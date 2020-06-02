Waterloo, Iowa May 26, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that PCI won’t get much bridge work done in the Cedar River this week because of high water.

County Auditor Grant Veeder asked the Board about conducting the canvass of the June 2 primary on June 9, since two or three supervisors have been attending meetings remotely due to the pandemic (Laylin and White were in attendance at this meeting in person; Little, Trelka and Schwartz were in attendance remotely.) All supervisors said they planned to attend the June 9 meeting in person.

Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said that campgrounds were at 50% of capacity over the Memorial Day weekend, and he was planning to have them at 100% next weekend, with showers and restroom facilities being open.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 19, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SOCIAL SERVICES 3.60 GENERAL – DHS 13.60

SOCIAL SERVICES 111.40 GENERAL – DHS 111.40

GENERAL – DHS 10,416.79 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 10,416.79

GENERAL – DHS 87.12 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 87.12

GENERAL – E911 169.00 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 169.00

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Black Hawk Automatic Sprinkler and Whole Excavation.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by 5R Livestock Facility ID #68951 located in Spring Creek Township, Section Seven (7) at 8635 Bryan Road, La Porte City, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County, and Jackson Schmidt, employee, effective May 26, 2020 for consideration of law enforcement training provided by Black Hawk County and reimbursement for same if employment terminates.

2. The AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County, and Seaver Sink, employee, effective May 26, 2020 for consideration of law enforcement training provided by Black Hawk County and reimbursement for same if employment terminates.

3. The AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County, and Tyler Sohm, employee, effective May 26, 2020 for consideration of law enforcement training provided by Black Hawk County and reimbursement for same if employment terminates.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST RESPONSIBLE BID received from Loiseau Construction Inc., Flandreau, SD, for FY21 Roadway Stabilization project number L-7006, on Ansborough Ave and Hammond Ave in Black Hawk County with a bid of $29,342.00 be awarded and for the chair to sign the contract, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said this was the second part of the roadway stabilization plan, and that $60,000 was budgeted for it, out of the total $165,000 budgeted for the full project.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: Little. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 2,000 face masks for $1,280.00 from Fastenal.

Geving said that the vendor would honor the $.64 per mask cost they had quoted him for an order of 20,000 for any amount of 2,000 or more. He said that they have a lead time for delivery of two days.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 6 desktop computers for $6,920.04 from CDW-G. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a 2021 Tandem Axle Dump Truck in the amount of $140,160.00 using some components of totaled truck, totaled truck purchased back from insurance company for $15,100, settlement payment of $76,600 will be applied to purchase price from Don’s Truck Sales, Fairbank, Iowa.

Nicholas said that the undamaged parts from the totaled truck could be purchased from the insurance company, and installed on the new truck for a savings. It will cost $26,340 in labor, performed by Don’s Truck, to install. Little said this is the third Secondary Roads truck accident since he’s been here, and he wondered if drivers receive training. Nicholas said they do, and that they must demonstrate proficiency in driving tandem dump trucks when hired.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the AMENDMENT to the list of financial institutions to be depositories of Black Hawk County funds in conformance with all applicable provisions of §12B and §12C of the Code of Iowa in amounts not to exceed the maximum deposits approved for each respective financial institution as submitted.

County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said that the only change was that depositories Country View have been removed.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to designate the submitted named financial institutions as 2020 DEPOSITORIES of Black Hawk County funds in conformance with all applicable provisions of §12B and §12C of the Code of Iowa in amounts not to exceed the maximum approved for each respective financial institution as submitted.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-twenty-six o’clock (9:26) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the solar energy project.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

At nine-twenty-six (9:26) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed solar energy project.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on April 23, 2020 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa. The budgeted projected amount was $1,226,557.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by eight-thirty o’clock (8:30) a.m. Tuesday May 26, 2020, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-twenty-six (9:26) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY AMOUNT

Eagle Point Solar Dubuque, IA $ 950,832.00

Hawkeye Solar Hiawatha, IA $1,304,712.00

Lifetime Solar Kansas City, MO $1,172,640.00

Moxie Solar North Liberty, IA $ 913,776.00

Price Electric Robins, IA $1,183,512.04

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for solar energy project to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

At Nine-thirty-four o’clock (9:34) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed FY20 Budget Amendment.

Moved by Laylin seconded by Little to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Finance Director James Perry discussed the proposed changes in revenues and expenditures. They included a $1.2 million transfer from general fund reserves for the solar heating project, but he said a lesser amount could be transferred in FY20 since little of the project will likely take place before the fiscal year ends on June 30. Laylin suggested $200,000 for FY20, and the Board agreed.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County that the FY20 Budget is here by AMENDED by changing the previous revenues and expenditures as follows:

INCREASE DECREASE

SERVICE AREA 1- PUBLIC SAFETY AND LEGAL SERVICES $200,000

SERVICE AREA 6- COUNTY ENVIRONMENT & EDUCATION $128,000

SERVICE AREA 8- GOVERNMENT SERVICES TO RESIDENT $48,000

SERVICE AREA 9- ADMINISTRATION ($65,200)

SERVICE AEA 0- CAPITAL PROJECTS/DEBT SERVICE $1,509,958

INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUES $22,002

MISCELLANEOUS REVENUES $123,000

OPERATING TRANSFERS IN $200,000

OPERATING TRANSFERS OUT $200,000

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board discussed County preparedness for COVID-19. Laylin asked for the other supervisors’ thoughts on opening county buildings to the public on June 1. White said it will be a mess, considering that there are already people coming to the courthouse, averaging 100 a day, expecting it to be open. He said two guards won’t be able to handle the volume, considering they’ll be handing out masks and answering questions in addition to monitoring the x-ray machine. Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said that the third guard for which the county contracts with Per Mar Security is at Pinecrest, and he assumed that guard would return to the courthouse when buildings open to the public, since he was at Pinecrest primarily to direct visitors about the building being closed. He said to backfill that position would cost $800 a week. Little said there is an additional position in the FY21 budget, so they could wait until July 1 to replace the position at Pinecrest. Schwartz said he favored backfilling the position now. White said it would be a waste of taxpayer’s money, that Pinecrest is averaging one or two people a day. He asked if department heads are ready to open for business on June 1. Treasurer Schmidt said that they are prepared to open for appointment only, with a person available for walk-ins. County Recorder Sandie Smith said her office is also ready for appointment only, and wondered if additional security would be needed to deal with people who come in without an appointment. Engineer Nicholas said her office is ready. Auditor Veeder said that in-person absentee voting would move from the 5th Street entrance to the Election Office if the courthouse opens, and while he didn’t expect large crowds of voters, he thought there may be a moderate number of people on June 1 given that it is the last day before the election.

County Attorney Brian Williams said it wouldn’t matter much to his office at this point, because the Supreme Court has ordered that all non-jury hearings are put off until July 13, and jury trials won’t begin until September 13. County Assessor T.J. Koenigsfeld said he would not have much traffic this time of year. Schwartz said he would like information from each department on how they plan to open to the public, so that the county can disseminate this information.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that county buildings be opened to the public on June 8.

Laylin asked why he didn’t want to open June 1. Trelka said he wanted to get beyond the election, and he wants the guard at Pinecrest backfilled, and this would bring the county closer to July 1, when another guard is budgeted.

AYES: Little, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: Laylin, White. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz asked if there was discussion about backfilling the security guard position. Little suggested formally placing the matter on the agenda for June 2.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Little congratulated Perry for the addition to his family, his wife having delivered a daughter over the weekend. Trelka wanted to recognize Julie, who cleans the courthouse after hours, for doing a great job, especially under the circumstances. Schwartz thanked those who operate the warming center for homeless individuals, which will be closing soon, and thanked the Black Hawk Gaming Association for helping to fund it. White thanked the city of Waterloo for taping the virtual Memorial Day service last weekend. He thanked the department heads and other county employees who have been going to work under difficult circumstances.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor