Waterloo, Iowa May 19, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: Tom Little.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, Little absent until 9:07 am.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 2,156.39

BICKLEY, MARK svc 755.00

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 200.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 528.23

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

misc 8,864.74

DUNCAN, TARA svc 665.00

FASTENAL CO supl 39.65

FULLER, ANGELA svc 315.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 2,002.83

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 464.86

MENARDS WLOO supl 73.94

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 3,523.35

SANDEES LTD supl 7.50

US BANK misc 5,673.33

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

reimb 2,987.28

WEBER PAPER CO supl 360.78

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 200.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 9.44

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 828.64

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 1,114.73

BARTOLLAS, LINDA ref 750.00

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 62.72

BREMER CO reimb 2,231.07

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT

reimb 5,242.85

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC alloc 2,273.83

CF UTILITIES svc 1,178.50

CF UTILITIES util 59.04

CF UTILITIES svc 337.50

CF UTILITIES data 493.17

CF UTILITIES util 202.03

CF UTILITIES util 43.29

CF UTILITIES data 85.00

CENTURYLINK tel 152.00

CENTURYLINK tel 48.78

CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER CO svc 236.00

CUREMD.COM INC svc 817.00

ECHO GROUP INC eq 644.50

ECOLAB INC eq rent 364.00

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC

fuel 3,781.86

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 705.86

GREEN SOURCE MGMT svc 148.35

GREENSTATE CREDIT UNION

rent 1,000.00

GRUNDY CO MEML HOSP

reimb 2,250.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 2,000.00

HOWARD CO reimb 2,178.00

INTOXIMETERS INC supl 115.00

IA ASSOC OF CO COMMISSIONERS & VETERAN dues 50.00

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY educ 750.00

IA STATE SHERIFFS & DEPUTIES ASSOC educ 125.00

JENKINS, MARVIN rent 250.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 500.00

LEMUR PROPERTIES rent 325.00

LINN CO svc 198.00

M&H RENTALS rent 200.00

MEDIACOM svc 337.51

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 3,878.89

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 63.72

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 5,248.05

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 7,037.25

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.49

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.48

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 118.03

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 453.77

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 423.00

MS JEN ALEXANDER ref 450.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 225.00

PALMER LUTHERAN HEALTH CTR INC reimb 1,524.52

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

meds 60.82

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 96.50

PRESTIGE svc 17.70

QUILL CORP supl 180.08

REGAL PLASTIC SUPL CO supl 647.50

REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS OF HOWARD CO reimb 5,974.09

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 200.00

SCHELLHORN, MISSY LYNN ref 100.00

SHRED-IT USA svc 48.60

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 312.00

SULLIVAN, THERESA ref 402.80

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 5,952.12

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP

reimb 1,092.35

VETERANS MEMORIAL HOSP

reimb 1,362.00

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,053.81

CITY OF WATERLOO fee 35.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 100.00

WILKEN PROPERTIES rent 250.00

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 733.63

WINNESHIEK CO EMERG MEDICAL SVCS ASSOC reimb 2,977.06

WITHAM AUTO CTR mtr veh 23,319.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

US BANK misc 821.48

ABBEN, RICHARD svc 186.88

ABBEN, SANDRA svc 186.88

GUETZLAFF , DEBRA svc 356.50

GUETZLAFF, JENNIFER svc 356.50

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 13,340.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ASPRO INC supl 288.60

BMC AGGREGATES supl 83,221.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

KARENS PRINT RITE svc 32.00

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 313.94

US BANK misc 254.01

AGVANTAGE FS INC supl 7,843.46

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL

eq rent 14.04

BHC LANDFILL svc 6.00

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 183.96

CF UTILITIES util 67.71

CF UTILITIES util 5.25

CF UTILITIES util 75.00

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CENTURYLINK tel 67.19

CENTURYLINK tel 47.01

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 79.73

IA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION

eq rpr 50.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 435.64

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,099.73

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 68.74

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.83

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 49.08

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.73

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 16.64

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 310.44

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 1,109.86

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 197.98

NEW CENTURY FS fuel 17.03

STETSON BUILDING PRODUCTS

supl 404.00

THOMPSON TRUCK & TRAILER

prts 4.53

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 2,942.76

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,123.82

MCKEE FOODS food 26.24

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 357.98

SANDEES LTD supl 409.75

US BANK misc 747.41

BERTCH CABINET MFG eq 13,391.91

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

US BANK misc 72.11

RURAL SEWER FUND

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 267.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 37,722.35

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 96,434.14

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 53,516.91

SELF INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC

svc 1,200.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 3,187.83

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND BHC TREASURER svc 26,923.00

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 253.36

CF UTILITIES svc 550.00

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 998.01

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 274.44

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 57.92

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 14.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said PCI has constructed a causeway on the west side of the Cedar River and is working on pier #2 of the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge. Her in-house bridge crew is replacing a small bridge on East Bennington Road.

Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said Plexiglas installation for health safety is installed in all areas where employees meet the public, and is nearly finished in employee common areas. He received 2,000 facemasks, which security guards will distribute to unmasked visitors at the courthouse and Pinecrest. Face shields are also available.

Supervisor Little was present at 9:07 am.

Geving said he has received 100 social-distancing floor stickers, and that the court system ordered their own. He also has signage ready to post, and sanitizer and gloves are available to departments.

Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless said the pandemic has reduced opportunities for outreach, but he attended memorial services for veterans in Dike and Waterloo.

Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said county parks had good crowds last weekend, but it was frustrating that he was following state guidelines to not open cabins, shelters or restrooms, and to operate at 50% capacity, only to find that the state parks observed none of these guidelines, which caused the public to question his rangers why county parks didn’t act the same.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 12, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, TONY THOMPSON

BALL, NICOLE L CIV DETENT OFF 19.34 19.34 5/4/2020 NEW HIRE

BERRY, JOSHUA V DEPUTY SHERIFF 20.11 23.56 5/11/2020 PROMOTION

BURTWELL, DONTATE MR CONTROL TECH 19.34 19.34 5/13/2020 TERM PEND

KLENZMAN, TYLER J DEPUTY SHERIFF 20.11 23.56 5/12/2020 PROMOTION

TOVAR, NICHOLAS J CIV DETENT OFF 19.34 19.34 5/9/2020 TERM PEND

CONS. COMM., JUDY FLORES

FORBES, KIMBERLY D CIV DISPATCHER 20.11 20.11 5/3/2020 TERM PEND

ENGINEER, CATHY NICHOLAS

MICHELSEN, DANIEL L LABOR/EQUIP OP I 19.84 19.84 5/11/2020 NEW HIRE

SNELL, ANTHONY M LABOR/EQUIP OPII 19.84 21.00 5/11/2020 SUCC BID

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Radio Communications and Young Plumbing & Heating.

4. Resolution-that the taxes due and payable of the submitted NON-ELIGIBLE persons who are NO LONGER ELIGIBLE pursuant to §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees and costs in accordance with the provisions of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be REMOVED from the 2019-2020 tax suspension list and that the Chair direct the County Treasurer to adjust her records accordingly.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Northern Natural Gas, Johnston, Iowa for parking access for gas utility on County right-of-way along E. Washburn Road and Foulk Road recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County, and Joshua Berry, employee, effective May 11, 2020 for consideration of law enforcement training provided by Black Hawk County and reimbursement for same if employment terminates.

2. The AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County, and Tyler Klenzman, employee, effective May 12, 2020 for consideration of law enforcement training provided by Black Hawk County and reimbursement for same if employment terminates.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT EXTENSION between Black Hawk County and Juvenile Court Services (JCS) for the purpose of enabling the County to provide fiscal agent services for intensive community support funds effective from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 with the option to extend for up to two (2) additional one-year extensions be approved and direct the Chair to sign.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Crescent Electric Supply, Waterloo, IA for 3,300 LED lamps for the Jail and Pinecrest with a bid of $14,355.00 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Finance Director James Perry said that this will expend the remainder of the 2015 bonds. Geving said that the jail is about 25% complete in conversion to LED lights and Pinecrest about 10%, and this will finish their conversions. White asked if there were any left to replace at the courthouse. Geving said the lights in the outside building overhangs have not been replaced, but only the bulb is needed, not the fixture.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the renewal letter from National Insurance Services/Madison National Life for the County’s Basic Life Insurance, AD&D Insurance, Voluntary Life Insurance, and Long Term Disability Insurance policies (with no rate adjustments) effective July 1, 2020 be approved and direct the Chair to sign as recommended by Debra Bunger, Human Resources Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board discussed the request by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent, to purchase 20,000 disposable face masks for $12,800.00 from Fastenal to be issued to individuals who do not have masks when entering county facilities (excluding the jail). Geving said that 20,000 wouldn’t have to be purchased immediately, that the Board could see how many are used once the courthouse reopens to the public. The Board agreed with this course and tabled the proposal.

The Board discussed possible additions to the County Facemask policy (see minutes of May 12). Schwartz said that in addition to a clerical error, two exceptions to the policy were added: employees may remove facemasks when in a courtroom during a hearing or trial and given permission by the Court, and when in a department breakroom when given permission by their department head. Also, maintenance personnel will be responsible for sanitizing face shields in the courthouse and Pinecrest only.

Geving said that one guard had been assigned to Pinecrest whose duties were to include monitoring the full building, so that along with breaks, it won’t be possible for a single guard to be at the building entrance at all times to enforce the facemask policy. He said an additional guard would cost $800 a week. Little and Laylin said it would be ridiculous to have two guards at Pinecrest. White said that other employees in the building can assist in enforcing the policy. Geving agreed.

Laylin asked about the request of County Attorney Brian Williams to put a time limit on the policy. Schwartz said that it was for the purposes of the courts, and he didn’t see how it applied to the county policy in general.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the county’s Facemask Policy be amended as described above.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board discussed County preparedness for COVID-19. Trelka said that departments had indicated that they are ready to return to full staff, and he thought paid administrative leave should end May 26 and the courthouse should reopen to the public on June 1. Laylin said if staff returned this week they would be alert and ready when the courthouse reopened. White said that he was leery of opening on June 1, based on continued coronavirus concerns raised by the county’s Emergency Operating Center. Human Resources Director Debi Bunger recommended ending paid administrative leave before Memorial Day, May 25, so that there won’t be confusion about crediting employees with holiday pay. White said that employees without courthouse parking lot permits, who have been allowed to park in the lot by the courthouse while it has been closed to the public, should start parking elsewhere starting May 20. Other supervisors agreed.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that paid administrative leave for county employees end on May 24, 2020, and that county departments return to full staffing no later than May 26, 2020.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board decided it would discuss at its May 26 meeting the reopening of county buildings to the public, and whether the courthouse cafeteria would open at the same time.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. In anticipation of Memorial Day, Schwartz offered his thoughts to those who have lost loved ones in the military. White said that unlike past years, there will be no flags placed in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, no parade and no public memorial service, but there will be a televised memorial service on local access cable television.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor