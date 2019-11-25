Waterloo, Iowa November 19, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. County Auditor Grant Veeder said that the second-tier canvass for the November 5 City/School Election was inadvertently left off the agenda, and per the Iowa Open Meetings Law he would insert an explanation justifying the departure from the required 24-hour notice (see below). Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND 19952 A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM eq 410.00 19954 BICKLEY, MARK svc 880.00 19956 BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 2,000.00 19958 DUNCAN, TARA svc 175.00 19959 DWD INVESTMENTS rent 275.00 19960 FESENMEYER, EVAN svc 60.00 19967 KRUSE DAVID rent 225.00 19968 LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 2,017.35 19970 MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 3,889.92 19973 MENARDS WLOO supl 23.52 19974 METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 250.00 19975 NAPHCARE INC svc 108,736.10 19977 PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC supl 1,010.75 19978 PER MAR SECURITY SVCS svc 1,890.36 19980 PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC svc 119.66 19981 PTS OF AMERICA svc 1,830.00 19982 RIGEN rent 200.00 19983 SANDEES LTD supl 150.10 19985 SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 40.50 19986 VISITING NURSING ASSOC reimb 2,988.70 19987 WLOO COMM SCHOOLS svc 70.50 19988 WEBER PAPER CO supl 2,431.79 19989 BERGMEIER CARLA mil 49.92 19990 BUNGER DEBRA mil 108.42 19991 FESENMEYER, AMANDA svc 11.16 19995 SMITH SANDIE mil 70.98 19996 STOCKDALE MAUREEN mil 24.02 317324 ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 121.84 317325 ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC supl 222.15 317327 AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 645.18 317328 AXON ENTERPRISE INC supl 288.00 317334 BECKER, KADEN svc 30.00 317344 BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL eq rent 62.72 317359 CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC svc 2,299.58 317360 CEDAR FALLS REAL ESTATE CO rent 200.00 317361 CF UTILITIES svc 337.50 317363 CF UTILITIES util 1,178.50 317365 CF UTILITIES data 570.38 317366 CF UTILITIES util 176.47 317367 CF UTILITIES util 40.93 317368 CF UTILITIES data 85.00 317370 CENTURYLINK tel 152.00 317372 CLIFTONLARSONALLEN svc 27,400.00 317373 COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 716.02 317376 CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO supl 183.24 317378 DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME svc 200.00 317388 DL HOLDINGS rent 200.00 317395 ECHO GROUP INC supl 1,122.50 317396 ECOLAB CTR supl 1,145.82 317398 ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC svc 2,673.99 317399 ENGEL, CORBIN svc 30.00 317400 ENGEL, KRIS svc 30.00 317401 ENGEL, TONI svc 30.00 317407 FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR prts/lbr 439.82 317415 GAZETTE COMMUNICATIONS INC publ 193.20 317423 GREENWOOD DRUG INC meds 6.90 317425 GROE, ALEXANDRA svc 30.00 317446 IBM CORP svc 4,571.04 317449 IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY educ 150.00 317450 IA PUBLIC HEALTH ASSOC educ 64.00 317451 IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00 317452 U OF IA svc 245.00 317453 IT SAVVY maint 2,463.82 317456 JOHNSON, DANIELLE svc 30.00 317457 JOHNSON, KELLY rent 300.00 317465 KCVM 93.5 THE MIX svc 300.00 317466 KEARNS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00 317484 MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 1,972.50 317493 MEDIACOM svc 339.14 317497 METRO INVESTMENTS rent 158.00 317499 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.16 317501 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.39 317509 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 170.17 317510 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 459.01 317515 MPH INDUSTRIES INC eq 1,575.00 317519 N8 HOLDINGS rent 200.00 317525 NICHOLS HAROLD rent 200.00 317531 NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 200.00 317532 UNI educ 100.00 317535 OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 300.00 317541 PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH meds 23.50 317549 PRESTIGE svc 37.75 317571 SANOFI PASTEUR INC supl 766.52 317589 SHUBERT INVESTMENT rent 250.00 317601 STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS supl 492.00 317606 SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 10,034.04 317609 HARKIN INSTITUTE FOR PUBLIC POLICY & CITIZEN educ 50.00 317610 SHRED MASTER svc 212.14 317616 US POLICE CANINE educ 100.00 317617 US POST OFFICE svc 184.72 317618 US CELLULAR svc 1,905.40 317619 US CELLULAR svc 1,160.24 317626 WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 17.95 317627 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 446.66 317628 WLOO WATER WORKS util 100.00 317629 WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 348.23 317633 WICKHAM FRANK rent 500.00 317635 WILKEN PROPERTIES rent 200.00 317638 WITHAM AUTO CTR prts/lbr 1,941.12 317647 DOLAN HEATHER misc 76.00 317649 PETERSEN STEVEN L misc 76.00 317650 TEISINGER LANCE misc 76.00 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND 19961 FOUR OAKS INC svc 3,545.40 19963 JACKSON , PATRICIA ANN pct off 327.94 19966 KOENEKE, TERRY pct off 248.58 19969 LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 1,866.00 19971 MCGOVERN, SHERYL pct off 311.17 19976 PATCHIN , SHIRLEY MAE pct off 336.52 19979 POPP, PENELOPE pct off 251.70 19984 SCHNEIDER, LINDA pct off 254.04 19992 HEINEN , SANDRA mil 6.75 19993 LAMB , LISA mil 7.80 19994 SCHNEBERGER, CORAL mil 6.63 317320 US POST OFFICE svc 1,000.00 317321 US POST OFFICE supl 650.00 317322 ABBEN, RICHARD pct off 298.58 317323 ABBEN, SANDRA pct off 223.12 317329 BAGNALL, PAT pct off 343.93 317330 BANDSTRA, GRACE pct off 253.26 317331 BANKS, HARRY L pct off 247.41 317332 BANKS, LYNETTE L pct off 247.41 317333 BARTELS, CAROL pct off 242.73 317335 BECKER, MARY pct off 247.41 317336 BELLINGER, JANICE K pct off 247.80 317337 BENNETT , CHRISTINE pct off 304.82 317338 BENSON , JANICE pct off 242.73 317339 BENTLEY , OLGA R pct off 333.01 317341 BERNS, KATHRYN M pct off 251.31 317342 BEST , DAWN pct off 410.10 317345 BLAND, LINDA pct off 245.46 317346 BLEVINS, JANICE pct off 247.41 317347 BOSLEY HELEN pct off 258.72 317348 BOWSER, PATTY L pct off 254.82 317349 BRIMM, KRISTINE pct off 327.55 317350 BROWN, GERALDINE pct off 240.78 317351 BRUNS, DAVID C pct off 257.16 317352 BUCHHOLZ , LARRY pct off 334.57 317353 BUESCHER, MELVIN pct off 320.53 317354 BUNGER , MILTON pct off 252.48 317355 BURTON , DONNA J pct off 257.16 317356 CALEY, KATHRYN pct off 249.75 317358 CARRIER, NANCY pct off 322.87 317374 CODY, WILLIE pct off 250.53 317375 COLLINS , VERA pct off 280.95 317377 CURRAN, JENNA pct off 316.24 317379 DANIEL, LINDA pct off 222.73 317380 DATERS, DEBRA pct off 252.09 317381 DAWSON, CONNIE pct off 248.58 317382 DEBORD, GEORGE pct off 261.06 317383 DELAGARDELLE, EILEEN K pct off 27.80 317384 DEMMER, JANE pct off 340.03 317385 DENNIE , PRISCILLA pct off 247.41 317386 DETTMER , KIM pct off 249.36 317387 DIEHL , ALICE pct off 246.24 317389 DOTZLER, REBECCA S pct off 249.36 317390 DOWNS, PATTI pct off 245.85 317391 DUDLEY, BRENDA pct off 257.16 317392 DUNBAR, BRIDGET A pct off 227.41 317393 DUNBAR, SARA pct off 257.94 317397 EHMEN , JAMES pct off 334.96 317402 ENGELKES , CLOIS pct off 251.70 317403 ENGSTROM TIMOTHY pct off 228.58 317404 FINGER , CAROL pct off 328.72 317405 FINGEROOS, NANCY pct off 253.65 317406 FINGEROOS, RICHARD pct off 240.00 317408 FLETCHER , BRIAN pct off 244.29 317409 FLORY, DENISE M pct off 245.85 317410 FRASHER, JON pct off 243.90 317411 FRIEDLY, TRUDIE pct off 250.14 317412 FROST, WAYNE pct off 366.55 317413 GALER, SANDRA pct off 243.51 317414 GANSEN, PHILLIP A pct off 240.00 317416 GERDES, RITA pct off 248.58 317417 GIDDENS, ERIC pct off 140.00 317418 GLESSNER, BARBARA pct off 327.94 317419 GOERING , GLORIA pct off 319.75 317421 GREEN , DEBRA J pct off 271.98 317422 GREEN, NICHOLAS pct off 240.00 317424 GRIFFITH, JUDITH pct off 228.19 317426 GRUSHA JR, NICHOLAS pct off 42.73 317427 GUETZLAFF , DEBRA pct off 449.67 317428 GUETZLAFF, JENNIFER pct off 249.75 317429 GUTHRIE-LOVELL , DORIS pct off 309.15 317430 HAES, CAROL pct off 243.51 317431 HAGEMAN, JERRY pct off 317.41 317432 HALL, MILANYA pct off 241.56 317433 HARPER , PAT pct off 96.04 317434 HARTMAN , CINDI pct off 352.51 317435 HARTMAN, LYNETTE pct off 264.18 317436 HAYES, DENNIS pct off 245.46 317437 HENNING, MICHAEL pct off 256.38 317438 HETRICK, ROBERT pct off 244.29 317439 HIGBY, PATRICIA pct off 311.45 317440 HOBSON , MATTHEW pct off 247.80 317441 HOEPPNER , PATRICIA pct off 247.02 317442 HOLT , GREG pct off 327.94 317443 HOOVER, DEAN pct off 52.87 317444 HOOVER, JANICE pct off 240.00 317445 HUNDLEY, WILLIAM pct off 247.02 317454 JARDON, AMY pct off 415.51 317455 JESSEN , MARGARET pct off 253.65 317458 JOHNSTON, DON pct off 320.92 317459 JOLLY, SUSAN pct off 225.46 317460 JONES, BERNADINE pct off 241.17 317461 JONES, DUANE S pct off 249.75 317462 JONES , KATHRYN pct off 322.48 317463 JONES, MARY A pct off 256.77 317464 JONES, ROSS pct off 243.90 317467 KERN, CLAUDIA pct off 254.82 317468 KERNS, RINDA pct off 242.34 317469 KOCH, JOHN E pct off 246.24 317470 KRATOSKA, JERRY pct off 247.02 317471 KRAUS, MAUREEN pct off 258.72 317472 KRESS, AGNES pct off 298.58 317473 KRESSER, JOAN pct off 257.16 317474 KRESSIG, ROBERT M pct off 245.46 317475 LAWRY, DOUGLAS pct off 253.65 317476 LAWRY, SANDRA L pct off 40.00 317477 LECY, MICHAEL A pct off 46.24 317478 LINDA , KATHERINE A pct off 314.29 317479 LORENZ, MICALEA pct off 241.95 317480 LOUGHREN , SHEILA pct off 252.48 317481 LOVELL , LYNN RALPH pct off 338.08 317482 LOY, SUSAN pct off 259.89 317483 LYNCH, MARJORIE pct off 250.14 317485 MARTIN, JERRY pct off 54.04 317486 MARTINEZ, WANDA pct off 248.58 317487 MCCALLUM, LAURIE A pct off 23.90 317488 MCCLAIN , GREG pct off 251.31 317489 MCCOLLOUGH , GAIL E pct off 325.60 317490 MCCULLOUGH, MAX pct off 96.76 317491 MCKENNA, KATHLEEN M pct off 252.48 317492 MCROBERTS, MICHAEL pct off 263.40 317494 MEGGISON , SHARON pct off 46.24 317495 MEGIVERN , PEGGY pct off 247.41 317496 MELICHAR , HELEN J pct off 272.76 317498 MICHAEL , CYNTHIA pct off 251.70 317512 MIKESKA , JUDITH pct off 253.26 317513 MILLER, KATHY pct off 264.18 317514 MOWERY, THERESA pct off 314.18 317516 MULLNIX, MARLIN pct off 241.06 317517 MULLNIX , MARTHA pct off 335.74 317520 NEELY , CONNIE J pct off 252.87 317521 NELSON , MARY K pct off 249.75 317522 NELSON , WILLIAM D pct off 240.00 317523 NICHOLS , PAMELA J pct off 246.63 317524 NICHOLS , ROBERTA L pct off 248.97 317526 NICHOLSON, TAMMY pct off 346.48 317527 NICKEL, SHARON pct off 336.52 317528 NIEMEYER, JULIE pct off 245.85 317529 NOLTENSMEIER , GAIL pct off 324.04 317530 NORRIS , KATHLEEN pct off 179.55 317533 ODONNELL, OLETHA pct off 247.80 317534 OESTERLE , CHRISTINE pct off 341.98 317536 OPPMAN , JILL pct off 374.35 317537 OVE , JO ANNE pct off 263.40 317538 PARKS, DENISE pct off 273.51 317539 PAYNE, DEBORAH pct off 249.75 317540 PECK, CHERYL L pct off 252.48 317542 PINT, DARLENE pct off 271.20 317543 PIXLER, VIRGIL pct off 251.70 317544 POLLOCK , CINDY pct off 249.75 317546 POTTER , KAREN pct off 240.00 317547 POTTER, LEE pct off 255.99 317548 PRAIL , ELAINE M pct off 248.19 317550 PRICE , SUSAN pct off 329.50 317551 PRITCHETT , KATHY pct off 333.40 317552 PRYOR EVEN, SANDRA pct off 250.53 317553 RALSTON, DAVID pct off 240.00 317554 RALSTON, SHEILA pct off 248.97 317555 RAVN , DOROTHY SUE pct off 240.00 317556 RAVN , LARRY W pct off 263.79 317557 REAGAN, CAROL pct off 244.68 317558 REAGAN, CRAIG pct off 240.78 317559 REITER, DIANNE pct off 240.00 317560 REITER, TERRY pct off 269.25 317561 REKERS , MARY pct off 340.42 317562 REWOLDT, TONI pct off 249.75 317563 RICHTER, ANN pct off 324.04 317564 RILEY, EVELYN pct off 246.63 317565 RITCHIE, FRED pct off 30.80 317566 RITCHIE, MARGARET F pct off 334.57 317568 RUDEN, RICHARD pct off 263.40 317569 RUSSELL , AMY pct off 317.02 317570 SALKELD , VIRGINIA pct off 251.31 317572 SCHLICHER , MARY pct off 251.31 317573 SCHMITZ, BARBARA L pct off 261.06 317574 SCHMITZ, JUDY pct off 347.61 317575 SCHMITZ, STEPHEN F pct off 240.00 317576 SCHMITZ PATRICIA J pct off 334.18 317577 SCHMOLL SALLY pct off 247.80 317578 SCHNATHORST, BARBARA pct off 334.96 317579 SCHNOCK, TAMMERLANE pct off 255.21 317580 SCHONS, JOANN pct off 240.00 317581 SCHONS, WESLEY pct off 244.68 317582 SCOGGINS-ROSE, NANCY pct off 245.07 317583 SEARS PATRICIA pct off 319.36 317584 SELL, BEE K pct off 254.82 317585 SERFLING PATRISHA pct off 249.75 317586 SHEA, JANE pct off 320.53 317587 SHEPHARD, ANGELA pct off 245.85 317588 SHIMPACH , VIRGINIA pct off 249.36 317591 SILVA, SHARON pct off 331.45 317592 SIMMER, WILLIAM pct off 134.75 317593 SINNOTT, WILLIAM pct off 250.92 317594 SMITH, DIXIE pct off 254.43 317595 SMITH, KEVIN pct off 247.80 317596 SONKSEN FAITH pct off 247.80 317597 SPAKE, DAVID L pct off 50.92 317598 STAFF, LOIS pct off 242.73 317599 STAHL, TAMIE pct off 262.62 317600 STECH LYNAE pct off 252.09 317602 STEWART, JAMES pct off 258.72 317603 STOKES SALENE pct off 248.58 317604 STORY MARALENE pct off 241.56 317605 SULENTIC , WILLIAM pct off 249.36 317607 TAYLOR JANET pct off 250.14 317608 TEGTMEIER, ALINE J pct off 146.45 317611 THORNTON MARILYN K pct off 320.14 317612 TISDALE MAXINE pct off 316.63 317613 TOLBERT GAILE M pct off 252.87 317614 TRUAX, MARCIA pct off 247.80 317615 TUCKER , JOHN D pct off 50.53 317621 VOIGTS, DAVID pct off 53.51 317622 VOLLENWEIDER , TOM pct off 251.70 317623 VOSS, SANDRA pct off 256.38 317624 WALLACE, SHERYL pct off 272.37 317625 WASENIUS, JUDY pct off 241.17 317630 WEBER, DAVID pct off 253.65 317631 WELCHER, DANIEL pct off 310.00 317632 WELCHER, JANA pct off 243.12 317634 WIGG, BRUCE pct off 281.34 317636 WILKES ELEANOR K pct off 223.51 317637 WILLIAMS, DAVID R pct off 147.02 317639 WITT, RICHARD pct off 207.41 317640 WITT JANET L pct off 247.41 317641 WITZEL , BARBARA pct off 339.25 317642 WOOD BEVERLY pct off 186.24 317643 WOOD PATRICIA A pct off 234.04 317644 WRIGHT, SANDRA pct off 249.36 317645 YAKISH SALLY pct off 251.31 317646 YORDANOFF , DONNA pct off 251.70 317648 KIENAST , ABBI mil 12.09 317651 FOLCHERT , BECKY pct off 310.00 317652 BAYER, G MICHAEL pct off 322.48 317653 PFIFFNER, CAROLYN pct off 244.68 317654 GRABEK, DIONNE pct off 254.82 SECONDARY ROADS FUND 19953 ASPRO INC supl 285.64 19955 BMC AGGREGATES supl 34,635.22 317326 AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL eq rent 274.95 317343 BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 2,696.40 317344 BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL svc 155.96 317357 CARGILL INC supl 47,410.56 317364 CF UTILITIES util 75.00 317371 CENTURYLINK tel 68.48 317420 GRACIOUS FOODS fuel 440.64 317502 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 65.27 317503 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.70 317504 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 59.11 317505 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.45 317506 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 16.32 317507 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 293.05 317508 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 27.24 317511 MID-IOWA COOP fuel 9,894.42 317518 MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO eq 72,400.00 317545 POMP’S TIRE SVC eq 2,535.10 317567 ROAD MACHINERY & SUPPLIES CO svc 4,132.47 317620 VERIZON CONNECT NWF INC svc 781.50 RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND 19957 COTT SYSTEMS svc 7,645.00 JAIL COMMISSARY FUND 19962 INVISION ARCHITECTURE svc 6,000.00 19964 KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,400.16 19972 MCKEE FOODS food 20.92 RURAL SEWER FUND 19965 KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 118.50 INSURANCE TRUST FUND 19948 NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS ins 20,593.11 19950 PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 97,303.41 19951 PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 61,564.66 317319 MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,037.76 SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND 317447 IA COMMUNITIES ASSURANCE POOL svc 15,500.00 FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND 19949 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 2,056.11 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND 317362 CF UTILITIES util 550.00 317369 CENTURYLINK tel 175.00 317394 DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP tel 998.01 317500 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 101.28 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND 317340 BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 213.00 317627 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 32.79 COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND 317448 IA DEPT OF REV sftwr 50.00 317590 SIDWELL CO sftwr 1,100.00 317627 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 148.07

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that the public meeting at the Dunkerton Library regarding the bridge on E. Bennington Road that was closed in 2017 would be held that evening. Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said that a bid letting was held in October for paving ¼ mile of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail, and the low bid was slightly higher than the budgeted amount. He said the bid letting for the Wolf Creek Bridge would be that afternoon, but it is being held by the Iowa Department of Transportation and results won’t be known for several days.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held November 12, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount GENERAL -DHS 10,434.62 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 10,434.62 SOCIAL SERVICES 17.15 GENERAL – DHS 17.15 SOCIAL SERVICES 118.60 GENERAL – DHS 118.60

The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE SHERIFF, Tony Thompson BERUMEZ, MICHAEL E BOOKING CLERK 19.34 19.34 11/12/2019 NEW HIRE JONES, JOHN N CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 19.34 19.34 11/3/2019 TERMINATION PENDING NELSON, NICOLE A CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 20.11 20.11 11/13/2019 SUCCESSFUL TRANSFER SCROGGINS, CHRISTIAN M DEPUTY SHERIFF 20.11 23.56 11/4/2019 SUCCESSFUL TRANSFER THOMPSON, LYNDA A BOOKING CLERK 24.47 25.45 11/3/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE ATTORNEY, Brian Williams NEISWONGER, MEGAN M OFFICE SPECIALIST 18.56 19.39 11/3/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE HUMAN RESOURCES, Debi Bunger FESENMEYER, AMANDA L HR SPECIALIST 26.98 26.98 11/9/2019 RETURN FROM UNPAID FMLA CONS. COMM., Judy Flores EVEN, HANNAH E CIVILIAN DISPATCHER 23.32 24.47 11/3/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas SMITH, SETH A LABORER / EQUIP OPERATOR I 22.55 22.67 11/3/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Winneshiek County and Buchanan County. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Conservation Office for the following equipment: 2002 Kia Rio, Asset #6216-15; 1998 Ford F150, Asset #6019-02; John Deere Gator, Asset #8007090161.

TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Mid-American Energy, Waterloo, Iowa for placement of electric utility on County right-of-way along Streeter Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Iowa Regional Utilities Association, Newton, Iowa for placement of underground water utility on County right-of-way along Burton Avenue as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa. The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa. The allowable/disallowable FAMILY FARM CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the 28E AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the City of Raymond for snow plowing and ice control services at a cost of $1,000 per year, shoulder maintenance at actual costs per occurrence and bridge inspection at a cost of $300 every other year (term January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021) be approved and direct the Chair to as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Little said that county labor and equipment costs go up each year, and he thought the amount for the second year of the agreement should be higher. Nicholas said they would track costs, but the $1,000 may be too high or too low, depending on the number of times plowing is needed. She said this is only for Raymond and Dubuque Roads, and no city streets.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White.

NAYS: Little. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Office Specialist, (full time) starting no sooner than January 6, 2020 in the County Treasurer’s Office be approved, as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $2,250.00 to attend the National Public Employer Labor Relations Association in Austin, TX scheduled for April 26th – 29th, 2020. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the HOLIDAY SCHEDULE for Black Hawk County offices for 2020 be approved as follows: New Year’s Day-January 1, 2020, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day-January 20, 2020 (Units 1, 4, 6, 8 and Non-Bargaining), Presidents Day-February 17, 2020 (Unit 5 only), Good Friday-April 10, 2020 (Unit 7 only), Memorial Day-May 25, 2020, Independence Day-July 3, 2020, Labor Day-September 7, 2020, Veterans’ Day-November 11, 2020 (excludes Unit 7), Thanksgiving Day-November 26, 2020, Day After Thanksgiving-November 27, 2020, Christmas Observance-December 25, 2020 and Floating Christmas Holiday-December 24, 2020. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the POLICY REVISION to the Building and Grounds Policy updating the definitions of service animals be approved as recommended by the Policy Review Committee.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the POLICY REVISION to the Drug and Alcohol Policy adding new DOT requirements and removing Country View and RTC drivers be approved as recommended by the Policy Review Committee.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SILICA EXPOSURE PROGRAM be adopted and approved in order to comply with OSHA regulations as recommended by the Safety Committee.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENT for a vacant lot (Parcel 9011-29-202-037) located in Dunkerton, Iowa, pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to ACC 18, LLC as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer.

Schmidt said that the request was from a party that thought this parcel, which is an entrance to another parcel the party purchased at tax sale, was part of the parcel they purchased.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COMPROMISE offered in the amount of $260.00 by ACC 18, LLC on taxes owed for one (1) vacant lot (Parcel 9011-29-202-037) located in Dunkerton, Iowa be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

A RESOLUTION PETITIONING THE GOVERNOR OF IOWA AND THE STATE LEGISLATURE TO ADDRESS THE MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS IN IOWA

WHEREAS, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), roughly 600,000 Iowans live with some form of mental illness; and

WHEREAS, the Treatment Advocacy Center lists Iowa as last in the country for providing mental health beds; and,

WHEREAS, persons in Iowa are often unable to access adequate mental health care for themselves or their loved ones; and,

WhereAs, law enforcement officers throughout Iowa frequently respond to incidents of persons in mental health crisis, utilizing a tremendous amount of law enforcement resources, in an attempt to ensure the safety of these persons and the community; and,

WHEREAS, understaffing of mental health facilities has led to unsafe conditions for staff and residents; and

Whereas, all too routinely persons suffering from mental health issues are ending own their lives or engaging in behavior that jeopardizes the safety of others, now therefore

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED THAT THE Black Hawk COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS:Hereby petition the Governor of Iowa and the State Legislature to address the failings of the mental health system and to continue on a course of improvement to address the current shortcomings in the system. Specifically, we recommend the State implement the following:

Provide for a long-term sustainable system to fund mental health care in Iowa. This system should not only include locally levied property taxes, but State monies and must include a mechanism to protect funding. Increase the number of mental health beds in State facilities to accurately reflect the specific needs of individuals. Provide funding for short-term care facilities where mentally ill individuals in crisis can be cared for when neither a jail nor a mental health institute is appropriate. Provide funding for training for law enforcement officials to be better equipped to deal with mentally ill individuals posing a danger to the community or themselves. Have a process in place so that DHS reimbursement rates for Medicaid services accurately reflect the costs of services.

Schwartz asked that the resolution be amended to include the fifth “whereas,” as shown above. Laylin said that the state claims there are beds available, so the resolution should reflect that not all beds are appropriate for all purposes. She said that the state may point to the access centers approved last year as addressing the need for short-term care facilities, and it could be said that the county’s crisis intervention training answers point 3. She said these points should be strengthened by observing that the state needs to partner financially with counties and the mental health regions to achieve meaningful progress.

Trelka said that short-staffed police departments and those in small cities cannot easily send officers to out-of-town training, and suggested that training be made available online. He related some anecdotes illustrating the danger posed to the community and to mentally ill individuals by the lack of effective programming. Laylin asked if the state should provide funding for local entities to do their own training. White said that uniformity of training across the state would be better. Schwartz told of a friend who was killed by a sibling suffering from schizophrenia, and said that to keep up the momentum a resolution should be passed today. Little said that the resolution could be passed as is (with Schwartz’s additional “whereas”) and that the discussion about possible improvements could be appended to the resolution when it is sent to the state.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase one (1) Hotsy pressure washer for $3,900.00 from Hotsy Cleaning Equipment, Denver, IA.

Nicholas said that $450,000 was budgeted for the new shop at Gilbertville, that construction cost about $400,000, and that the budget was to include other items like the cleaning equipment and shelving, while retaining a $38,000 contingency recommended by the architects. Little asked if she was sure enough money would be available for the Hotsy when the project was finished. Nicholas said that contracts have been signed with three contractors for the remainder of the work that will all be within budget. She said most of the contingency fund should remain, and that it would go back into the balance available for road work. White asked if Secondary Roads has another Hotsy. Nicholas said there is one at the Longfellow Street shop, and that trucks at other shops had to go there to be washed. White said that he sees a lot of dirty trucks, and it is important to wash them to keep them from rusting. Nicholas said that they will make a better effort to wash them.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin seconded by Trelka that the EMERGENCY CLOSURE of the bridge over tributary to Miller Creek (FWHA #74210) on Hess Road between East Schrock Road and East Quarry Road Section 1 T87N R13W due to structural damage be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that barricades were erected last Friday, that the road averages only 30 vehicles a day, and no one will be trapped by the closure, being able to go either north or south to avoid the closure. She said the bridge is in the 5-year plan for replacement in 2021, but it could be moved to an earlier date. Motion carried.

CANVASS. Due to a miscommunication, the second-tier canvass for the November 5 City/School Election was left off the original agenda for the November 19 Board of Supervisors. Iowa law requires that this canvass be conducted on the second Monday or Tuesday after the day of the election, which in this case would be November 18 or 19. In order to comply with the applicable statute, the Board of Supervisors invoked Section 21.4 of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, which allows the Board to address an agenda item without the required 24-hour notice, provided that “…the nature of the good cause justifying that departure from the normal requirements shall be stated in the minutes.”

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, the combined City and School Board Election was held as prescribed by law on November 5, 2019, and

WHEREAS, votes cast outside of Black Hawk County for Dunkerton Community School District, Union Community School District, and Merged Area VII Hawkeye Community College were canvassed in the counties where cast on November 12, 2019, and

WHEREAS, in accordance with §§260C.15 and 270.20, as control county for those entities, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is required to canvass the abstracts of votes for said entities on the second Monday or Tuesday after the day of the election, now therefore

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that we, the undersigned Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers of Black Hawk County, Iowa do hereby certify the outcome of the votes cast in the November City/School Election held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, for Dunkerton Community School District, Union Community School District, and Merged Area VII Hawkeye Community College.

Candidates elected by the voters of the Dunkerton School District are as follows:

District 1: Kirby Marquart

District 5: Elizabeth Downs

Candidates elected by the voters of the Union School District are as follows:

District 1: Brandon Paine

District 3: Jenna Scott

District 4: Ben Schemmel

Candidates elected by the voters of the Merged Area VII, Hawkeye Community College, are as follows:

District 1: Barbara A. McGregor

District 2: Teresa L. Meyer

District 6: Casey McLaughlin

District 8: Jay Nardini

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

WORK SESSION – Discussion of possible service additions to the Courthouse Security Request for Proposal. Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said that the existing contract with the county’s courthouse security provider expires at the end of the calendar year, and the County Security Committee wished the Board to consider having security staff at Pinecrest, either from a third party provider or a deputy sheriff who would rove between Pinecrest and the Courthouse. He said the current contract could be extended to the end of the fiscal year in order to have time to review the suggestions, and then renew the contract with the current provider with new provisions; or, a contract effective 1/1/20 could be put out for bid. He said the current provider has recommended budgeting for a 10% increase, given the local market. Little said his opinion on renewing the current contract would be based on the increased cost of a three-year renewal, and said Geving should find out what the current provider will take and then the Board can determine if it wants to send out a request for proposal. He said that previous discussions about using a deputy led to the conclusion that it would be wasting the skills and training of a deputy to use one as a guard, and he doubted the efficacy of one trying to cover two buildings. He asked if there is a history of incidents at Pinecrest. Geving said that there have been tense situations at Veterans Affairs. Little said that the money would come from the Sheriff’s budget, so the Sheriff should be consulted. Geving said a representative of the Sheriff sits on the Security Committee.

Schwartz said that he would support extending the agreement to the end of the fiscal year. White and Little said that the topic should have been brought up for Board consideration sooner, since the end of the calendar year is now only six weeks away. Trelka said he saw a need for a uniformed presence at Pinecrest, someone with de-escalation training who could triage a situation. Laylin asked if the cost would be shared with the Department of Human Services, which pays a percentage of Pinecrest’s costs proportional to its footprint there. Geving said he thought so, if they agreed that the service was needed. Little said to get a definite answer on that and the cost of a renewal of the current agreement soon. Geving said he would have them for next week’s meeting.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said he attended a very successful annual Community AIDS Assistance Project gala. He said the Black Hawk County got a Lifetime Achievement Award at the gala. Laylin congratulated Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye for receiving the Public Health Heroes Award for demonstrating the value of public health.

The Board recessed at 10:02 am.

BONDS

At 1:00 pm, the Board reconvened to review bids for the $9,090,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2019.

The Finance Director of Black Hawk County, State of Iowa, met with representatives of Speer Financial, Inc., the county’s financial advisors, in the Treasurer’s Office at the County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa, at 10:00 AM, on the above date, to open sealed bids received, access electronic bids and to refer the sale of the Bonds to the best and most favorable bidder for cash, subject to approval by the Board of Supervisors at 1:00 PM on the above date.

* * * * * * * *

This being the time and place for the opening of bids for the sale of $9,090,000 (Subject to Adjustment per Terms of Offering) General Obligation Bonds, Series 2019, the meeting was opened for the receipt of bids for the Bonds. The following actions were taken:

Electronic bids received were accessed and announced as follows:

Name & Address of Bidders:

FHN Financial, Memphis, TN

Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee, WI

Piper Jaffray & Co., Minneapolis, MN

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

D.A. Davidson Company, Denver, CO

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Chicago, IL

The best bid was determined to be as follows:

Name & Address of Bidder: FHN Financial, Memphis, TN

Net Interest Rate (as-bid): 1.6845 %

Net Interest Cost (as-bid): $9,090,000

In consultation with the County’s Municipal Advisor, Speer Financial, Inc., the County considered the adjustment of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds and each scheduled maturity thereof in accordance with the Terms of Offering and the following actions were taken:

Final Par Amount as adjusted: $8,935,000

Purchase Price as adjusted: $9,039,169.45

All bids were then referred to the Board for action.

The Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, State of Iowa, met in open session, in the Board Room, County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa, at 1:00 P.M., on the above date. There were present Chairperson Tom Little, in the chair, and the following named Board Members:

Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White. Absent: None. Vacant: None.

* * * * * * *

Board Member Trelka introduced the following Resolution entitled “RESOLUTION DIRECTING SALE OF $9,090,000 (SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT PER TERMS OF OFFERING) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2019,” and moved its adoption. Board Member White seconded the motion to adopt. The roll was called and the vote was,

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little. NAYS: None.

Whereupon, the Chairperson declared the following Resolution duly adopted:

RESOLUTION DIRECTING SALE OF $9,090,000 (SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT PER TERMS OF OFFERING) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2019

WHEREAS, bids have been received for the Bonds described as follows and the best bid received (with permitted adjustments, if any) is determined to be the following:

$9,090,000 (SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT PER TERMS OF OFFERING) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2019

Bidder: FHN Financial of Memphis, TN

The terms of award:

Final Par Amount as adjusted: $8,935,000

Purchase Price as adjusted: $ 9,039,169.45

Net Interest Rate: 1.6882%

Net Interest Cost: $104,169.45

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BLACK HAWK COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

That the bid for the Bonds as above set out is hereby determined to be the best and most favorable bid received and, the Bonds are hereby awarded as described above.

That the statement of information for Bond bidders and the form of contract for the sale of the Bonds are hereby approved and the Chairperson and Auditor are authorized to execute the same on behalf of the County.

That the notice of the sale of the Bonds heretofore given and all acts of the Finance Director and other officials done in furtherance of the sale of the Bonds are hereby ratified and approved.

PASSED AND APPROVED this nineteenth day of November, 2019.

_____________________________________________________________

Chairperson

ATTEST:

________________________________________________________________

County Auditor

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

____________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor