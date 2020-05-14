Waterloo, Iowa May 5, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM eq 1,448.13

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,900.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 314.26

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

mtr veh 47,458.00

FISCHELS, ROBERT rent 200.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 490.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 330.07

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR

eq 30.65

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 176.67

MAIL SVCS svc 4,092.17

MARCO INC svc 65.34

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 3,005.48

MENARDS WLOO supl 82.49

NAPHCARE INC svc 107,450.90

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 4,508.19

STERICYCLE INC svc 146.51

T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66

WEBER PAPER CO supl 577.90

US POST OFFICE svc 55.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 38.07

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 285.11

AT&T svc 502.45

BRIMMER, KRAIG rent 200.00

CENTURYLINK svc 801.00

COURIER subs 188.03

DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS

supl 131.04

DISCOUNT MUGS supl 997.81

DIZDARIC, MERIMA svc 30.00

EVELAND JOHN rent 225.00

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 89.67

GARCIA, LEONILA svc 30.00

GEM PROPERTIES rent 200.00

GOVTECH SVCS INC svc 1,200.00

GRAMLICH, MICHAEL ref 113.40

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK rent 200.00

IA DIV OF LABOR SVCS svc 150.00

KARBEN, KAREN svc 45.00

LANE, MICHELLE supl 27.50

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC

svc 1,000.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 832.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 11.59

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8.59

MORGAN, RENEE ref 201.40

MOTEL 6 room 1,650.00

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS

supl 225.03

QUAIL VALLEY APTS C/O EDGE

rent 225.00

REGAL PLASTIC SUPL CO

supl 1,897.12

RICOH USA INC supl 460.56

SAINI, YASHPAL rent 225.00

SCHNEIDER MELISSA rent 250.00

SILVER EAGLE HARLEY DAVIDSON

eq lse 4,000.00

SMITH, SHERRY ref 1,000.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN prts 288.97

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 11,911.19

SHRED MASTER svc 92.66

US POST OFFICE svc 375.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 7,335.34

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 5,348.19

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 200.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 2,790.64

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 557.00

SCHILLING DALE rent 350.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND COLLUM , LESA A mil 14.12

US POST OFFICE svc 5,000.00

US POST OFFICE svc 20,000.00

INFINITY MEDICAL GROUP – BETTENDORF supl 3,710.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 29.76

COUNTY SERVICES FUND WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 39.60

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

BMC AGGREGATES supl 32,173.47

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP eq rpr 631.63

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

util 39.55

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 36.74

MENARDS WLOO prts 4.36

1ST AYD CORP supl 561.20

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 138.86

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 52.11

CENTURYLINK svc 264.90

HARRISON TRUCK CTRS prts 154.04

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 1,212.50

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 291.67

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 1,042.32

LIBERTY TIRE RECYCLING svc 186.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.43

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.95

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.39

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.73

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 120.61

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.93

MID COUNTRY MACHINERY INC

eq rpr 2,575.75

MITCHELL1 svc 225.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 870.81

PLUMB TECH INC eq rpr 225.08

POMP’S TIRE SVC eq 644.69

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 235.62

SKYLINE STEEL eq 10,741.00

STOKES WELDING eq 1,560.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 151.44

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 40.96

WITHAM AUTO CTR prts 239.55

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

HUFF CONTRACTING svc 25,837.15

KEEFE SUPL CO food 829.88

MCKEE FOODS food 26.60

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 744.19

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 173.85

ECHO GROUP INC supl 485.79

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN KAPAUN CONSULTING ENGINEERS svc 2,500.00

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 1,156.25

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 43.22

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 7,868.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 15.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 23.78

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22.34

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 65.75

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 34.33

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 37.78

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 21.09

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 20.61

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14.17

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14.41

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.39

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.75

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14.11

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

ins 54.00

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 13,867.21

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 13,642.97

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

ins 1,173.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA

ins 4,367.42

SELF INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND KOCH BROTHERS eq rpr 637.72

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 289.00

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,715.92

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

CF UTILITIES util 238.59

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 187.93

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND ACCESS SYSTEMS LEASING svc 73.00

CENTURYLINK svc 113.83

RAPIDS REPRODUCTIONS INC

supl 6,445.22

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 52.56

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

VISA misc 110.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 27.83

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 78.24

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said her crews are laying mile rock and repairing roads in anticipation of dust control measures. Little said he expected that much less money will be spent on rock this year because last year’s frost boil situation was unusually bad.

County Auditor Grant Veeder reported on pending elections. He said that people have been strongly encouraged to vote by mail for the June 2 Primary Election and the special election in Cedar Falls that was rescheduled from March 24 to July 7, with the result that absentee ballot requests are easily surpassing past totals. He said ballot requests so far for the Primary election (8,270) are nearly equal to the total turnout in the 2018 Primary (8,573).

Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said that his department is prepared for whenever the governor allows campgrounds to reopen. Little said that revenues will be down in this and other departments, and said all departments should be tracking that. Finance Director James Perry said that he is communicating with departments on the subject.

Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said that the county is starting to see a steady decline of COVID-19 cases, but it could be due to a backlog of testing results. She is working with Grow Cedar Valley officials to develop safety protocols for businesses when they are ready to reopen. She said that she and Sheriff Tony Thompson and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart had a good meeting with Tyson officials to talk about social distancing steps taken by the meatpacker. Little said that the Board has the right to know how many Tyson employees tested positive for coronavirus. Egbuonye said she would ask Tyson for that information.

Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless said that the county’s veteran population is decreasing but is still the fourth largest in the state at an estimated 7961. He said his office is bringing $28,000 in veteran benefits into the county monthly. COVID-19 has reduced their cash and food donations. He hopes the new Veterans Center at Pinecrest will be open by June, and he’d like to have an open house in July or August if conditions permit.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held April 28, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, TONY THOMPSON

BAUWENS, CHAD D DEP. SHER. SGT HR 35.68 36.40 4/19/2020 ANN STEP INCR

CIAVARELLI, DYLAN M CIV DETENT OFF 19.34 19.34 4/20/2020 TERM PEND

ENGINEER, CATHY NICHOLAS

LEWIS, JAMES D LABOR/EQUIP OP I 25.00 23.62 4/30/2020 DEMOTION

OLDENBURGER, MICHAEL B LABOR/EQUIP OP II 25.0025.00 4/24/2020 TERM PEND

SNELL, ANTHONY M LABOR/EQUIP OP I 19.84 19.84 4/27/2020 NEW HIRE

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for MidAmerican Energy Company, Davenport, Iowa for placement of underground electric utility on County right-of-way along Holmes Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Cedar Falls Utilities, Cedar Falls, Iowa for placement of underground electric/fiber utility on County right-of-way along Leversee Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

3. The publisher’s affidavit from the Waterloo Courier, received by the County Auditor on April 23, 2020, acknowledging publication of an advertisement on April 6, 2020, April 13, 2020, and April 20, 2020, by a finder of lost property (Cedar Falls Police Department) in compliance with the provisions of Code of Iowa Chapter 556F, Lost Property.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Tyler Technologies for New World software support for a one (1) year term starting on July 1, 2020 which will automatically renew unless terminated by either party be approved as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

Veeder said the prior agreement was for three years. The agreement allows either party to terminate if the other is notified at least 90 days prior to renewal.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for two (2) Assistant County Attorney, (one full-time, one part-time) starting June 1, 2020 and July 1, 2020 in the County Attorney’s Office be approved, as recommended by Brian Williams, County Attorney.

Williams said Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk is retiring after forty-four years of service. Supervisors expressed their thanks to Burk, who has advised the Board on legal matters for most of that period. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposition of the application of excess bond proceeds and providing for publication of notice thereof.

Finance Director Perry said that the Veterans Center needs $70,000 more, but rather than using excess bond proceeds, the Board could use Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) reserves, which would not require a public hearing. Supervisors indicated agreement with using CIP funds instead of bond proceeds. Since the motion was to approve a public hearing for using bond proceeds, the Board understood that a negative vote would support using CIP funds.

AYES: None.

NAYS: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz. Motion failed.

Moved by White seconded by Little to AUTHORIZE AND DIRECT the Finance Director to set the date of hearing to be held at 9:09 a.m. on May 26, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed FY20 Budget Amendment.

Finance Director Perry said that he would revise the amendment to show $70,000 from CIP reserves to be used for the Veterans Center. Laylin said the amendment includes the initial funding for the solar energy project, and she wondered if this was a project that ought to be delayed due to COVID-19-induced fiscal uncertainty. Schwartz said he favored moving forward with the project. Little said that it ought to be put on the next week’s agenda for a properly noticed discussion. Laylin said that Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving had a pre-bid meeting with contractors set up for later that day, and she thought it would be good for Geving to know the Board’s thoughts. Little said he wanted to put the brakes on the project. White said that holding the pre-bid meeting doesn’t commit the county to accepting a bid. Schwartz agreed. Motion carried.

The Board discussed County preparedness for COVID-19. Schwartz said that when county buildings reopen to the public, it should be a requirement to wear a mask in those buildings. White agreed and said that people should have their temperature taken before entering. He said the rules should include employees. The supervisors discussed where masks should be required and where they should be optional, what sort of mask should be required, whether to provide masks for the public, possibly at a nominal cost; etc. County Auditor Veeder suggested that the details of such a policy should be worked out in advance of taking Board action, and that a nuanced motion could be placed on next week’s agenda. Schwartz said that he wanted to give the public as much advance notice as possible. In response to various supervisors’ questions, Maintenance Superintendent Geving said he hoped to have Plexiglas installed wherever staff meets the public by the time county buildings reopen; that masks available for security guards are in low supply; that he hopes to piggyback on the state’s order of floor stickers referenced last week by District Court Administrator Linda Nilges, in order to get a price break; that the courthouse is presently using all fresh air, but when heat and humidity rise it will be a balancing act between fresh air and chilled air.

The Board discussed steps to take if someone in a county building tested positive for COVID-19. Nilges said that the Linn County Courthouse was closed after two people there tested positive, and that they reopened in a day after the building was sanitizing by a local vendor.

Schwartz said that he would call for the County Security Committee to meet and discuss Board action for building health protocols.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Little said he would forward to the Board to be received and placed on file a letter from pork producers that outlines the COVID-19 impact on them. White said he attended the virtual funeral of his brother-in-law, and that Honor Flight activities have been cancelled or postponed. Schwartz offered condolences to White’s family.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor