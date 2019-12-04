Waterloo, Iowa November 26, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: Dan Trelka.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

No public comments were made.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 28,017.00

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 965.77

IRS fed pay 60,116.07

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 5,395.14

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,545.68

SSA fica 98,335.82

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 82.50

ACCESS SYSTEMS svc 3,655.51

ACCURATE L & DC eq 170.73

ACES svc 199.00

BDI prts 95.76

BICKLEY, MARK svc 785.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 533.72

BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 36.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 8,157.12

CONFERENCE TECHNOLOGIES

svc 660.00

COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,200.00

COURIER publ 514.98

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

supl 373.03

DEBNER JULIE A svc 115.50

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 3,757.38

FASTENAL CO prts 4.03

FISCHELS, ROBERT rent 250.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 630.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 200.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 62.00

INTERSTATE BATTERY SYSTEM

eq 367.85

IWI MOTOR PARTS misc 208.76

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 75.35

KARENS PRINT RITE svc 86.00

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 12.50

MARCO INC svc 91.00

MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 29.48

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,493.52

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL

supl 366.11

MENARDS CF supl 763.36

MENARDS WLOO supl 482.45

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 400.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 331.00

P&K MIDWEST supl 1.47

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,890.36

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 137.22

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC svc 70.00

SANDEES LTD supl 51.50

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 322.76

SCOTT, TRAVIS reimb 125.00

SELVEDINA rent 150.00

SLED SHED prts 40.33

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 50.30

US BANK misc 10,100.23

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS svc 45.91

WEBER PAPER CO supl 1,260.17

WHOLE EXCAVATION svc 397.50

ANDERSON-HOLMES TASHA mil 15.25

KLUS, KATHERINE reimb 59.98

RUTLEDGE, JODI reimb 56.00

SCHMITZ CRYSTAL mil 86.58

SOUER, WILLIAM reimb 125.00

SWANSON JANIS mil 60.06

AFLAC ins 2,016.04

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2,435.47

MADISON NATL LIFE INS CO ins 583.54

PECU oth pay 24,232.47

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 275.00

A FAMILY MARKET PLACE food 30.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 675.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 66.96

AIRLINE AUTO prts 70.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 395.28

AQUATICS & EXOTICS OF WLOO

eq 20.97

BENTON BUILDING CTR eq 28.56

BHC LANDFILL svc 135.63

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 267.65

BRASE , ALAN rent 200.00

BYRNES, ALANNA svc 900.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 49.49

CARTER, FELICIA rent 200.00

CF UTILITIES util 54.32

CEDAR VALLEY PROPERTY MGMT

rent 250.00

CENTURYLINK tel 1,693.72

CENTURYLINK tel 91.32

CENTURYLINK tel 478.27

CHARM-TEX svc 66.50

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 1,957.29

CONTROL SOLUTIONS svc 180.00

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 14.50

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 48.93

D&M INVESTMENTS rent 275.00

DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME svc 1,000.00

DEN HERDER VETERINARY HOSP

svc 107.07

DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS eq 165.13

DS RENTALS rent 225.00

ECHO GROUP INC supl 922.60

ECOLAB INC eq rent 364.00

EQUITY VESTORS rent 275.00

GROSSE STEEL CO supl 192.00

GRUNDY CO reimb 2,025.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 2,185.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 225.00

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS supl 1,439.60

IMAGE POINTE supl 1,944.00

IOWA CREMATION svc 1,000.00

IA ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH ASSN dues 565.00

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY educ 1,025.00

IA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER

svc 140.00

U OF IA svc 3,900.00

ISLAMIC CEMETERY ASSOC

svc 1,805.00

JOHNSON CO svc 1,579.00

JOHNSON CO svc 38.63

JONES , MICHAEL K rent 275.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 200.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 31.56

LARSON MGMT rent 600.00

LEAHY RENTALS rent 200.00

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

svc 412.41

LINDGREN GLASS PRODUCTS INC supl 45.00

LINN CO svc 237.50

LINN CO svc 2,083.33

LOWES HOME CTRS INC prts 54.14

MALAISE SUSAN svc 241.00

MCDONALD SUPL supl 311.93

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.69

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8.59

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 225.00

MOLINA RIVAS, KAREN rent 200.00

MUTUAL WHEEL CO prts 179.04

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 235.23

NATL ENVIRONMENTAL HLTH

misc 200.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 700.00

ODONNELL ACE HARDWARE INC

supl 5.69

OFFICE DEPOT supl 17.17

PRESTO-X svc 242.00

RAMADA HOTEL & CONVENTION CTR svc 336.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 134.30

SAYER LAW GROUP svc 72.00

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO supl 74.99

SERIOUS SANITATION INC svc 265.00

SHOWER, MICHAEL rent 225.00

SMITH REALTY rent 225.00

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 8,356.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 432.66

STICKFORT ELECTRIC CO INC

eq 5,514.00

SUCCESSLINK svc 5,300.02

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 9,895.53

SWISHER & COHRT svc 573.50

TTA PROPERTIES rent 200.00

UI COMMUNITY MEDICAL SVCS

svc 22.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 389.00

URBS DO IT BEST HARDWARE

supl 66.92

US CELLULAR svc 235.25

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 119.60

VERIZON WIRELESS data 213.80

WARD, TERRY supl 67.50

WATCHGUARD VIDEO supl 715.00

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 9,562.02

WATERLOO OIL CO fuel 3,050.84

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 570.77

WEST PAYMENT CTR misc 1,935.49

WESTERN HOME COMMUNITIES

food 135.99

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 3,337.81

WITHAM AUTO CTR prts/lbr 850.10

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 142.50

LS RENTALS rent 250.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 389.00

IRS fed pay 499.67

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 9.86

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 406.82

SSA fica 1,400.54

JACKSON , NEIL F mil 40.56

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 354.48

US BANK misc 482.75

WALTERS LARRY mil 42.51

COLLUM , LESA A mil 15.60

HEWITT , KIM mil 9.36

AFLAC ins 2.02

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1.56

PECU oth pay 20.92

CALHOON, RICK L mil 44.85

CEDAR HGHTS PRESBYTERIAN CH rent 30.00

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 1,865.72

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH rent 30.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC publ 114.20

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC wk cmp 19,314.00

NORRIS , PHILIP E mil 130.72

PAYNE , ROD mil 44.85

RIVER’S EDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH rent 30.00

RYDER TRANSPORTATION SVCS

svc 1,099.49

ST ANSGARS LUTHERAN CHURCH rent 50.00

ST PAUL UNITED METHODIST

rent 30.00

ST PAULS PRESBYTERIAN rent 50.00

SEARS GLEN mil 51.09

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 20.23

REEL, TONIA mil 10.92

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 975.00

IRS fed pay 1,721.42

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 175.00

SSA fica 3,261.82

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 10.00

KIEFER, APRIL mil 249.99

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 85.28

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1.50

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 102.18

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,739.00

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 76.03

IRS fed pay 4,644.76

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 6,916.90

AFLAC ins 154.36

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 173.07

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 16.25

PECU oth pay 3,735.50

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,734.00

IRS fed pay 7,991.47

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 405.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 13,465.14

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

ANTON SALES eq 74.22

BMC AGGREGATES supl 1,504.70

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 945.81

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

mtr veh 23,784.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

INVISION ARCHITECTURE svc 3,108.00

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 1,052.63

MENARDS CF supl 176.50

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 18.25

US BANK misc 1,838.23

AFLAC ins 65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 469.88

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 71.20

PECU oth pay 1,602.50

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 161.01

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 35.98

AMERICAN ENGINEERS INC svc 645.00

BHC LANDFILL svc 12.00

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 171.20

CASEYS BUSINESS MASTERCARD

fuel 112.12

CF UTILITIES util 5.03

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CERTIFIED POWER INC eq 1,735.92

CINTAS CORP svc 65.28

DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq 719.96

HOTSY EQUIPMENT CO INC

eq 3,900.00

KLUESNER CONSTRUCTION

svc 42,022.84

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 455.41

MATT CONTRUCTION INC

svc 51,300.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.26

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.45

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 47.71

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.70

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 26.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.86

MIKE FEREDAY HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING eq rpr 862.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 11,678.42

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 79.40

ODEN ENTERPRISES INC

svc 20,686.72

POMP’S TIRE SVC svc 1,945.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC eq 447.79

STOKES WELDING eq 174.51

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 361.04

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 41.52

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND ADVANCED ENVIRONMENTAL svc 8,300.00

RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND OSDI-SPACESAVER svc 2,475.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 36.00

IRS fed pay 101.30

SSA fica 205.86

KEEFE SUPL CO food 3,410.58

MCKEE FOODS food 44.32

US BANK misc 9.62

US CELLULAR svc 879.51

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

EAGLE POINT SOLAR svc 1,858.50

MENARDS CF supl 30.77

SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 43.08

US BANK misc 166.27

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 34.60

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 28.00

SIGN POST supl 293.46

EMA RADIO SYSTEM-CAP FUND DELTAWRX svc 5,382.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 15.08

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22.22

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 20.56

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22.11

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 28.31

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.27

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 35.91

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.03

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 25.25

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.79

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.35

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.29

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 16.80

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.52

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 35,109.17

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 2,604.00

PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 37,113.35

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 3,891.39

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT REV state pay 209.00

IRS fed pay 504.76

SSA fica 611.96

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 131.95

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 5,463.64

BLACK HAWK COUNTY CJIS

reimb 308.22

CENTURYLINK tel 37.86

CENTURYLINK tel 1,194.12

CENTURYLINK tel 100.93

CENTURYLINK tel 50.48

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 186.58

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 179.88

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 172.00

IRS fed pay 354.88

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 592.74

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

INRCOG svc 3,600.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

CENTURYLINK tel 554.72

MEDIACOM svc 156.90

US CELLULAR svc 182.11

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,104.00

IRS fed pay 2,146.40

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,245.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

SSA fica 4,354.64

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 17.19

WELLMARK ins 11,840.31

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 85.28

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 53.05

PECU oth pay 2,595.11

MARCO INC maint 185.23

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES sftwr 5,250.93

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 66.44

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

PRESENTATION

Update on the sculpture to be erected outside of the Courthouse honoring the 19th Amendment presented by the Cedar Falls-Waterloo 19th Amendment Centennial Committee.

Maureen White presented the Board with two examples of the chosen sculpture. The artist’s name is Sarah Deppe and the title of the sculpture is “We Rise.” The sculpture is approximately 11x8x4 and the committee has been working with Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent, on where to place on the Courthouse grounds. Chris Schwartz will be hosting a fundraising event for the sculpture at his home on December 7, 2019 that will be open to the public.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS

Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer, gave an updated on the Engineer’s public meeting to discuss the future of the E. Bennington Road Bridge that was held at the Dunkerton Public Library. Quite a few attendees preferred to have the bridge repaired. The Engineer’s office will budget for a study of the bridge in FY21.

The Board asked on the progress on a letter to be sent out to Grant and Annette Duncan regarding the re-planting of trees in the County R-O-W. Cathy has been working with Pete Burk on the letter and will send the letter the same day.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held November 19, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – CONSERVATION 513.44 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 513.44

GENERAL – SHERIFF 7,898.94 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 7,898.94

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 205.38 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 205.38

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Bremer County, Cedar Valley Holdings d/b/a A-Line Striping & Sweeping, and Grundy County.

3. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Conservation Office for the following equipment: 2006 Wood Boiler; Central Boiler Model #CL6048; Serial #57684.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Cedar Falls Utilities, Cedar Falls, Iowa for placement of underground fiber/electric utility on County right-of-way under University Avenue as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

UPDATES-Ben Delagardelle d/b/a Urban Services, Inc. gave his monthly Washburn Sanitary Sewer System update. Delagardelle was not in attendance but the monthly report was placed on file.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the FEDERAL AID SWAP AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT Agreement No. 2-19-HBP-SWAP-025) for a County Highway Bridge Program Project BROS-SWAP-C007(157)—SE-07 on King Road over Rock Creek for estimated eligible costs of $380,000.00 be approved and direct the Chair to sign as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the FEDERAL AID AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT Agreement No. 2-19-STBG-SWAP-026) for a Surface Transportation Block Grant Program Project STBG-SWAP-C007 (159)—FG-07 on Elk Run Road from Elk Run Heights Corp. line North 1.7 Miles to IA 281 Independence Ave HMA pavement widening and resurfacing for up to $900,000 be approved and direct the Chair to sign as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID from Kirk Gross Company, Waterloo, IA for the Courthouse 2nd Floor Carpet Project for the amount of $53,270.63 be approved and for the Chair to sign the contract, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance and performance bond, as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Contractor City ST Total Bid

Commercial Flooring Co. Dubuque IA $63,397.00

Kirk Gross Company Waterloo IA $53,270.63

Riley’s Floors Waterloo IA $64,626.00

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT to the resolution where the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors hereby petition the Governor of Iowa and State Legislature to address and continue improvements to the failings and short comings of the mental health system in Iowa be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

DISCUSSION/POSSIBLE BOARD ACTION – Security RFP

Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent, presented the Board with two different options for renewing the Courthouse Security Contract. Option 1 was extending the contract with Per Mar until June 30, 2020 at no increase in the current rate and then placing the contract out to bid. Option 2 was extending the contract an additional three years ending on December 31, 2022.

Schwartz preferred Option 1 and he would like to be sure that a large portion of future cost increases are allocated towards the company’s employee wages and he does not feel comfortable signing a three year agreement without having this information. Pete Burk, County Attorney, advised that the County is able to obtain information from the Company of how the increases are allocated but the County may not be able to force them to go to salaries because they are a private company.

White preferred Option 2 and there was discussion on the possibility of adding a security officer out at the Pinecrest Building and adding an armed Sheriff Deputy full time at the Courthouse. Tony Thompson, County Sheriff, informed the Board that he would need to hire another Deputy and the approximate cost with be $120,000 a year for salary and benefits.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT EXTENSION (option 2) between Black Hawk County and Per Mar for Courthouse security effective dates for January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2022 be approved and for the Chair to sign to contract, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance, as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, White, Little.

NAYS: Schwartz. Resolution adopted.

Year Contract Amount Contract % % of Increase Going

Increase Increase To Officer Wages

2020 $0.96 5.7% 52.10%

2021 $0.85 5% 65.00%

2022 $0.89 5% 73.00%

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD

Little presented the following Board and Commission openings:

Board Term

Board of Health, M or F Three Years

Conservation Board, M or F Five Years

Board of Adjustments Five Years

3 vacancies, 2 Female, 1 Rural

Schwartz updated the Board that the Upper Cedar River Watershed Authority received funding through FY22 to maintain a Coordinator and are in the process of coming up with sustainable funding for the Cedar River in the future.

Laylin reminded the Board that the Urban County Coalition will attend next week’s meeting to present the Coalition’s 2020 Legislative Priorities.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Dana Laidig, Administrative Aide III