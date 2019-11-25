Waterloo, Iowa November 19, 2019
The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.
Absent: None.
Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.
Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. County Auditor Grant Veeder said that the second-tier canvass for the November 5 City/School Election was inadvertently left off the agenda, and per the Iowa Open Meetings Law he would insert an explanation justifying the departure from the required 24-hour notice (see below). Motion carried.
Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:
|GENERAL BASIC FUND
|19952
|A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM
|eq
|410.00
|19954
|BICKLEY, MARK
|svc
|880.00
|19956
|BREMER CO SHERIFF
|svc
|2,000.00
|19958
|DUNCAN, TARA
|svc
|175.00
|19959
|DWD INVESTMENTS
|rent
|275.00
|19960
|FESENMEYER, EVAN
|svc
|60.00
|19967
|KRUSE DAVID
|rent
|225.00
|19968
|LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN
|publ
|2,017.35
|19970
|MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY
|supl
|3,889.92
|19973
|MENARDS WLOO
|supl
|23.52
|19974
|METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT
|rent
|250.00
|19975
|NAPHCARE INC
|svc
|108,736.10
|19977
|PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC
|supl
|1,010.75
|19978
|PER MAR SECURITY SVCS
|svc
|1,890.36
|19980
|PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC
|svc
|119.66
|19981
|PTS OF AMERICA
|svc
|1,830.00
|19982
|RIGEN
|rent
|200.00
|19983
|SANDEES LTD
|supl
|150.10
|19985
|SCOOP FEED & SUPL
|supl
|40.50
|19986
|VISITING NURSING ASSOC
|reimb
|2,988.70
|19987
|WLOO COMM SCHOOLS
|svc
|70.50
|19988
|WEBER PAPER CO
|supl
|2,431.79
|19989
|BERGMEIER CARLA
|mil
|49.92
|19990
|BUNGER DEBRA
|mil
|108.42
|19991
|FESENMEYER, AMANDA
|svc
|11.16
|19995
|SMITH SANDIE
|mil
|70.98
|19996
|STOCKDALE MAUREEN
|mil
|24.02
|317324
|ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
|prts
|121.84
|317325
|ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC
|supl
|222.15
|317327
|AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC
|supl
|645.18
|317328
|AXON ENTERPRISE INC
|supl
|288.00
|317334
|BECKER, KADEN
|svc
|30.00
|317344
|BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL
|eq rent
|62.72
|317359
|CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC
|svc
|2,299.58
|317360
|CEDAR FALLS REAL ESTATE CO
|rent
|200.00
|317361
|CF UTILITIES
|svc
|337.50
|317363
|CF UTILITIES
|util
|1,178.50
|317365
|CF UTILITIES
|data
|570.38
|317366
|CF UTILITIES
|util
|176.47
|317367
|CF UTILITIES
|util
|40.93
|317368
|CF UTILITIES
|data
|85.00
|317370
|CENTURYLINK
|tel
|152.00
|317372
|CLIFTONLARSONALLEN
|svc
|27,400.00
|317373
|COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS
|supl
|716.02
|317376
|CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO
|supl
|183.24
|317378
|DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME
|svc
|200.00
|317388
|DL HOLDINGS
|rent
|200.00
|317395
|ECHO GROUP INC
|supl
|1,122.50
|317396
|ECOLAB CTR
|supl
|1,145.82
|317398
|ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC
|svc
|2,673.99
|317399
|ENGEL, CORBIN
|svc
|30.00
|317400
|ENGEL, KRIS
|svc
|30.00
|317401
|ENGEL, TONI
|svc
|30.00
|317407
|FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR
|prts/lbr
|439.82
|317415
|GAZETTE COMMUNICATIONS INC
|publ
|193.20
|317423
|GREENWOOD DRUG INC
|meds
|6.90
|317425
|GROE, ALEXANDRA
|svc
|30.00
|317446
|IBM CORP
|svc
|4,571.04
|317449
|IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY
|educ
|150.00
|317450
|IA PUBLIC HEALTH ASSOC
|educ
|64.00
|317451
|IA SEC OF STATE
|svc
|30.00
|317452
|U OF IA
|svc
|245.00
|317453
|IT SAVVY
|maint
|2,463.82
|317456
|JOHNSON, DANIELLE
|svc
|30.00
|317457
|JOHNSON, KELLY
|rent
|300.00
|317465
|KCVM 93.5 THE MIX
|svc
|300.00
|317466
|KEARNS FUNERAL SVC
|svc
|1,000.00
|317484
|MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL
|supl
|1,972.50
|317493
|MEDIACOM
|svc
|339.14
|317497
|METRO INVESTMENTS
|rent
|158.00
|317499
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|17.16
|317501
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|12.39
|317509
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|170.17
|317510
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|459.01
|317515
|MPH INDUSTRIES INC
|eq
|1,575.00
|317519
|N8 HOLDINGS
|rent
|200.00
|317525
|NICHOLS HAROLD
|rent
|200.00
|317531
|NORTH STAR REALTORS
|rent
|200.00
|317532
|UNI
|educ
|100.00
|317535
|OPERATION THRESHOLD
|rent
|300.00
|317541
|PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH
|meds
|23.50
|317549
|PRESTIGE
|svc
|37.75
|317571
|SANOFI PASTEUR INC
|supl
|766.52
|317589
|SHUBERT INVESTMENT
|rent
|250.00
|317601
|STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS
|supl
|492.00
|317606
|SUMMIT FOOD SVC
|food
|10,034.04
|317609
|HARKIN INSTITUTE FOR PUBLIC POLICY & CITIZEN
|educ
|50.00
|317610
|SHRED MASTER
|svc
|212.14
|317616
|US POLICE CANINE
|educ
|100.00
|317617
|US POST OFFICE
|svc
|184.72
|317618
|US CELLULAR
|svc
|1,905.40
|317619
|US CELLULAR
|svc
|1,160.24
|317626
|WATERFALLS CAR WASH
|lbr
|17.95
|317627
|CITY OF WATERLOO
|fuel
|446.66
|317628
|WLOO WATER WORKS
|util
|100.00
|317629
|WLOO WATER WORKS
|wtr
|348.23
|317633
|WICKHAM FRANK
|rent
|500.00
|317635
|WILKEN PROPERTIES
|rent
|200.00
|317638
|WITHAM AUTO CTR
|prts/lbr
|1,941.12
|317647
|DOLAN HEATHER
|misc
|76.00
|317649
|PETERSEN STEVEN L
|misc
|76.00
|317650
|TEISINGER LANCE
|misc
|76.00
|GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND
|19961
|FOUR OAKS INC
|svc
|3,545.40
|19963
|JACKSON , PATRICIA ANN
|pct off
|327.94
|19966
|KOENEKE, TERRY
|pct off
|248.58
|19969
|LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA
|svc
|1,866.00
|19971
|MCGOVERN, SHERYL
|pct off
|311.17
|19976
|PATCHIN , SHIRLEY MAE
|pct off
|336.52
|19979
|POPP, PENELOPE
|pct off
|251.70
|19984
|SCHNEIDER, LINDA
|pct off
|254.04
|19992
|HEINEN , SANDRA
|mil
|6.75
|19993
|LAMB , LISA
|mil
|7.80
|19994
|SCHNEBERGER, CORAL
|mil
|6.63
|317320
|US POST OFFICE
|svc
|1,000.00
|317321
|US POST OFFICE
|supl
|650.00
|317322
|ABBEN, RICHARD
|pct off
|298.58
|317323
|ABBEN, SANDRA
|pct off
|223.12
|317329
|BAGNALL, PAT
|pct off
|343.93
|317330
|BANDSTRA, GRACE
|pct off
|253.26
|317331
|BANKS, HARRY L
|pct off
|247.41
|317332
|BANKS, LYNETTE L
|pct off
|247.41
|317333
|BARTELS, CAROL
|pct off
|242.73
|317335
|BECKER, MARY
|pct off
|247.41
|317336
|BELLINGER, JANICE K
|pct off
|247.80
|317337
|BENNETT , CHRISTINE
|pct off
|304.82
|317338
|BENSON , JANICE
|pct off
|242.73
|317339
|BENTLEY , OLGA R
|pct off
|333.01
|317341
|BERNS, KATHRYN M
|pct off
|251.31
|317342
|BEST , DAWN
|pct off
|410.10
|317345
|BLAND, LINDA
|pct off
|245.46
|317346
|BLEVINS, JANICE
|pct off
|247.41
|317347
|BOSLEY HELEN
|pct off
|258.72
|317348
|BOWSER, PATTY L
|pct off
|254.82
|317349
|BRIMM, KRISTINE
|pct off
|327.55
|317350
|BROWN, GERALDINE
|pct off
|240.78
|317351
|BRUNS, DAVID C
|pct off
|257.16
|317352
|BUCHHOLZ , LARRY
|pct off
|334.57
|317353
|BUESCHER, MELVIN
|pct off
|320.53
|317354
|BUNGER , MILTON
|pct off
|252.48
|317355
|BURTON , DONNA J
|pct off
|257.16
|317356
|CALEY, KATHRYN
|pct off
|249.75
|317358
|CARRIER, NANCY
|pct off
|322.87
|317374
|CODY, WILLIE
|pct off
|250.53
|317375
|COLLINS , VERA
|pct off
|280.95
|317377
|CURRAN, JENNA
|pct off
|316.24
|317379
|DANIEL, LINDA
|pct off
|222.73
|317380
|DATERS, DEBRA
|pct off
|252.09
|317381
|DAWSON, CONNIE
|pct off
|248.58
|317382
|DEBORD, GEORGE
|pct off
|261.06
|317383
|DELAGARDELLE, EILEEN K
|pct off
|27.80
|317384
|DEMMER, JANE
|pct off
|340.03
|317385
|DENNIE , PRISCILLA
|pct off
|247.41
|317386
|DETTMER , KIM
|pct off
|249.36
|317387
|DIEHL , ALICE
|pct off
|246.24
|317389
|DOTZLER, REBECCA S
|pct off
|249.36
|317390
|DOWNS, PATTI
|pct off
|245.85
|317391
|DUDLEY, BRENDA
|pct off
|257.16
|317392
|DUNBAR, BRIDGET A
|pct off
|227.41
|317393
|DUNBAR, SARA
|pct off
|257.94
|317397
|EHMEN , JAMES
|pct off
|334.96
|317402
|ENGELKES , CLOIS
|pct off
|251.70
|317403
|ENGSTROM TIMOTHY
|pct off
|228.58
|317404
|FINGER , CAROL
|pct off
|328.72
|317405
|FINGEROOS, NANCY
|pct off
|253.65
|317406
|FINGEROOS, RICHARD
|pct off
|240.00
|317408
|FLETCHER , BRIAN
|pct off
|244.29
|317409
|FLORY, DENISE M
|pct off
|245.85
|317410
|FRASHER, JON
|pct off
|243.90
|317411
|FRIEDLY, TRUDIE
|pct off
|250.14
|317412
|FROST, WAYNE
|pct off
|366.55
|317413
|GALER, SANDRA
|pct off
|243.51
|317414
|GANSEN, PHILLIP A
|pct off
|240.00
|317416
|GERDES, RITA
|pct off
|248.58
|317417
|GIDDENS, ERIC
|pct off
|140.00
|317418
|GLESSNER, BARBARA
|pct off
|327.94
|317419
|GOERING , GLORIA
|pct off
|319.75
|317421
|GREEN , DEBRA J
|pct off
|271.98
|317422
|GREEN, NICHOLAS
|pct off
|240.00
|317424
|GRIFFITH, JUDITH
|pct off
|228.19
|317426
|GRUSHA JR, NICHOLAS
|pct off
|42.73
|317427
|GUETZLAFF , DEBRA
|pct off
|449.67
|317428
|GUETZLAFF, JENNIFER
|pct off
|249.75
|317429
|GUTHRIE-LOVELL , DORIS
|pct off
|309.15
|317430
|HAES, CAROL
|pct off
|243.51
|317431
|HAGEMAN, JERRY
|pct off
|317.41
|317432
|HALL, MILANYA
|pct off
|241.56
|317433
|HARPER , PAT
|pct off
|96.04
|317434
|HARTMAN , CINDI
|pct off
|352.51
|317435
|HARTMAN, LYNETTE
|pct off
|264.18
|317436
|HAYES, DENNIS
|pct off
|245.46
|317437
|HENNING, MICHAEL
|pct off
|256.38
|317438
|HETRICK, ROBERT
|pct off
|244.29
|317439
|HIGBY, PATRICIA
|pct off
|311.45
|317440
|HOBSON , MATTHEW
|pct off
|247.80
|317441
|HOEPPNER , PATRICIA
|pct off
|247.02
|317442
|HOLT , GREG
|pct off
|327.94
|317443
|HOOVER, DEAN
|pct off
|52.87
|317444
|HOOVER, JANICE
|pct off
|240.00
|317445
|HUNDLEY, WILLIAM
|pct off
|247.02
|317454
|JARDON, AMY
|pct off
|415.51
|317455
|JESSEN , MARGARET
|pct off
|253.65
|317458
|JOHNSTON, DON
|pct off
|320.92
|317459
|JOLLY, SUSAN
|pct off
|225.46
|317460
|JONES, BERNADINE
|pct off
|241.17
|317461
|JONES, DUANE S
|pct off
|249.75
|317462
|JONES , KATHRYN
|pct off
|322.48
|317463
|JONES, MARY A
|pct off
|256.77
|317464
|JONES, ROSS
|pct off
|243.90
|317467
|KERN, CLAUDIA
|pct off
|254.82
|317468
|KERNS, RINDA
|pct off
|242.34
|317469
|KOCH, JOHN E
|pct off
|246.24
|317470
|KRATOSKA, JERRY
|pct off
|247.02
|317471
|KRAUS, MAUREEN
|pct off
|258.72
|317472
|KRESS, AGNES
|pct off
|298.58
|317473
|KRESSER, JOAN
|pct off
|257.16
|317474
|KRESSIG, ROBERT M
|pct off
|245.46
|317475
|LAWRY, DOUGLAS
|pct off
|253.65
|317476
|LAWRY, SANDRA L
|pct off
|40.00
|317477
|LECY, MICHAEL A
|pct off
|46.24
|317478
|LINDA , KATHERINE A
|pct off
|314.29
|317479
|LORENZ, MICALEA
|pct off
|241.95
|317480
|LOUGHREN , SHEILA
|pct off
|252.48
|317481
|LOVELL , LYNN RALPH
|pct off
|338.08
|317482
|LOY, SUSAN
|pct off
|259.89
|317483
|LYNCH, MARJORIE
|pct off
|250.14
|317485
|MARTIN, JERRY
|pct off
|54.04
|317486
|MARTINEZ, WANDA
|pct off
|248.58
|317487
|MCCALLUM, LAURIE A
|pct off
|23.90
|317488
|MCCLAIN , GREG
|pct off
|251.31
|317489
|MCCOLLOUGH , GAIL E
|pct off
|325.60
|317490
|MCCULLOUGH, MAX
|pct off
|96.76
|317491
|MCKENNA, KATHLEEN M
|pct off
|252.48
|317492
|MCROBERTS, MICHAEL
|pct off
|263.40
|317494
|MEGGISON , SHARON
|pct off
|46.24
|317495
|MEGIVERN , PEGGY
|pct off
|247.41
|317496
|MELICHAR , HELEN J
|pct off
|272.76
|317498
|MICHAEL , CYNTHIA
|pct off
|251.70
|317512
|MIKESKA , JUDITH
|pct off
|253.26
|317513
|MILLER, KATHY
|pct off
|264.18
|317514
|MOWERY, THERESA
|pct off
|314.18
|317516
|MULLNIX, MARLIN
|pct off
|241.06
|317517
|MULLNIX , MARTHA
|pct off
|335.74
|317520
|NEELY , CONNIE J
|pct off
|252.87
|317521
|NELSON , MARY K
|pct off
|249.75
|317522
|NELSON , WILLIAM D
|pct off
|240.00
|317523
|NICHOLS , PAMELA J
|pct off
|246.63
|317524
|NICHOLS , ROBERTA L
|pct off
|248.97
|317526
|NICHOLSON, TAMMY
|pct off
|346.48
|317527
|NICKEL, SHARON
|pct off
|336.52
|317528
|NIEMEYER, JULIE
|pct off
|245.85
|317529
|NOLTENSMEIER , GAIL
|pct off
|324.04
|317530
|NORRIS , KATHLEEN
|pct off
|179.55
|317533
|ODONNELL, OLETHA
|pct off
|247.80
|317534
|OESTERLE , CHRISTINE
|pct off
|341.98
|317536
|OPPMAN , JILL
|pct off
|374.35
|317537
|OVE , JO ANNE
|pct off
|263.40
|317538
|PARKS, DENISE
|pct off
|273.51
|317539
|PAYNE, DEBORAH
|pct off
|249.75
|317540
|PECK, CHERYL L
|pct off
|252.48
|317542
|PINT, DARLENE
|pct off
|271.20
|317543
|PIXLER, VIRGIL
|pct off
|251.70
|317544
|POLLOCK , CINDY
|pct off
|249.75
|317546
|POTTER , KAREN
|pct off
|240.00
|317547
|POTTER, LEE
|pct off
|255.99
|317548
|PRAIL , ELAINE M
|pct off
|248.19
|317550
|PRICE , SUSAN
|pct off
|329.50
|317551
|PRITCHETT , KATHY
|pct off
|333.40
|317552
|PRYOR EVEN, SANDRA
|pct off
|250.53
|317553
|RALSTON, DAVID
|pct off
|240.00
|317554
|RALSTON, SHEILA
|pct off
|248.97
|317555
|RAVN , DOROTHY SUE
|pct off
|240.00
|317556
|RAVN , LARRY W
|pct off
|263.79
|317557
|REAGAN, CAROL
|pct off
|244.68
|317558
|REAGAN, CRAIG
|pct off
|240.78
|317559
|REITER, DIANNE
|pct off
|240.00
|317560
|REITER, TERRY
|pct off
|269.25
|317561
|REKERS , MARY
|pct off
|340.42
|317562
|REWOLDT, TONI
|pct off
|249.75
|317563
|RICHTER, ANN
|pct off
|324.04
|317564
|RILEY, EVELYN
|pct off
|246.63
|317565
|RITCHIE, FRED
|pct off
|30.80
|317566
|RITCHIE, MARGARET F
|pct off
|334.57
|317568
|RUDEN, RICHARD
|pct off
|263.40
|317569
|RUSSELL , AMY
|pct off
|317.02
|317570
|SALKELD , VIRGINIA
|pct off
|251.31
|317572
|SCHLICHER , MARY
|pct off
|251.31
|317573
|SCHMITZ, BARBARA L
|pct off
|261.06
|317574
|SCHMITZ, JUDY
|pct off
|347.61
|317575
|SCHMITZ, STEPHEN F
|pct off
|240.00
|317576
|SCHMITZ PATRICIA J
|pct off
|334.18
|317577
|SCHMOLL SALLY
|pct off
|247.80
|317578
|SCHNATHORST, BARBARA
|pct off
|334.96
|317579
|SCHNOCK, TAMMERLANE
|pct off
|255.21
|317580
|SCHONS, JOANN
|pct off
|240.00
|317581
|SCHONS, WESLEY
|pct off
|244.68
|317582
|SCOGGINS-ROSE, NANCY
|pct off
|245.07
|317583
|SEARS PATRICIA
|pct off
|319.36
|317584
|SELL, BEE K
|pct off
|254.82
|317585
|SERFLING PATRISHA
|pct off
|249.75
|317586
|SHEA, JANE
|pct off
|320.53
|317587
|SHEPHARD, ANGELA
|pct off
|245.85
|317588
|SHIMPACH , VIRGINIA
|pct off
|249.36
|317591
|SILVA, SHARON
|pct off
|331.45
|317592
|SIMMER, WILLIAM
|pct off
|134.75
|317593
|SINNOTT, WILLIAM
|pct off
|250.92
|317594
|SMITH, DIXIE
|pct off
|254.43
|317595
|SMITH, KEVIN
|pct off
|247.80
|317596
|SONKSEN FAITH
|pct off
|247.80
|317597
|SPAKE, DAVID L
|pct off
|50.92
|317598
|STAFF, LOIS
|pct off
|242.73
|317599
|STAHL, TAMIE
|pct off
|262.62
|317600
|STECH LYNAE
|pct off
|252.09
|317602
|STEWART, JAMES
|pct off
|258.72
|317603
|STOKES SALENE
|pct off
|248.58
|317604
|STORY MARALENE
|pct off
|241.56
|317605
|SULENTIC , WILLIAM
|pct off
|249.36
|317607
|TAYLOR JANET
|pct off
|250.14
|317608
|TEGTMEIER, ALINE J
|pct off
|146.45
|317611
|THORNTON MARILYN K
|pct off
|320.14
|317612
|TISDALE MAXINE
|pct off
|316.63
|317613
|TOLBERT GAILE M
|pct off
|252.87
|317614
|TRUAX, MARCIA
|pct off
|247.80
|317615
|TUCKER , JOHN D
|pct off
|50.53
|317621
|VOIGTS, DAVID
|pct off
|53.51
|317622
|VOLLENWEIDER , TOM
|pct off
|251.70
|317623
|VOSS, SANDRA
|pct off
|256.38
|317624
|WALLACE, SHERYL
|pct off
|272.37
|317625
|WASENIUS, JUDY
|pct off
|241.17
|317630
|WEBER, DAVID
|pct off
|253.65
|317631
|WELCHER, DANIEL
|pct off
|310.00
|317632
|WELCHER, JANA
|pct off
|243.12
|317634
|WIGG, BRUCE
|pct off
|281.34
|317636
|WILKES ELEANOR K
|pct off
|223.51
|317637
|WILLIAMS, DAVID R
|pct off
|147.02
|317639
|WITT, RICHARD
|pct off
|207.41
|317640
|WITT JANET L
|pct off
|247.41
|317641
|WITZEL , BARBARA
|pct off
|339.25
|317642
|WOOD BEVERLY
|pct off
|186.24
|317643
|WOOD PATRICIA A
|pct off
|234.04
|317644
|WRIGHT, SANDRA
|pct off
|249.36
|317645
|YAKISH SALLY
|pct off
|251.31
|317646
|YORDANOFF , DONNA
|pct off
|251.70
|317648
|KIENAST , ABBI
|mil
|12.09
|317651
|FOLCHERT , BECKY
|pct off
|310.00
|317652
|BAYER, G MICHAEL
|pct off
|322.48
|317653
|PFIFFNER, CAROLYN
|pct off
|244.68
|317654
|GRABEK, DIONNE
|pct off
|254.82
|SECONDARY ROADS FUND
|19953
|ASPRO INC
|supl
|285.64
|19955
|BMC AGGREGATES
|supl
|34,635.22
|317326
|AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL
|eq rent
|274.95
|317343
|BLACK HAWK RENTAL
|eq rent
|2,696.40
|317344
|BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL
|svc
|155.96
|317357
|CARGILL INC
|supl
|47,410.56
|317364
|CF UTILITIES
|util
|75.00
|317371
|CENTURYLINK
|tel
|68.48
|317420
|GRACIOUS FOODS
|fuel
|440.64
|317502
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|65.27
|317503
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|17.70
|317504
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|59.11
|317505
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|10.45
|317506
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|16.32
|317507
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|293.05
|317508
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|27.24
|317511
|MID-IOWA COOP
|fuel
|9,894.42
|317518
|MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO
|eq
|72,400.00
|317545
|POMP’S TIRE SVC
|eq
|2,535.10
|317567
|ROAD MACHINERY & SUPPLIES CO
|svc
|4,132.47
|317620
|VERIZON CONNECT NWF INC
|svc
|781.50
|RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND
|19957
|COTT SYSTEMS
|svc
|7,645.00
|JAIL COMMISSARY FUND
|19962
|INVISION ARCHITECTURE
|svc
|6,000.00
|19964
|KEEFE SUPL CO
|food
|2,400.16
|19972
|MCKEE FOODS
|food
|20.92
|RURAL SEWER FUND
|19965
|KEYSTONE LABS INC
|svc
|118.50
|INSURANCE TRUST FUND
|19948
|NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS
|ins
|20,593.11
|19950
|PREFERRED ONE INS CO
|ins
|97,303.41
|19951
|PREFERRED ONE INS CO
|ins
|61,564.66
|317319
|MADISON NATL LIFE INS
|ins
|1,037.76
|SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND
|317447
|IA COMMUNITIES ASSURANCE POOL
|svc
|15,500.00
|FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND
|19949
|EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP
|flx sp
|2,056.11
|E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND
|317362
|CF UTILITIES
|util
|550.00
|317369
|CENTURYLINK
|tel
|175.00
|317394
|DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP
|tel
|998.01
|317500
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|101.28
|EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND
|317340
|BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING
|svc
|213.00
|317627
|CITY OF WATERLOO
|fuel
|32.79
|COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND
|317448
|IA DEPT OF REV
|sftwr
|50.00
|317590
|SIDWELL CO
|sftwr
|1,100.00
|317627
|CITY OF WATERLOO
|fuel
|148.07
AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that the public meeting at the Dunkerton Library regarding the bridge on E. Bennington Road that was closed in 2017 would be held that evening. Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said that a bid letting was held in October for paving ¼ mile of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail, and the low bid was slightly higher than the budgeted amount. He said the bid letting for the Wolf Creek Bridge would be that afternoon, but it is being held by the Iowa Department of Transportation and results won’t be known for several days.
Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held November 12, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.
CONSENT AGENDA
White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.
- TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR
- The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.
|Transfer from Fund
|Amount
|Transfer to Fund
|Amount
|GENERAL -DHS
|10,434.62
|GENERAL – MAINTENANCE
|10,434.62
|SOCIAL SERVICES
|17.15
|GENERAL – DHS
|17.15
|SOCIAL SERVICES
|118.60
|GENERAL – DHS
|118.60
- The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.
|NAME, DEPT.
|POSITION
|FROM
|TO
|DATE
|CHANGE
|SHERIFF, Tony Thompson
|BERUMEZ, MICHAEL E
|BOOKING CLERK
|19.34
|19.34
|11/12/2019
|NEW HIRE
|JONES, JOHN N
|CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER
|19.34
|19.34
|11/3/2019
|TERMINATION PENDING
|NELSON, NICOLE A
|CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER
|20.11
|20.11
|11/13/2019
|SUCCESSFUL TRANSFER
|SCROGGINS, CHRISTIAN M
|DEPUTY SHERIFF
|20.11
|23.56
|11/4/2019
|SUCCESSFUL TRANSFER
|THOMPSON, LYNDA A
|BOOKING CLERK
|24.47
|25.45
|11/3/2019
|ANNUAL STEP INCREASE
|ATTORNEY, Brian Williams
|NEISWONGER, MEGAN M
|OFFICE SPECIALIST
|18.56
|19.39
|11/3/2019
|ANNUAL STEP INCREASE
|HUMAN RESOURCES, Debi Bunger
|FESENMEYER, AMANDA L
|HR SPECIALIST
|26.98
|26.98
|11/9/2019
|RETURN FROM UNPAID FMLA
|CONS. COMM., Judy Flores
|EVEN, HANNAH E
|CIVILIAN DISPATCHER
|23.32
|24.47
|11/3/2019
|ANNUAL STEP INCREASE
|ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas
|SMITH, SETH A
|LABORER / EQUIP OPERATOR I
|22.55
|22.67
|11/3/2019
|ANNUAL STEP INCREASE
- The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Winneshiek County and Buchanan County.
- The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Conservation Office for the following equipment: 2002 Kia Rio, Asset #6216-15; 1998 Ford F150, Asset #6019-02; John Deere Gator, Asset #8007090161.
- TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR
- The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Mid-American Energy, Waterloo, Iowa for placement of electric utility on County right-of-way along Streeter Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.
- The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Iowa Regional Utilities Association, Newton, Iowa for placement of underground water utility on County right-of-way along Burton Avenue as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.
- TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN
- The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.
- The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.
- The allowable/disallowable FAMILY FARM CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.
AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
CONSENT AGENDA ENDS
Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the 28E AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the City of Raymond for snow plowing and ice control services at a cost of $1,000 per year, shoulder maintenance at actual costs per occurrence and bridge inspection at a cost of $300 every other year (term January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021) be approved and direct the Chair to as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.
Little said that county labor and equipment costs go up each year, and he thought the amount for the second year of the agreement should be higher. Nicholas said they would track costs, but the $1,000 may be too high or too low, depending on the number of times plowing is needed. She said this is only for Raymond and Dubuque Roads, and no city streets.
AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.
NAYS: Little. Resolution adopted.
Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Office Specialist, (full time) starting no sooner than January 6, 2020 in the County Treasurer’s Office be approved, as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer. Motion carried.
Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $2,250.00 to attend the National Public Employer Labor Relations Association in Austin, TX scheduled for April 26th – 29th, 2020. Motion carried.
Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the HOLIDAY SCHEDULE for Black Hawk County offices for 2020 be approved as follows: New Year’s Day-January 1, 2020, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day-January 20, 2020 (Units 1, 4, 6, 8 and Non-Bargaining), Presidents Day-February 17, 2020 (Unit 5 only), Good Friday-April 10, 2020 (Unit 7 only), Memorial Day-May 25, 2020, Independence Day-July 3, 2020, Labor Day-September 7, 2020, Veterans’ Day-November 11, 2020 (excludes Unit 7), Thanksgiving Day-November 26, 2020, Day After Thanksgiving-November 27, 2020, Christmas Observance-December 25, 2020 and Floating Christmas Holiday-December 24, 2020. Motion carried.
Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the POLICY REVISION to the Building and Grounds Policy updating the definitions of service animals be approved as recommended by the Policy Review Committee.
AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the POLICY REVISION to the Drug and Alcohol Policy adding new DOT requirements and removing Country View and RTC drivers be approved as recommended by the Policy Review Committee.
AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SILICA EXPOSURE PROGRAM be adopted and approved in order to comply with OSHA regulations as recommended by the Safety Committee.
AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENT for a vacant lot (Parcel 9011-29-202-037) located in Dunkerton, Iowa, pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to ACC 18, LLC as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer.
Schmidt said that the request was from a party that thought this parcel, which is an entrance to another parcel the party purchased at tax sale, was part of the parcel they purchased.
AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COMPROMISE offered in the amount of $260.00 by ACC 18, LLC on taxes owed for one (1) vacant lot (Parcel 9011-29-202-037) located in Dunkerton, Iowa be approved.
AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.
A RESOLUTION PETITIONING THE GOVERNOR OF IOWA AND THE STATE LEGISLATURE TO ADDRESS THE MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS IN IOWA
WHEREAS, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), roughly 600,000 Iowans live with some form of mental illness; and
WHEREAS, the Treatment Advocacy Center lists Iowa as last in the country for providing mental health beds; and,
WHEREAS, persons in Iowa are often unable to access adequate mental health care for themselves or their loved ones; and,
WhereAs, law enforcement officers throughout Iowa frequently respond to incidents of persons in mental health crisis, utilizing a tremendous amount of law enforcement resources, in an attempt to ensure the safety of these persons and the community; and,
WHEREAS, understaffing of mental health facilities has led to unsafe conditions for staff and residents; and
Whereas, all too routinely persons suffering from mental health issues are ending own their lives or engaging in behavior that jeopardizes the safety of others, now therefore
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED THAT THE Black Hawk COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS:Hereby petition the Governor of Iowa and the State Legislature to address the failings of the mental health system and to continue on a course of improvement to address the current shortcomings in the system. Specifically, we recommend the State implement the following:
- Provide for a long-term sustainable system to fund mental health care in Iowa. This system should not only include locally levied property taxes, but State monies and must include a mechanism to protect funding.
- Increase the number of mental health beds in State facilities to accurately reflect the specific needs of individuals.
- Provide funding for short-term care facilities where mentally ill individuals in crisis can be cared for when neither a jail nor a mental health institute is appropriate.
- Provide funding for training for law enforcement officials to be better equipped to deal with mentally ill individuals posing a danger to the community or themselves.
- Have a process in place so that DHS reimbursement rates for Medicaid services accurately reflect the costs of services.
Schwartz asked that the resolution be amended to include the fifth “whereas,” as shown above. Laylin said that the state claims there are beds available, so the resolution should reflect that not all beds are appropriate for all purposes. She said that the state may point to the access centers approved last year as addressing the need for short-term care facilities, and it could be said that the county’s crisis intervention training answers point 3. She said these points should be strengthened by observing that the state needs to partner financially with counties and the mental health regions to achieve meaningful progress.
Trelka said that short-staffed police departments and those in small cities cannot easily send officers to out-of-town training, and suggested that training be made available online. He related some anecdotes illustrating the danger posed to the community and to mentally ill individuals by the lack of effective programming. Laylin asked if the state should provide funding for local entities to do their own training. White said that uniformity of training across the state would be better. Schwartz told of a friend who was killed by a sibling suffering from schizophrenia, and said that to keep up the momentum a resolution should be passed today. Little said that the resolution could be passed as is (with Schwartz’s additional “whereas”) and that the discussion about possible improvements could be appended to the resolution when it is sent to the state.
AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase one (1) Hotsy pressure washer for $3,900.00 from Hotsy Cleaning Equipment, Denver, IA.
Nicholas said that $450,000 was budgeted for the new shop at Gilbertville, that construction cost about $400,000, and that the budget was to include other items like the cleaning equipment and shelving, while retaining a $38,000 contingency recommended by the architects. Little asked if she was sure enough money would be available for the Hotsy when the project was finished. Nicholas said that contracts have been signed with three contractors for the remainder of the work that will all be within budget. She said most of the contingency fund should remain, and that it would go back into the balance available for road work. White asked if Secondary Roads has another Hotsy. Nicholas said there is one at the Longfellow Street shop, and that trucks at other shops had to go there to be washed. White said that he sees a lot of dirty trucks, and it is important to wash them to keep them from rusting. Nicholas said that they will make a better effort to wash them.
AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Moved by Laylin seconded by Trelka that the EMERGENCY CLOSURE of the bridge over tributary to Miller Creek (FWHA #74210) on Hess Road between East Schrock Road and East Quarry Road Section 1 T87N R13W due to structural damage be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.
Nicholas said that barricades were erected last Friday, that the road averages only 30 vehicles a day, and no one will be trapped by the closure, being able to go either north or south to avoid the closure. She said the bridge is in the 5-year plan for replacement in 2021, but it could be moved to an earlier date. Motion carried.
CANVASS. Due to a miscommunication, the second-tier canvass for the November 5 City/School Election was left off the original agenda for the November 19 Board of Supervisors. Iowa law requires that this canvass be conducted on the second Monday or Tuesday after the day of the election, which in this case would be November 18 or 19. In order to comply with the applicable statute, the Board of Supervisors invoked Section 21.4 of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, which allows the Board to address an agenda item without the required 24-hour notice, provided that “…the nature of the good cause justifying that departure from the normal requirements shall be stated in the minutes.”
White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.
WHEREAS, the combined City and School Board Election was held as prescribed by law on November 5, 2019, and
WHEREAS, votes cast outside of Black Hawk County for Dunkerton Community School District, Union Community School District, and Merged Area VII Hawkeye Community College were canvassed in the counties where cast on November 12, 2019, and
WHEREAS, in accordance with §§260C.15 and 270.20, as control county for those entities, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is required to canvass the abstracts of votes for said entities on the second Monday or Tuesday after the day of the election, now therefore
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that we, the undersigned Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers of Black Hawk County, Iowa do hereby certify the outcome of the votes cast in the November City/School Election held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, for Dunkerton Community School District, Union Community School District, and Merged Area VII Hawkeye Community College.
Candidates elected by the voters of the Dunkerton School District are as follows:
District 1: Kirby Marquart
District 5: Elizabeth Downs
Candidates elected by the voters of the Union School District are as follows:
District 1: Brandon Paine
District 3: Jenna Scott
District 4: Ben Schemmel
Candidates elected by the voters of the Merged Area VII, Hawkeye Community College, are as follows:
District 1: Barbara A. McGregor
District 2: Teresa L. Meyer
District 6: Casey McLaughlin
District 8: Jay Nardini
AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
WORK SESSION – Discussion of possible service additions to the Courthouse Security Request for Proposal. Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said that the existing contract with the county’s courthouse security provider expires at the end of the calendar year, and the County Security Committee wished the Board to consider having security staff at Pinecrest, either from a third party provider or a deputy sheriff who would rove between Pinecrest and the Courthouse. He said the current contract could be extended to the end of the fiscal year in order to have time to review the suggestions, and then renew the contract with the current provider with new provisions; or, a contract effective 1/1/20 could be put out for bid. He said the current provider has recommended budgeting for a 10% increase, given the local market. Little said his opinion on renewing the current contract would be based on the increased cost of a three-year renewal, and said Geving should find out what the current provider will take and then the Board can determine if it wants to send out a request for proposal. He said that previous discussions about using a deputy led to the conclusion that it would be wasting the skills and training of a deputy to use one as a guard, and he doubted the efficacy of one trying to cover two buildings. He asked if there is a history of incidents at Pinecrest. Geving said that there have been tense situations at Veterans Affairs. Little said that the money would come from the Sheriff’s budget, so the Sheriff should be consulted. Geving said a representative of the Sheriff sits on the Security Committee.
Schwartz said that he would support extending the agreement to the end of the fiscal year. White and Little said that the topic should have been brought up for Board consideration sooner, since the end of the calendar year is now only six weeks away. Trelka said he saw a need for a uniformed presence at Pinecrest, someone with de-escalation training who could triage a situation. Laylin asked if the cost would be shared with the Department of Human Services, which pays a percentage of Pinecrest’s costs proportional to its footprint there. Geving said he thought so, if they agreed that the service was needed. Little said to get a definite answer on that and the cost of a renewal of the current agreement soon. Geving said he would have them for next week’s meeting.
ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said he attended a very successful annual Community AIDS Assistance Project gala. He said the Black Hawk County got a Lifetime Achievement Award at the gala. Laylin congratulated Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye for receiving the Public Health Heroes Award for demonstrating the value of public health.
The Board recessed at 10:02 am.
BONDS
At 1:00 pm, the Board reconvened to review bids for the $9,090,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2019.
The Finance Director of Black Hawk County, State of Iowa, met with representatives of Speer Financial, Inc., the county’s financial advisors, in the Treasurer’s Office at the County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa, at 10:00 AM, on the above date, to open sealed bids received, access electronic bids and to refer the sale of the Bonds to the best and most favorable bidder for cash, subject to approval by the Board of Supervisors at 1:00 PM on the above date.
* * * * * * * *
This being the time and place for the opening of bids for the sale of $9,090,000 (Subject to Adjustment per Terms of Offering) General Obligation Bonds, Series 2019, the meeting was opened for the receipt of bids for the Bonds. The following actions were taken:
- Electronic bids received were accessed and announced as follows:
Name & Address of Bidders:
FHN Financial, Memphis, TN
Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee, WI
Piper Jaffray & Co., Minneapolis, MN
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.
D.A. Davidson Company, Denver, CO
Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Chicago, IL
- The best bid was determined to be as follows:
Name & Address of Bidder: FHN Financial, Memphis, TN
Net Interest Rate (as-bid): 1.6845 %
Net Interest Cost (as-bid): $9,090,000
In consultation with the County’s Municipal Advisor, Speer Financial, Inc., the County considered the adjustment of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds and each scheduled maturity thereof in accordance with the Terms of Offering and the following actions were taken:
Final Par Amount as adjusted: $8,935,000
Purchase Price as adjusted: $9,039,169.45
All bids were then referred to the Board for action.
The Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, State of Iowa, met in open session, in the Board Room, County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa, at 1:00 P.M., on the above date. There were present Chairperson Tom Little, in the chair, and the following named Board Members:
|Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White.
|Absent:
|None.
|Vacant:
|None.
* * * * * * *
Board Member Trelka introduced the following Resolution entitled “RESOLUTION DIRECTING SALE OF $9,090,000 (SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT PER TERMS OF OFFERING) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2019,” and moved its adoption. Board Member White seconded the motion to adopt. The roll was called and the vote was,
|AYES:
|Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.
|
|
|NAYS:
|None.
Whereupon, the Chairperson declared the following Resolution duly adopted:
RESOLUTION DIRECTING SALE OF $9,090,000 (SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT PER TERMS OF OFFERING) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2019
WHEREAS, bids have been received for the Bonds described as follows and the best bid received (with permitted adjustments, if any) is determined to be the following:
$9,090,000 (SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT PER TERMS OF OFFERING) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2019
Bidder: FHN Financial of Memphis, TN
The terms of award:
Final Par Amount as adjusted: $8,935,000
Purchase Price as adjusted: $ 9,039,169.45
Net Interest Rate: 1.6882%
Net Interest Cost: $104,169.45
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BLACK HAWK COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:
- That the bid for the Bonds as above set out is hereby determined to be the best and most favorable bid received and, the Bonds are hereby awarded as described above.
- That the statement of information for Bond bidders and the form of contract for the sale of the Bonds are hereby approved and the Chairperson and Auditor are authorized to execute the same on behalf of the County.
- That the notice of the sale of the Bonds heretofore given and all acts of the Finance Director and other officials done in furtherance of the sale of the Bonds are hereby ratified and approved.
PASSED AND APPROVED this nineteenth day of November, 2019.
_____________________________________________________________
Chairperson
ATTEST:
________________________________________________________________
County Auditor
On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.
____________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________
Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor