Waterloo, Iowa May 22, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met for a special session at the Dike Community Hall, 540 Main Street, Dike, Iowa, at six-thirty o’clock (6:30) p.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Linda Laylin, Chair pro tem.

Absent: Tom Little.

The session was a joint meeting with the Grundy County Board of Supervisors to provide information to the public regarding the proposed GRUNDY ROAD IMPROVEMENTS project.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, Little absent.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

County Engineer Cathy Nicholas made a presentation along with Grundy County Engineer Gary Mauer and Black Hawk County Assistant Engineer Ryan Brennan. They said the plan is to grade and pave Grundy Road with asphalt due to heavy vehicle usage, which has grown since the building of four-lane US Highway 20. They said that Grundy Road requires re-rocking far above the average for gravel roads, and the cost for this is one of the main considerations for the paving project. The proposed schedule calls for acquisition of right-of-way in summer/winter of 2019, finalizing design in spring 2020, relocating utility lines in summer 2020, bid letting for grading in December 2020, grading in spring/summer 2021, bid letting for paving in December 2021, and paving in summer 2022, with completion in three to four months. They said right-of-way costs are estimated at $300,000, and grading and paving are estimated at $4 million each. The two counties anticipate bonding for $4 million each.

The presenters answered questions from the public, and provided a public comment handout and information for contacting their offices. They arranged to stay after the meeting for further questions.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 7:02 pm.

Linda Laylin, Chair pro tem, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor