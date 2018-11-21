Waterloo, Iowa November 13, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at three o’clock (3:00) p.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

At three o’clock (3:00) p.m., the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, sitting as a Board of Canvassers proceeded to CANVASS the returns of the GENERAL ELECTION held November 6, 2018, pursuant to the provisions of §50.24 of the Code of Iowa.

In accordance with §50.22 of the Code of Iowa, the Commissioner announced there were 28 provisional ballots rejected and not counted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

WHEREAS, the GENERAL ELECTION was held as prescribed by law on November 6, 2018, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers have canvassed the vote of said elections in accordance with §50.24 of the Code of Iowa, now therefore

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that we, the undersigned members of the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby certify the following TURNOUT REPORT and RESULTS in the GENERAL ELECTION held November 6, 2018 and that no obvious clerical errors were identified during the canvass.

Thirty-two thousand eight hundred and forty five (32,845) people voted at the polls on election day.

Twenty thousand five hundred ninety (20,590) absentee ballots were accepted for counting.

Thirty-five (35) provisional ballots were accepted for counting.

A total of fifty-three thousand four hundred seventy (53,470) people voted.

FEDERAL AND STATE CANDIDATES RECEIVING THE MOST VOTES IN BLACK HAWK COUNTY:

Governor/Lt. Governor: Fred Hubbell/Rita R. Hart

U.S. Representative, District #1: Abby Finkenauer

Secretary of State: Deidre DeJear

Auditor of State: Rob Sand

Treasurer of State: Michael L. Fitzgerald

Secretary of Agriculture: Tim Gannon

Attorney General: Tom Miller

Iowa State Senator, District 31: Bill Dotzler

Iowa State Representative, District 59: Bob Kressig

Iowa State Representative, District 60: Dave Williams

Iowa State Representative, District 61: Timi Brown-Powers

Iowa State Representative, District 62: Ras Smith

Iowa State Representative, District 63: Sandy Salmon

Iowa State Representative, District 72: Dean Fisher

CANDIDATES ELECTED BY THE VOTERS OF BLACK HAWK COUNTY:

County Board of Supervisors (two to be elected): Dan Trelka, Craig White

County Treasurer: Rita M. Schmidt

County Recorder: Sandie L. Smith

County Attorney: Brian Williams

Soil and Water District Commissioner (two to be elected): Kristi Heffelmeier, Jennifer Trent

County Agricultural Extension Board Member (five to be elected): Jordan Hansen, Bruce Clark, Jason Todd Gates, Don Moore, Terrance J. Hollingsworth

County Agricultural Extension Board Member (to fill vacancy): Terry Pearson Stevens

JUDGES RECEIVING MORE RETENTION THAN NON-RETENTION VOTES IN BLACK HAWK COUNTY:

Court of Appeals: Michael R. Mullins, Mary Ellen Tabor, Anuradha Vaitheswaran

District Court 1B: Andrea J. Dryer, Kellyann Lekar, David F. Staudt

District Court 1B Associate: Jeffrey L. Harris, Brook K. Jacobsen, Patrick Wegman

TOWNSHIP OFFICIALS ELECTED:

Barclay Township Trustee: Richard Rottinghaus

Barclay Township Clerk: Joseph B. Demuth

Bennington Township Trustee: Larry Walter

Bennington Township Clerk: Dawn R. Best

Big Creek Township Trustee: Marvin W. Brecher

Big Creek Township Clerk: Wade Hammersley

Black Hawk Township Trustee: Daryl Taylor

Black Hawk Township Clerk: Darwin Janssen

Cedar Township Trustee: Darin Brincks

Cedar Township Clerk: Lois Refushage

Cedar Falls Township Trustee: Dale Doddema

Cedar Falls Township Clerk: Gaylon Isley

Eagle Township Trustee: Maryann Reiter

Eagle Township Trustee (to fill vacancy): James Frost

Eagle Township Clerk: Peter Beck

East Waterloo Township Trustee: Dale Gross

East Waterloo Township Clerk: Peter Natvig

Fox Township Trustee: Lee Bader

Fox Township Clerk: Bruce Wall

Lester Township Trustee: Earl Canfield

Lester Township Trustee (to fill vacancy, two to be elected): Tony Salisbury,

Lester Township Clerk: Bruce Jefferson

Lincoln Township Trustee: Frank Wyatt

Lincoln Township Clerk: Deb Mumm

Mt. Vernon Township Trustee: Ronald Henry

Mt. Vernon Township Clerk: Ronald Henry

Orange Township Trustee: Randy Lichty

Orange Township Trustee (to fill vacancy): John Dodge

Orange Township Clerk:

Poyner Township Trustee: Gail Mueller

Poyner Township Clerk: Creston L. Van Wey

Spring Creek Township Trustee: Royce Rottinghaus

Spring Creek Township Clerk: Susan Davis

Union Township Trustee: Bonnie Mennenga

Union Township Trustee (to fill vacancy): John Conrad Wagner

Union Township Clerk: Bonnie L. Stevenson

Washington Township: Anthony Smothers

Washington Township Clerk: William H. Hesse

AYES: Little, Magsamen, Miller, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor