Waterloo, Iowa May 21, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Pat Morrissey thanked the Board and County Conservation for deciding to repair the Wolf Creek Bridge on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail in La Porte City. He said the Friends of Gilbertville Depot held a presentation on May 18, and the Cedar Valley Bicycle Collective would host a bike valet service at Fridayloo on May 24 at Lincoln Park in Waterloo.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND BCG DATA SVCS svc 1,038.80

DAVIS BROWN LAW FIRM svc 1,076.40

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless gave an update on VA events, projects and quarterly production. He and Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye said they were working on a plan to present to the Board for use of the space being vacated at Pinecrest by the departure of the Grin and Grow Daycare.

County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that the Marquis Road paving project is half finished and should be done in two weeks. Work begins soon on the Raymond Road overpass, and signs will direct motorists to a detour. The Grundy Road improvement project public meeting of May 22 has been moved to the Dike Community Hall.

County Sheriff Tony Thompson said that he received bids for the public safety software system from three companies, two of which have been chosen to visit the site in June, after which he and his staff will travel to their install locations. He said both would be well under the $3 million available for the project.

Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said with Memorial Day weekend coming up, after a harsh winter and spring, Hickory Hills, Big Woods, and McFarlane Parks are all 100% ready for campers. Siggelkov is closed due to late rains, and the Fogdall portion of Black Hawk Park will be ready if the water over a road recedes as expected. He said all available reservations are filled for the weekend.

PRESENTATION

Northeast Iowa Food Bank Director Barb Prather presented on the Red Nose Campaign, a fundraiser aimed at ending childhood poverty in the community. She said 16.7% of children in Black Hawk County are food insecure.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 21, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – DHS 11,123.39 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 11,123.39

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

BOARD OFFICE, Tom Little

DEATON, SUSAN D FINANCE DIRECTOR 40.97 40.97 5/17/2019 TERM PEND

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

PEARCE, TAYLOR M BOOKING CLERK 18.69 19.34 5/5/2019 UNIT 5 – 2 YR STEP

PEARCE, TAYLOR M BOOKING CLERK 19.34 19.34 5/9/2019 TERM PEND

WELTZIN, DAMEN C CIVIL DETENT OFF 20.02 20.72 5/5/2019 ANN STEP INCR

RECORDER, Sandie Smith

NELSON, JULIE A OFFICE SPECIALIST 16.57 16.57 5/6/2019 REINSTATED

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

O’DONNELL, ELIZABETH M ASST CO ATTY 37.63 41.33 5/6/2019 PAY INCREASE

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, Kim Veeder

LAIRD, MATTHEW H NETWORK TECH 25.87 25.87 5/13/2019 TERM PEND

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

EASTMAN, JOSHUA J.C.LABOR/EQUIP OP I 23.04 23.04 5/17/2019 TERM PEND

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for A Tech Inc, M&K Dust Control, and NRG Media (Fourth Street Cruise).

4. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: 1995 Ford F-150 Pickup #59, fixed asset #8007090076.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Conservation Office for the following equipment: 1982 Ford Flatbed, LN800, fixed asset #800709008 in the amount of $1,150.00.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “A” LIQUOR LICENSE (LA) submitted by Beaver Hills Country Club, 8230 Beaver Hills Drive, Cedar Falls.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, CAFOs in Iowa have proliferated at a rate and number likely unanticipated by the authors of the 2002 Matrix, resulting in an influx of medium and large CAFO’S large enough to require manure management plan; and,

WHEREAS, we recognize the important contributions of independent family farms and that the corporate factory farm model does not support independent family farms; and,

WHEREAS, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, have stated that they feel powerless to make changes in the CAFO applications or deny them when confronted with pertinent information regarding the hazards to the public of CAFO’s in Black Hawk County, Iowa ; and,

WHEREAS, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors has often forwarded the public’s concerns about CAFO placements to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) with little consequence to the CAFOs; and

WHEREAS, the air pollution from CAFOs travels beyond the CAFO site impacting the quality of life in the surrounding neighborhoods, causing property values to decline, resulting in lower tax revenue and resale values of people’s investments in their homes; and,

WHEREAS, the odors, nitrates, and bacteria that result from CAFOS negatively impacts community initiatives in Black Hawk County to increase tourism around the rivers and lakes; and,

WHEREAS, corporations that build CAFOs are subsidized by the public when they benefit from the Pollution Control Exemption Tax; when they put roofs over manure pits; pay lower agricultural taxes rather than corporate rates; utilize federal subsidies found in the Farm Bill for buildings; pay lower water and utility rates; cause other land owners to carry the inequitable tax burdens for road repairs caused by heavy traffic and potential water degradation; and,

WHEREAS, the current legislation and regulation that applies to the use of a Master Matrix has failed to adequately differentiate between the geography, water sources and other critical considerations throughout different regions within the State; and,

WHEREAS, the failure to properly take into consideration information within the knowledge of local sources, has highlighted the failings of the Master Matrix to protect the air, water, health, “quality of life” and economic interests of the citizens we were elected to represent; and,

WHEREAS, the inadequacies of the Master Matrix in its present form have been scientifically documented and legislative remedies are needed.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors:

Does hereby petition the Governor of Iowa and the State Legislature to address the failings of the Master Matrix to protect the air, water, health, “quality of life” and economic interests of the citizens we were elected to represent.

Does hereby petition the Governor of Iowa and the State Legislature to institute local control so that counties can determine the appropriate siting and environmental protection requirements for CAFOs, as the Master Matrix has failed to protect our community during its 16-year existence.

Formally requests that the DNR be directed to place a moratorium on any additional CAFO construction permits until there are fewer than 100 impaired waterbodies in the state of Iowa.

Eric Giddens, Program Manager for the Center for Energy and Environmental Education at UNI and State Senator from District 30, said this would be a big way to address the serious issue of water quality. He said concentrated agricultural feeding operations (CAFOs) have increased fourfold since 2001, adding 500 annually. Jerry Hageman of Waterloo said that it’s bad to see so many lakes in Iowa with signs saying to keep out of the water. Laylin said a moratorium would affect other businesses besides factory farms, and wondered if a letter to the governor and the legislature wouldn’t be enough. Schwartz said he feels a moratorium is necessary until the state is down to 100 impaired bodies of water. Trelka said he thought the resolution is a good message to the state, and he personally did research into the question, and he is disturbed by the situation. Laylin asked if more counties than the minority of 23 that have approved the resolution to date will sign on. Schwartz said that it has been sent to all 99 counties, and is being approved on a bipartisan basis. Little said it’s a good resolution and he supported it. Laylin said that the state unfortunately has been restricting local control rather than broadening it.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT between the State of Iowa Judicial Branch and Dunkerton High School which will allow the use Dunkerton High School to conduct court proceedings for Black Hawk County in the event that a disaster occurs at the Black Hawk County Courthouse and for the Black Hawk County Sheriff to provide security at Dunkerton High School while court is in session be approved and direct the chair to sign.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Cleveland Crane and Shovel, Bedford Heights, Ohio (bid opening May 14, 2019 9:07 a.m.) for the purchase of one (1) used 80 Ton Lattice Boom Crawler Crane in FY20 with a bid of $375,000.00 for the Black Hawk County Secondary Roads Department be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

White asked Nicholas if she would keep the two old rubber-tired crawler cranes. Nicholas said probably for a while, but she wouldn’t be able to get parts, and at that point would probably rent other cranes as necessary. Schwartz said he appreciated that Nicholas bought a used crane, and asked what a new one would cost. Nicholas said over $1 million.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Ryan’s Electrical Services, Ankeny, Iowa for the installation of electrical and communication utilities in the Gilbertville Maintenance Shop in FY20 with a bid of $43,427.00 for the Black Hawk County Secondary Roads Department be awarded as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Hudson Hardware, Hudson, Iowa for the installation of mechanical and plumbing systems in the Gilbertville Maintenance Shop in FY20 with a bid of $57,354.44 for the Black Hawk County Secondary Roads Department be awarded as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to AUTHORIZE AND DIRECT the County Auditor to set the date of hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on June 11, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed discussion of possible transfers from the General Basic Fund to the Capital Improvements Fund and the Technology Equipment Fund. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Karen Dowell, County Social Services Chief Operating Officer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase new office furniture at Pinecrest for $12,256.12 from Storey Kenworthy. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the REVISION to the Insurance Policy to include language about compliance with the Affordable Care Act, setting employee premiums, and changing the life insurance benefit from $10,000 to $15,000 and including a correction that the second D in AD &D stands for dismemberment not disability be approved as recommended by the Policy Review Committee.

Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said that this would bring non-bargaining employees in line with current labor contract language. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the REVISION to the Paid Time Off Policy to allow non-bargaining employees on the PTO accrual plan to access their medical leave hours for an approved FMLA illness right away, instead of having to use two (2) days of their short term PTO first and to allow this group to use up to seven (7) days per fiscal year for family sick for a qualifying FMLA family illness be approved as recommended by the Policy Review Committee.

Bunger said this would level the playing field for employees who accrue paid time off rather than sick and vacation leave. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the REVISION to the Holiday Policy to change the birthday holiday to a floating holiday be approved as recommended by the Policy Review Committee.

Bunger said that this too would give non-bargaining employees the same benefit that is now found in all the bargaining contracts. Motion carried.

The Board discussed setting a process and criteria for OUTSIDE FUNDING REQUESTS. Trelka said that he had researched other counties, and he wanted an application available through the county website, and he supports continued funding of non-profits. Little said that available funding may vary from year to year and the Board has to make decisions based on how they affect taxpayers. He suggested that Trelka tweak his proposal based on input from supervisors and bring it back for approval. Schwartz said it is a good start, and suggested having a word limit, and said the whole form could be on the website. Information Technology Director Kim Veeder said that an online form could have a character limit, and she could also set up an alert to let subscribers know when to apply.

The Board discussed forming a STRATEGIC PLANNING AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN. Trelka said he gathered from a meeting on May 16 with departing Finance Director Susan Deaton, several department heads and Supervisors Laylin and Trelka that the department heads would appreciate a strategic five-year plan by the Board on capital improvements. White said he didn’t know why strategic plans had not been brought to the full Board before. He said that anything department heads bring to any Board members should be brought to the full Board. Schwartz said that there ought to be work sessions where departments could present their needs for the next five years. White said he’d rather the department heads send lists of needs to the Board. Little said it is a process that should move slowly, because spending commitments shouldn’t be made when revenue may not be available. Laylin said the strategic plan should be reviewed every year. Schwartz said the county ought to put money aside for future needs. Little said that action should wait until the selection of a new finance director, who may have ideas on the subject. He agreed that setting aside funds would be wise, given that interest rates are going up and bonding won’t be as attractive as it has been. Laylin and Trelka said that the Board will provide guidance to the new finance director on the direction to proceed. Schwartz suggested starting meetings with department heads the second week in June.

At ten thirteen o’clock (10:13) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed janitorial contract.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

At ten thirteen (10:13) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed janitorial contract.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on May 2, 2019 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said that the provider for the past five years, Fresh Start Cleaning, has a current contract for $230,000 a year.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by eight-thirty o’clock (8:30) a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being ten thirteen (10:13) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY AMOUNT PER YEAR

Marsden Building Maintenance, LLC Des Moines, IA $275,205.30

Midwest Janitorial Services, Inc. Hiawatha, IA $295,230.96

T&C Cleaning, Inc., D/B/A Fresh Start Cleaning Denver, IA $230,000.00

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the proposed janitorial contract to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

At ten eighteen o’clock (10:18) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections to the proposed FY19 Budget Amendment.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County that the FY19 Budget is here by AMENDED by changing the previous revenues and expenditures as follows:

Date budget amendment was adopted: May 21, 2019 For Fiscal Year Ending:

Iowa Department of Management June 30, 2019

Form 653 A-R Sheet 2 of 2 (revised 05/01/14) Total Budget Adopted Total Budget

as Certified Current After Current

REVENUES & OTHER FINANCING SOURCES or Last

Amended Amendment Amendment

Taxes Levied on Property 1 38,379,737 0 38,379,737

Less: Uncollected Delinquent Taxes – Levy Year 2 49,571 0 49,571

Less: Credits to Taxpayers 3 1,802,003 0 1,802,003

Net Current Property Taxes 4 36,528,163 0 36,528,163

Delinquent Property Tax Revenue 5 5,000 0 5,000

Penalties, Interest & Costs on Taxes 6 328,000 0 328,000

Other County Taxes/TIF Tax Revenues 7 4,595,265 0 4,595,265

Intergovernmental 8 13,611,111 432,500 14,043,611

Licenses & Permits 9 553,322 0 553,322

Charges for Service 10 4,230,269 0 4,230,269

Use of Money & Property 11 716,325 70,000 786,325

Miscellaneous 12 1,836,707 144,000 1,980,707

Subtotal Revenues 13 62,404,162 646,500 63,050,662

Other Financing Sources:

General Long-Term Debt Proceeds 14 0 0 0

Operating Transfers In 15 10,134,249 0 10,134,249

Proceeds of Fixed Asset Sales 16 7,553 0 7,553

Total Revenues & Other Sources 17 72,545,964 646,500 73,192,464

EXPENDITURES & OTHER FINANCING USES

Operating: Public Safety & Legal Services 18 21,720,655 120,000 21,840,655

Physical Health & Social Services 19 9,288,416 (2,050,000) 7,238,416

Mental Health, ID & DD 20 6,466,300 0 6,466,300

County Environment & Education 21 3,081,539 193,500 3,275,039

Roads & Transportation 22 7,479,418 375,000 7,854,418

Government Services to Residents 23 2,209,785 58,000 2,267,785

Administration 24 6,587,756 (50,000) 6,537,756

Nonprogram Current 25 0 0 0

Debt Service 26 7,621,119 0 7,621,119

Capital Projects 27 3,623,142 2,000,000 5,623,142

Subtotal Expenditures 28 68,078,130 646,500 68,724,630

Other Financing Uses: Operating Transfers Out 29 10,134,249 0 10,134,249

Refunded Debt/Payments to Escrow 30 0 0 0

Total Expenditures & Other Uses 31 78,212,379 646,500 78,858,879

Excess of Revenues & Other Sources

over (under) Expenditures & Other Uses 32 (5,666,415) 0 (5,666,415)

Beginning Fund Balance – July 1, 33 26,697,564 0 26,697,564

Increase (Decrease) in Reserves (GAAP Budgeting) 34 0 0 0

Fund Balance – Nonspendable 35 463,108 0 463,108

Fund Balance – Restricted 36 8,537,737 0 8,537,737

Fund Balance – Committed 37 0 0 0

Fund Balance – Assigned 38 13,744 0 13,744

Fund Balance – Unassigned 39 12,016,560 0 12,016,560

Total Ending Fund Balance – June 30, 40 21,031,149 0 21,031,149

County Auditor Grant Veeder said that overall revenues and expenditures would increase by $119,000, and there would be a net zero impact on general fund reserves.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the County Auditor be directed to INCREASE/DECREASE APPROPRIATIONS to various operating budgets for the FY2018/2019 for offices as submitted and as shown upon the records in the office of the County Finance Director with such changes being made in accordance with §331.434.6 of the Code of Iowa.

INCREASE DECREASE

SERVICE AREA 1 – PUBLIC SAFETY & LEGAL SERVICES

Medical Examiner $50,000

Sheriff $70,000

SERVICE AREA 3 – PHYSICAL HEALTH & SOCIAL SERVICES Board: General Supervision $2,000,000 Juvenile Court Service $50,000

SERVICE AREA 6 – COUNTY ENVIRONMENT & EDUCATION

Conservation $193,500 SERVICE AREA 7 – ROADS & TRANSPORTATION

Engineer $375,000

SERVICE AREA 8 – GOVERNMENT SERVICES TO RESIDENTS Auditor: Elections $58,000

SERVICE AREA 9 – ADMINISTRATION Maintenance $60,000

Board: General Supervision $110,000 SERVICE AREA 0 – NONPROGRAM EXPENDITURES

& OTHER FINANCING USES, CAPITAL PROJECTS Board: General Supervision $ 2,000,000

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White said that he was looking for big contributors to purchase flags honoring 1500 fallen soldiers at a Healing Field for Fallen Soldiers in November like the one in 2007. He said that 51 years ago today he got on a bus for basic training.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor