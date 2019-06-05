Waterloo, Iowa May 28, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR

oth pay 1,056.70

IRS fed pay 55,939.80

SSA fica 94,205.76

BHC SHERIFF oth pay 372.89

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 92.50

MEYER, BRITTANI svc 13.50

ACES svc 20,404.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 225.00

BLACK HILLS ENERGY util 150.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 225.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,968.68

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 45.18

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 73.38

CHIEF supl 109.99

COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,300.00

COURIER THE publ 395.99

DUNCAN, TARA svc 455.00

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 250.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 210.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 850.00

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR

supl 28.20

IRISH REPORTING svc 249.75

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 414.40

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 225.00

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 135.30

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 545.91

STERICYCLE INC svc 311.61

STRAND JEANNE svc 210.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 240.54

HARDEN KAREEN misc 72.00

KLUS, KATHERINE reimb 49.99

SCHMITZ MONICA I mil 195.39

VAN MEETEREN BRIAN reimb 125.00

AFLAC ins 2,030.22

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 623.96

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2,235.98

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 674.45

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 479.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 5,400.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,562.50

PECU oth pay 24,056.50

RADIUS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

oth pay 120.29

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 3,069.48

TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC

oth pay 166.24

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 1,076.00

AC INVESTMENTS rent 411.29

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 0.95

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 709.03

APCO INTERNATIONAL INC svc 20.00

AUDITOR STATE OF IA svc 850.00

BILL COLWELL FORD INC

prts/lbr 331.00

BREMER CO svc 36.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 97.96

CARVER, DEBORAH ref 98.70

CF UTILITIES util 302.90

CENTURYLINK tel 1,559.16

CENTURYLINK tel 457.35

CENTURYLINK tel 87.88

CENTURYLINK tel 89.13

COST ADVISORY SVCS INC

alloc 8,900.00

D&M INVESTMENTS rent 250.00

DOLLESLAGER RICK svc 400.00

EPM IOWA rent 275.00

ESCAPE CEDAR VALLEY educ 1,300.00

EVELAND JOHN rent 821.00

GARGANO WCMEI, MARK svc 300.00

GREENRIDGE APTS rent 447.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 630.00

HENRY CO SHERIFF svc 33.50

HN PROPERTIES C/O EDGE RPM

rent 225.00

IN THE LOOP PROPERTIES rent 175.00

INTOXIMETERS INC supl 166.25

IA ASSOC OF CO COMMISSIONERS & VETERAN dues 50.00

IA COUNTIES INFO TECH dues 50.00

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY educ 700.00

JOHNSON , LINDA svc 197.00

JOHNSON CO svc 8.04

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 200.00

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 117.40

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 46.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 832.00

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 225.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 11.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8.59

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 588.31

MIDWEST BUILDINGS INC

bldg 38,125.00

MODERN MARKETING INC svc 429.42

OLSON, STACI svc 50.00

ORTMAN HOLLY svc 10.50

PARROT FILMS CO svc 280.00

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION

svc 1,076.50

SCHNEIDER MELISSA rent 225.00

SHINDIGG PHOTOGRAPHY svc 35.00

SHRED-IT USA svc 16.23

US POST OFFICE svc 151.06

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 246.00

US CELLULAR svc 233.05

VERIZON WIRELESS data 92.91

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 10,824.27

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 461.39

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 3,257.25

DOLAN HEATHER food 308.00

HOLBACH, ZACH food 65.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 373.26

SSA fica 847.04

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 228.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 330.00

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 9.30

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 1,522.41

SSA fica 2,941.24

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 10.00

BATES, FELICIA reimb 2,665.52

AFLAC ins 6.16

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 108.36

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 4.86

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 7.90

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 177.50

SHELTON, BECKY reimb 435.98

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 79.72

RURAL BASIC FUND

IRS fed pay 4,479.99

SSA fica 7,245.70

AFLAC ins 188.46

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 153.84

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 16.25

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

PECU oth pay 4,379.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 650.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 7,163.90

SSA fica 12,463.28

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

ACES svc 22.50

ASPRO INC supl 319.68

BMC AGGREGATES supl 41,072.84

D&D TIRE INC eq rpr 197.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

HARMS OIL CO fuel 16,527.00

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 283.93

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 8.49

AFLAC ins 65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 461.52

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 65.70

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 230.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 25.00

POLK CO SHERIFF oth pay 374.72

PECU oth pay 1,730.50

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 1,305.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 38.60

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 1,130.50

BHC LANDFILL svc 18.00

C & H GOVERNMENT eq 3,703.52

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 62.49

CENTURYLINK tel 52.00

CENTURYLINK tel 180.66

CINTAS CORP svc 33.06

CROSS DILLON TIRE eq 3,375.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 344.70

E CENTRAL IA COOP util 991.75

FIFTH ST TIRE INC eq 438.11

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE util 68.54

GRACIOUS FOOD fuel 348.04

HAALA INDUSTRIES INC eq 4,629.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 105.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.22

MUTUAL WHEEL CO prts 334.57

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 925.74

PAUL NIEMANN CONSTRUCTION

supl 94.96

RAPIDS REPRODUCTIONS INC

supl 104.20

RYDELL CHEV INC prts 238.22

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 56.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 226.25

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 30.33

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS fed pay 98.94

SSA fica 202.66

KEEFE SUPL CO food 4,222.74

MARTIN BROS DIST CO eq 589.00

MCKEE FOODS food 39.36

US CELLULAR svc 720.11

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 422.14

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 312.50

RURAL SEWER FUND

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 15.16

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 45.34

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 27.05

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 30.26

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.97

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 29.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.32

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.21

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 20.84

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14.46

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14.33

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.16

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 19.96

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.10

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 11,365.60

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 2,620.80

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 100,095.69

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,550.11

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 1,148.04

SSA fica 1,422.28

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 130.66

CENTURYLINK tel 1,472.52

CENTURYLINK tel 43.80

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 240.65

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 196.66

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 195.44

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IRS fed pay 342.27

SSA fica 575.60

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

CENTURYLINK svc 59.50

CENTURYLINK svc 528.51

MEDIACOM svc 136.90

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 2,287.01

SSA fica 4,814.74

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

WELLMARK ins 11,840.31

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 93.64

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 53.05

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,445.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

PECU oth pay 2,421.00

MARCO INC maint 185.23

PICTOMETRY INTERNATIONAL CORP sftwr 104,486.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 52.44

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 84.50

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND BK FLOORING rpr 2,885.00

RESIDENT REFUND ref 16.00

RESIDENT REFUND ref 1,192.00

RESIDENT REFUND ref 134.00

RESIDENT REFUND ref 1,683.96

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said the May 22 meeting on the Grundy Road project was well attended and resulted in a good exchange of information. The Raymond Road overpass on Highway 20 is closed today for reconstruction and will remain closed for 6-8 weeks. She acknowledged that this will add to other delays on Highway 20. Marquis Road asphalt paving should finish this week.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 21, 2019 and May 22, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Blackhawk Automatic Sprinklers and MP Nexlevel.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Harold Sorensen Facility ID# 65330 located in Black Hawk Township, Section Eight (8) at 7305 Ranchero Road, Cedar Falls, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Kelly Green-MP Nexlevel, LLC, Grimes, Iowa for placement of underground copper drop wire on County right-of-way at 8411 Kimball Ave. as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The CERTIFICATE OF COST ALLOCATION PLAN for Black Hawk County for recovered administrative expenses for FY20 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Cost Advisory Services, Inc., (CAS, Inc.) Johnston, Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COMMUNITY SERVICE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Eastside Ministerial Alliance (EMA), Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center and Operation Threshold to establish requirements that each agency shall comply with to be entitled to allocate designated funds to eligible Black Hawk County residents applying for shelter and energy assistant effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Bob Lincoln, County Social Services (CSS) Administrator.

Little asked if this annual agreement has an increase. Koleen Schipper of CSS said there is a 3% increase.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from T&C Cleaning d/b/a Fresh Start Cleaning for Janitorial Services for the annual amount of $230,000.00 (bids opened 5/21/19) be approved and for the Chair to sign the contract conditional to the receipt of the Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Little asked if this represented an increase over the previous contract. Geving said it does not, and the successful bidder is the current provider, who has held the contract for about five years. He said he is impressed that they aren’t afraid to invest in equipment to make them more efficient, citing a carpet cleaning machine and a wax stripper.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the AMENDMENT to the list of financial institutions to be depositories of Black Hawk County funds in conformance with all applicable provisions of §12B and §12C of the Code of Iowa in amounts not to exceed the maximum deposits approved for each respective financial institution as submitted.

County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said that the amendments include a few minor changes, with three of five Country View accounts being closed (the other two will be closed later) and the University of Iowa Community Credit Union changing its name due to a new law to GreenState Credit Union.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to designate the submitted named financial institutions as 2019 DEPOSITORIES of Black Hawk County funds in conformance with all applicable provisions of §12B and §12C of the Code of Iowa in amounts not to exceed the maximum approved for each respective financial institution as submitted.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for an Office Specialist Pay Grade 8, (full time) in the Sheriff’s Office effective June 3, 2019 be approved, as recommended by Tony Thompson, County Sheriff. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the REVISIONS to the County Insurance Policy, Paid Time Off Policy, and the Holiday Policy that were approved at the May 21, 2019 Board of Supervisors meeting be made effective July 1, 2019. Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said that he took part in the first meeting of a coalition formed by the National Association of Counties to promote the 2020 census in counties. White said that the Memorial Day parade was cancelled due to weather but a well-attended ceremony was held at Memorial Hall.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor