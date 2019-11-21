Waterloo, Iowa November 12, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in special adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at two o’clock (2:00) p.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

CANVASS

At two o’clock (2:00) p.m., the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, sitting as a Board of Canvassers proceeded to CANVASS the returns of the combined City and School Board Election held November 5, 2019.

In accordance with §50.22 of the Code of Iowa, the Commissioner announced there were three provisional ballots rejected and not counted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, the combined City and School Board Election was held as prescribed by law on November 5, 2019, now

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that we, the undersigned members of the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers of Black Hawk County, Iowa do hereby certify the outcome, in accordance with Iowa Code §§50.24 and 277.20, of the votes cast in the COMBINED CITY AND SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION held November 5, 2019.

Fifteen thousand and forty-five (15,045) people voted at the polls on Election Day.

One thousand seven hundred ninety-five (1,795) absentee ballots were accepted for counting.

No (0) provisional ballots were accepted for counting.

Eight (8) ballots were blank.

Sixteen thousand eight hundred forty (16,840) people total voted.

Candidates elected by the voters of the city of Cedar Falls are as follows:

Mayor: Rob Green

Ward 2 Council: Susan deBuhr

A runoff election for Cedar Falls Councilmember-At-Large will be held on December 3, 2019 between Nick Taiber and Dave Sires. A runoff election for Cedar Falls Ward 4 Councilmember will also be held on December 3, 2019 between Tom Blanford and Simon Harding.

Candidates elected by the voters of the city of Dunkerton are as follows:

Mayor: Michael J. Schares

City Council: Ron Reichen and Monica M. Smith

City Council to fill vacancy: Brian Roquet

Candidates elected and public measure defeated by the voters of the city of Elk Run Heights are as follows:

Mayor: The vote for mayor as canvassed was a tie between Tim Swope Sr. and Kristi Lundy. Pursuant to Iowa Code §50.44, the Board of Supervisors drew lots to determine the outcome, and declared Kristi Lundy elected.

City Council: Dale W. Wilson, Tim Ratchford, Healther Sallis, Lisa Smock and Dennis D. Bass

Public Measure to change the term of office for the council members from two to four year staggered terms, effective January 1, 2022, FAILED.

Candidates elected by the voters of the city of Evansdale are as follows:

Mayor: Troy Beatty

City Council Ward 1: Charles Beam

City Council Ward 3: Steven W. Seible

Parks and Rec Board: Ronald Kettwig, Tom Nichols and Richard E. Nolan Sr.

Candidates elected by the voters of the city of Gilbertville are as follows:

Mayor: Mark Thome

City Council: Scott Becker, Mike Even and Isaiah Corbin

City Council to fill vacancy: Jeff Frost

Candidates elected by the voters of the city of Hudson are as follows:

Mayor: George M. Wessel

City Council: Brenda Engel, Jeff Lawson, Matt Reisetter

Candidates elected by the voters of the city of La Porte City are as follows:

City Council: Brett Hakeman, Jasmine Gaston and Kristi J. Harrill

Candidates elected by the voters of the city of Raymond are as follows:

Mayor: Gary Vick

City Council: Tom McGowan, Becky Pint and Larry Thies

Candidates elected by the voters of the city of Waterloo are as follows:

Mayor: Quentin M. Hart

Council-at-Large: Dave Boesen

Ward 2 Council: Jonathan Grieder

Ward 4 Council: Jerome Amos Jr.

Candidates elected by the voters of the Cedar Falls school district are as follows:

Board of Directors: Susie Hines, Jenny Leeper, Nate Gruber and Jeff Hassman

Candidates elected by the voters of the Hudson school district are as follows:

Board of Directors: Kala Featherstone and David Ball

Candidates elected by the voters of the Waterloo school district are as follows:

Board of Directors, at large: Lyle W. Schmitt and Stacie Mills

Board of Directors, District 2: Sue Flynn

Board of Directors, District 3: Jesse R. Knight

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor