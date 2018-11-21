Waterloo, Iowa November 13, 2018
The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at three o’clock (3:00) p.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.
Absent: None.
Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.
Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.
At three o’clock (3:00) p.m., the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, sitting as a Board of Canvassers proceeded to CANVASS the returns of the GENERAL ELECTION held November 6, 2018, pursuant to the provisions of §50.24 of the Code of Iowa.
In accordance with §50.22 of the Code of Iowa, the Commissioner announced there were 28 provisional ballots rejected and not counted.
Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.
WHEREAS, the GENERAL ELECTION was held as prescribed by law on November 6, 2018, and
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers have canvassed the vote of said elections in accordance with §50.24 of the Code of Iowa, now therefore
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that we, the undersigned members of the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby certify the following TURNOUT REPORT and RESULTS in the GENERAL ELECTION held November 6, 2018 and that no obvious clerical errors were identified during the canvass.
Thirty-two thousand eight hundred and forty five (32,845) people voted at the polls on election day.
Twenty thousand five hundred ninety (20,590) absentee ballots were accepted for counting.
Thirty-five (35) provisional ballots were accepted for counting.
A total of fifty-three thousand four hundred seventy (53,470) people voted.
FEDERAL AND STATE CANDIDATES RECEIVING THE MOST VOTES IN BLACK HAWK COUNTY:
Governor/Lt. Governor: Fred Hubbell/Rita R. Hart
U.S. Representative, District #1: Abby Finkenauer
Secretary of State: Deidre DeJear
Auditor of State: Rob Sand
Treasurer of State: Michael L. Fitzgerald
Secretary of Agriculture: Tim Gannon
Attorney General: Tom Miller
Iowa State Senator, District 31: Bill Dotzler
Iowa State Representative, District 59: Bob Kressig
Iowa State Representative, District 60: Dave Williams
Iowa State Representative, District 61: Timi Brown-Powers
Iowa State Representative, District 62: Ras Smith
Iowa State Representative, District 63: Sandy Salmon
Iowa State Representative, District 72: Dean Fisher
CANDIDATES ELECTED BY THE VOTERS OF BLACK HAWK COUNTY:
County Board of Supervisors (two to be elected): Dan Trelka, Craig White
County Treasurer: Rita M. Schmidt
County Recorder: Sandie L. Smith
County Attorney: Brian Williams
Soil and Water District Commissioner (two to be elected): Kristi Heffelmeier, Jennifer Trent
County Agricultural Extension Board Member (five to be elected): Jordan Hansen, Bruce Clark, Jason Todd Gates, Don Moore, Terrance J. Hollingsworth
County Agricultural Extension Board Member (to fill vacancy): Terry Pearson Stevens
JUDGES RECEIVING MORE RETENTION THAN NON-RETENTION VOTES IN BLACK HAWK COUNTY:
Court of Appeals: Michael R. Mullins, Mary Ellen Tabor, Anuradha Vaitheswaran
District Court 1B: Andrea J. Dryer, Kellyann Lekar, David F. Staudt
District Court 1B Associate: Jeffrey L. Harris, Brook K. Jacobsen, Patrick Wegman
TOWNSHIP OFFICIALS ELECTED:
Barclay Township Trustee: Richard Rottinghaus
Barclay Township Clerk: Joseph B. Demuth
Bennington Township Trustee: Larry Walter
Bennington Township Clerk: Dawn R. Best
Big Creek Township Trustee: Marvin W. Brecher
Big Creek Township Clerk: Wade Hammersley
Black Hawk Township Trustee: Daryl Taylor
Black Hawk Township Clerk: Darwin Janssen
Cedar Township Trustee: Darin Brincks
Cedar Township Clerk: Lois Refushage
Cedar Falls Township Trustee: Dale Doddema
Cedar Falls Township Clerk: Gaylon Isley
Eagle Township Trustee: Maryann Reiter
Eagle Township Trustee (to fill vacancy): James Frost
Eagle Township Clerk: Peter Beck
East Waterloo Township Trustee: Dale Gross
East Waterloo Township Clerk: Peter Natvig
Fox Township Trustee: Lee Bader
Fox Township Clerk: Bruce Wall
Lester Township Trustee: Earl Canfield
Lester Township Trustee (to fill vacancy, two to be elected): Tony Salisbury,
Lester Township Clerk: Bruce Jefferson
Lincoln Township Trustee: Frank Wyatt
Lincoln Township Clerk: Deb Mumm
Mt. Vernon Township Trustee: Ronald Henry
Mt. Vernon Township Clerk: Ronald Henry
Orange Township Trustee: Randy Lichty
Orange Township Trustee (to fill vacancy): John Dodge
Orange Township Clerk:
Poyner Township Trustee: Gail Mueller
Poyner Township Clerk: Creston L. Van Wey
Spring Creek Township Trustee: Royce Rottinghaus
Spring Creek Township Clerk: Susan Davis
Union Township Trustee: Bonnie Mennenga
Union Township Trustee (to fill vacancy): John Conrad Wagner
Union Township Clerk: Bonnie L. Stevenson
Washington Township: Anthony Smothers
Washington Township Clerk: William H. Hesse
AYES: Little, Magsamen, Miller, White, Laylin.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD
On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.
Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor
