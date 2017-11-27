Waterloo, Iowa November 21, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by White, seconded by Little that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors recognized the Cedar Falls Volleyball State Champions, which had a 43-2 season. The team members introduced themselves and Magsamen presented them with a plaque.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS svc 352.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 73.12

ALTORFER INC svc 1,308.00

ASPRO INC svc 20,125.99

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 155.00

BDI prts 318.38

BICKLEY, MARK svc 675.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 606.81

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 76.74

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,878.43

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 92.14

CHIEF supl 1,072.35

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP svc 209.23

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

supl 1,232.98

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 1,800.52

FASTENAL CO eq 32.07

FULLER, ANGELA svc 1,960.00

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR eq 80.60

KARENS PRINT RITE spl 48.00

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 12.50

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,534.20

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY eq 2,916.12

MENARDS CF supl 1,059.51

MENARDS WLOO supl 843.22

NAPHCARE INC svc 98,957.52

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 130.00

P&K MIDWEST supl 333.60

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,853.78

PHOTO PRO svc 58.40

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC svc 72.00

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC svc 115.56

PTS OF AMERICA svc 1,047.75

RACOM CORP svc 718.40

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 215.73

SANDEES LTD supl 17.85

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 15.04

WEBER PAPER CO supl 1,204.30

BUNGER DEBRA reimb 108.42

SWANSON JANIS reimb 159.98

ABC EMBROIDERY supl 108.00

ABC SUPPLY CO supl 104.26

AMERICAN RED CROSS educ 27.00

BENTON BUILDING CTR supl 77.60

BHC LANDFILL svc 125.08

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL svc 470.00

BROWNELLS INC prts 325.05

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING eq 30.00

C&J SUPPLY supl 613.88

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 0.35

CF UTILITIES util 3,169.53

CENTURYLINK tel 201.11

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 279.78

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 1,279.29

COURIER publ 912.96

COVENANT MED CTR svc 416.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

eq 90.95

CRYSTAL DISTRIBUTION SVCS supl 45.00

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 115.00

DURA WAX CO supl 132.57

E CENTRAL IA COOP supl 45.42

ECOLAB CTR eq rent 345.78

HALL & HALL ENGINEERS INC svc 1,598.50

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 3,376.75

HICKS PLACE misc 2,713.00

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS eq 468.62

IA DEPT OF AGRICULTURE & LAND STEWARDSHIP lic 45.00

IA DIV OF LABOR SVCS svc 400.00

IOWA NAFTO educ 2,250.00

ISAC educ 195.00

JOHNS AUTO BODY svc 2,913.40

KIRK GROSS CO supl 1,266.37

LA PLANT, PAIGE svc 400.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC svc 69.95

LARSON CONSTRUCTION CO, INC svc 56,711.89

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC

svc 2,500.00

MCDONALD SUPL supl 484.09

MEDIACOM svc 199.95

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 5,052.09

MIDWEST UNDERGROUND SUPL supl 91.13

MORRIS, DANIELLE rent 500.00

MUNICIPAL PIPE TOOL CO INC svc 900.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO eq 141.04

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 209.79

NICHOLS HAROLD rent 350.00

UNI educ 13,922.14

ODONNELL ACE HDWR INC supl 34.37

OREILLY AUTO STORES supl 263.05

PITNEY BOWES supl 388.42

POLICE LEGAL SCIENCES INC misc 2,640.00

PROIMAGE PUBLISHING supl 118.00

ROSS, ELIZA svc 900.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB dues 100.00

SARTORI MEML HOSPITAL svc 400.00

SHIELD TECHNOLOGY CORP svc 525.00

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO

supl 92.50

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 302.07

STEW HANSEN DODGE

mtr veh 21,839.00

STICKFORT ELECTRIC CO INC

eq 66.00

STOKES WELDING prts 314.49

STRUXTURE ARCHITECTS svc 822.73

SWISHER & COHRT svc 287.50

URBS DO IT BEST HDWR supl 111.42

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO eq 152.26

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 1,032.08

WATERLOO OIL CO fuel 5,491.25

WITHAM AUTO CTR eq 88.75

XEROX CORP svc 76.62

XPRESSIONS supl 155.00

BETTS RICHARD ref 15.00

BROWN, LINDSAY ref 700.00

SCOTT, TRAVIS reimb 79.99

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND FOUR OAKS INC svc 1,959.30

JACKSON , NEIL F mil 36.27

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 5,784.60

WALTERS LARRY mil 68.87

LAMB , LISA mil 6.40

SCHNEBERGER, CORAL mil 6.24

ABBEN, RICHARD pct off 191.37

ABBEN, SANDRA pct off 194.49

ABEBE, RUBY pct off 197.68

ANDERKAY , GLENN pct off 271.51

ANDERSON DEBRA A pct off 192.54

ARMSTRONG, JOYCE E pct off 197.61

ATKINS , LORAINE E pct off 199.95

BAILEY, KEVIN pct off 203.85

BAYER, G MICHAEL pct off 270.73

BENSON , JANICE pct off 192.54

BENTLEY , OLGA R pct off 276.97

BEST , DAWN pct off 274.25

BLEVINS, JANICE pct off 196.83

BOWES, JAMES pct off 227.75

BOWES, JO pct off 155.00

BOWSER, PATTY L pct off 198.00

BRINER , MARILYN K pct off 203.92

BROWN, GERALDINE pct off 19.00

BROWN , PATRICIA pct off 192.54

BROWNE, SALLY pct off 227.25

BRUNS, ROSELYN pct off 194.10

BUCHHOLZ , LARRY pct off 294.13

BUESCHER, MELVIN pct off 266.05

BULLERMAN, MARGARET

pct off 201.58

BURFEIND , JUDITH pct off 274.24

BUTLER, LINDA pct off 188.25

CALEY, KATHRYN pct off 192.15

CALHOON, RICK L mil 51.87

CARRIER, NANCY pct off 273.46

CARTER, MARCI pct off 44.17

CLAUSEN, JULIE pct off 213.31

CURRAN, JENNA pct off 191.76

DATERS, DEBRA pct off 200.73

DEAN, SUSAN pct off 201.97

DEBORD, GEORGE pct off 210.09

DELAGARDELLE, EILEEN K

pct off 201.51

DEMMER, JANE pct off 239.31

DENNIE , PRISCILLA pct off 195.27

DETTMER , KIM pct off 180.63

DICK, JEFFERY pct off 210.16

DIEHL , ALICE pct off 192.70

DOTZLER, REBECCA S pct off 200.73

DOWNS, PATTI pct off 265.66

DRAKE, MELANIE pct off 45.34

DRURY, MARILYN J pct off 230.43

DUGGAN , YVONNE pct off 210.63

DUNBAR, BRIDGET A pct off 203.14

DUNBAR, SARA pct off 200.34

EDELNANT, JAY pct off 190.20

EDELNANT, VICKI pct off 194.88

EDLER , MARTHA pct off 199.17

EHMEN , JAMES pct off 363.13

ENGELKES , CLOIS pct off 274.71

ENGSTROM TIMOTHY pct off 190.98

ERDAHL, JAN pct off 219.45

ERNSTER , LINDA pct off 205.41

FINGER , CAROL pct off 282.43

FINGEROOS, NANCY pct off 204.70

FINGEROOS, RICHARD pct off 194.95

FISHER, JAMES L mil 15.21

FLORY, DENISE M pct off 196.44

FOLCHERT , BECKY pct off 419.25

FRIEDLY, TRUDIE pct off 204.23

FROST, WAYNE pct off 225.37

GALER, SANDRA pct off 199.24

GLEASON , JULIE pct off 196.83

GLESSNER, BARBARA pct off 198.07

GRIMES , VICKI pct off 201.58

GRUSHA , MELODY pct off 201.51

GRUSHA JR, NICHOLAS pct off 269.17

GUETZLAFF , DEBRA pct off 480.85

GUETZLAFF, JENNIFER pct off 196.05

GUTHRIE-LOVELL, DORIS

pct off 325.05

HAGEMAN, JERRY pct off 199.24

HALL, JAY pct off 194.49

HALL, MILANYA pct off 193.71

HANSEN, FAYE pct off 3.90

HANSEN , JANE pct off 195.66

HARPER , PAT pct off 95.62

HATHAWAY, PHYLLIS M pct off 199.56

HATTRUP , LAURIE pct off 265.66

HAUGEN , DONALD pct off 208.14

HAYES, DENNIS pct off 190.59

HEIDT-JOHNSON, LORI pct off 198.07

HELLER, JASON T pct off 265.66

HERZOG , BRIAN pct off 214.84

HIGBY, PATRICIA pct off 281.65

HILLS, MARLENE pct off 196.44

HOBSON, CONNIE pct off 195.73

HOBSON , MATTHEW pct off 204.70

HOEPPNER , PATRICIA pct off 197.61

HOLT , GREG pct off 189.08

HOOVER, DEAN pct off 204.63

HOOVER, JANICE pct off 188.25

HUNDLEY, WILLIAM pct off 194.88

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKERS COMP ASSOC wkr cmp 28,405.00

ISEMINGER , SHERRY pct off 212.82

JACKSON , PATRICIA ANN

pct off 382.61

JARDON, AMY pct off 471.02

JENSEN, MARY pct off 203.07

JESSEN , MARGARET pct off 199.95

JOHNSTON, DON pct off 199.24

JONES , KATHRYN pct off 268.78

KAMP, BETH pct off 155.78

KEHOE , RITA pct off 274.92

KERN, CLAUDIA pct off 203.85

KEVE, ANITA pct off 186.48

KING , TRENNA C pct off 283.21

KINSINGER, PATRICIA pct off 276.19

KISLING, KATHRYN S pct off 202.29

KLEIN, CATHLEEN pct off 199.17

KLEPFER, JUDY pct off 202.29

KOFOED, LINDA KAY pct off 203.85

KRATOSKA, JERRY pct off 208.53

KRAUS, MAUREEN pct off 181.80

KRESS, AGNES pct off 264.49

KROESE, MARTHA pct off 203.07

KRUEGER, KALHA pct off 196.44

LAVELLE, KAREN S pct off 207.75

LAWLESS, DIANNE pct off 210.94

LAWLESS, WILLIAM J pct off 200.80

LAWRY, SANDRA L pct off 199.56

LEMMON , KAY E pct off 40.17

LESKUN, NANCY pct off 200.02

LINDA , KATHERINE A pct off 263.71

LORENZ, MICALEA pct off 189.03

LOUGHREN, RICHARD pct off 197.22

LOUGHREN , SHEILA pct off 188.25

LOVELL , LYNN RALPH pct off 280.87

LYNCH, MARJORIE pct off 196.05

MARTIN, JERRY pct off 217.89

MARTINEZ, WANDA pct off 195.66

MCCLAIN , GREG pct off 204.63

MCCOLLOUGH , GAIL E pct off 201.12

MCCULLOUGH, MAX pct off 24.46

MEGIVERN , PEGGY pct off 198.00

MICHAEL , CYNTHIA pct off 199.17

MIKESKA , JUDITH pct off 201.51

MOSLEY, DAREE pct off 200.34

MOWERY, THERESA pct off 288.57

MULLNIX , MARTHA pct off 298.42

MYERS, EILEEN pct off 194.49

NEELY , CONNIE J pct off 255.54

NEIBAUER, JEAN pct off 194.10

NELSON , WILLIAM D pct off 197.61

NICHOLS , PAMELA J pct off 194.49

NICHOLSON , CAROL pct off 197.22

NICHOLSON, TAMMY pct off 236.22

NICKEL, SHARON pct off 276.97

NIELSON , JOAN pct off 258.25

NIEMEYER, JULIE pct off 184.37

NOLTENSMEIER , GAIL pct off 272.29

NORRIS , KATHLEEN pct off 129.98

NORRIS , PHILIP E mil 23.79

OBREGON, SUSAN pct off 19.78

ODONNELL, OLETHA pct off 200.80

OPPMAN, JILL pct off 413.04

OPPMAN, TANNER pct off 155.00

OVE, JO ANNE pct off 218.35

OWCZAREK, ESTHER M pct off 195.27

PATCHIN, SHIRLEY MAE pct off 210.55

PAYNE , ROD mil 24.96

PINT, DARLENE pct off 300.76

PIXLER, VIRGIL pct off 198.39

POLLOCK , CINDY pct off 197.61

POWER, CAROL pct off 237.75

PRAIL , ELAINE M pct off 196.83

PRICE , SUSAN pct off 280.38

PRITCHETT , KATHY pct off 283.50

RALSTON, DAVID pct off 195.27

RAVN , DOROTHY SUE pct off 196.83

RAVN , LARRY W pct off 205.41

REAGAN, CAROL pct off 189.03

REAGAN, CRAIG pct off 192.15

REAGAN, NICOLETTA pct off 189.03

REDFEARN , SHERIDAN pct off 270.73

REINHARDT , LAVONNE pct off 194.88

REITER, DIANNE pct off 207.36

REITER, TERRY pct off 201.51

REKERS , MARY pct off 276.97

REWOLDT, TONI pct off 198.00

RICHARDSON, MARGO pct off 19.00

RICHTER, ANN pct off 194.10

RITCHIE, MARGARET F pct off 289.06

ROBB , PATRICIA pct off 179.85

ROBINSON, BRIAN pct off 203.85

ROBINSON , CAROL A pct off 260.98

ROBINSON , HEATHER pct off 193.71

ROLLAND , REBECCA pct off 215.55

RUDEN, RICHARD pct off 211.65

RUSSELL , AMY pct off 195.27

SALKELD , VIRGINIA pct off 197.22

SCHLICHER , MARY pct off 201.51

SCHMIDT SHIRLEY pct off 206.65

SCHMITZ, JUDY pct off 196.44

SCHMITZ JEROME J mil 7.25

SCHMITZ PATRICIA J pct off 211.65

SCHONS, JOANN pct off 189.81

SCHONS, WESLEY pct off 193.71

SCHROEDER, MARSHA pct off 203.14

SEARS GLEN mil 21.06

SEARS PATRICIA pct off 277.26

SHARP-LINDQUIST, BARB pct off 270.73

SHEA, JANE pct off 194.49

SHEPHARD, ANGELA pct off 195.66

SHIMPACH , VIRGINIA pct off 197.61

SILVA, SHARON pct off 281.26

SIMMER, WILLIAM pct off 56.15

SINNOTT, WILLIAM pct off 204.70

SMITH, DIXIE pct off 207.82

SONKSEN FAITH pct off 196.44

SORENSEN, MARGARET pct off 45.80

SORGE PATTI pct off 441.77

SPAKE DAVID L pct off 289.45

SPATES, BIANCA pct off 172.76

SPENCE BETTY pct off 192.15

STAHL, TAMIE pct off 192.93

STEFFEN MARGARET A pct off 211.26

STEVENSON, CAROLYN pct off 255.04

STEWART, JAMES pct off 209.31

STOKES SALENE pct off 198.85

STRACK DAVID C pct off 290.13

STUDEBAKER, JOSHUA pct off 196.83

TATE, LAURA P pct off 179.46

TAYLOR, THOMAS J pct off 210.16

TAYLOR JANET pct off 200.73

TEGTMEIER, ALINE J pct off 99.44

THORNTON MARILYN K pct off 268.39

TISDALE ANTHONY pct off 194.49

TISDALE MAXINE pct off 265.27

TOLBERT GAILE M pct off 199.95

TRASK, CONNIE mil 0.70

TRUAX, MARCIA pct off 189.81

TUCKER , JOHN D pct off 278.14

VEEDER RYAN mil 36.66

VOIGTS, DAVID pct off 253.27

VOLLENWEIDER , TOM pct off 199.56

WALLACE, SHERYL pct off 212.43

WALTERS, LOLA pct off 214.77

WASENIUS, JUDY pct off 193.32

WELCHER, DANIEL pct off 266.44

WELCHER, DANIELLE pct off 192.93

WELCHER, JANA pct off 188.25

WILKES ELEANOR K pct off 194.49

WINGERT SHARON pct off 202.29

WITT, RICHARD pct off 199.17

WITT JANET L pct off 272.95

WITZEL , BARBARA pct off 326.48

WOOD BEVERLY pct off 199.56

WOOD PATRICIA A pct off 217.11

YAKISH SALLY pct off 192.54

YORDANOFF , DONNA pct off 203.14

KIENAST , ABBI mil 13.65

MASSINA JOLENE mil 0.78

REMETCH , LEE ANN pct off 199.17

WINTER, AIMEE mil 7.41

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

BATES, FELICIA reimb 592.13

SECONDARY ROADS FUND ALTORFER INC eq rent 855.00

ANTON SALES supl 475.55

ASPRO INC supl 76.95

BMC AGGREGATES supl 565.23

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 736.76

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

HOUSBY eq 3,661.59

IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 10.88

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 375.30

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 50.49

RACOM CORP svc 1,123.45

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 98.17

SLED SHED eq 38.18

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL

eq rnet 25.52

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 642.15

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 295.00

CF UTILITIES util 96.09

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 4,666.28

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 607.54

GRAINGER INC supl 104.10

IA DEPT OF AGRICULTURE & LAND STEWARDSHIP lic 30.00

IOWA PLAINS SIGNING INC

svc 9,364.96

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 1,759.30

LACAL EQUIPMENT INC eq 318.60

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 176.25

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES

supl 84.47

MITCHELL1 svc 210.00

MUTUAL WHEEL CO supl 8.12

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 23.71

PAUL NIEMANN CONSTRUCTION

supl 2,670.75

RYDELL CHEV INC eq 62.76

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 355.47

STOKES WELDING eq 452.48

THOMPSON TRUCK & TRAILER

eq 55.94

TRAFFIC & PARKING CONTROL CO

eq 11,447.45

WEST UNION TRENCHING svc 8,700.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

KEEFE SUPL CO food 69.48

MCKEE FOODS food 80.84

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

E CENTRAL IA COOP svc 90.84

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 744.29

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 21,007.72

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 75,152.58

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 299.63

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,112.34

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 633.42

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 383.89

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 738.20

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 139.38

CENTURYLINK tel 166.32

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 176.86

SWISHER & COHRT svc 148.00

JASPER VICTORIA reimb 54.38

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND A-1 CAREERS svc 379.04

ABDUR RAHIM svc 1,521.25

ACCESSIBLE MED IA supl 3,081.50

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food/supl 201.77

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food/supl 398.69

BCG DATA SVCS svc 7,482.43

COLLEEN IRVINE mile 85.00

CPI svc 799.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO

food/supl -16.16

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO

food/supl 122.88

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO

food/supl 147.92

FIX TIRE CO svc/rpr 275.43

HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD supl 571.70

HOCKENBERGS food/supl 208.68

HORIZON HCS INC svc 209.94

MARTIN BROS food/supl 2,421.18

MARTIN BROS food/supl 8,027.54

MARTIN BROS food/supl 808.63

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 1,243.49

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 1,274.97

NETWORK SERVICES CO svc 328.71

NETWORK SERVICES CO svc 102.00

NETWORK SERVICES CO svc 641.52

STAR REFRIGERATION eqp rpr 118.00

COURIER sub 429.49

UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY

svc 120.00

WASHBURN eqp rpr 463.25

WASHBURN eqp rpr 576.42

WASHBURN eqp rpr 55.46

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DIST svc 31.94

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that the Longfellow shop is undergoing an electrical upgrade that will take three or four weeks, and Raymond Road was closed in Dewar for the railroad crossing to be redone, and it is now open and much smoother.

Country View Administrator Dennis Coleman said he had sent a message to the Board and was here to answer questions. Magsamen said that county officials visited Dubuque County’s Sunnycrest Facility and noted what works well for them, and he hoped that learning from them, Country View can become more financially solvent, given that this year’s budget will have to be revised to cover expenses above income using county funds. Coleman said that labor has been reduced to minimum allowable levels, with one certified nursing assistant for every 7.2 residents on the first shift, one for every 7.7 on the second shift, and one for every twenty on third shift, when residents are sleeping. He said that Family and Medical Leave Act usage is high, resulting in overtime and use of an outside temp agency. Laylin said that there is no FMLA usage at Sunnycrest and wondered if the subject could be discussed with staff. Coleman said that it is a legal benefit that the facility cannot restrict. Schwartz said that Sunnycrest has a staff person handling its financials rather than a firm like Brighton, which is contracted by Country View. Coleman said that Brighton costs the county about $7-8000 a month, and that hiring an employee to do the work would cost less, and make the Human Resources and Auditor’s Offices happy. Schwartz said he would like to explore bringing the work back in house. He said Sunnycrest doesn’t have the need to hire an outside agency to cover FMLA leaves, and thought that second shift bonuses may one reason for it. Coleman said that it’s actually a shift differential of $3.00 an hour, and applies to professional nurses only. Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk said that if the Board is going to hold a detailed discussion on a subject it should be advertised in the agenda. Magsamen said that Country View discussions would be on the agenda for future meetings.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held November 21, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND 98,845.00 GENERAL FUND 98,845.00

GENERAL FUND 348.30 SECONDARY ROADS FUND 348.30

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

JOLLEY, JARED T CIVIL DETENT OFFICER 18.15 11/13/2017 SCH/SHFT CHANGE

MCKINLEY, ALEXANDER A CIV. DET. OFFICER 18.15 11/13/2017 SCH/SHFT CHANGE

MCKINLEY, ALEXANDER A CIV. DET. OFFICER 18.15 11/6/2017 SCH/SHFT CHANGE

ODOBASIC, SANDA CIV. DET. OFFICER 18.15 11/13/2017 NEW HIRE

PEARCE, TAYLOR BOOKING CLERK 18.15 11/8/2017 COMPL. OF PROBATION

SCROGGINS, CHRISTIAN M CIV. DET. OFFICER 18.15 11/13/2017 SCH/SHFT CHANGE

TREASURER, Rita Schmidt

HOHENBERGER, RYAN R OFFICE SPCLIST 16.09 11/5/2017 ANNUAL STEP INCR

COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman

HARRINGTON, KATHERYN L NURSING ASST 14.35 11/5/2017 SUCCESS. BIDDER

HINTON, MONIQUE N NURSING ASST 13.77 11/5/2017 SUCCESS. BIDDER

KOHL SABUS, THERESA L LIC PRACT NURSE 18.93 11/7/2017 REHIRE

QUALLS, IRIS D LIC PRACTIC NURSE 19.64 11/15/2017 TERM. PENDING

ROEPKE, LESLEE M FOOD SRVC WORK TRAINEE 12.28 11/7/2017 NEW HIRE

SMITH, KELLI M FOOD SRVC WORK TRAINEE 12.28 11/7/2017 NEW HIRE

STAMP, ZACHARY D RECREATION AIDE 13.77 11/10/2017 TERM. PENDING

TRENT, JANICE NURSING ASST 16.76 11/13/2017 RETURN FROM FMLA

TRENT, JANICE NURSING ASST 16.76 10/14/2017 BEGIN FMLA

VOGT, JESSICA A LIC PRACT NURSE 18.93 11/9/2017 TERM. PENDING

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

HOMEWOOD, ZACHARY T LABOR/EQUIP OP II 23.68 11/5/2017 ANNUAL STEP INCR

SMITH, SETH A LABOR/EQUIP OP I 18.96 11/6/2017 NEW HIRE

ASSESSOR, TJ Koeningsfeld

OSTLUND, LUCILLE M ASR TRANS. SPCLIST 14.2 11/6/2017 REHIRE

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for ATC Group Services LLC, Buddy & Linda Blanford, DB Acoustics, JC Plumbing & Heating Company, Personified Inc., and Urban Services LLC.

4. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: Trailer #121, Asset number 9007090204; Trailer #100, Asset number 8007090193.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LAND LEASE between Black Hawk County and Buddy and Linda Blanford for the three year lease agreement for County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots for Parcel #9014-07-128-007, formally known as 7909 Finchford Road, Janesville, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same.

Laylin said that the lease is $20 a year for a three-year period.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Dana Laidig, Administrative Aide III, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a Letter Opener from Pitney Bowes of Spokane, Washington for $4,162.50, to be used in the mail room for departments to open large quantities of mail pieces. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Little to APPOINTMENT of Jerome Amos as a representative for the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors to the Black Hawk County Compensation Board be approved, effective November 21, 2017. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for an Equipment Operator II position (replacement, full-time) in the Secondary Roads be approved, as recommended by Cathy Nicholas, Engineer. Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said he would be visiting Sunnycrest Facility in Dubuque County this week, so if those who went last week have any followup questions for him he would carry them along. He said the C.R.U.S.H. (Community Resources United to Stop Heroin) Coalition will pre-screen the opioid epidemic documentary “Left Behind” at the Community Foundation.

Magsamen said that the county is experimenting with making Board meetings available on YouTube.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor