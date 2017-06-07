Waterloo, Iowa May 30, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: Tom Little.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, Little absent.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Josh Balk of the Black Hawk County Soil and Water Conservation District gave the supervisors copies of a book that was published in conjunction with a University of Northern Iowa Service Learning program that includes stories from area residents describing the natural beauty of Black Hawk County.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said Poyner Road would continue to be closed for two weeks, and then the resurfacing of 27th Street will begin, which road will be open with a pilot car. The old Hammond Avenue bridge has been removed and the road will be closed about six weeks. Free 911 signs will be available until June 1, at which point there will be a charge.

Finance Director Susan Deaton said the county had again been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the county’s comprehensive annual financial report. Magsamen thanked Deaton and the Auditor’s Office for their work.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 23, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount GENERAL BASIC 807.74 SECONDARY ROADS 807.74

The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for ATS Specialized Inc., B&B Lock & Key Inc., BC Construction Inc., Beaver Hills Country Club, CliftonLarsenAllen LLP, Dave Gryp Construction Inc., Forterra Inc., Employee Benefits Corporation, Friends of the Gilbertville Depot, Larson Construction Company, M & K Dust Control MGM LLC, Northland Products Co., Turkey Ridge Dive Management Inc., West Union Trenching LLC, and Whole Excavation LLC.

TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Irv Weber d/b/a Home Farm Facility ID #68517 located at 1232 Dubuque Road, Jesup, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Tom and Luanne Schneider d/b/a Schneider & Schneider Pork Farms, Inc. Facility ID #59495 located at 9717 Ansborough Avenue, Waterloo, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

The NOTIFICATION OF SALE OF EQUIPMENT (sale request February 28, 2017) from the Engineer’s Office for a 1996 Mower (601), Asset #5050-46 in the amount of $882.50 and a 1994 Ford (40), Asset #8007090074 in the amount of $6,507.50. The 2015 Annual Audit Reports from UnityPoint Health as required by Chapter 230A.16(3) of the Code of Iowa. The 2016 Impact Report from Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Jim and Billie Bailey for June 10, 2017 through July 8, 2017 to be held at their acreage at 1504 Hearst Road, Cedar Falls, Iowa with Pyrotechnics done by Jim Bailey.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BID from P&K Midwest, Waterloo, Iowa for a commercial grade mower in the amount of $6,800.00 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BID from Patten Equipment, Urbana, Iowa for a utility trailer in the amount of $2,669.00 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Magsamen said Maintenance needed a trailer that could move heavier equipment, and that this and the mower approved above cost a total of $1,500 more than was budgeted for them. White asked what the bid from a local bidder was. Laylin said $3,860.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MONTHLY SERVICE AGREEMENT EXTENSION with Black Hawk County and ACES, Cedar Falls, Iowa for Platinum TLC Information Technology Support services in the amount of $19,820/month be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Kim Veeder, IT Director.

Veeder said that the new agreement results in an annual decrease of $42,516, it includes hardware that the county didn’t have before, two new firewalls, a system intrusion event management security product, new access points at other county buildings and additional security training. White asked if the reduction of cost indicates that ACES had been overcharging the county in the past. Veeder said that ACES says their increased familiarity with county systems lowers their costs. White asked when a decision will be made on the future staffing of the Information Technology Department. Veeder said that she proposed hiring a county employee in February but the Board voted it down. White said that was because there wasn’t a plan. Laylin said that Veeder and former Human Resources Director Audra Heineman had developed a plan. Dave Hanson of ACES said that in addition to increased familiarity, they have automated tools that learn over time, so ACES has increased the number of service tickets while reducing the time to complete them. Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk said that he reviewed the agreement and it is ready to go. Magsamen asked if there has been progress on IT issues facing departments. Veeder said that she and Hanson met with all county departments and the meetings were mostly positive. She said they can be more proactive than reactive now, working on vulnerabilities and future plans. Magsamen asked if she was working on staff evaluations. Veeder said she had discussed it with the previous HR director and would do so with new Director Deb Bunger.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Magsamen.

NAYS: White.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Employee Benefits Corporation, Madison, WI for Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985 (COBRA) administration services for Black Hawk County effective July 1, 2017 be approved and direct Chair to sign for same as recommended by Deb Bunger, Human Resources Director.

Bunger said that the prior vendor, 121 Benefits, has changed its business model and increased their charges. Employee Benefits Corporation is also the county’s new flex spending provider.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TERMINATION LETTER of the current contract between Black Hawk County and 121 Benefits regarding the COBRA administration for Black Hawk County effective July 1, 2017 be approved and direct Chair to sign for same as recommended by Deb Bunger, Human Resources Director.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the POSITION RECLASSIFICATION of Marianne Wood from a Human Resources Technician (pay grade 264/GS14) to a Human Resources Specialist (pay grade 265/GS15) with a 5% annual salary increase effective June 4, 2017 as recommended by Deb Bunger, Human Resources Director.

Bunger said that she has experienced all the duties in the office and knows how she wants to divide duties more evenly and cross-train employees.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the POSITION ACTION REQUEST for the Compensation and Benefits Specialist position (pay grade 267/GS17) to be replaced with a Human Resources Specialist position (pay grade 265/GS15) and advertise to fill the vacancy effective May 30, 2017 as recommended by Deb Bunger, Human Resources Director.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $2,000 for Civil 3D Jumpstart software.

Nicholas said that this will be paid for from unspent FY17 computer funds.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $3,280 for a 1 millimeter GPS Rover Kit.

Nicholas said this will allow the technician getting topography elevations and the surveyor to use their equipment at the same time, increasing efficiency and productivity. White asked why it wasn’t in the budget. Nicholas said she had originally asked for tablets, and now she’ll seek to purchase those in a couple of years.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the CERTIFICATE OF COST ALLOCATION PLAN for Black Hawk County for recovered administrative expenses for FY2018 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Cost Advisory Services, Inc., (CAS, Inc.) Johnston, Iowa. Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Magsamen thanked White for his work on Memorial Day events. White said more people should show respect for veterans who gave their lives for their country by attending the Memorial Day parade and events at Memorial Hall.

WORK SESSION. The Board discussed the impact of the 2017 legislative session on County government with Gary Grant and Larry Murphy, lobbyists for the Urban County Coalition, of which Black Hawk County is a member. They discussed the following: The commercial property tax backfill, where the state did not reduce the amount appropriated for counties but indicated that it would probably be reduced in the future. Mental Health Funding, where levy inequity within regions was eliminated but replaced with a regional spending cap. Water Quality, where nothing was passed. Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP), where the appropriation was reduced from the usual $14-$16 million to $12 million. Voter ID, where voters will have to provide specified identification at the polls, and the time for voting absentee was shortened. Collective bargaining, where most public sector union contract negotiations will be limited to base wages. Gun rights expansion, which is unclear about the legality of banning weapons in public buildings, which will probably have to be determined through lawsuits. Road Fund Swap, where the state will keep federal road and bridge money normally sent to cities and counties and replace it with state dollars, which aren’t governed by Davis-Bacon Act requirements. Minimum wage, where the state prohibited local governments from establishing minimum wage laws or regulating consumer packaging. The supervisors said they found most of the changes to cause unfunded mandates for counties or to reduce county home rule.

WORK SESSION. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas discussed a number of issues with the Board. First was how to address small cities where the county shares a road project, like Raymond presently and Janesville next year. Nicholas said that the county has more roads, hence more state money, and it can get better deals on large projects than the cities can on small projects, so it’s a benefit for the taxpayer if the county pays for the portion of the project in the city. She said she had done this previously through change orders that normally don’t go to the Board, but she found out that this specific type of change legally should be approved by the Board. The Board said that she should include the shouldering on the Raymond side of the road, and then should develop a policy that would possibly set a threshold on when the county should absorb the full project and when a city should pay. White said the county should complete the shouldering and send Raymond a bill.

Nicholas said the county now has an Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management program, and is eligible for Living Roadway Trust Funds, which require a local match of 20% for submitted plans. She wished to purchase an all-terrain vehicle and a sprayer with a boom to attach to the back, for a total cost of $17,460. The county would be responsible for $5,274.50, which she does not have budgeted. The Board said she could use unspent funds, and she should include requests in her budget in future.

Nicholas showed statistics on winter maintenance costs. A mild winter accounted for an expenditure of $324,953, while the amount budgeted was $474,676. She said only 80% of their salt contract was purchased this year, because their salt dome was full and there was nowhere else to put it.

Nicholas updated the Board on 911 signage. She said the ordinance was adopted November 8, 2016 and is effective June 1, 2017, so signs are free until June 1. They sent out 3,973 post cards alerting rural residents of this in November, December and January, and 2,500 requests were made, all but 186 of which have been fulfilled. She said sign costs were $21,625, which doesn’t include posts (they have multiple uses and weren’t purchased separately), that total labor costs including benefits were $147,033, and over 1150 hours were spent installing the signs.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor