestock farmers during the pandemic. Little said that there was an action on the agenda for the Board to receive the letter and place it on file.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 26,194.75

IPERS ipers 219,011.34

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 984.78

IRS fed pay 57,056.41

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 4,875.56

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,209.14

SSA fica 96,153.40

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 130.00

A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM svc 40.00

AHLERS & COONEY svc 1,207.50

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,845.00

COURIER publ 815.32

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 272.72

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SERVICES svc 9,246.37

FULLER, ANGELA svc 560.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 300.00

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 2,450.00

HOLBACH DENNIS rent 200.00

KARENS PRINT RITE supl 1,306.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 602.38

MENARDS WLOO prts 629.42

NAPHCARE INC svc 214,901.80

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

svc 1,015.00

OWL INVESTMENTS rent 400.00

P&K MIDWEST eq rpr 103.03

PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC

supl 193.22

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS svc 721.65

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 250.00

SANDEES LTD supl 11.65

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 40.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 1,484.69

WEX BANK misc 161.72

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 470.00

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 11.00

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 262.40

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 87.70

PECU oth pay 24,758.83

ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC supl 36.20

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 342.25

BHC LANDFILL svc 230.27

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 370.43

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC

eq lse 455.58

CF UTILITIES data 443.70

CF UTILITIES util 91.53

CF UTILITIES data 353.19

DALY, VRENAE ref 128.00

DOLLESLAGER RICK svc 400.00

EASTGATE ESTATES rent 250.00

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 143.62

GALE MOTE ASSOCIATES svc 365.63

GALLS INC supl 128.95

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE wtr 100.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC eq 617.01

GULBRANSON’S APPLIANCE SVC

svc 95.78

HOWARD, ANGIE ref 64.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,636.10

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

IA STATE SHERIFFS & DEPUTIES ASSOC educ 25.00

U OF IA svc 1,880.00

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC

svc 1,000.00

LPC CONNECT data 163.80

MCOMBER, BARRETT ref 606.10

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 832.00

MOTEL 6 rooms 550.00

O’CONNOR, KRISTI ref 425.12

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 213.60

PRESTIGE svc 239.31

RCK INVESTMENTS rent 225.00

REVOLORIO, AMY ref 400.00

RYDELL CHEV INC svc 80.00

SACRED HEART CHURCH rent 150.00

SCHOER, SHELLY ref 1,400.00

SUCCESSLINK svc 2,291.69

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE

supl 217.12

UPS svc 62.51

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 336.00

US CREMATION SOCIETY svc 2,000.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 40.01

VISA misc 369.17

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 224.82

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 100.00

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 63.50

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 242.00

IPERS ipers 2,461.04

IRS fed pay 639.11

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.69

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 428.36

SSA fica 1,406.00

SHOWALTER, KAREN mil 87.75

PECU oth pay 139.81

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 106.00

STATE ELECTION ADMIN TRAINING dues 150.00

US POST OFFICE svc 1,205.00

US POST OFFICE svc 5,000.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 121.00

IPERS ipers 789.46

IRS fed pay 212.96

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 369.28

COUNTY SOCIAL SVCS

alloc 2,666,557.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,453.25

IPERS ipers 14,073.42

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 57.02

IRS fed pay 3,685.72

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 93.75

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 5,366.40

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 70.00

PECU oth pay 3,666.86

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,606.00

IPERS ipers 27,987.12

IRS fed pay 9,679.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 480.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 14,500.60

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 28.00

ANTON SALES prts 1,191.38

ASPRO INC supl 171.27

BLACK HILLS ENERGY util 186.44

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 26.88

CLAPSADDLE-GARBER ASSOCIATES INC (CGA) svc 4,415.75

FIX TIRE CO fuel 67.23

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIPeq rpr 31,248.32

CITY OF HUDSON util 34.70

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 80.26

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 29.00

PECU oth pay 1,599.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

eq 645.52

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 840.00

BHC LANDFILL svc 18.00

CF UTILITIES util 7.25

CENTURYLINK tel 48.01

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 146.79

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 2,228.30

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 173.29

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 228.47

LIBERTY TIRE RECYCLING svc 722.97

LPC CONNECT tel 38.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 27.27

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

prts 239.93

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 58.71

STOKES WELDING supl 277.96

TAYLOR CONSTRUCTION

svc 44,263.52

THOMAS JAMES svc 17.50

WENDLING QUARRIES INC

supl 3,641.03

RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND COTT SYSTEMS supl 90.30

OWENS KING CO svc 1,785.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 17.00

IPERS ipers 312.20

IRS fed pay 58.92

SSA fica 143.92

KEEFE SUPL CO food 795.26

MCKEE FOODS food 26.06

MENARDS WLOO supl 103.02

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 89.84

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB dues 100.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 3,687.50

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 17,999.51

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 48,022.25

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,010.78

SELF INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC

eq rpr 1,100.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,100.75

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 205.00

IPERS ipers 1,304.08

IRS fed pay 508.05

SSA fica 618.94

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.25

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 128.76

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 7,748.74

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,967.00

LPC CONNECT tel 261.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 206.71

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 179.00

IPERS ipers 1,303.84

IRS fed pay 387.24

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 637.88

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 4.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,006.00

IPERS ipers 8,667.24

IRS fed pay 1,928.57

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,795.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 195.00

SSA fica 4,124.50

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 7.00

BHC TREASURER svc 11,736.67

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 61.40

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.62

PECU oth pay 2,332.50

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas gave a slide presentation projecting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the county’s Secondary Roads budget. She said that the Iowa Department of Transportation is forecasting a 25% reduction in revenues allocated to counties because of a reduction of traffic volume, which reduces the gas tax collected, and a slowdown in auto sales, which reduces sales tax on vehicle sales. She said local property taxes transferred into the Secondary Roads Fund would probably not be affected in FY21 and local option taxes would not be affected in FY20. She said she would defer capital item purchases as long as possible, and if the situation doesn’t improve by December 2020, she could possibly start dropping capital items from the budget.

County Auditor Grant Veeder said that absentee ballot requests through May 11 for the June 2 Primary Election totaled 13,176, which exceeds the total voters in the 2018 primary (8,573), when there were 1,202 absentee ballots. He said 17 people have voted absentee at the courthouse since voting began there on May 4.

Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said that county parks in Iowa reopened last week but there was not a large turnout last weekend in Black Hawk County. He expected larger numbers this weekend but not full capacity.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 5, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SECONDARY ROADS 5,994.72 HEALTH INSURANCE TRUST FUND 5,994.72

2. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of April 30, 2020.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “A” LIQUOR LICENSE (LL) submitted by Beaver Hills Country Club, 8230 Beaver Hills Drive, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST RESPONSIBLE BID received from Tschiggfrie Excavating, Dubuque, IA, for FY21 Longitudinal Sub drain project number L-7005, on Ansborough Ave and Hammond Ave in Black Hawk County with a bid of $60,069.50 be awarded and for the chair to sign the contract, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that the subdrains should drain away water and help prevent frostboils, and she was trying this on roads with heavy truck traffic. She said the next part of the project would be to remix the gravel on these roads with a chemical stabilizer that would cost $65,000. Little said this was an experiment, and the timing was bad to spend $150,000 on it. Laylin said that it had been experimented on elsewhere and found to be effective. Nicholas said that it has been used successfully in several Iowa counties including Cerro Gordo, and is commonly used in Third World countries.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the STATEMENT OF COMPLETION and FINAL ACCEPTANCE OF WORK for Project 909 Gilbertville Shop Electrical & Communications be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and authorize and direct the Engineer’s Office to make final payment in the amount of $2,263.72 with a total project cost of $45,274.34 as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer (Project contracted at $43,497.00, liquidated damages assessed – $0 contractor, Ryan’s Electrical Services, Ankeny, Iowa).

Nicholas said that the project came in under budget thanks to much of the work being done by her crew.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the STATEMENT OF COMPLETION and FINAL ACCEPTANCE OF WORK for Project 909 Gilbertville Shop Plumbing, Mechanical & HVAC be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and authorize and direct the Engineer’s Office to make final payment in the amount of $2,691.63 with a total project cost of $53,832.44 as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer (Project contracted at $57,354.44, liquidated damages assessed – $0 contractor, Hudson Hardware Plumbing and Heating, Hudson, Iowa).

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the APPOINTMENT of Tracy Richmond as a representative for the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission be approved, effective May 12, 2020 with term ending June 30, 2022. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LETTER from Peter Schneider regarding pork production be received and placed on file.

Mr. Schneider said the letter outlined the hardships farmers are facing, and while he didn’t want to put their needs above everyone else, they wanted people to know the unique circumstances they are facing. Trelka asked if the Board could assist farmers in getting access to state and federal assistance. Schwartz said he would forward Mr. Schneider’s letter to the state.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board discussed adopting a policy that all individuals including employees will be required to wear facial coverings when entering county facilities (excluding the Jail) starting May 12, 2020 until the Board of Supervisors takes action to rescind facial covering requirements.

The Board discussed various aspects of the policy. White said that cleaning the tongs used to give facemasks to individuals entering the courthouse after each use would be problematic. Little said that the Lafayette Street entrance, which some employees have access to, should be closed to all so that the policy could be uniformly enforced. Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said that sheriff’s deputies should still be allowed to use it. District Court Administrator Linda Nilges said that judges should too. Schwartz said this issue should be addressed in a separate action. Little said that the proposed policy shouldn’t be effective until sufficient disposable masks are available. Geving said that he expected an order of 2,000 on May 15. Schwartz recommended a total order of 20,000. White said that employees should be required to wear masks immediately instead of kicking the can down the road. Laylin asked if County Attorney Brian Williams had reviewed the policy. Williams said that Schwartz had discussed its legality with him but he had not seen the written policy, but he should be able to review it by May 18.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that all individuals including employees will be required to wear facial coverings when entering county facilities (excluding the Jail) starting May 18, 2020 until the Board of Supervisors takes action to rescind facial covering requirements, with the policy amended to say that tongs used to give masks to individuals entering a building be cleaned according to best practices, and the action is contingent upon a sufficient supply of disposable facemasks being procured.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: Little, White. Resolution adopted.

Laylin said that she wished to change her vote to “nay,” because she wanted to make sure legal counsel reviewed the policy before it is enacted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that all individuals including employees will be required to wear facial coverings when entering county facilities (excluding the Jail) starting May 18, 2020 until the Board of Supervisors takes action to rescind facial covering requirements, with the policy amended to say that tongs used to give masks to individuals entering a building be cleaned according to best practices, and the action is contingent upon a sufficient supply of disposable facemasks being procured, and upon approval of County Attorney Brian Williams.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: White.

ABSENT (Due to temporary loss of electronic transmission): Little. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz said that he talked to Per Mar Security Manager Todd Parman about additional security guards to screen individuals for temperatures, and that it would cost $29.00 an hour to add someone. Schwartz said that when jury trials begin in July there could be over 100 people needing to be screened at once, meaning long lines. Laylin said that she thought temperature screening would work best at the departmental level. White said that once a person with symptoms is allowed in the building, the whole area is contaminated. Trelka said it would be difficult to enforce, and wondered if Human Resources could provide guidelines for departments to monitor for symptoms and remind employees to frequently self-evaluate.

Schwartz revisited the issue of using the Lafayette Street entrance, which some employees can access with their remote key fobs (see above). Trelka said the entrance should only be available to deputy sheriffs (wearing masks) during business hours, but should be open outside of business hours to authorized employees. White disagreed. District Court Chief Judge KellyAnn Lekar said that she would appreciate it if judges would have access during business hours as well, since it is a security issue for them to not use the main entrance.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka that the Lafayette Street entrance to the courthouse not be accessible to employees during business hours except for deputy sheriffs and judges wearing masks, but that it be open outside of business hours to authorized employees. Motion carried, White voting no.

Trelka said he wanted to have a plan for bringing employees back to work. Schwartz said the Board needed to act that day on administrative leave, since its previous order was expiring. Little said it should be continued week to week. Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said that departments need a heads-up so that they may inform their employees of the plans for bringing them back. Trelka suggested that paid administrative leave be extended one week, and that department heads be asked to tell the Board next week their plans for reopening.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin to continue paid administrative leave through May 19, 2020, and to ask department heads and elected officials to present plans at the May 19, 2020 meeting of the Board of Supervisors for returning to full staffing. Motion carried.

Schwartz asked Geving for an update on social distancing floor stickers and Plexiglas sheets. Geving said that the Plexiglas installation is nearly complete and the floor stickers were to arrive on May 15. Little asked if there would be a supply of additional Plexiglas. Geving said yes. He said he is ordering more gloves and has point-and-shoot thermometers on order.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White said that former supervisor Frank Magsamen suffered the loss of two brothers within days of each other the week prior, and asked people to send their condolences.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor