Waterloo, Iowa May 23, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Jo Ann Finkenbinder representing the Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters. One of the things the league does is study issues that affect the communities and try to help with those issues. At the annual meeting the discussion was about a study of the situation at the County’s Country View care facility. We have read the newspaper articles and toured the facility and wonder if there is a time line for discussing the issues which we understand to be serious budget problems and the popularity for families of having the resident’s near home. Magsamen said the board will be holding a work session on Thursday, June 1st at 10:00 am in Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse at which they will discuss the options for moving the facility forward.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND 12154 IRS fed pay 62.32 12159 A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM eq 1,080.00 12162 B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 18.28 12163 BAUER BUILT TIRE prts/lbr 559.52 12164 BDI eq 23.92 12165 BICKLEY, MARK svc 150.00 12166 BMC AGGREGATES supl 1,663.67 12167 CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,348.13 12168 CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 42.65 12169 CHIEF supl 109.99 12170 COTT SYSTEMS svc 6,644.28 12172 DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC prts/lbr 4,119.85 12173 E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 1,639.20 12175 FASTENAL CO eq 104.94 12176 FORD JILL S svc 54.00 12177 FRED PRYOR SEMINARS educ 298.00 12178 FULLER, ANGELA svc 210.00 12180 GOODWIN TUCKER GROUP svc 383.64 12182 HARRIS FIREARMS eq 579.98 12183 IRISH REPORTING svc 93.50 12184 IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 197.00 12185 KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 34.00 12187 MANATTS supl 747.51 12188 MARCO INC maint 55.00 12189 MENARDS CF misc 1,049.65 12190 MENARDS WLOO misc 705.64 12191 MET TRANSIT AUTHORITY svc 300.00 12192 NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC supl 766.84 12194 O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC maint 134.08 12196 PER MAR SECURITY SVCS svc 1,865.57 12200 RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC svc 35.00 12201 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC eq 1,168.51 12202 SANDEES LTD supl 335.70 12203 SHOFF, MEAGAN M svc 770.00 12204 SLED SHED supl 688.79 12205 STOP STICK LTD svc 22.00 12206 SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 26.40 12207 US BANK misc 18,015.52 12208 WEBER PAPER CO supl 2,919.96 12210 SHELTON , KATHERINE reimb 20.49 12211 SWINGEN STANLEY JR prts 23.28 301348 ALLIED SYSTEMS INC eq 3,750.00 301349 AXIS FORENSIC TOXICOLOGY INC svc 100.00 301350 BENTON BLDG CTR supl 773.88 301351 BK FLOORING supl 532.90 301352 BHC LANDFILL svc 238.53 301353 BLACK HAWK ELECTRICAL CO eq rpr 54,318.76 301354 BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL svc 705.00 301355 BUCHANAN CO SHERIFF svc 48.64 301356 BURCH SUSAN eq 31.79 301359 CF UTILITIES svc 930.44 301360 CENTRAL SALES INC prts 1,670.83 301363 CLARK EQUIPMENT CO eq 406.60 301364 CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 3,429.15 301365 COURIER publ 1,096.20 301366 COVENANT MED CTR svc 436.00 301367 CREATIVE PRODUCT SOURCE INC svc 310.31 301369 CROSS DILLON TIRE eq 325.78 301370 DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME svc 200.00 301371 DICKEYS PRINTING supl 135.00 301373 E CENTRAL IA COOP supl 65.99 301374 ECOLAB CTR eq rent 345.78 301375 ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO eq 159.31 301376 FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC eq 534.40 301377 GLOBAL EQUIP eq 116.69 301378 GORDON LYNN A svc 231.00 301379 GROSSE STEEL CO supl 12.00 301380 GROTE , JULIE educ 250.00 301382 HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS prts 613.71 301385 IOWA CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC educ 75.00 301387 IA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER svc 8,384.77 301390 LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 30.80 301391 LARSON CONSTRUCTION CO, INC svc 111,622.11 301392 LIBERTEL ASSOCIATES supl 161.95 301393 LINN CO svc 571.15 301394 LINN CO svc 1,666.67 301395 LOWES HOME CTRS INC eq 30.60 301396 LPC VETERINARY CLINIC svc 713.28 301397 MALAISE SUSAN svc 142.00 301400 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 734.78 301404 NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 444.98 301405 UNI educ 210.00 301406 NUCARA PHARMACY supl 380.00 301407 OREILLY AUTO STORES eq 81.72 301408 P.O.W.W.E.R. ref 60.00 301410 PHEASANTS FOREVER supl 1,195.00 301411 PITNEY BOWES eq rent 635.16 301412 PLUMB SUPL CO eq 15.35 301414 PRINT INNOVATIONS supl 84.99 301415 RESERVE ACCOUNT svc 3,000.00 301416 ROCHE COOPER, THERESA rent 350.00 301417 SADLER POWER TRAIN INC supl 161.47 301418 SHRED MASTER INC svc 64.68 301419 SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 4,491.00 301420 SPENCE FARM FERTILIZER supl 207.01 301421 STAPLES ADVANTAGE supl 41.09 301422 STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 556.25 301423 STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS svc 943.71 301424 STOKES WELDING supl 675.00 301425 STRUXTURE ARCHITECTS svc 1,617.90 301426 SUMMIT SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIES eq 3,570.00 301427 TAMA CO SHERIFF svc 69.50 301428 UNITED RENTALS INC svc 138.43 301429 UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 557.00 301430 UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 26.00 301431 URBS DO IT BEST HDWR eq 176.73 301432 US CELLULAR cell 3,222.09 301434 US CELLULAR cell 186.68 301435 UTILITY EQUIP CO eq 980.00 301436 VAN METER INDUSTRIAL INC prts 407.84 301437 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 9,278.77 301438 WATERLOO MILLS CO supl 171.11 301439 WATERLOO ROTARY CLUB rent 1.00 301441 WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,403.58 301442 WINNEBAGO CO SHERIFF svc 31.20 301443 FROST LEVI food 37.00 301444 HAGARTY CHAD educ 68.00 301445 NAI ANTHONY food 37.00 301446 NICHOLS JR, CHARLES food 37.00 301447 SCHMIDT JOSEPH R food 37.00 301448 SMOCK ALEX food 37.00 301449 STOCKS, NICHOLAS food 37.00 301450 TURNER TAMARA M reimb 20.99 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND 12207 US BANK misc 433.44 COUNTY SERVICES FUND 301357 BUTLER CO AUDITOR svc 2,000,000.00 SECONDARY ROADS FUND 12160 ANTON SALES hdwr 38.50 12161 ASPRO INC supl 372.60 12166 BMC AGGREGATES supl 68,738.95 12168 CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 820.44 12171 D&D TIRE INC svc 150.00 12173 E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75 12179 G&K SERVICES svc 28.70 12186 KWIK TRIP INC fuel 410.47 12189 MENARDS CF supl 113.68 12193 NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO supl 1,122.36 12195 P&K MIDWEST supl 90.65 12198 PRINSCO INC supl 11.30 12207 US BANK prts 476.77 12208 WEBER PAPER CO supl 87.99 12212 WALKER SANDRA mil 71.76 301347 AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 88.06 301352 BHC LANDFILL svc 9.00 301353 BLACK HAWK ELECTRICAL CO eq rpr 441.60 301358 CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 372.03 301359 CF UTILITIES util 21.09 301362 CENTURYLINK tel 848.59 301372 DUMONT IMPLEMENT CO INC supl 1,671.75 301381 HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS prts 57.33 301383 HOTSY EQUIPMENT CO INC eq 528.00 301386 IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 5,415.20 301388 ISU educ 120.00 301400 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,516.54 301402 MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO eq 1,002.38 301403 MUTUAL WHEEL CO eq 45.53 301409 PAUL NIEMANN CONSTRUCTION supl 43,105.40 301417 SADLER POWER TRAIN INC supl 68.90 301437 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 227.90 RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND 12170 COTT SYSTEMS supl 261.00 JAIL COMMISSARY FUND 12207 US BANK misc 987.99 CONSERVATION TRUST FUND 12207 US BANK misc 175.98 301389 KAY PARK-REC CORP eq 396.00 301413 PREMIER TECHNOLOGY svc 300.00 EMA RADIO SYSTEM-CAP FUND 12199 RACOM CORP radio eq 1,280,454.27 301401 MURPHY TOWER SVC radio pmt 24,412.50 EMA RADIO SYSTEM-CAP FUND 12197 PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 3.69 301346 ADVANCED ENVIRONMENTAL svc 6,875.00 301368 CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO supl 4,175.40 RURAL WATER FUND 301440 WLOO WATER WORKS svc 117.83 RURAL SEWER FUND 12185 KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 101.50 INSURANCE TRUST FUND 12156 PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 175,567.66 12157 NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS ins 23,682.38 12158 NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS ins 3,575.60 SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND 301384 IA COMMUNITIES ASSURANCE POOL ins 10,000.00 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND 12173 E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 90.41 12181 GRAINCOMM III svc 300.00 301361 CENTURYLINK svc 1,475.54 301400 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 62.91 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND 12174 ELERT AND ASSOCIATES svc 3,080.00 12209 MEHMEN, MAUREEN mil 31.51 301399 MEDIACOM svc 135.90 301433 US CELLULAR cell 117.02 301437 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 31.68 COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND 301398 MARCO INC maint 171.32 301437 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 44.75

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND 18775 ACCESSIBLE MED IA svc 7,642.75 18776 ALLEN MEML HOSPITAL svc 845.29 18777 AMERICAN QUALITY FOODS food 121.02 18778 ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY food 829.56 18779 BCG DATA SVCS svc 7,149.71 18780 CBS STAFFING svc 881.63 18781 CENTURY CONSTR rpr 980.00 18782 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 802.36 18783 CREST HEALTHCARE SUPL supl 410.97 18784 DAVIS BROWN LAW FIRM svc 3,259.24 18785 DEPT OF SOCIAL WORK educ 90.00 18786 EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 302.76 18787 FIX TIRE CO eq rpr 227.08 18788 HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD supl 392.74 18789 HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 5,137.50 18790 JVA MOBILITY INC equip 250.00 18791 MARTIN BROS food/supl 16,513.09 18792 MARTIN HEALTH SVCS rx 186.30 18793 MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL supl 4,220.88 18794 MEDLINE INDUSTRIES INC supl 510.69 18795 MENARDS CF supl 149.24 18796 MENARDS WLOO supl 920.28 18797 NETWORK SERVICES CO supl 2,389.28 18798 PHOENIX TEXTILE CORP supl 1,684.00 18799 PITNEY BOWES post 258.24 18800 PROVIDERS PLUS INC supl 4,240.41 18801 PURCHASE POWER post 108.99 18802 RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC eq rpr 75.00 18803 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 360.08 18804 UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY svc 120.00 18805 US BANK food/supl 1,492.70 18806 US CELLULAR util 429.12 18807 VAN METER INC eq rpr 77.87 18808 WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT svc 208.10 18809 WITHAM AUTO CTR eq rpr 2,158.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS

County Engineer Catherine Nicholas updated the board on the current construction projects. The Poyner Rd/Interstate 380 interchange project has been delayed by rain. The cement removal will continue when the weather allows. The bridge replacement project on Hammond Avenue has the old bridge removed and the construction of the new bridge should start soon. She also wanted to remind rural residents that the free 911 signs will be available for a short time yet. Signs ordered beginning 6/1/17 will cost $50 including installation and $20 if customer installs the sign themselves. It takes about 4-6 weeks to get the signs from Prison Industries once ordered.

Moved by White, seconded by Little that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 16, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount EMERGENCY MGMT 65,922.00 GENERAL BASIC 65,922.00 EMERGENCY MGMT 30,258.00 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 30,258.00

The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME, TITLE TO EFFECTIVE DATE ACTION SHERIFF, Tony Thompson Nelson, Nicole A., Master Control Technician $17.66 5/14/2017 Probation Ends Pearce, Taylor M., Booking Clerk $17.66 5/8/2017 New Hire Weltzin, Damen C., Civilian Detention Officer $18.28 5/7/2017 Step White, Nicole S., Booking Clerk $17.66 5/8/2017 Shift Change Wittenburg, Jessica L., Booking Clerk $17.66 5/9/2017 New Hire Wittenburg, Jessica L., Booking Clerk $17.66 5/14/2017 Shift Change TREASURER, Rita Schmidt Hohenberger, Ryan R., Office Specialist $15.01 5/7/2017 Probation Ends HUMAN RESOURCES, Debra Bunger Bunger, Debra L., Human Resource Director $36.06 5/16/2017 Status Change COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman McNamara, Tracy L., Program Supervisor $19.35 5/7/2017 Promotion Niedert, Eric M., Building Maintenance Assistant $14.70 5/7/2017 Step Praska, Sarah M., Nursing Assistant $15.60 5/7/2017 Step Williams, Melissa A., Nursing Assistant $14.37 5/11/2017 Termination Williams, Paris N., Nursing Assistant $13.27 5/8/2017 ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas Bussan, Alexander V., Civil Engineer Tech Aide I $14.00 5/15/2017 Seasonal New Hire Dettmer, Luke, Engineering Tech Aide II $20.79 5/15/2017 Probation Ends ELECTIONS, Karen Showalter Jackson, Neil F., Voting Machine Tech $17.06 4/23/2017 Status Change Walters, Larry D., Voting Machine Tech $17.06 4/23/2017 Status Change

TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Dennis Rottinghaus d/b/a Dennis Rottinghaus Facility ID #68951 located at 8635 Bryan Road, La Porte City, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Black Dog Farms, LLC d/b/a Hilltop Pork Facility ID #69005 located at 6400 East Bennington Road, Dunkerton, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Bill & Jared Gutknecht d/b/a G & G Pork ID #65158 located at 8226 Ranchero Road, Cedar Falls, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa. The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa. The allowable/disallowable FAMILY FARM CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425A.4 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Adam Rodenberg, Project Coordinator with the Middle Cedar River Watershed Management Authority updated the Board on the HUD project. One billion dollars of left over flood money was re-allocated for grant applications of which the State of Iowa received nearly 97 million dollars that is implemented by the Iowa Flood Center. While the Authority cannot acquire property and has no taxing authority, it assesses flood risk, water quality and options, monitors planning and activities, educates residents and allocates the grant money. This watershed area encompasses over 1.5 million acres/2,417 square miles and currently has twenty six members. The timeline includes the Request for Proposals that went out 5/5/2017, the pre-bid meeting was held 5/16/2017, proposals are due 6/16/17 and recommendations will be presented to the Board 7/25/2017.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

WHEREAS, Benton County, has been awarded “pass-through” funding by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to plan and implement improvements proposed for enhancement of the Middle Cedar Watershed; and

WHEREAS, as grantee, Benton County is designated “Responsible Entity” to ensure compliance with federal provisions stipulated to be invoked by the National Environmental Policy Act, whereby an assessment must be undertaken to determine whether proposed improvements may significantly affect the human environment, and, if necessary, any mitigating actions; and

WHEREAS, as Responsible Entity, Benton County is likewise lead entity in association with planning and development activities proposed within jurisdiction of the Middle Cedar Watershed subject to environmental review; and

WHEREAS, other noted watershed counties potentially affected by the project include Buchanan, Black Hawk, Butler, Franklin, Grundy, Linn and Tama; and

WHEREAS, Benton County may not independently exercise responsibilities required by environmental review on behalf of another county without joint approval through mutual agreement, now therefore,

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE PARTIES HERETO THAT the Responsible Entity is hereby authorized to determine activities and any mitigating actions to be implemented for watershed improvement(s) within Black Hawk County.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Truck Country, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (bid opening May 16, 2017 9:05 a.m.) for the purchase of one (1) single axel dump truck for FY2018 for the Black Hawk County Secondary Roads Department with a bid of $156,730 be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said this was the low bid and it meets the specifications. We have a fleet of sixteen dump trucks consisting of nine single axle trucks with an average age of twelve years and seven double axle trucks with an average of eleven years. All of these vehicles have approximately 150,000 miles.

Some of the older vehicles are experiencing frame corrosion and rust whereby causing an emergency request earlier this year to replace one that had to be taken out of service. Parts are not available for some of these older vehicles. These are budgeted in the FY2018 budget so we are trying to get everything lined up so they will be ready to be placed in service this winter.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: Little. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Union Pacific Railroad Company for improvements to the existing Raymond Road crossing in the City of Dewar (along, over and across Railroads track and right of way at Railroad Mile Post 331.64 on Railroads Waterloo Industrial Lead, DOT NO. 200872S) with an estimated cost to Black Hawk County of $74,919 (fifty percent of an estimated $149,838) be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said resurfacing of Raymond Road will occur in 2018 or 2019 so working with the railroad to get it completed this year will aid in being ready for the road resurfacing. Coordination of paying half of the cost will help eliminate the high cost of flaggers during our project. White asked if it was common to pay half of the cost. Nicholas said many years ago the railroads entered into agreements with cities and counties that had the railroads paying larger shares, but those agreement opportunities no longer exist. Black Hawk County doesn’t have any agreements with the railroads. White wondered why we had to pay if the tracks are owned by the railroad.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, Magsamen.

NAYS: White. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Valuation Services, Inc. for appraisal services of the properties submitted for the 2016 Flood Buyout Program in amount of $1,550 be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT EXTENSION between Black Hawk County and T&C Cleaning, Inc. for janitorial services for the Courthouse, Jail (Admin. area only), JCS and Pinecrest facilities for an additional two years with an annual rate of $230,000 commencing July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2019, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent. Geving said during this renewal, they took the opportunity to review the original Request for Proposal. A review of the performance of this company over the last three years was conducted and resulted in adding some new processes to improve the service. This extension includes no increase in the contract amount and includes the normal sixty day termination clause.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County Social Services and the State of Iowa, Judicial Branch for reimbursement to the Judicial Hospitalization Referee for services performed from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in Black Hawk County in an amount not to exceed $49,016.84 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same. Little noted that this is a 2.5% increase.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Request for Proposal be sent to the Cedar Valley Resource Conservation & Development requesting the County’s portion of funds in amount of $2,333 be distributed to assist in the establishment of the Black Hawk Creek Soil and Water Coalition. Schwartz said the RC&D is dissolving their nonprofit agency with about $42,000 remaining and is seeking proposals as to how to distribute the money. This would be a good opportunity to get some seed money to help the Black Hawk Creek group get started.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Discussion was held with possible board action to reconsider Alternate #2 for the alignment and replacement of the Cedar Wapsi Bridge located on Cedar Wapsi Road/Highway C57. Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan reviewed the two alternate plan details and said the City of Cedar Falls 1st Street project is on schedule for that same approximate time and will be open to traffic. Little said he is disappointed with the events regarding the order of when things happened. He blames the engineer for putting the item on the agenda to have the board make a decision and then holding a public meeting. Then Schwartz puts it back on the agenda, which is his right, and then we get new information from the public and other departments that we didn’t have when we made the decision. The extra $800,000 for Alternate #2 affects county spending in other areas. Not only that it is a double whammy when we bond for it and have to pay interest on the bonds. He suggests that departments who stood in support of this should look at reducing their budgets by 20% to help pay for it. He said he hasn’t seen this before in all his time on the board. Schwartz said the public thought the 2nd meeting would be held before the board made a decision so they that is why they weren’t at the meeting when board decided. The board was rushed into making a decision without all of the information. New information has come to light that describes dangerous traffic situations and emergency response time issues. Laylin said it is good that we do have the opportunity to revisit this with the new information. A lot of money was spent in that area for the new interchange for safety reasons and Alternate #1 would direct slow moving farm vehicles right to that high speed area causing safety issues. White said the board has to answer to all of the taxpayers. The $800,000 can build another bridge. The residents of Buckridge moved out there to get away from city life. If they want to be upset about something it should be that Cedar Falls closed the fire station. Magsamen said it is possible not enough attention was given to the decision items on the agenda regarding the public’s knowledge from the first meeting. Nicholas said she will take responsibility and followed how the Brandon Bridge project was handled and was hopeful of a similar process. She vowed to review how they handle the public meetings and present information to the board so good information is provided for agenda items.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors negate the resolution for Alternate #1 adopted on April 4, 2017 and approve Alternate #2 for the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge replacement over the Cedar River, in which the new bridge will be built fifty-five feet south of the existing bridge, will be thirteen feet longer and the exiting bridge will be open to traffic for the majority of the construction project. The estimated two-year duration of the project has an estimated cost is $7,300,000.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Magsamen.

NAYS: Little, White. Resolution adopted.

Discussion was held with possible board action to determine funding options for Alternate #2 for the alignment and replacement of the Cedar Wapsi Bridge located on Cedar Wapsi Road/Highway C57. Several board members said they were not in favor of bonding for the additional $800,000 for Alternate #2. White said he looked at the bridge and while he isn’t an expert, he feels it isn’t in too bad of shape and the reconstruction could be held off for a while. Finance Director Susan Deaton introduced a chart that shows the county’s roads and bridges debt service levy gradually declining through FY2023 and sharply declining after that. Adding an additional $800,000 over eight years would be a little over $100,000 in principle and interest and would still be below the FY2018 debt service level. Little asked what is wrong with a decline? Doesn’t that lower the debt service levy and reduce taxes? Deaton agreed, but just wanted to give them the option. Laylin asked what projects would be impacted with this decision. Brennan said they would delay the regrading work on Ansborough between Petrie and Schrock Roads estimated at $600,000 and the bridge on Fox Road over Spring Creek estimated at $400,000. White asked how projects are prioritized. Brennan said condition, traffic levels, cost and funding options are the factors used.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors to approve funding for Alternate #2 for the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge replacement over the Cedar River, in which an estimated $2,500,000 in federal funds, $800,000 in local funds will be used, and the county will bond for an estimated $4,000,000.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Magsamen.

NAYS: Little, White. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

WHEREAS, §427.9 of the Code of Iowa states that recipients of federal supplementary security income of state supplementary assistance, and/or residents of health care facilities receiving payments from the Department of Human Services for the recipient’s care, are eligible for suspension of taxes, now therefore

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the taxes due and payable of the following person, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees, and costs, in accordance with the provisions of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be and is hereby suspended:

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that future property taxes on property owned by the above-named person will be suspended for such time as the person remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the person receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded Schwartz by that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Kim Veeder, IT Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $688.08 to attend the ICIT Midyear Conference in West Des Moines, Iowa from June20, 2017 to June 23, 2017. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Little that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, IT Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $7,613.63 for Data Domain drives/licensing. Motion carried.

At Ten-sixteen o’clock (10:16) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed FY17 Budget Amendment.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

Finance Director Susan Deaton explained the amendment details. $180,000 of general fund reserves will be used for $250,000 additional Medical Examiner autopsy costs, Sheriff jail security system costs, Juvenile Court Detention costs, Information Technology costs and benefit costs for the Auditor’s office due to staff changes. The difference is offset by additional Juvenile Court Services grant revenue and expenditure reductions in property & liability insurance and Maintenance capital. White indicated that he is not happy with the cost of Information Technology professional services, saying he thought it was to have been brought back in house by this year.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County that the FY17 Budget is here by AMENDED by changing the previous revenues and expenditures as follows:

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Finance Director be directed to INCREASE/DECREASE APPROPRIATIONS to various operating budgets for the FY2016/2017 for offices as submitted and as shown upon the records in the office of the County Finance Director with such changes being made in accordance with §331.434.6 of the Code of Iowa.



INCREASE DECREASE

SERVICE AREA 1 – PUBLIC SAFETY & LEGAL SERVICES

Medical Examiner 120,000

Sheriff 230,000

SERVICE AREA 3 – PHYSICAL HEALTH & SOCIAL SERVICES

Juvenile Court Services 100,000

SERVICE AREA 6 – COUNTY ENVIRONMENT & EDUCATION

Conservation 104,000

SERVICE AREA 8 – GOVERNMENT SERVICES TO RESIDENTS

Treasurer 33,000

Recorder 7,000

SERVICE AREA 9 – ADMINISTRATION

Information Technology 115,000

Maintenance 215,000

Auditor 10,000

Board: General Supervision 10,000

Treasurer 33,000

SERVICE AREA 0 – NONPROGRAM EXPENDITURES ETC.

Treasurer 4,105,000

Board: General Supervision 20,000

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Ten-twenty-six o’clock (10:26) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by by Robert J. & Margaret L. Mills rezone 2.67 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to build a single family home and a request to rezone 2.4 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District to allow for a commercial kennel business. The property is legally described as Original Tract: P.I.N. 8912-28-276-003 The South One-Half of the South One-Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (S 1/2, S 1/2, SE 1/4, NE 1/4) of Section 28, Township 89 North (T89N), Range 12 West (R12W), of the Fifth Principal Meridian (5th P.M.), in Black Hawk County, State of Iowa; except that part thereof conveyed to Black Hawk County, State of Iowa, for road purposes by Deeds Book 497, at Page 082; containing 418,057.0 square feet, or 9.597 acres. Subject to easements, restrictions, covenants, ordinances, and limited access provisions record. The property described and shown hereon is the same property as described in the Warranty Deed – Joint Tenancy, recorded as Document No. 2017-008478. Parcel “B”, NE 1/4, Section 28, T89N, R12W: A part of the South One-Half of the South One-Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (S 1/2, S 1/2, SE 1/4, NE 1/4) of Section 28, Township 89 North (T89N), Range 12 West (R12W), of the Fifth Principal Meridian (5th P.M.), in Black Hawk County, State of Iowa, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast Corner of said NE 1/4; thence N88º40’40’38″W, 60.02 feet, along the South Line of said NE 1/4, to the Point of Beginning, of Parcel “B”; thence continuing N88º40’40’38″W, 315.08 feet, along the South Line of said NE 1/4, to a point; thence N00º00’49″W, 332.34 feet, along a line parallel to and normally distant from the East Line of said NE 1/4; thence S88º40’40’38″E, 315.08 feet, along the North Line of the S 1/2 of the S 1/2 of said NE 1/4, to a point on the West Right of Way Line of South Elk Run Road; thence S00º00’49″E, 332.40 feet, along the West Right of Way Line of South Elk Run Road, to the Point of Beginning, containing 104,697.0 square feet, or 2.403 acres. Parcel “C”, NE 1/4, Section 28, T89N, R12W: A part of the South One-Half of the South One-Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (S 1/2, S 1/2, SE 1/4, NE 1/4) of Section 28, Township 89 North (T89N), Range 12 West (R12W), of the Fifth Principal Meridian (5th P.M.), in Black Hawk County, State of Iowa, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast Corner of said NE 1/4; thence N88º40’40’36″W, 60.02 feet, along the South Line of said NE 1/4, to a point on the West Line of South Elk Run Road; thence continuing N88º40’40’36″W, 315.08 feet, along the South Line of said NE 1/4, to the Point of Beginning, of Parcel “C”; thence N00º00’49″W, 332.34 feet, along a line parallel to and normally distant from the East Line of said NE 1/4, to a point on the North Line of the S 1/2 of the S 1/2 of said NE 1/4; thence N88º41’13″W, 943.45 feet, along said North Line of the S 1/2 of the S 1/2 of said NE 1/4, to a point on the West Line of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4; thence S00º02’23″E, 332.18 feet, along the West Line of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, to the SE Corner of said SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4; thence S88º40’36″W, 943.30 feet, along the South Line of said NE 1/4, to the Point of Beginning, containing 313,360.0 square feet, or 7.194 acres. Ingress/Egress Easement across Parcel “B”, NE 1/4, Section 28, T89N, R12W: A 30.0 ft. Ingress/Egress Easement along the South Line of Parcel “B” of the NE 1/4, for the benefit of Parcel “C” of said NE 1/4, all in a part of the South One-Half of the South One-Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (S 1/2, S 1/2, SE 1/4, NE 1/4) of Section 28, Township 89 North (T89N), Range 12 West (R12W), of the Fifth Principal Meridian (5th P.M.), in Black Hawk County, State of Iowa.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on May 18, 2017 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Assistant Zoning Administrator Seth Hyberger said the Planning & Zoning Commission approved the request with limitations of no more than ten dogs and no dogs outside after 7:00 p.m. The only questions from neighbors had to do with drainage. Ms. Mills said the small barn that was a two stall horse barn will have the floor removed and we will put its own septic system to aid in easy waste removal and keep it clean. This facility is for AKC agility performance dogs that get sick after boarding at commercial kennels so this will allow for our own or other dogs. The dogs will be kept inside after 7:00 p.m. for protect from coyotes. She described decibel levels and indicated noise would not be an issue and also said they have no intention to breed dogs.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on May 23, 2017 at Ten-twenty-six o’clock (10:26) a.m., on the request submitted by Robert J. & Margaret L. Mills rezone 2.67 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to build a single family home and a request to rezone 2.4 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District to allow for a commercial kennel business, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 186 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Robert J. & Margaret L. Mills and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-186, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 186 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Robert J. & Margaret L. Mills and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-186, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District and from “A” Agricultural District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-186.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD: White said volunteers are need to place flags in all the cemeteries 8 a.m. Friday for Memorial Day Weekend. Schwartz met with some of the members of the Black Hawk County Soil and Water Commission to coordinate the documents that we submit to the Middle Cedar River Watershed Management Authority to increase our odds that we are all on the same page.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Helen R. Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Tax Manager