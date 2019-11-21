Waterloo, Iowa November 12, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 27,348.00

IPERS ipers 219,689.58

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 965.77

IRS fed pay 60,300.40

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 22,930.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,472.50

SSA fica 101,349.46

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 82.50

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 25.38

AHLERS & COONEY PC svc 220.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 985.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC svc 597.38

COURIER publ 990.27

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 325.97

DATA BUSINESS EQUIP INC supl131.34

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 19,579.35

DUNCAN, TARA svc 245.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 746.57

ENGAGING INQUIRY svc 2,138.93

FULLER, ANGELA svc 210.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 325.00

GREENWAY HEALTH svc 13,994.11

HALTOM JENNIFER svc 47.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 172.50

JLL EXTENDED STAY APTS rent 500.00

KLENK, BRENDA L B svc 123.50

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,435.54

MENARDS WLOO supl 105.63

NAREY KARI O svc 7.00

OSDI-SPACESAVER maint 535.00

PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC

svc 488.66

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS svc1,890.36

PTS OF AMERICA svc 1,434.00

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC svc 35.00

SANDEES LTD supl 24.20

STAFFORD JUSTIN misc 47.00

STANLEY CONVERGENT SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC svc 2,492.00

STERICYCLE INC svc 146.51

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 380.21

WEBER PAPER CO supl 117.20

WEX BANK misc 236.61

AUKES, WILLIAM mil 57.33

GIFFORD JUDI mil 50.93

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 482.50

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 245.45

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 87.70

PECU oth pay 24,243.00

ABC EMBROIDERY svc 120.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INCeq lse 577.55

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS supl 1,204.03

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 59.00

CF UTILITIES data 376.75

CF UTILITIES util 43.06

CF UTILITIES util 88.85

CF UTILITIES data 2,234.63

CENTURYLINK tel 67.41

COURIER publ 400.00

DEBOER, ROBERT rent 200.00

DICKEYS PRINTING svc 198.00

DOLLESLAGER RICK svc 300.00

DUBUQUE CO svc 41.00

EASTGATE ESTATES rent 225.00

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO

educ 75.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

prts 44.07

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 596.84

GALLS supl 500.00

GREEN SOURCE MGMT D/B/A THE SHREDDER svc 192.40

HARRIS CLEANING SVC & SLS INC

svc 350.00

HARRISON TRUCK CTRS

prts/lbr 4,749.65

HOFFMAN, TROY ref 100.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,560.08

IA DEPT OF INSPECTION supl 241.85

IA DEPT OF JUSTICE svc 25.80

ISAC educ 195.00

IA STATE ASSOC OF CO AUDITORS educ 75.00

IA STATE SHERIFFS & DEPUTIES ASSOC educ 450.00

U OF IA educ 8.00

JOHNSON CO svc 21.12

JONES , MICHAEL K rent 275.00

KIRK GROSS CO svc 11,720.80

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

supl 1,631.35

LINN CO svc 305.82

LPC CONNECT data 395.93

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 199.99

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 56.00

MERCYONE ELKADER MED CTR

svc 3,523.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.37

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 4,119.38

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 60.59

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 5,867.74

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 7,667.73

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 103.59

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 464.33

MOTEL 6 room 135.00

MULDER, SCOTT rent 275.00

NELSON LARRY rent 575.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 1,503.09

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 300.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 268.45

OLYMPUS AMERICA INC supl 61.01

OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 250.00

OREILLY AUTO STORES supl 50.91

ORTMAN HOLLY svc 151.00

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 200.00

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 52.04

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 424.05

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS

rent 225.00

PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS TRAINING COORDINATOR supl 220.00

RYDELL CHEV INC prts/lbr 389.71

SACRED HEART CHURCH rent 150.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 126.34

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

SANOFI PASTEUR INC supl 309.59

SCOTT CO SHERIFF svc 70.00

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO

supl 960.20

STANARD & ASSOCIATES INC

supl 235.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE supl 150.71

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

supl 675.16

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 9,679.64

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE eq 78.78

US CREMATION SOCIETY svc 1,000.00

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 92.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 40.01

VISA misc 50.40

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,025.93

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 38.85

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 790.20

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 6,359.90

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 67.00

WEBSTER CO SHERIFF svc 35.00

WERTJES UNIFORMS svc 20.00

WICKHAM FRANK rent 275.00

WITHAM AUTO CTR prts/lbr 1,739.48

XEROX CORP svc 178.87

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 252.00

IPERS ipers 1,905.90

IRS fed pay 589.89

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 405.00

SSA fica 1,637.90

FOUR OAKS INC svc 3,452.10

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 20,555.00

TREASURER STATE OF IA

svc 165,567.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 974.00

IPERS ipers 7,004.58

IRS fed pay 1,706.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 175.00

SSA fica 3,239.74

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 10.00

GREEN SOURCE MGMT D/B/A THE SHREDDER svc 27.60

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,185.00

IPERS ipers 19,661.15

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 76.03

IRS fed pay 7,241.69

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 10,125.00

SSA fica 10,834.60

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC oth pay 92.50

PECU oth pay 4,279.00

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 11,976.62

SECONDARY ROADS FUND IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,714.00

IPERS ipers 28,082.85

IRS fed pay 7,524.65

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 405.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 12,978.38

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

ANTON SALES supl 25.00

BMC AGGREGATES svc 80,733.52

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 94.25

CLAPSADDLE-GARBER ASSOCIATES INC (CGA) svc 17,712.40

FIX TIRE CO fuel 213.18

CITY OF HUDSON util 33.15

KARENS PRINT RITE svc 28.50

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 121.51

MENARDS CF misc 89.64

PRINSCO INC prts 203.02

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 29.00

POLK CO SHERIFF oth pay 238.74

PECU oth pay 1,602.50

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 209.80

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 425.28

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC svc 234.00

BURMEISTER FARMS misc 2,992.00

CF UTILITIES util 6.98

CENTURYLINK tel 47.51

CENTURYLINK tel 60.48

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

COOLEY PUMPING svc 85.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 32.08

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR fuel 2,203.09

HARRISON TRUCK CTRS prts 452.39

HOTSY EQUIP CO INC prts 32.15

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 100.43

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 110.00

LPC CONNECT tel 38.88

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 735.53

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 6,078.37

MUTUAL WHEEL CO prts 23.92

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 207.42

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC svc 3,475.00

SAM ANNIS & CO eq 592.32

STETSON BUILDING PRODUCTS

supl 202.31

THOMPSON TRUCK & TRAILER

prts 761.52

TRUCK COUNTRY OF IA eq 181.28

WENDLING QUARRIES INC supl 715.65

WEBER, JEFFREY reimb 82.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 36.00

IPERS ipers 470.97

IRS fed pay 108.93

SSA fica 216.24

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 2,389.83

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,926.04

MCKEE FOODS food 73.04

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB food 1,291.54

EMA RADIO SYSTEM-CAP FUND RACOM CORP svc 21,055.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 2,020.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 24,658.63

PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 78,756.66

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 3,496.59

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 209.00

IPERS ipers 1,289.74

IRS fed pay 504.76

SSA fica 611.94

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 25.86

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 128.76

RACOM CORP svc 486.25

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 7,584.82

CENTURYLINK tel 69.63

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,967.00

LPC CONNECT tel 261.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 233.18

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 171.00

IPERS ipers 1,235.48

IRS fed pay 355.88

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 594.06

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 30.96

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 9.90

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,087.00

IPERS ipers 9,091.63

IRS fed pay 2,080.68

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,245.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

SSA fica 4,323.20

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

BHC TREASURER svc 12,499.17

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 16.99

JOHNSON , TARA mil 15.08

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 61.40

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.62

PECU oth pay 2,596.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES sftwr 44,322.75

JASPER VICTORIA supl 12.99

TROTTER TRACY mil 85.84

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that all paved roads are clear of snow, and graders are plowing drifts on gravel roads in southern Black Hawk County. She said there were numerous truck breakdowns that had to be dealt with, mostly involving the hydraulic lines for the plows and emission issues.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held November 5, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SECONDARY ROADS 8,380.44 HEALTH INS TRUST FUND 8,380.44

SOCIAL SERVICES 1,578.13 GEN FUND – MAINTENANCE 1,578.13

GENERAL – DHS 10,283.26 GEN FUND – MAINTENANCE 10,283.26

GEN -SHERIFF-COMM SERV 5,000.00 GENERAL-SHERIFF – K-9 5,000.00

2. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of October 31, 2019.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Christian Scroggins, employee, effective May 4, 2019 for consideration of law enforcement training provided by Black Hawk County and reimbursement for same if employment terminates.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

Resolution to Transition CSS to One Employer

(Following is a summary of the resolution, which may be read in full at the Black Hawk County Auditor’s Office, 316 E. 5th St., Waterloo IA, weekdays from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. It may also be found on the county website: www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. The resolution is effective January 1, 2020.)

The County Social Services Mental Health and Disability Services (CSS) Region Board of Directors has decided to consolidate into one employer of record. Consequently, Black Hawk County will transfer employment of nine employees and transfer all furniture, equipment and office supplies currently in designated County Social Services offices and for staff use to the CSS 28E organization of which Black Hawk County is a member on January 1, 2020, and such transfer shall be in accordance with Black Hawk County’s applicable reduction in force policies be approved and for the Chair to sign as recommended.

Little asked if an inventory had been performed on the equipment. Karen Dowell of CSS said that all of the equipment is inventoried in the Black Hawk County system. Little asked if computers are being transferred as well. Dowell said they are, and that CSS pays the county back for its computers. Schwartz asked about the benefits that the transferred employees will receive. Dowell said that paid time off will be the same, but that access to the medical leave bank will only be for Family and Medical Leave Act qualifying events, including for intermittent leave, and that the monthly cost for family insurance will be $250, which is more than at the county, but near average for the 22-county region.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a network printer for $1,543.80 from CDW-G, to be used by the County Attorney’s office.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to accept the RESIGNATION from Michael Grillo as a representative for the County Treasurer on the Black Hawk County Compensation Board, effective November 1, 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the APPOINTMENT of Douglas Hintzman to fill an existing term as a representative for the County Treasurer on the Black Hawk County Compensation Board be approved, effective November 12, 2019 with term ending on June 30, 2020. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the APPOINTMENT of Gail Mueller as a representative for the Black Hawk County Board of Adjustments be approved, effective November 12, 2019 with term ending on November 1, 2024. Motion carried.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin that the APPOINTMENT of Tom Little as a Voting Member for the Black Hawk County E911 Board be approved, effective November 12, 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $156.00 to attend the Iowa Public Employer Labor Relations Association Conference in West Des Moines, IA scheduled for December 6, 2019. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENT for a vacant lot (Parcel 8913-25-230-008) located in Waterloo, Iowa, pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to the Terry Gibbs as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer.

Schmidt said no taxes have been paid on the vacant lot since 1993, so much interest has accrued, but the base tax owed is $1,084. She said Mr. Gibbs, who owns a business on an adjacent property, has maintained the lot since 2006.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COMPROMISE offered in the amount of $110.00 by the Terry Gibbs on taxes and special assessments owed for one (1) vacant lot (Parcel 8913-25-230-008) located in Waterloo, Iowa be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BOND DISCLOSURE POLICY that ensures that the County efficiently carries out its disclosure obligations be adopted and approved for the Chair to sign as recommended by James Perry, County Finance Director.

Perry said that this is a step preparatory to the sale of bonds on November 19.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-eighteen o’clock (9:18) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman at 6721 Jubilee Road to rezone 2.5 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home. The property is legally described as: REZONE “A” TO “A-R” (PART OF WARRANTY DEED RECORDED IN LAND DEED 572 PAGE 201 DATED 04/14/2011) THAT PART OF THE GOVERNMENT LOT 4, OF SECTION NO. 35, TOWNSHIP NO. 88 NORTH, RANGE NO. 12 WEST OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPLE MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTH 10 ACRES OF THE EAST 20 ACRES OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 4; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID SOUTH 10 ACRES, 333.0 FEET;THENCE WESTERLY PARALLEL TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID 10 ACRES, 330.0 FEET; THENCE NORTHERLY PARALLEL TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID 10 ACRES, 330.0 FEET OF THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID 10 ACRES; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG SAID NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID 10 ACRES, 330.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 2.5 +/- ACRES. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENT, COVENANTS, ORDINANCES, AND LIMITED ACCESS PROVISION OF RECORD AND NOT OF RECORD.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on November 1, 2019 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said that the soil has a moderate Land Evaluation and Site Assessment score, and is timbered, and the owners will knock down as few trees as possible. He said there was no opposition to the request at the meeting. White asked where the nearest fire hydrant was. Ms. Kettman said 2.5 miles away.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on November 12, 2019 at Nine-oh- o’clock (9:) a.m., on the request submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman at 6721 Jubilee Road to rezone 2.5 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 236 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-236, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following ordinance seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 236 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-236, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-236.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: White.

Ordinance adopted.

WORK SESSION

DISCUSSION – the FY21 Budget. Finance Director James Perry said he wanted to get the guidance of the supervisors on the budget process. He said that he contacted departments and told them to have the budgets back by December 2, and he would like to start Board deliberations when property valuations are available at the beginning of January. The supervisors discussed some details.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Trelka said that he saw a news story that morning about problems encountered at the Mental Health Institute in Independence, Iowa. He said it’s a state issue, but counties need to be involved in addressing it, as more mental health beds are needed. He said there should be a facility halfway between a jail and a mental health institute where mentally ill individuals can get treatment, meaning a safer community. Schwartz said the Board should have a resolution on next week’s agenda, and Trelka said he would draft one.

Schwartz congratulated the Conservation Department for a successful Under the Harvest Moon Dinner.

White said that Veterans Days memorial events were poorly attended, and chastised people for not honoring veterans better.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor