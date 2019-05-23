Waterloo, Iowa May 14, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

NEOPOST USA INC svc 10,000.00

COLLECTION SVC CTR

oth pay 1,056.70

IRS fed pay 55,942.51

SSA fica 94,351.92

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 127.50

MEYER, BRITTANI svc 581.50

AHLERS & COONEY svc 1,655.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 400.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 10,152.69

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 688.70

CHIEF supl 6.99

COURIER publ 490.69

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 16,991.98

FASTENAL CO prts 95.94

FORD JILL S svc 173.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 500.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 244.32

KRUSE DAVID rent 325.00

LIND-DAHL rent 200.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 634.68

MENARDS WLOO supl 374.35

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 475.00

MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS svc 225.50

NEOPOST USA INC supl 140.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,890.36

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 385.00

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 62.99

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 628.79

SANDEES LTD supl 84.50

SCHROCK PROPERTIES rent 200.00

STOP STICK LTD svc 2,264.00

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

svc 3,662.03

WD INVESTMENTS rent 300.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 1,229.21

WEX BANK fuel 410.06

ANDERSON-HOLMES TASHA mil 39.59

HINZ DAVID food 19.00

ROBINSON CLAUDIA misc 159.96

STEFFEN HELEN R mil 82.29

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 642.20

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 492.50

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 674.45

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 219.30

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 85.15

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 5,400.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,562.50

PECU oth pay 24,056.50

RADIUS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

oth pay 225.83

TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC

oth pay 165.74

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 550.00

ALTOBELL, BROOKE ref 90.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 55.99

ARTISAN CEILING SYSTEMS

svc 900.00

BHC SOLID WASTE svc 621.92

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 62.72

BRUNSON, JENNIFER rent 500.00

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC

svc 455.58

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC alloc 2,251.32

CF UTILITIES svc 550.27

CENTURYLINK tel 58.46

CHAPMAN FUNERAL HOME

svc 2,500.00

COUNTRY BOY ENTERPRISES

rent 200.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 80.37

DEN HERDER VETERINARY HOSPITAL svc 110.48

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 98.40

EICK, NATALIE ref 250.00

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC

fuel 3,460.58

EVELAND JOHN rent 200.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

prts 106.53

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 615.40

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 423.32

GALLS supl 182.00

GREENWAY svc 2,835.19

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 225.00

HOLIDAY INN DES MOINES AIRPORT educ 336.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,473.05

IOWA CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC

svc 70.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

JONES , MICHAEL K rent 225.00

KEYSTONE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES supl 135.00

LIBERTY CAR CO PROPERTY

rent 225.00

LPC CONNECT data 478.01

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 42.00

MCDONALD SUPL supl 14.00

MEDIACOM svc 337.06

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 5,411.61

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 61.11

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 5,659.82

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8,306.46

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 15.46

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 107.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 445.77

MPH INDUSTRIES INC eq 3,150.00

NATL COUNCIL FOR BEHAVIORAL HLTH educ 2,200.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 2,090.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 250.00

OELWEIN PUBLISHING publ 120.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 242.05

OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 150.00

OREILLY AUTO STORES supl 46.95

ORTMAN HOLLY svc 12.00

PEACH BASKET RENTALS rent 200.00

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 155.00

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 38.12

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 234.95

PREGLER PROPERTIES rent 750.00

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS

supl 216.37

PROIMAGE PUBLISHING supl 198.00

PROMO DIRECT supl 4,077.96

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB misc 644.20

SHINDIGG PHOTOGRAPHY svc 40.00

SPECIAL OLYMPICS IA misc 1,875.00

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE

prts 18.02

THOMPSON PROPERTY MGMT

rent 200.00

TOTAL BACKFLOW RESOURCES INC educ 135.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL

svc 145.00

US CREMATION SOCIETY svc 2,000.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 40.01

VISA misc 1,031.59

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,554.30

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 67.80

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 1,079.71

WLOO WATER WORKS util 100.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 136.83

WICKHAM FRANK rent 250.00

XL INVESTMENTS rent 325.00

SELBY, TOKI mil 166.14

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 368.00

SSA fica 840.34

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 47.04

SHOWALTER, KAREN reimb 324.12

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 330.00

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 192.50

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 90.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 1,260.74

OFFICE DEPOT supl 27.24

S WLOO CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN rent 30.00

US POST OFFICE svc 1,180.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 1,532.12

SSA fica 2,952.86

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 10.00

KIEFER, APRIL mil 243.75

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 4.86

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 177.50

RURAL BASIC FUND

IRS fed pay 4,428.57

SSA fica 7,221.66

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 13.00

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 97.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

PECU oth pay 4,379.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 7,042.54

SSA fica 12,377.90

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 13.12

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 33.34

FIX TIRE CO fuel 285.30

CITY OF HUDSON util 33.15

MENARDS CF supl 218.30

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 134.00

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 29.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 230.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 25.00

POLK CO SHERIFF oth pay 373.53

PECU oth pay 1,730.50

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL eq rent 6.90

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 179.80

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 120.96

CF UTILITIES util 6.98

CF UTILITIES util 75.00

CENTURYLINK tel 44.86

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 82.44

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 3,364.53

E CENTRAL IA COOP fuel 12,572.02

GROSSE STEEL CO prts 62.00

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 166.15

CITY OF IONIA misc 500.00

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES svc 100.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 350.71

LIBERTY TIRE RECYCLING svc 317.84

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 829.54

ROAD MACHINERY & SUPPLIES CO supl 184.74

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 217.68

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS fed pay 80.56

SSA fica 177.64

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,609.94

MCKEE FOODS food 31.38

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB

misc 1,323.15

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND KOCH CONSTRUCTION svc 22,494.50

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 5,271.03

RURAL SEWER FUND

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 118.50

URBAN SVCS svc 2,960.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 20,335.65

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 241,347.48

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 62,355.53

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 867.80

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,281.10

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 869.23

SSA fica 1,210.46

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.75

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 122.76

GRAINCOMM III eq rent 5,463.64

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 2,059.40

BERGEN PLBG HEATING & COOLING INC svc 633.89

CF UTILITIES util 550.00

CENTURYLINK tel 66.45

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,909.00

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 817.94

LPC CONNECT tel 254.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 214.51

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 244.41

PROMOS 911 INC supl 1,998.64

US CELLULAR eq rent 2,595.84

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IRS fed pay 343.27

SSA fica 576.84

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 2,135.10

SSA fica 4,447.94

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

BHC TREASURER svc 12,041.67

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 57.20

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 25.84

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,445.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

PECU oth pay 2,364.50

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that construction has started on Marquis Road, which is closed except for residents. Letters have gone out to area residents for the Grundy Road project meeting on May 22. The meeting will be at Zion Lutheran Church unless Grundy Road is too wet, in which case it will be held at the Dike Community Hall.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 7, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SECONDARY ROADS 11,380.20 HEALTH INSURANCE TRUST FUND 11,380.20

SOCIAL SERVICES 1,027.29 GENERAL FUND 1,027.29

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Lodge Construction and Paulsen Electric Co. of Waterloo.

3. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of April 30, 2019.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

2. The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

3. The allowable/disallowable FAMILY FARM CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

C. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for East Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative, Urbana, Iowa for placement of underground electric utility on County right-of-way along Teem Rd and E Dunkerton Rd as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CORRECTION to the three year CONTRACT EXTENSION between Black Hawk County and the Cedar Bend Humane Society effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022 for Basic Animal Care Services at a rate of $27,285.96 per year ($2,206.96 per month) instead of $26,748.31 per year ($2,259.03 per month). Confined Animal Pickup Services at a rate of $38.60 for live deer and $25.75 for all other animals, Dead Animal Pickup Services in the amount of $38.60 for deer with a $60 disposal fee between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with an additional rate of $50 for after-hours services, and with an annual increase of 1% for all contract fees for the unincorporated areas of Black Hawk County be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive and place on file the Certificate of Insurance with the County Auditor.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Mätt Construction, Inc., Sumner, Iowa for the FY20 Gilbertville Maintenance Building at 5502 South Raymond Rd., in Gilbertville, Black Hawk County with a bid of $249,000.00 (Engineer’s estimate $240,000.00) be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer,

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the RE-APPOINTMENT of Jeff Griffin to the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission be approved, effective July 1, 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for a Laborer/Equipment Operator I (full-time, replacement) effective May 17, 2019 as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Jan A. Stangeland on taxes owed for 2018/2019 installments in the amount of $3,350.00 for Parcel #8814-27-429-027 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES DUE AND PAYABLE of the submitted persons, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees and cost, in accordance with the provision of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be suspended and that future property taxes on property owned by the persons will be suspended for such time as the persons remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the persons receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

The Board discussed Finance Director Susan Deaton’s recommendation that unassigned general fund reserves be transferred annually for capital expenditures, initially $500,000 for general capital improvement and $100,000 for technical equipment, as discussed during FY20 budget deliberations. Schwartz and Laylin agreed. White said that he would rather wait and get input from Deaton’s replacement. Little said that he had a concern about making a decision about such a large amount of money, and had brought his concern to Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk. Burk said that the Board could take action without a public hearing, but he thought it would be prudent to invite public comment given the large amount. Trelka said that he would like a date certain to be set. Little said that the hearing could be set for June 11, when Schwartz would be able to attend the meeting in person.

The Board discussed endorsing a moratorium on concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) factory farm operations. Schwartz said that constituents have approached him about the lack of local control on the siting of CAFOs. He said 22 counties have passed resolutions asking the state to issue a moratorium until the master matrix is reconstituted to provide more local control. He said CAFOs are the main cause of polluted water in the state. Margaret Whiting presented the Board with a petition calling for the moratorium, and said that CAFOs are causing Iowa’s water quality to worsen every year, and that Iowa is the second largest contributor to nitrates polluting the Gulf of Mexico. Renata Sack said when the master matrix was formulated, people had no idea what they would be governing, and it is time for a new matrix. She said drone flights have discovered 500 unregistered and unknown CAFOs in the state, which are polluting the water while benefiting owners from out of state. Little said a moratorium resolution would be on the Board agenda on May 21.

At Nine-forty-two o’clock (9:42) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of La Porte City at 8005 Jesup Road to rezone 1.05 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-L” Agricultural-Limited District to allow for the construction of the parking lot south of the Jesup Road and Jubilee Road Intersection. The property is legally described as: THE PART OF PARCEL “C” OF PLAT OF SURVEY DOC. #2017-02537 FILED AUGUST 8, 2016, IN THE RECORDER’S OFFICE OF BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA, BEING PART OF THE NORTHWEST FRACTION QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 87 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID NORTHWEST FRACTIONAL QUARTER; THENCE S00°22’15”E 123.75 FEET ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST FRACTIONAL QUARTER TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S89°53’23”E 239.26 FEET; THENCE S00°22’15”E 241.26 FEET; THENCE N89°53’23”W 239.26 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST FRACTIONAL QUARTER; THENCE N00°22’15”W 241.26 FEET ALONG SAID WEST LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; CONTAINING 1.048 ACRES, EXCLUSIVE OF 0.277 ACRES OF ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on May 3, 2019 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said the church wants to expand its parking lot, and there is no opposition.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on May 14, 2019 at Nine-forty-two o’clock (9:42) a.m., on the request submitted by Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of La Porte City at 8005 Jesup Road to rezone 1.05 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-L” Agricultural-Limited District to allow for the construction of the parking lot south of the Jesup Road and Jubilee Road Intersection, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 227 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-227, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 227 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-227, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-L” Agricultural-Limited District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-227.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Ordinance adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church to minor plat 1.05 acres located south of 8005 Jesup Road into one lot. A 1.05 acres parcel zoned “A-L” Agriculture-Limited District. The property in question is located at 8005 Jesup Road, approximately 100 feet south of the Jesup Road and Jubilee Road intersection, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

At Nine-forty-six o’clock (9:46) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the purchase of one (1)used 80 ton crane for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Department.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

At nine-forty-six (9:46) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed purchase of one (1)used 80 ton crane for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Department.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on May 3, 2019 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by three o’clock (3:00) p.m. Monday May 13, 2019, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-forty-six (9:46) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY AMOUNT

Cleveland Crane and Shovel Bedford Heights, OH $375,000.00

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the purchase of one (1) used 80 ton crane to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

WORK SESSION

The Board discussed county gravel road conditions. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas gave a presentation showing the condition of gravel roads due to underground frost boils coming to the surface causing deep mud. Geologist Sherman Lundy explained the science of frost boils, noting that gravel roads have no drainage system and are all built the same way, even though the alluvial soil near rivers is more susceptible to the subsoil moisture causing frost boils than the upland area glacial till. Little said that he has heard that the county uses the wrong kind of rock. Lundy, Nicholas and Roads Supervisor Wayne Even said that the county uses rock from the quarries that are most convenient to the roads being rocked, and while some rock is of lesser quality, it is not so poor that it is worth doubling the time and distance to use the better rock.

In order to address the extraordinarily bad conditions this year, Nicholas said that as roads get dryer, many Secondary Roads employees will be working ten-hour days to place spot rock and to start the regular program of rocking 20 miles of road so that the system gets replaced every three years. She said long-term solutions may be to hire another truck driver and to introduce additives like fly ash and chlorides that offer protection against large agricultural loads. She said the cost for additives would be between $50,000 and $100,000 a mile. A citizen asked about using drainage tiles for the roads. Nicholas said that sometimes there isn’t enough elevation, and generally the county hasn’t spent money for gravel road drainage.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said that the Soil and Water Conservation Commission was holding an Envirofest Day at Hawkeye Community College for fifth graders, showing them possible careers dealing with environmental issues. Laylin said that she would like to have a work session with Deaton before she leaves county employment on May 17 to review issues of importance that she has worked on. Little said that supervisors who wish to meet with Deaton could do so in groups of no more than two so that a public meeting won’t be needed.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor