Waterloo, Iowa May 7, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Mike Butler said that the Cedar Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars post wants to put a Gold Star Family memorial at the Cedar Falls Veterans Park, and is looking for support.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Angela M. Graham of the Health Department for 20 years of service; Christine L. Griffith of the Attorney’s Office for 30 years of service.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 215,169.12

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 26,504.89

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 116.60

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,450.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 3,519.87

BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 29.50

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 10,099.80

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 103.77

COURIER publ 936.61

DUNCAN, TARA svc 595.00

FASTENAL CO supl 332.36

FULLER, ANGELA svc 1,400.00

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 169.89

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,443.86

MAIL SVCS supl 4,012.04

MARCO INC svc 141.74

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 275.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 111.12

MEADOW RIDGE WLOO rent 475.00

MENARDS WLOO supl 315.73

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 468.55

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 2,118.10

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE LLC

rent 250.00

SANDEES LTD supl 13.20

T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66

THE SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 126.59

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS eq 241.84

ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC supl 35.95

AFRO AMERICAN COMMUNITY

svc 258.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 255.26

AT&T svc 231.32

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 97.96

CF UTILITIES data 597.41

CF UTILITIES util 45.57

CF UTILITIES util 94.61

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 1,367.57

COURIER publ 1,043.00

DUBUQUE CO svc 41.00

FEDEX svc 294.75

FORBES KIM mil 19.50

GIBSON SPECIALTY CO supl 12.00

GLAXOSMITHKLINE supl 1,511.50

GOVERNMENT FORMS AND SUPPLIES supl 2,010.00

HEADSETS.COM supl 10.65

HENRY CO SHERIFF svc 30.50

HOLIDAY INN DES MOINES AIRPORT educ 854.56

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK rent 200.00

IA STATE ASSOC OF CO AUDITORS educ 125.00

JOHNSON CO svc 38.18

LINN CO svc 390.77

MERCYONE NE IA svc 1,268.00

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

PAKOR INC supl 281.10

PITNEY BOWES eq lse 1,172.70

PUBLIC HEALTH ACCREDITATION BOARD educ 850.00

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION rent 575.00

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC rent 225.00

REEDY MIKE rent 225.00

RICOH USA INC svc 647.44

ROGER SMITH CONSTRUCTION

svc 2,950.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 200.00

SARTORI MEML HOSPITAL INC

reimb 893.26

SHRED MASTER INC svc 126.14

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 133.00

STEW HANSEN DODGE

mtr veh 24,350.81

US POST OFFICE svc 6,900.00

US POSTAL SVC svc 5,200.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 5,610.09

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 100.00

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 702.59

WICKHAM FRANK rent 200.00

WINNEBAGO COUNCIL, BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA misc 400.00

XEROX CORP svc 116.92

XEROX CORP svc 118.65

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND IPERS ipers 1,837.64

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 239.00

VEEDER GRANT mil 44.46

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 126.49

SAILER LAW svc 1,735.20

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IPERS ipers 6,430.15

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 889.61

RURAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 19,215.52

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,001.50

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 7,492.08

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IPERS ipers 27,233.81

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,806.00

ALTORFER INC supl 243.54

ANTON SALES prts 766.94

ASPRO INC supl 113.85

BLACK HILLS ENERGY fuel 179.00

BLACKSTRAP INC supl 2,940.56

BMC AGGREGATES supl 29,954.94

FIX TIRE CO prts 16.99

INRCOG svc 3,611.95

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

util 46.56

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO prts 90.00

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL prts 380.12

A & B CONSTRUCTION LTD

svc 3,088.20

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

eq 1,028.95

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 1,130.50

CENTURYLINK tel 45.86

CINTAS CORP svc 57.40

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 1,787.57

CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS INC

prts 652.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq 324.83

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

supl 282.80

HIWAY PRODUCTS INC eq 3,976.34

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES svc 100.00

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 331.81

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 110.00

LPC CONNECT tel 38.29

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 19.66

MID AMERICAN ENERGY utl 31.13

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 143.35

MITCHELL1 svc 220.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 199.98

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND

TITLE SVCS CORP svc 230.00

RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 13.05

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IPERS ipers 435.40

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 29.00

MARTIN BROS DIST CO eq 795.00

MCKEE FOODS food 86.34

EMA RADIO SYSTEM-CAP FUND

RACOM CORP svc 640,737.25

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO svc 56,710.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 1,045.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP ins 72.00

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 26,522.61

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 121,639.08

SELF INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC eq rpr 265.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 234.60

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,697.83

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IPERS ipers 1,914.21

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 416.00

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IPERS ipers 1,199.48

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 165.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 45.96

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 91.52

US BANK misc 5.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IPERS ipers 8,985.46

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,133.00

VISA misc 12.25

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that gravel roads are still very poor in many areas. She said a public hearing will be held on May 27 at 6:30 pm to discuss the Grundy Road improvement project at the Zion Lutheran Church at 5831 Grundy Road. White said if it keeps raining the venue should be moved.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held April 30, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 80.50 911 80.50

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

RECORDER, Sandie Smith

MASSINA, JOLENE R ADMIN AIDE I 19.78 20.68 4/22/2019 SUCC BID

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

ROBINSON, DARIUS P ASST CNTY ATTY 29.72 31.17 4/21/2019 ANN STEP INCR

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

ROBERTS, JASON W LABOR/EQUIP OP II 23.04 24.39 4/22/2019 SUCC BID

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Clapsaddle-Garber Assoc., Don Gardner Construction, Friends of Gilbertville Depot, and Wilson Restaurant Supply.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Porkhaven Farms Facility ID# 60634 located in Lincoln Township, Section One (1) at 9115 Holmes Road, Hudson, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by John Sheehan for May 11, 2019, to be held at the Rotary Reserve, 5932 North Union Road, Cedar Falls, with Pyrotechnics done by John Sheehan.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the EXTENSION AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and City of La Porte and Union Community School District amending the Sweet Addition Urban Renewal Plan extending the City’s ability to collect increments on the area be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Code Publishing, Seattle WA, for web hosting for the County Code of Ordinances with a bid of $735.00 per year be approved and for the chair to sign the contract, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance as recommended by Dana Laidig, Administrative Aide.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Perspective Consulting Partners for benefit consulting services effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 be approved as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director.

Bunger said this went out to eight providers to bid. She said the fee is guaranteed for three years.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from PreferredOne as the County’s third party administrator for health insurance effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 be approved as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director and Perspective Consulting Partners.

Stacy Wanderscheid of Perspective Consulting Partners described the process, and said it resulted in a 3.2% reduction in claims cost.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ADDENDUM to the ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and PreferredOne for the three year administrative fee guarantee for the County’s health insurance be approved as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director.

Stacy Wanderscheid said that the addendum reduces the administrative fees from $26.50 to $20.00 per employee per month.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Delta Dental for dental plan administration, effective July 1, 2019, with a 3-year fixed administration fees schedule (FY19 $4.46 per employee per month (PEPM), FY20 $4.59 PEPM and FY21 $4.72 PEPM) and a rate increase of 3% to Single Buy-Up Option and to Family Buy-Up Option be approved and the Chair directed to sign the financial exhibit, as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ADDENDUM to the PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Navitus Health Solutions that extends the current administration fee of $2.75 Per Member Per Month, effective July 1, 2019, be approved and the Chair directed to sign as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that AMENDMENT NO. 3 to the FOOD SERVICES AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and CBM, Sioux Falls, South Dakota for the management of the food services at the Black Hawk County Jail, effective April 6, 2019 through April 5, 2023 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommend by Tony Thompson, County Sheriff.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the acceptance of the SETTLEMENT OFFER of $394,559 from United Health Care with respect to PMI claims from April 1st, 2016 to July 23, 2017 be approved and for the chair to sign the settlement agreement after review and approval of the County Attorney.

Assistant County Attorney Michael Treinen said that the settlement had been held up by a confidentiality clause requested by UHC, which Treinen said would be contrary to Iowa law, and which now has been removed.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to accept the RESIGNATION from Susan Deaton as the Finance Director for Black Hawk County, effective May 17, 2019.

Deaton said she enjoyed working for the county, and thanked the Board for the opportunity to serve. The Board thanked her for her service. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Finance Director, (full time) in the Board of Supervisor’s Office be approved. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the GROUNDS USE REQUEST for the Fourth Street Cruise to use the Black Hawk County Courthouse parking lot on Saturday, May 25, 2019 for a staging area for the classic cars and street rods for their annual event be approved and to receive and place on file the Certificate of Insurance for same and direct the Chair to sign the permission letter for same. Motion carried. Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the REVISION to the Black Hawk County General Assistance Policy changing the wording from “We may assist someone in a homeless situation one time per calendar year with up to $500.00 towards their first month’s rent if they are eligible under the homeless guidelines” to “we can assist someone one time only with up to $500.00 if they are in a homeless situation” and removing assistance for anyone that is already receiving subsidized housing with rent or utilities be approved as recommended by Koleen Schipper, County Social Services General Assistance Coordinator.

Schipper said that they are always willing to make exceptions in extraordinary circumstances. Motion carried.

Moved by White seconded by Schwartz that the APPOINTMENT of Jeremy Rosel to the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission be approved, effective May 6, 2019.

Commissioner Heidi Warrington said that this was to fill the position left by the resignation of Jeff Dow. She said there were nine excellent candidates, but Rosel stood out because he would be the first post-9/11 veteran on the commission. Motion carried.

At Nine-thirty-two o’clock (9:32) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed bids to furnish and install the Gilbertville Maintenance Building in Black Hawk County.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

At nine-thirty-two (9:32) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed bids to furnish and install the Gilbertville Maintenance Building in Black Hawk County.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on April 19, 2019 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by three o’clock (3:00) p.m. Monday May 6, 2019, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-thirty-two (9:32) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY AMOUNT

Bushong Construction Co. Inc. Montezuma, IA $362,000.00

Don Gardner Construction Waterloo, IA $279,930.00

Kidder Construction, Inc. Waterloo, IA $326,489.00

Larson Construction Co. Inc. Independence, IA $354,000.00

Matt Construction, Inc. Sumner, IA $249,000.00

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for proposed bids to furnish and install the Gilbertville Maintenance Building in Black Hawk County to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

WORK SESSION. The Board of Supervisors discussed its contract with ACES for information technology services. Chuck Rowe, Jordan Shanks and Jim Allen gave a presentation describing the work it does for the county in collaboration with the county Information Technology (IT) Department. Supervisors and some department heads said they would like to have more IT meetings involving IT, ACES, and departments.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White said the 24th Honor Flight from Waterloo left this morning with 97 veterans heading for Washington D.C. Schwartz said that the Middle Cedar River Watershed Management Authority, on whose board he sits, is close to finalizing its watershed plan, which will identify hundreds of shovel-ready projects that different levels of government may undertake.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor