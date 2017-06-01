Waterloo, Iowa May 23, 2017
The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.
Absent: None.
Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.
Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.
PUBLIC COMMENTS: Jo Ann Finkenbinder representing the Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters. One of the things the league does is study issues that affect the communities and try to help with those issues. At the annual meeting the discussion was about a study of the situation at the County’s Country View care facility. We have read the newspaper articles and toured the facility and wonder if there is a time line for discussing the issues which we understand to be serious budget problems and the popularity for families of having the resident’s near home. Magsamen said the board will be holding a work session on Thursday, June 1st at 10:00 am in Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse at which they will discuss the options for moving the facility forward.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:
|GENERAL BASIC FUND
|12154
|IRS
|fed pay
|62.32
|12159
|A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM
|eq
|1,080.00
|12162
|B&B LOCK & KEY INC
|eq
|18.28
|12163
|BAUER BUILT TIRE
|prts/lbr
|559.52
|12164
|BDI
|eq
|23.92
|12165
|BICKLEY, MARK
|svc
|150.00
|12166
|BMC AGGREGATES
|supl
|1,663.67
|12167
|CBM MANAGED SVCS
|food
|9,348.13
|12168
|CITY OF CEDAR FALLS
|fuel
|42.65
|12169
|CHIEF
|supl
|109.99
|12170
|COTT SYSTEMS
|svc
|6,644.28
|12172
|DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC
|prts/lbr
|4,119.85
|12173
|E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC
|util
|1,639.20
|12175
|FASTENAL CO
|eq
|104.94
|12176
|FORD JILL S
|svc
|54.00
|12177
|FRED PRYOR SEMINARS
|educ
|298.00
|12178
|FULLER, ANGELA
|svc
|210.00
|12180
|GOODWIN TUCKER GROUP
|svc
|383.64
|12182
|HARRIS FIREARMS
|eq
|579.98
|12183
|IRISH REPORTING
|svc
|93.50
|12184
|IWI MOTOR PARTS
|prts
|197.00
|12185
|KEYSTONE LABS INC
|svc
|34.00
|12187
|MANATTS
|supl
|747.51
|12188
|MARCO INC
|maint
|55.00
|12189
|MENARDS CF
|misc
|1,049.65
|12190
|MENARDS WLOO
|misc
|705.64
|12191
|MET TRANSIT AUTHORITY
|svc
|300.00
|12192
|NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC
|supl
|766.84
|12194
|O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC
|maint
|134.08
|12196
|PER MAR SECURITY SVCS
|svc
|1,865.57
|12200
|RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC
|svc
|35.00
|12201
|RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC
|eq
|1,168.51
|12202
|SANDEES LTD
|supl
|335.70
|12203
|SHOFF, MEAGAN M
|svc
|770.00
|12204
|SLED SHED
|supl
|688.79
|12205
|STOP STICK LTD
|svc
|22.00
|12206
|SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL
|supl
|26.40
|12207
|US BANK
|misc
|18,015.52
|12208
|WEBER PAPER CO
|supl
|2,919.96
|12210
|SHELTON , KATHERINE
|reimb
|20.49
|12211
|SWINGEN STANLEY JR
|prts
|23.28
|301348
|ALLIED SYSTEMS INC
|eq
|3,750.00
|301349
|AXIS FORENSIC TOXICOLOGY INC
|svc
|100.00
|301350
|BENTON BLDG CTR
|supl
|773.88
|301351
|BK FLOORING
|supl
|532.90
|301352
|BHC LANDFILL
|svc
|238.53
|301353
|BLACK HAWK ELECTRICAL CO
|eq rpr
|54,318.76
|301354
|BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL
|svc
|705.00
|301355
|BUCHANAN CO SHERIFF
|svc
|48.64
|301356
|BURCH SUSAN
|eq
|31.79
|301359
|CF UTILITIES
|svc
|930.44
|301360
|CENTRAL SALES INC
|prts
|1,670.83
|301363
|CLARK EQUIPMENT CO
|eq
|406.60
|301364
|CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND
|fuel
|3,429.15
|301365
|COURIER
|publ
|1,096.20
|301366
|COVENANT MED CTR
|svc
|436.00
|301367
|CREATIVE PRODUCT SOURCE INC
|svc
|310.31
|301369
|CROSS DILLON TIRE
|eq
|325.78
|301370
|DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME
|svc
|200.00
|301371
|DICKEYS PRINTING
|supl
|135.00
|301373
|E CENTRAL IA COOP
|supl
|65.99
|301374
|ECOLAB CTR
|eq rent
|345.78
|301375
|ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO
|eq
|159.31
|301376
|FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC
|eq
|534.40
|301377
|GLOBAL EQUIP
|eq
|116.69
|301378
|GORDON LYNN A
|svc
|231.00
|301379
|GROSSE STEEL CO
|supl
|12.00
|301380
|GROTE , JULIE
|educ
|250.00
|301382
|HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS
|prts
|613.71
|301385
|IOWA CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC
|educ
|75.00
|301387
|IA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER
|svc
|8,384.77
|301390
|LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC
|supl
|30.80
|301391
|LARSON CONSTRUCTION CO, INC
|svc
|111,622.11
|301392
|LIBERTEL ASSOCIATES
|supl
|161.95
|301393
|LINN CO
|svc
|571.15
|301394
|LINN CO
|svc
|1,666.67
|301395
|LOWES HOME CTRS INC
|eq
|30.60
|301396
|LPC VETERINARY CLINIC
|svc
|713.28
|301397
|MALAISE SUSAN
|svc
|142.00
|301400
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|734.78
|301404
|NAPA AUTO PARTS
|prts
|444.98
|301405
|UNI
|educ
|210.00
|301406
|NUCARA PHARMACY
|supl
|380.00
|301407
|OREILLY AUTO STORES
|eq
|81.72
|301408
|P.O.W.W.E.R.
|ref
|60.00
|301410
|PHEASANTS FOREVER
|supl
|1,195.00
|301411
|PITNEY BOWES
|eq rent
|635.16
|301412
|PLUMB SUPL CO
|eq
|15.35
|301414
|PRINT INNOVATIONS
|supl
|84.99
|301415
|RESERVE ACCOUNT
|svc
|3,000.00
|301416
|ROCHE COOPER, THERESA
|rent
|350.00
|301417
|SADLER POWER TRAIN INC
|supl
|161.47
|301418
|SHRED MASTER INC
|svc
|64.68
|301419
|SNYDER & ASSOCIATES
|svc
|4,491.00
|301420
|SPENCE FARM FERTILIZER
|supl
|207.01
|301421
|STAPLES ADVANTAGE
|supl
|41.09
|301422
|STAPLES CREDIT PLAN
|supl
|556.25
|301423
|STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS
|svc
|943.71
|301424
|STOKES WELDING
|supl
|675.00
|301425
|STRUXTURE ARCHITECTS
|svc
|1,617.90
|301426
|SUMMIT SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIES
|eq
|3,570.00
|301427
|TAMA CO SHERIFF
|svc
|69.50
|301428
|UNITED RENTALS INC
|svc
|138.43
|301429
|UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP
|svc
|557.00
|301430
|UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP
|svc
|26.00
|301431
|URBS DO IT BEST HDWR
|eq
|176.73
|301432
|US CELLULAR
|cell
|3,222.09
|301434
|US CELLULAR
|cell
|186.68
|301435
|UTILITY EQUIP CO
|eq
|980.00
|301436
|VAN METER INDUSTRIAL INC
|prts
|407.84
|301437
|CITY OF WATERLOO
|fuel
|9,278.77
|301438
|WATERLOO MILLS CO
|supl
|171.11
|301439
|WATERLOO ROTARY CLUB
|rent
|1.00
|301441
|WEST PAYMENT CTR
|svc
|1,403.58
|301442
|WINNEBAGO CO SHERIFF
|svc
|31.20
|301443
|FROST LEVI
|food
|37.00
|301444
|HAGARTY CHAD
|educ
|68.00
|301445
|NAI ANTHONY
|food
|37.00
|301446
|NICHOLS JR, CHARLES
|food
|37.00
|301447
|SCHMIDT JOSEPH R
|food
|37.00
|301448
|SMOCK ALEX
|food
|37.00
|301449
|STOCKS, NICHOLAS
|food
|37.00
|301450
|TURNER TAMARA M
|reimb
|20.99
|GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND
|12207
|US BANK
|misc
|433.44
|COUNTY SERVICES FUND
|301357
|BUTLER CO AUDITOR
|svc
|2,000,000.00
|SECONDARY ROADS FUND
|12160
|ANTON SALES
|hdwr
|38.50
|12161
|ASPRO INC
|supl
|372.60
|12166
|BMC AGGREGATES
|supl
|68,738.95
|12168
|CITY OF CEDAR FALLS
|fuel
|820.44
|12171
|D&D TIRE INC
|svc
|150.00
|12173
|E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC
|util
|23.75
|12179
|G&K SERVICES
|svc
|28.70
|12186
|KWIK TRIP INC
|fuel
|410.47
|12189
|MENARDS CF
|supl
|113.68
|12193
|NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO
|supl
|1,122.36
|12195
|P&K MIDWEST
|supl
|90.65
|12198
|PRINSCO INC
|supl
|11.30
|12207
|US BANK
|prts
|476.77
|12208
|WEBER PAPER CO
|supl
|87.99
|12212
|WALKER SANDRA
|mil
|71.76
|301347
|AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL
|supl
|88.06
|301352
|BHC LANDFILL
|svc
|9.00
|301353
|BLACK HAWK ELECTRICAL CO
|eq rpr
|441.60
|301358
|CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO
|supl
|372.03
|301359
|CF UTILITIES
|util
|21.09
|301362
|CENTURYLINK
|tel
|848.59
|301372
|DUMONT IMPLEMENT CO INC
|supl
|1,671.75
|301381
|HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS
|prts
|57.33
|301383
|HOTSY EQUIPMENT CO INC
|eq
|528.00
|301386
|IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES
|eq
|5,415.20
|301388
|ISU
|educ
|120.00
|301400
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|1,516.54
|301402
|MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO
|eq
|1,002.38
|301403
|MUTUAL WHEEL CO
|eq
|45.53
|301409
|PAUL NIEMANN CONSTRUCTION
|supl
|43,105.40
|301417
|SADLER POWER TRAIN INC
|supl
|68.90
|301437
|CITY OF WATERLOO
|fuel
|227.90
|RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND
|12170
|COTT SYSTEMS
|supl
|261.00
|JAIL COMMISSARY FUND
|12207
|US BANK
|misc
|987.99
|CONSERVATION TRUST FUND
|12207
|US BANK
|misc
|175.98
|301389
|KAY PARK-REC CORP
|eq
|396.00
|301413
|PREMIER TECHNOLOGY
|svc
|300.00
|EMA RADIO SYSTEM-CAP FUND
|12199
|RACOM CORP
|radio eq
|1,280,454.27
|301401
|MURPHY TOWER SVC
|radio pmt
|24,412.50
|EMA RADIO SYSTEM-CAP FUND
|12197
|PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC
|supl
|3.69
|301346
|ADVANCED ENVIRONMENTAL
|svc
|6,875.00
|301368
|CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO
|supl
|4,175.40
|RURAL WATER FUND
|301440
|WLOO WATER WORKS
|svc
|117.83
|RURAL SEWER FUND
|12185
|KEYSTONE LABS INC
|svc
|101.50
|INSURANCE TRUST FUND
|12156
|PREFERRED ONE INS CO
|ins
|175,567.66
|12157
|NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS
|ins
|23,682.38
|12158
|NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS
|ins
|3,575.60
|SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND
|301384
|IA COMMUNITIES ASSURANCE POOL
|ins
|10,000.00
|E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND
|12173
|E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC
|util
|90.41
|12181
|GRAINCOMM III
|svc
|300.00
|301361
|CENTURYLINK
|svc
|1,475.54
|301400
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|62.91
|EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND
|12174
|ELERT AND ASSOCIATES
|svc
|3,080.00
|12209
|MEHMEN, MAUREEN
|mil
|31.51
|301399
|MEDIACOM
|svc
|135.90
|301433
|US CELLULAR
|cell
|117.02
|301437
|CITY OF WATERLOO
|fuel
|31.68
|COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND
|301398
|MARCO INC
|maint
|171.32
|301437
|CITY OF WATERLOO
|fuel
|44.75
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:
|COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND
|18775
|ACCESSIBLE MED IA
|svc
|7,642.75
|18776
|ALLEN MEML HOSPITAL
|svc
|845.29
|18777
|AMERICAN QUALITY FOODS
|food
|121.02
|18778
|ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY
|food
|829.56
|18779
|BCG DATA SVCS
|svc
|7,149.71
|18780
|CBS STAFFING
|svc
|881.63
|18781
|CENTURY CONSTR
|rpr
|980.00
|18782
|CITY OF WATERLOO
|fuel
|802.36
|18783
|CREST HEALTHCARE SUPL
|supl
|410.97
|18784
|DAVIS BROWN LAW FIRM
|svc
|3,259.24
|18785
|DEPT OF SOCIAL WORK
|educ
|90.00
|18786
|EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO
|food
|302.76
|18787
|FIX TIRE CO
|eq rpr
|227.08
|18788
|HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD
|supl
|392.74
|18789
|HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
|svc
|5,137.50
|18790
|JVA MOBILITY INC
|equip
|250.00
|18791
|MARTIN BROS
|food/supl
|16,513.09
|18792
|MARTIN HEALTH SVCS
|rx
|186.30
|18793
|MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL
|supl
|4,220.88
|18794
|MEDLINE INDUSTRIES INC
|supl
|510.69
|18795
|MENARDS CF
|supl
|149.24
|18796
|MENARDS WLOO
|supl
|920.28
|18797
|NETWORK SERVICES CO
|supl
|2,389.28
|18798
|PHOENIX TEXTILE CORP
|supl
|1,684.00
|18799
|PITNEY BOWES
|post
|258.24
|18800
|PROVIDERS PLUS INC
|supl
|4,240.41
|18801
|PURCHASE POWER
|post
|108.99
|18802
|RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC
|eq rpr
|75.00
|18803
|RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL
|supl
|360.08
|18804
|UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY
|svc
|120.00
|18805
|US BANK
|food/supl
|1,492.70
|18806
|US CELLULAR
|util
|429.12
|18807
|VAN METER INC
|eq rpr
|77.87
|18808
|WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT
|svc
|208.10
|18809
|WITHAM AUTO CTR
|eq rpr
|2,158.00
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS
County Engineer Catherine Nicholas updated the board on the current construction projects. The Poyner Rd/Interstate 380 interchange project has been delayed by rain. The cement removal will continue when the weather allows. The bridge replacement project on Hammond Avenue has the old bridge removed and the construction of the new bridge should start soon. She also wanted to remind rural residents that the free 911 signs will be available for a short time yet. Signs ordered beginning 6/1/17 will cost $50 including installation and $20 if customer installs the sign themselves. It takes about 4-6 weeks to get the signs from Prison Industries once ordered.
Moved by White, seconded by Little that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 16, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.
CONSENT AGENDA
White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.
- TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR
- The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.
|Transfer from Fund
|Amount
|Transfer to Fund
|Amount
|EMERGENCY MGMT
|65,922.00
|GENERAL BASIC
|65,922.00
|EMERGENCY MGMT
|30,258.00
|GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL
|30,258.00
- The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.
|DEPT., NAME, TITLE
|TO
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|ACTION
|SHERIFF, Tony Thompson
|Nelson, Nicole A., Master Control Technician
|$17.66
|5/14/2017
|Probation Ends
|Pearce, Taylor M., Booking Clerk
|$17.66
|5/8/2017
|New Hire
|Weltzin, Damen C., Civilian Detention Officer
|$18.28
|5/7/2017
|Step
|White, Nicole S., Booking Clerk
|$17.66
|5/8/2017
|Shift Change
|Wittenburg, Jessica L., Booking Clerk
|$17.66
|5/9/2017
|New Hire
|Wittenburg, Jessica L., Booking Clerk
|$17.66
|5/14/2017
|Shift Change
|TREASURER, Rita Schmidt
|Hohenberger, Ryan R., Office Specialist
|$15.01
|5/7/2017
|Probation Ends
|HUMAN RESOURCES, Debra Bunger
|Bunger, Debra L., Human Resource Director
|$36.06
|5/16/2017
|Status Change
|COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman
|McNamara, Tracy L., Program Supervisor
|$19.35
|5/7/2017
|Promotion
|Niedert, Eric M., Building Maintenance Assistant
|$14.70
|5/7/2017
|Step
|Praska, Sarah M., Nursing Assistant
|$15.60
|5/7/2017
|Step
|Williams, Melissa A., Nursing Assistant
|$14.37
|5/11/2017
|Termination
|Williams, Paris N., Nursing Assistant
|$13.27
|5/8/2017
|ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas
|Bussan, Alexander V., Civil Engineer Tech Aide I
|$14.00
|5/15/2017
|Seasonal New Hire
|Dettmer, Luke, Engineering Tech Aide II
|$20.79
|5/15/2017
|Probation Ends
|ELECTIONS, Karen Showalter
|Jackson, Neil F., Voting Machine Tech
|$17.06
|4/23/2017
|Status Change
|Walters, Larry D., Voting Machine Tech
|$17.06
|4/23/2017
|Status Change
- TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR
- The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Dennis Rottinghaus d/b/a Dennis Rottinghaus Facility ID #68951 located at 8635 Bryan Road, La Porte City, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.
- The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Black Dog Farms, LLC d/b/a Hilltop Pork Facility ID #69005 located at 6400 East Bennington Road, Dunkerton, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.
- The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Bill & Jared Gutknecht d/b/a G & G Pork ID #65158 located at 8226 Ranchero Road, Cedar Falls, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.
- TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN
- The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.
- The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.
- The allowable/disallowable FAMILY FARM CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425A.4 of the Code of Iowa.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
CONSENT AGENDA ENDS
Adam Rodenberg, Project Coordinator with the Middle Cedar River Watershed Management Authority updated the Board on the HUD project. One billion dollars of left over flood money was re-allocated for grant applications of which the State of Iowa received nearly 97 million dollars that is implemented by the Iowa Flood Center. While the Authority cannot acquire property and has no taxing authority, it assesses flood risk, water quality and options, monitors planning and activities, educates residents and allocates the grant money. This watershed area encompasses over 1.5 million acres/2,417 square miles and currently has twenty six members. The timeline includes the Request for Proposals that went out 5/5/2017, the pre-bid meeting was held 5/16/2017, proposals are due 6/16/17 and recommendations will be presented to the Board 7/25/2017.
Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.
WHEREAS, Benton County, has been awarded “pass-through” funding by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to plan and implement improvements proposed for enhancement of the Middle Cedar Watershed; and
WHEREAS, as grantee, Benton County is designated “Responsible Entity” to ensure compliance with federal provisions stipulated to be invoked by the National Environmental Policy Act, whereby an assessment must be undertaken to determine whether proposed improvements may significantly affect the human environment, and, if necessary, any mitigating actions; and
WHEREAS, as Responsible Entity, Benton County is likewise lead entity in association with planning and development activities proposed within jurisdiction of the Middle Cedar Watershed subject to environmental review; and
WHEREAS, other noted watershed counties potentially affected by the project include Buchanan, Black Hawk, Butler, Franklin, Grundy, Linn and Tama; and
WHEREAS, Benton County may not independently exercise responsibilities required by environmental review on behalf of another county without joint approval through mutual agreement, now therefore,
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE PARTIES HERETO THAT the Responsible Entity is hereby authorized to determine activities and any mitigating actions to be implemented for watershed improvement(s) within Black Hawk County.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Truck Country, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (bid opening May 16, 2017 9:05 a.m.) for the purchase of one (1) single axel dump truck for FY2018 for the Black Hawk County Secondary Roads Department with a bid of $156,730 be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said this was the low bid and it meets the specifications. We have a fleet of sixteen dump trucks consisting of nine single axle trucks with an average age of twelve years and seven double axle trucks with an average of eleven years. All of these vehicles have approximately 150,000 miles.
Some of the older vehicles are experiencing frame corrosion and rust whereby causing an emergency request earlier this year to replace one that had to be taken out of service. Parts are not available for some of these older vehicles. These are budgeted in the FY2018 budget so we are trying to get everything lined up so they will be ready to be placed in service this winter.
AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: Little. Resolution adopted.
Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Little.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Union Pacific Railroad Company for improvements to the existing Raymond Road crossing in the City of Dewar (along, over and across Railroads track and right of way at Railroad Mile Post 331.64 on Railroads Waterloo Industrial Lead, DOT NO. 200872S) with an estimated cost to Black Hawk County of $74,919 (fifty percent of an estimated $149,838) be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said resurfacing of Raymond Road will occur in 2018 or 2019 so working with the railroad to get it completed this year will aid in being ready for the road resurfacing. Coordination of paying half of the cost will help eliminate the high cost of flaggers during our project. White asked if it was common to pay half of the cost. Nicholas said many years ago the railroads entered into agreements with cities and counties that had the railroads paying larger shares, but those agreement opportunities no longer exist. Black Hawk County doesn’t have any agreements with the railroads. White wondered why we had to pay if the tracks are owned by the railroad.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, Magsamen.
NAYS: White. Resolution adopted.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Valuation Services, Inc. for appraisal services of the properties submitted for the 2016 Flood Buyout Program in amount of $1,550 be approved.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT EXTENSION between Black Hawk County and T&C Cleaning, Inc. for janitorial services for the Courthouse, Jail (Admin. area only), JCS and Pinecrest facilities for an additional two years with an annual rate of $230,000 commencing July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2019, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent. Geving said during this renewal, they took the opportunity to review the original Request for Proposal. A review of the performance of this company over the last three years was conducted and resulted in adding some new processes to improve the service. This extension includes no increase in the contract amount and includes the normal sixty day termination clause.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County Social Services and the State of Iowa, Judicial Branch for reimbursement to the Judicial Hospitalization Referee for services performed from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in Black Hawk County in an amount not to exceed $49,016.84 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same. Little noted that this is a 2.5% increase.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Request for Proposal be sent to the Cedar Valley Resource Conservation & Development requesting the County’s portion of funds in amount of $2,333 be distributed to assist in the establishment of the Black Hawk Creek Soil and Water Coalition. Schwartz said the RC&D is dissolving their nonprofit agency with about $42,000 remaining and is seeking proposals as to how to distribute the money. This would be a good opportunity to get some seed money to help the Black Hawk Creek group get started.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Discussion was held with possible board action to reconsider Alternate #2 for the alignment and replacement of the Cedar Wapsi Bridge located on Cedar Wapsi Road/Highway C57. Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan reviewed the two alternate plan details and said the City of Cedar Falls 1st Street project is on schedule for that same approximate time and will be open to traffic. Little said he is disappointed with the events regarding the order of when things happened. He blames the engineer for putting the item on the agenda to have the board make a decision and then holding a public meeting. Then Schwartz puts it back on the agenda, which is his right, and then we get new information from the public and other departments that we didn’t have when we made the decision. The extra $800,000 for Alternate #2 affects county spending in other areas. Not only that it is a double whammy when we bond for it and have to pay interest on the bonds. He suggests that departments who stood in support of this should look at reducing their budgets by 20% to help pay for it. He said he hasn’t seen this before in all his time on the board. Schwartz said the public thought the 2nd meeting would be held before the board made a decision so they that is why they weren’t at the meeting when board decided. The board was rushed into making a decision without all of the information. New information has come to light that describes dangerous traffic situations and emergency response time issues. Laylin said it is good that we do have the opportunity to revisit this with the new information. A lot of money was spent in that area for the new interchange for safety reasons and Alternate #1 would direct slow moving farm vehicles right to that high speed area causing safety issues. White said the board has to answer to all of the taxpayers. The $800,000 can build another bridge. The residents of Buckridge moved out there to get away from city life. If they want to be upset about something it should be that Cedar Falls closed the fire station. Magsamen said it is possible not enough attention was given to the decision items on the agenda regarding the public’s knowledge from the first meeting. Nicholas said she will take responsibility and followed how the Brandon Bridge project was handled and was hopeful of a similar process. She vowed to review how they handle the public meetings and present information to the board so good information is provided for agenda items.
Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors negate the resolution for Alternate #1 adopted on April 4, 2017 and approve Alternate #2 for the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge replacement over the Cedar River, in which the new bridge will be built fifty-five feet south of the existing bridge, will be thirteen feet longer and the exiting bridge will be open to traffic for the majority of the construction project. The estimated two-year duration of the project has an estimated cost is $7,300,000.
AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Magsamen.
NAYS: Little, White. Resolution adopted.
Discussion was held with possible board action to determine funding options for Alternate #2 for the alignment and replacement of the Cedar Wapsi Bridge located on Cedar Wapsi Road/Highway C57. Several board members said they were not in favor of bonding for the additional $800,000 for Alternate #2. White said he looked at the bridge and while he isn’t an expert, he feels it isn’t in too bad of shape and the reconstruction could be held off for a while. Finance Director Susan Deaton introduced a chart that shows the county’s roads and bridges debt service levy gradually declining through FY2023 and sharply declining after that. Adding an additional $800,000 over eight years would be a little over $100,000 in principle and interest and would still be below the FY2018 debt service level. Little asked what is wrong with a decline? Doesn’t that lower the debt service levy and reduce taxes? Deaton agreed, but just wanted to give them the option. Laylin asked what projects would be impacted with this decision. Brennan said they would delay the regrading work on Ansborough between Petrie and Schrock Roads estimated at $600,000 and the bridge on Fox Road over Spring Creek estimated at $400,000. White asked how projects are prioritized. Brennan said condition, traffic levels, cost and funding options are the factors used.
Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors to approve funding for Alternate #2 for the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge replacement over the Cedar River, in which an estimated $2,500,000 in federal funds, $800,000 in local funds will be used, and the county will bond for an estimated $4,000,000.
AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Magsamen.
NAYS: Little, White. Resolution adopted.
Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.
WHEREAS, §427.9 of the Code of Iowa states that recipients of federal supplementary security income of state supplementary assistance, and/or residents of health care facilities receiving payments from the Department of Human Services for the recipient’s care, are eligible for suspension of taxes, now therefore
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the taxes due and payable of the following person, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees, and costs, in accordance with the provisions of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be and is hereby suspended:
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that future property taxes on property owned by the above-named person will be suspended for such time as the person remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the person receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Moved by Laylin, seconded Schwartz by that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Kim Veeder, IT Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $688.08 to attend the ICIT Midyear Conference in West Des Moines, Iowa from June20, 2017 to June 23, 2017. Motion carried.
Moved by White, seconded by Little that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, IT Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $7,613.63 for Data Domain drives/licensing. Motion carried.
At Ten-sixteen o’clock (10:16) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed FY17 Budget Amendment.
Moved by Laylin, seconded by White to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.
Moved by Little, seconded by White to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.
Finance Director Susan Deaton explained the amendment details. $180,000 of general fund reserves will be used for $250,000 additional Medical Examiner autopsy costs, Sheriff jail security system costs, Juvenile Court Detention costs, Information Technology costs and benefit costs for the Auditor’s office due to staff changes. The difference is offset by additional Juvenile Court Services grant revenue and expenditure reductions in property & liability insurance and Maintenance capital. White indicated that he is not happy with the cost of Information Technology professional services, saying he thought it was to have been brought back in house by this year.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County that the FY17 Budget is here by AMENDED by changing the previous revenues and expenditures as follows:
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Finance Director be directed to INCREASE/DECREASE APPROPRIATIONS to various operating budgets for the FY2016/2017 for offices as submitted and as shown upon the records in the office of the County Finance Director with such changes being made in accordance with §331.434.6 of the Code of Iowa.
INCREASE DECREASE
SERVICE AREA 1 – PUBLIC SAFETY & LEGAL SERVICES
Medical Examiner 120,000
Sheriff 230,000
SERVICE AREA 3 – PHYSICAL HEALTH & SOCIAL SERVICES
Juvenile Court Services 100,000
SERVICE AREA 6 – COUNTY ENVIRONMENT & EDUCATION
Conservation 104,000
SERVICE AREA 8 – GOVERNMENT SERVICES TO RESIDENTS
Treasurer 33,000
Recorder 7,000
SERVICE AREA 9 – ADMINISTRATION
Information Technology 115,000
Maintenance 215,000
Auditor 10,000
Board: General Supervision 10,000
Treasurer 33,000
SERVICE AREA 0 – NONPROGRAM EXPENDITURES ETC.
Treasurer 4,105,000
Board: General Supervision 20,000
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
At Ten-twenty-six o’clock (10:26) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by by Robert J. & Margaret L. Mills rezone 2.67 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to build a single family home and a request to rezone 2.4 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District to allow for a commercial kennel business. The property is legally described as Original Tract: P.I.N. 8912-28-276-003 The South One-Half of the South One-Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (S 1/2, S 1/2, SE 1/4, NE 1/4) of Section 28, Township 89 North (T89N), Range 12 West (R12W), of the Fifth Principal Meridian (5th P.M.), in Black Hawk County, State of Iowa; except that part thereof conveyed to Black Hawk County, State of Iowa, for road purposes by Deeds Book 497, at Page 082; containing 418,057.0 square feet, or 9.597 acres. Subject to easements, restrictions, covenants, ordinances, and limited access provisions record. The property described and shown hereon is the same property as described in the Warranty Deed – Joint Tenancy, recorded as Document No. 2017-008478. Parcel “B”, NE 1/4, Section 28, T89N, R12W: A part of the South One-Half of the South One-Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (S 1/2, S 1/2, SE 1/4, NE 1/4) of Section 28, Township 89 North (T89N), Range 12 West (R12W), of the Fifth Principal Meridian (5th P.M.), in Black Hawk County, State of Iowa, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast Corner of said NE 1/4; thence N88º40’40’38″W, 60.02 feet, along the South Line of said NE 1/4, to the Point of Beginning, of Parcel “B”; thence continuing N88º40’40’38″W, 315.08 feet, along the South Line of said NE 1/4, to a point; thence N00º00’49″W, 332.34 feet, along a line parallel to and normally distant from the East Line of said NE 1/4; thence S88º40’40’38″E, 315.08 feet, along the North Line of the S 1/2 of the S 1/2 of said NE 1/4, to a point on the West Right of Way Line of South Elk Run Road; thence S00º00’49″E, 332.40 feet, along the West Right of Way Line of South Elk Run Road, to the Point of Beginning, containing 104,697.0 square feet, or 2.403 acres. Parcel “C”, NE 1/4, Section 28, T89N, R12W: A part of the South One-Half of the South One-Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (S 1/2, S 1/2, SE 1/4, NE 1/4) of Section 28, Township 89 North (T89N), Range 12 West (R12W), of the Fifth Principal Meridian (5th P.M.), in Black Hawk County, State of Iowa, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast Corner of said NE 1/4; thence N88º40’40’36″W, 60.02 feet, along the South Line of said NE 1/4, to a point on the West Line of South Elk Run Road; thence continuing N88º40’40’36″W, 315.08 feet, along the South Line of said NE 1/4, to the Point of Beginning, of Parcel “C”; thence N00º00’49″W, 332.34 feet, along a line parallel to and normally distant from the East Line of said NE 1/4, to a point on the North Line of the S 1/2 of the S 1/2 of said NE 1/4; thence N88º41’13″W, 943.45 feet, along said North Line of the S 1/2 of the S 1/2 of said NE 1/4, to a point on the West Line of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4; thence S00º02’23″E, 332.18 feet, along the West Line of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, to the SE Corner of said SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4; thence S88º40’36″W, 943.30 feet, along the South Line of said NE 1/4, to the Point of Beginning, containing 313,360.0 square feet, or 7.194 acres. Ingress/Egress Easement across Parcel “B”, NE 1/4, Section 28, T89N, R12W: A 30.0 ft. Ingress/Egress Easement along the South Line of Parcel “B” of the NE 1/4, for the benefit of Parcel “C” of said NE 1/4, all in a part of the South One-Half of the South One-Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (S 1/2, S 1/2, SE 1/4, NE 1/4) of Section 28, Township 89 North (T89N), Range 12 West (R12W), of the Fifth Principal Meridian (5th P.M.), in Black Hawk County, State of Iowa.
The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on May 18, 2017 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.
Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.
Moved by Little, seconded by White to waive the first reading. Motion carried.
Moved by Little, seconded by White to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.
Assistant Zoning Administrator Seth Hyberger said the Planning & Zoning Commission approved the request with limitations of no more than ten dogs and no dogs outside after 7:00 p.m. The only questions from neighbors had to do with drainage. Ms. Mills said the small barn that was a two stall horse barn will have the floor removed and we will put its own septic system to aid in easy waste removal and keep it clean. This facility is for AKC agility performance dogs that get sick after boarding at commercial kennels so this will allow for our own or other dogs. The dogs will be kept inside after 7:00 p.m. for protect from coyotes. She described decibel levels and indicated noise would not be an issue and also said they have no intention to breed dogs.
Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.
WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on May 23, 2017 at Ten-twenty-six o’clock (10:26) a.m., on the request submitted by Robert J. & Margaret L. Mills rezone 2.67 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to build a single family home and a request to rezone 2.4 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District to allow for a commercial kennel business, and
WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 186 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Robert J. & Margaret L. Mills and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-186, and
WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and
WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,
NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Little moved the following ordinance seconded by Schwartz.
WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 186 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Robert J. & Margaret L. Mills and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-186, and
WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and
NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District and from “A” Agricultural District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-186.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.
ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD: White said volunteers are need to place flags in all the cemeteries 8 a.m. Friday for Memorial Day Weekend. Schwartz met with some of the members of the Black Hawk County Soil and Water Commission to coordinate the documents that we submit to the Middle Cedar River Watershed Management Authority to increase our odds that we are all on the same page.
On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.
Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Helen R. Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Tax Manager