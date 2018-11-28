Waterloo, Iowa November 20, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 298,493.23

AHLERS & COONEY svc 75.00

BAUER BUILT TIRE prts/lbr 16.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,155.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 682.03

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 10,054.21

CDW GOVERNMENT INC svc 19,120.06

CHIEF eq 64.90

COURIER publ 60.44

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 7.81

DUNCAN, TARA svc 175.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 140.00

IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 28.17

JOHNSTONE SUPL prts 24.44

KARENS PRINT RITE supl 96.00

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 12.50

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 435.44

LOCKSPERTS INC eq 21.50

MANATTS supl 1,057.50

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 347.50

MENARDS CF prts 348.39

MENARDS WLOO supl 232.55

NAPHCARE INC svc 107,829.66

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 96.40

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 130.00

ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION svc 4.68

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 72.52

PTS OF AMERICA svc 832.50

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 466.90

SANDEES LTD supl 14.75

SCHIPPER KOLEEN mil 58.89

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 87.62

US BANK misc 10,284.46

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

svc 4,504.57

WEBER PAPER CO supl 1,378.14

5 STAR RENTALS rent 200.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC eq 545.03

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 72.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 129.63

APCO INTERNATIONAL INC

educ 1,257.00

BENTON BUILDING CTR supl 41.38

BETTER LIVING MGMT rent 350.00

BHC LANDFILL svc 121.56

BLACK HAWK RENTAL supl 70.00

BOYER, VICTORIA ref 65.00

BREMER CO svc 265.61

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING

svc 170.75

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 808.98

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC alloc 2,251.32

CF UTILITIES svc 922.57

CENTEC CAST METAL PRODUCTS

supl 129.94

CENTURYLINK tel 152.00

CLARK, ELIZABETH educ 108.42

COUNTRY VIEW misc 500,000.00

DUNNWALD , MARCELLA M rent 200.00

ECOLAB CTR eq rent 355.12

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO

educ 210.00

FREDREGILL FAMILY FUNERAL HOME svc 1,000.00

GLAXOSMITHKLINE supl 5,010.00

GLOCK INC educ 1,500.00

GRIFFIN, JEFF educ 100.23

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

supl 137.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 250.00

HICKS PLACE misc 1,337.00

HOFFMAN RICHARD misc 51.00

INOUYE, ROBERT educ 2,000.00

IA DEPT OF AGRICULTURE & LAND STEWARDSHIP svc 85.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 1,097.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

IA STATE ASSOC OF CO AUDITORS educ 50.00

IA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER

svc 1,800.00

STATE OF IA svc 2,330.20

KEITH, GLEN educ 96.46

KFMW – FM svc 471.75

KnM SVCS prts 85.28

KROEGER MIKE rent 275.00

LUEBBERS, STEPHEN E svc 1,000.00

MICHAELSEN JORDAN rent 250.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 142.04

MOTEL 6 room 124.98

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 258.31

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 275.00

ODONNELL ACE HARDWARE INC

prts 10.68

PRACTISYNERGY svc 4,500.00

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS

supl 199.06

REEDY MIKE rent 325.00

ROBERT VOVES rent 322.58

ROEDER IMPLEMENT INC supl 174.98

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 3.08

SCHIPPER, MIKE educ 1,500.00

SERIOUS SANITATION INC svc 265.00

SMITH, ALANDREA ref 700.00

THOMSON REUTERS TAX & ACCOUNTING educ 329.00

TORNEYS ELECTRIC MOTOR SVC

eq rpr 222.00

US POST OFFICE supl 50.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 55.00

URBS DO IT BEST HARDWARE

eq 48.08

US CELLULAR svc 1,198.04

WARRINGTON, HEIDI educ 120.90

WELLINGTON PARK APTS rent 225.00

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPL INC

supl 154.99

YORE UNIFORM SHOP supl 2,556.42

GENERAL SUPPLMENTAL FUND IPERS ipers 3,760.20

US BANK misc 1,320.65

ANDORF, PENNY mil 14.12

LAMB , LISA mil 5.85

SCHNEBERGER, CORAL mil 8.58

ABBEN, RICHARD pct off 247.02

ANDERKAY , GLENN pct off 326.77

ANDERSON DEBRA A pct off 244.29

ARMSTRONG, JOYCE E pct off 248.58

BAGNALL, PAT pct off 335.03

BANDSTRA, GRACE pct off 221.56

BARTELS, CAROL pct off 245.46

BAYER, G MICHAEL pct off 322.87

BECKER, MARY pct off 248.97

BECKER , RITA pct off 240.00

BENNETT , CHRISTINE pct off 331.06

BENSON , JANICE pct off 243.51

BENTLEY , OLGA R pct off 403.94

BERGMANN, LINDA pct off 44.68

BEST , DAWN pct off 585.42

BETTS VIVIAN P pct off 44.68

BLAND, LINDA pct off 246.24

BLEVINS, JANICE pct off 247.80

BOHACH , GARY pct off 255.21

BORSETH, YVONNE pct off 247.80

BOSLEY HELEN pct off 543.87

BOWSER, PATTY L pct off 251.70

BOYD, RUTH pct off 259.50

BREITKREUZ, TATYANA pct off 241.56

BRIMM, KRISTINE pct off 474.08

BRISKER, DENISE pct off 245.85

BROWN , PATRICIA pct off 245.46

BRUMBAUGH, BEATRICE pct off 255.60

BUCHHOLZ , LARRY pct off 333.40

BUESCHER, MELVIN pct off 319.75

BULLERMAN, MARGARETpct off 389.02

BUNGER , MILTON pct off 227.02

BURFEIND , JUDITH pct off 322.87

BURTON , DONNA J pct off 255.60

BUTLER, LINDA pct off 40.00

CALEY, KATHRYN pct off 343.80

CARRIER, NANCY pct off 318.97

CHASE, PATRICIA W pct off 271.70

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 1,239.20

CODY, WILLIE pct off 227.02

COLLINS , VERA pct off 868.17

CURRAN, JENNA pct off 253.12

DANIEL, LINDA pct off 244.68

DATERS, DEBRA pct off 223.90

DEAN, SUSAN pct off 244.68

DEBORD, GEORGE pct off 672.56

DELAGARDELLE, EILEEN K

pct off 257.16

DEMMER, JANE pct off 783.61

DENNIE , PRISCILLA pct off 247.02

DETTMER , KIM pct off 326.38

DICK, JEFFERY pct off 258.33

DIEHL , ALICE pct off 248.97

DOTZLER, REBECCA S pct off 246.63

DOWNS, PATTI pct off 300.14

DOYLE, LEAH pct off 225.46

DRAKE, MELANIE pct off 243.51

DUBUQUE COMMUNITY YMCA-YWCA svc 30.00

DUGGAN , YVONNE pct off 257.55

EDELNANT, JAY pct off 245.46

EDELNANT, VICKI pct off 245.46

EHMEN , JAMES pct off 614.60

ENGELKES , CLOIS pct off 545.81

ENGSTROM TIMOTHY pct off 248.58

ERDAHL, JAN pct off 49.75

ERNSTER , LINDA pct off 263.01

FERGUSON, CHERYL pct off 243.90

FINGER , CAROL pct off 339.64

FLORY, DENISE M pct off 249.36

FOLCHERT , BECKY pct off 290.00

FOLKERS , DELORES M pct off 325.60

FOSTER, JESSICA pct off 249.75

FOX, PENELOPE pct off 243.12

FOX, RANDALL pct off 333.90

FRIEDLY, TRUDIE pct off 250.53

FROST, WAYNE pct off 359.92

GALER, SANDRA pct off 245.07

GANSEN, PHILLIP A pct off 248.19

GERDES, RITA pct off 247.80

GLESSNER, BARBARA pct off 255.60

GOERING , GLORIA pct off 322.87

GORBELL, RICHARD pct off 327.55

GOSWAMI, MIKE pct off 245.46

GOSWAMI, USHA pct off 240.00

GRABEK, DIONNE pct off 257.55

GREEN , DEBRA J pct off 262.62

GREEN, NICHOLAS pct off 255.99

GRIFFITH, JUDITH pct off 253.26

GRIMES , GEOFFREY pct off 240.00

GRIMES , VICKI pct off 250.53

GRUSHA , MELODY pct off 22.34

GRUSHA JR, NICHOLAS pct off 22.34

GUETZLAFF, DEBRA pct off 1,136.41

GUETZLAFF, JENNIFER pct off 613.07

GUTHRIE-LOVELL, DORIS

pct off 888.24

HADLEY, GAIL pct off 228.58

HAES, CAROL pct off 249.36

HAGEMAN, JERRY pct off 247.41

HANSEN , JANE pct off 247.80

HAPPEL, BONNIE pct off 259.50

HARPER , PAT pct off 240.00

HARTMAN , CINDI pct off 325.10

HARTMAN, LYNETTE pct off 342.76

HATHAWAY, PHYLLIS M pct off 252.09

HATTRUP , LAURIE pct off 247.02

HEIDT-JOHNSON, LORI pct off 244.68

HENNING, MICHAEL pct off 246.24

HENRY, JUDITH pct off 222.34

HETRICK, ROBERT pct off 235.60

HIGBY, PATRICIA pct off 321.20

HOBSON, CONNIE pct off 243.90

HOBSON , MATTHEW pct off 245.07

HOEPPNER , PATRICIA pct off 247.02

HOLT , GREG pct off 787.22

HONAKER , MARLENE pct off 247.41

HOOVER, DEAN pct off 244.68

HOOVER, JANICE pct off 248.58

HOPPE , NANCY pct off 204.68

HOSKINS , PATRICIA pct off 23.12

HUFFMAN, MARY pct off 246.24

HUNDLEY, WILLIAM pct off 250.14

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC wk comp 28,514.00

JACKSON, PATRICIA ANN pct off 690.78

JARDON, AMY pct off 387.83

JESSEN , MARGARET pct off 251.70

JOHNSTON, DON pct off 250.14

JOLLY, SUSAN pct off 247.41

JONES, BERNADINE pct off 250.53

JONES, DUANE S pct off 24.95

JONES , KATHRYN pct off 320.53

JONES, ROSS pct off 223.51

JORDAN, DONNA pct off 244.68

KALLENBACH, CAROL A pct off 235.75

KALLENBACH, ROMAINE pct off 247.45

KAMP, BETH pct off 260.92

KANE, LARRY pct off 260.28

KEHOE , RITA pct off 324.82

KELLEY, MELISSA pct off 367.83

KEMP, HELEN pct off 252.48

KERN, CLAUDIA pct off 253.26

KEVE, ANITA pct off 343.70

KEVE, STEVE pct off 313.88

KINSINGER, PATRICIA pct off 329.11

KLEIN, CATHLEEN pct off 255.99

KLEIN II, RICHARD pct off 243.12

KNUDSON, DEBRA pct off 242.34

KNUDSON, JAMES pct off 245.46

KOCH, JOHN E pct off 245.46

KOENEKE, TERRY pct off 248.19

KRATOSKA, JERRY pct off 255.60

KRESSER, JOAN pct off 254.04

KROESE, MARTHA pct off 360.29

KRUEGER, KALHA pct off 241.95

LAIR, SARA pct off 254.04

LARSEN, DAWN pct off 223.90

LAVELLE, KAREN S pct off 462.89

LAWLESS, DIANNE pct off 254.82

LAWLESS, WILLIAM J pct off 241.95

LAWRY, SANDRA L pct off 43.12

LEMMON , KAY E pct off 47.81

LESKUN, NANCY pct off 252.09

LEWIS KIM E pct off 259.11

LILLESKOV , NADINE A pct off 248.19

LINDA , KATHERINE A pct off 290.00

LORENZ, MICALEA pct off 240.00

LOUGHREN , SHEILA pct off 251.70

LOVELL , LYNN RALPH pct off 339.64

LOY, SUSAN pct off 254.82

LYNCH, MARJORIE pct off 246.24

MARTIN, JERRY pct off 466.46

MARTINEZ, WANDA pct off 250.14

MATTSON , JOAN pct off 294.52

MCCLAIN , GREG pct off 604.10

MCCOLLOUGH , GAIL E pct off 253.26

MCCOMBS, MARGARET pct off 248.58

MCCULLOUGH, MAX pct off 331.85

MCELROY, MARY pct off 291.65

MCGOVERN, SHERYL pct off 315.46

MCMURDOCK, CLAUDIA pct off 246.24

MCROBERTS, MICHAEL pct off 305.15

MEGGISON , SHARON pct off 248.58

MEGIVERN , PEGGY pct off 247.41

MELICHAR , HELEN J pct off 263.40

MESSENGER, LINDA pct off 200.00

MEYER, JACQUELINE pct off 252.87

MICHAEL , CYNTHIA pct off 249.36

MIKESKA , JUDITH pct off 254.82

MOSLEY, DAREE pct off 246.63

MOWERY, THERESA pct off 341.98

MULLNIX , MARTHA pct off 334.57

MURTHA, INEZ pct off 244.29

NEEDELMAN, PRISCILLA A

pct off 244.68

NEELY , CONNIE J pct off 379.98

NELSON , MARY K pct off 242.34

NELSON , WILLIAM D pct off 247.80

NEMMERS, CAROL pct off 253.26

NICHOLS , PAMELA J pct off 47.02

NICHOLSON , CAROL pct off 247.80

NICHOLSON, TAMMY pct off 26.24

NICKEL, SHARON pct off 391.78

NIELSON , JOAN pct off 313.12

NIEMEYER, JULIE pct off 246.24

NOLTENSMEIER , GAIL pct off 324.82

NORRIS , KATHLEEN pct off 500.63

N IA JUV DETENTION SVCS

svc 20,120.49

OBADAL, TODD pct off 230.92

ODONNELL, OLETHA pct off 248.19

OESTERLE , CHRISTINE pct off 340.81

OPPMAN , JILL pct off 395.13

OVE , JO ANNE pct off 259.50

OWCZAREK , ESTHER M pct off 225.46

PARSONS, AARON pct off 47.80

PATCHIN , SHIRLEY MAE pct off 257.16

PAYNE, DEBORAH pct off 256.38

PEACHER, ROSEMARY pct off 290.87

PETTENGILL, ROBERTA pct off 247.02

PETULLO, MARIJO pct off 240.00

PFIFFNER, CAROLYN pct off 246.63

PINT, DARLENE pct off 253.26

PIXLER, VIRGIL pct off 252.48

PLUM, LISA pct off 252.09

POLLOCK , CINDY pct off 249.36

POPP, PENELOPE pct off 252.87

POTTER, LEE pct off 265.74

PRAIL , ELAINE M pct off 248.19

PRICE , SUSAN pct off 71.70

PRITCHETT , KATHY pct off 333.40

PRYOR EVEN, SANDRA pct off 262.23

RALSTON, DAVID pct off 246.24

RALSTON, SHEILA pct off 248.58

RAVN , DOROTHY SUE pct off 240.00

RAVN , LARRY W pct off 265.74

REAGAN, CAROL pct off 241.56

REAGAN, CRAIG pct off 243.12

REAGAN, NICOLETTA pct off 240.00

REDFEARN , SHERIDAN pct off 325.60

REINHARDT , LAVONNE pct off 247.41

REITER, DIANNE pct off 221.56

REITER, TERRY pct off 231.70

REKERS , MARY pct off 746.41

REWOLDT, TONI pct off 363.02

RICHTER, ANN pct off 245.85

RILEY, EVELYN pct off 247.41

ROBINSON, BRIAN pct off 254.04

ROBINSON , CAROL A pct off 321.31

ROBINSON , HEATHER pct off 304.04

ROGNESS WATERS, BROCK

pct off 248.58

ROHRET, ALICE pct off 265.85

ROLLAND , REBECCA pct off 231.70

RUDEN, RICHARD pct off 29.36

RUSSELL , AMY pct off 247.02

SALKELD , VIRGINIA pct off 251.31

SCHLICHER , MARY pct off 428.22

SCHMIDT SHIRLEY pct off 251.70

SCHMITT, RAYMOND pct off 263.40

SCHMITZ, JUDY pct off 364.48

SCHMITZ PATRICIA J pct off 230.14

SCHNEIDER, LINDA pct off 242.73

SCHNOCK, TAMMERLANE

pct off 264.96

SCHONS, JOANN pct off 240.00

SCHONS, WESLEY pct off 246.24

SCHROEDER, MARSHA pct off 250.14

SCOGGINS-ROSE, NANCY

pct off 247.41

SERFLING PATRISHA pct off 250.14

SHARP-LINDQUIST, BARB

pct off 246.63

SHAW, LAUREL pct off 350.28

SHEA, JANE pct off 245.85

SHEPHARD, ANGELA pct off 521.25

SHIMPACH , VIRGINIA pct off 249.36

SHOOPMAN, DEBRA pct off 242.73

SILVA, SHARON pct off 336.52

SIMMER, WILLIAM pct off 287.70

SINNOTT, WILLIAM pct off 248.19

SMITH, ANISSA pct off 229.36

SMITH, DIXIE pct off 250.92

SMITH, SYNDI pct off 245.46

SMITH, KEVIN pct off 268.19

SORENSEN, MARGARETpct off 250.14

SORGE PATTI pct off 795.35

SPAKE, DAVID L pct off 460.28

SPATES, BIANCA pct off 45.85

STABENOW ROBERT pct off 279.00

STECH LYNAE pct off 247.80

STEVENSON BONNIE pct off 261.45

STEWART, JAMES pct off 253.65

STOKES SALENE pct off 247.41

STORY MARALENE pct off 243.90

STRACK DAVID C pct off 341.59

SULENTIC , WILLIAM pct off 249.36

TAYLOR JANET pct off 247.80

TEGTMEIER, ALINE J pct off 432.59

THORNTON MARILYN K pct off 404.15

TISDALE ANTHONY pct off 331.73

TISDALE MAXINE pct off 416.98

TOLBERT GAILE M pct off 252.87

TRUAX, MARCIA pct off 246.63

TUCKER , JOHN D pct off 329.11

VOIGTS, DAVID pct off 542.31

VOLLENWEIDER , TOM pct off 253.26

WALKER PATRICIA L pct off 268.08

WALLACE, SHERYL pct off 255.60

WALTERS, LOLA pct off 459.35

WASENIUS, JUDY pct off 247.02

WATSON, NIKIA pct off 151.56

WEBER, DAVID pct off 255.99

WELCHER, DANIEL pct off 317.80

WELCHER, JANA pct off 240.78

WICKERSHAM, TOM pct off 245.07

WIGG, BRUCE pct off 280.17

WILKES ELEANOR K pct off 247.80

WITT, RICHARD pct off 245.85

WITT JANET L pct off 721.78

WITZEL , BARBARA pct off 525.47

WOLF MARIA E pct off 247.80

WOOD BEVERLY pct off 250.92

WOOD PATRICIA A pct off 200.00

WRIGHT WILLIE MAE pct off 370.61

WRIGHT, SANDRA pct off 247.02

YAKISH SALLY pct off 354.32

YORDANOFF , DONNA pct off 366.00

YORK, CAROL pct off 247.41

ZAHN VIRGINIA pct off 229.36

HEWITT , KIM mil 11.93

KIENAST , ABBI mil 12.48

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IPERS ipers 6,149.72

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 7.83

BUTLER CO AUDITOR svc 2,337,781.50

RURAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 19,326.46

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IPERS ipers 27,498.83

ASPRO INC supl 99.75

BMC AGGREGATES svc 136.82

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 719.01

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 642.12

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC

svc 350.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 89.63

US BANK misc 2,203.50

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL

eq rent 190.11

CF UTILITIES util 21.09

CENTURYLINK svc 64.53

CINTAS CORP svc 28.70

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 3,288.92

CROSS DILLON TIRE eq 120.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 1,062.45

E CENTRAL IA COOP supl 1,760.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 80.99

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.60

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 35.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 16.30

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 26.37

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 28.52

MILLER FENCE CO INC svc 1,786.13

NETWORKFLEET INC svc 755.50

OREILLY AUTO STORES prts 320.06

PAUL NIEMANN CONSTRUCTION

svc 14,346.32

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC eq 139.52

SAM ANNIS & CO supl 284.41

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND INRCOG svc 1,500.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IPERS ipers 445.11

KEEFE SUPL CO food 4,612.20

MCKEE FOODS food 73.40

US BANK misc 68.31

RURAL SEWER FUND

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 237.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 37,953.48

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 170,852.95

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,065.64

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IPERS ipers 1,306.78

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 125.34

CENTURYLINK tel 94.53

CENTURYLINK tel 1,179.24

CENTURYLINK tel 168.14

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 38.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 188.94

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IPERS ipers 1,199.48

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IPERS ipers 9,004.49

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

A1 SEWER DRAIN SVCS svc 120.00

ACCESSIBLE MEDICAL IA supl 4,118.25

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 472.56

B&B LOCK & KEY eq 105.00

CBS STAFFING svc 2,507.52

DIRECT SUPPLY INC supl 63.95

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 232.97

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO

svc 559.32

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 440.00

HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD maint 172.83

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 36,033.75

HOCKENBERGS supl 167.10

LANCASTER ENTERPRISES

supl 362.92

MARTIN BROS supl 13,153.82

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 720.50

NETWORK SVCS CO svc 736.56

PROVIDERS PLUS INC svc 780.96

STANLEY HEALTHCARE svc 602.16

UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY

svc 120.00

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DIST

supl 169.30

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO svc 32,379.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said she is looking to buy road salt because there is a shortage in the Midwest, but she’s okay for now. She gave a slide show showing the major rehabilitation of the Finchford Road bridge. She said that the bearings need repair (see minutes of November 13), but the consulting engineer said it is okay to open the bridge (it was opened last week) as long as the bearings are repaired as soon as possible.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held November 13, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Magsamen moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – DHS 10,580.11 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 10,580.11

SOCIAL SERVICES 991.86 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 991.86

GENERAL – DHS 10,739.78 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 10,739.78

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

NELSON, NICOLE A MR CONTROL TECH 18.69 19.34 11/4/2018 ANN. STEP INCR

TREASURER, Rita Schmidt

HOHENBERGER, RYAN R OFF.SPECIALIST 16.57 17.32 11/4/2018 ANN. STEP INCR

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

ROBINSON, DARIUS P ASST CNTY ATTY 28.38 29.72 10/29/2018 POS. CHANGE

CONS. COMM., Judy Flores

EVEN, HANNAH E CIVIL. DISPATCH. 22.31 23.32 11/4/2018 UNIT 5-3 YR STEP

COUNTRY VIEW, Carol Laurie

BROOKS, ANGELA M LIC. PRACT. NURSE 21.01 21.01 11/6/2018 RET. FR/LEAVE

LEE, MELISSA S NURSING ASST 17.31 17.31 11/17/2018 TERM. PEND.

OWENS, GEORGIA A. A. NURSING ASST 14.32 14.32 11/5/2018 TERM. PEND.

SIMMONS, ALEXIS P DEVELOP. AIDE 17.31 17.31 11/5/2018 TERM. PEND.

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

SMITH, SETH A LABOR/EQUIP OP I 21.26 22.00 11/4/2018 ANN. STEP INCR

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Liberty Tire Recycling Holdco LLC.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the TRAVEL REQUEST be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $297.08 for Dan Trelka to attend the 2019 ISAC New County Officers School in West Des Moines, IA scheduled for January 16th – 17th, 2019. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Douglas Buss on taxes owed for 2018/2019 installments in the amount of $1,286.00 for Parcel #8913-17-429-007 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Judy L. Langham on taxes owed for 2018/2019 installments in the amount of $902.00 for Parcel #8913-36-129-009 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the final project cost for the Jail Parking Lot Construction in the amount of $772,893.22, which includes additional contractor and professional service costs be approved and for the chair to sign for same as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving reviewed the unexpected expenses: $74,100 for additional Class 13 fill removal, $1,535 for footing removal, $16,316.75 for additional consultant fees, for $91,951.75 in main parking lot additional work. For sanitary sewer line replacement, $31,691.85 for the contractor and $4,383.25 for additional consultant fees, total $36.075.10. For loading dock ramp replacement, $23,465.79 for the contract, $6358.35 for additional consultant fees, total $29,824.04. These in addition to the original construction contract amount of $580,542.33 and the original consultant contract amount of $34,500 come to the total project cost of $772,893.22. Little asked what was the original budget figure. Finance Director Susan Deaton said the estimate was $700,000, and the bonds were issued for $750,000, but with shifting other projects between different years there was enough in bond proceeds to cover the full amount, with a projected balance in remaining bond proceeds of $80,000. Schwartz said this was a good lesson for the public, in that when the jail was built this work could have been done for $30,000, but the Board at the time chose a cheaper but ultimately unsuccessful solution. Little asked if the contractor was delinquent according to the contracted days. Geving said they were 2.5 days over, but given that the unexpected work delayed the actual construction, he felt the days should be absorbed into the project.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES on submitted properties which have come into public ownership through community development efforts, public infrastructure improvement of public purpose acquisition be abated and to instruct the County Treasurer to adjust her records accordingly pursuant to §427.2 and §445.63 of the Code of Iowa in the total amount of $1,172.00.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the County Auditor be and is hereby authorized and directed to ADVANCE funds in the amount of $500,000 from the General Fund to the Country View Care Facility.

Finance Director Susan Deaton said that Country View’s cash balance is about $240,000, and it has payroll of about $300,000 to pay this week, so an advance is needed. When the sale of Country View is completed at the end of December, she said funds will be available to repay the advance and other liabilities that exist at that time.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-twenty-five o’clock (9:25) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed lease agreements (term December 4, 2018 – October 31, 2020) for the use of one or more of the County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

At nine-twenty-six (9:26) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed lease agreements (term December 4, 2018 – October 31, 2020) for the use of one or more of the County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on November 8, 2018 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by four o’clock (4:00) p.m. Monday, November 19, 2018, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-twenty-six (9:26) a.m., the following bids were opened and read by Administrative Aide Dana Laidig:

Parcel 8812-17-252-007 formerly known as 5407 Weiden Road, Waterloo: $26.01, Mark Mangrich

Parcel 9014-07-128-006 formerly known as 7909 Finchford Road, Janesville: $50.00, Michael Rupe

$21.00, Buddy Blanford

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the proposed lease agreements to allow time to review said bids. Motion carried.

Magsamen asked if the remaining properties are the responsibility of the county. Laidig said they are. Magsamen said on the request of interested parties he checked with the state, and although most of the county’s lease contracts are for three years, they could be extended for a longer period of time.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT TO THE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Pritok Capital LLC for the conveyance of the Country View Care Facility be approved to include a deposit by the Seller in the amount of $400,000 into an escrow account to be used by the Buyer for capital expenditures.

Attorney Eric Johnson said that while doing its due diligence, Pritok found various deficiencies that would require capital improvements, and wished to negotiate a reduction of cost for Country View. He said Finance Director Susan Deaton and the transaction brokers from Marcus Millichap requested that rather than reducing the cost, the county would place monies in an escrow account to pay for such improvements as are undertaken. Magsamen asked if the anticipated improvements were identified. Johnson said they were not, but that the escrow will only be used for capital expenses for the facility.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, White.

NAYS: Schwartz. Resolution adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor