Waterloo, Iowa November 27, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

NEOPOST USA INC svc 10,000.00

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 28,265.86

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 699.47

IRS fed pay 56,826.29

SSA fica 93,677.00

BHC SHERIFF oth pay 781.44

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 155.50

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INCmaint 109.77

BICKLEY, MARK svc 400.00

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 275.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 350.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 10,182.16

COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,300.00

COURIER publ 1,126.21

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

supl 1,854.63

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 850.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 1,541.61

FULLER, ANGELA svc 630.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 275.00

HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY rent 701.52

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 175.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 9.50

HUDSON, MICHAEL educ 432.07

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 20.92

KHAN PROPERTIES rent 557.50

KLENK, BRENDA L B svc 37.00

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL rent 275.00

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 90.00

MANATTS supl 486.50

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 700.00

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL supl 622.61

MEADOW RIDGE WLOO rent 200.00

MENARDS WLOO supl 35.55

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 875.00

NACO dues 2,622.00

OWL INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

P&M REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,999.12

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 13.27

RACOM CORP eq 400.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 775.43

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 500.00

WD INVESTMENTS rent 723.00

ABEBE, YESHIMEBET educ 417.69

ANDERSON-HOLMES TASHA mil 11.04

FROHWEIN SANDRA mil 82.37

MILLER ANGELA mil 62.99

NEFF NATHAN misc 51.00

ODONNELL, ELIZABETH educ 404.97

AFLAC ins 2,081.37

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 678.64

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 2,150.51

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 665.11

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 425.53

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 6,167.84

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,285.01

PECU oth pay 23,528.87

RADIUS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

oth pay 220.28

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 2,817.93

TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC

oth pay 159.90

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 250.00

5 STAR RENTALS rent 350.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 700.00

AIMABLE , MOSES & CHANTELLE rent 225.00

ATWOOD , KAREN rent 200.00

BROOKERIDGE rent 200.00

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING supl 119.43

CALIBRE PRESS INC supl 349.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 93.06

CF UTILITIES util 49.67

CF UTILITIES data 323.98

CF UTILITIES util 140.09

CF UTILITIES util 38.61

CF UTILITIES data 85.00

CEDAR RIVER TOWER CCALP

rent 200.00

CENTURYLINK tel 87.06

CENTURYLINK tel 463.33

COLLEGE SQ VILLAGE APTS rent 200.00

CRF RENTALS rent 250.00

CITY OF ELK RUN HGTS wtr 100.00

EPM IOWA rent 476.52

EVELAND JOHN rent 495.00

FIVE SEASON MOBILE HOME PARK rent 200.00

GASLIGHT VILLA MOBILE HOME PARK rent 250.00

GRAYBILL BRETT rent 475.00

GRIFFIN INVESTMENTS rent 250.00

GRZYBEK SAMUEL rent 200.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 400.00

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS

supl 328.03

JOHNSON , LINDA svc 10.00

KINNING, CARLY svc 900.00

KIRK GROSS CO supl 2,387.45

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 500.00

KOCH BROS supl 167.63

KOENIG SCOTT rent 275.00

KSM RENTALS rent 700.00

LA PLANT, PAIGE svc 900.00

LANE 7 rent 782.50

LEAHY RENTALS rent 225.00

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER supl 84.08

LINN CO svc 74.77

LINN CO svc 1,875.00

M&H RENTALS rent 275.00

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 350.00

MHP 2216 LINCOLN ST rent 200.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.61

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8.59

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 518.06

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 156.66

MOTEL 6 room 90.00

NELSON LARRY rent 600.00

NICHOLS RONALD L rent 275.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 200.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 25.01

OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 250.00

OSTBY, LISA rent 250.00

PARAMOUNT INVESTMENTS

rent 200.00

PAULEY, JENNIFER svc 500.00

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 139.67

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS

rent 725.00

PRIORITY DISPATCH CORP svc 730.00

PUSNIK, ADRIJANA educ 425.98

ROBINSON, DARIUS educ 409.26

ROSE, KEVIN & MICHELLE rent 200.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 400.00

SAILER LAW svc 102.00

SALLAY ANDRE rent 495.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB food 132.82

SMITH, TRACI mil 78.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 202.64

STS RENTALS rent 225.00

TANGEN DOMINIC L rent 225.00

US POST OFFICE svc 65.10

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL

svc 47.00

UNITY SQ TOWNHOUSES rent 275.00

US CELLULAR svc 1,457.54

US CELLULAR svc 232.02

VONDRACEK, MELVIN rent 275.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 12,064.94

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 457.42

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,894.48

BERGMEIER CARLA mil 23.40

DOLAN HEATHER educ 90.00

HAHN KATHLEEN misc 119.73

HALBACH STEVEN J educ 434.61

HOSTETLER BRENDA misc 49.48

KATCHER JAMES J educ 404.86

WALZ BRAD P educ 142.43

WILLIAMS BRIAN educ 184.99

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 924.22

IRS fed pay 936.69

SSA fica 2,336.68

AFLAC ins 4.60

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 3.47

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 2.06

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 0.92

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 26.80

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 332.68

PECU oth pay 28.28

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 0.86

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 930.60

IRS fed pay 1,619.48

SSA fica 2,836.95

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 18.00

AFLAC ins 6.16

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 108.36

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 27.11

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 22.90

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 165.01

PECU oth pay 25.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,246.32

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 184.61

IRS fed pay 5,070.12

SSA fica 7,844.00

AFLAC ins 201.41

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 153.15

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 14.35

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 115.35

PECU oth pay 4,196.35

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 583.69

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 12,357.24

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 4,023.00

IRS fed pay 7,296.10

SSA fica 12,822.96

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

ANTON SALES prts 897.60

BMC AGGREGATES supl 148.06

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP eq 362.59

INVISION ARCHITECTURE

svc 11,007.50

INRCOG svc 1,103.95

MENARDS CF supl 49.92

MENARDS WLOO supl 37.84

AFLAC ins 65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 461.52

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 65.70

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 580.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 25.00

PECU oth pay 1,958.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 1,526.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 263.27

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 39.73

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 181.90

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 232.40

CARGILL INC supl 25,317.65

CINTAS CORP svc 28.70

CROSS DILLON TIRE eq 3,832.00

GRACIOUS FOOD fuel 1,005.83

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 67.27

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.27

MOTION INDUSTRIES INC eq 253.62

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

prts 200.38

OREILLY AUTO STORES eq 209.92

RAPIDS REPRODUCTIONS INC

supl 25.84

SHUCK BRITSON INC svc 4,201.73

STOKES WELDING supl 2,437.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 1,019.82

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 28.00

IRS fed pay 93.18

SSA fica 193.14

MCKEE FOODS food 91.30

INTOXIMETERS INC eq 395.00

PENNY MARKETING supl 112.18

US CELLULAR svc 960.83

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPL INC

supl 772.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 16.21

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 102.23

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 33.68

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 52.60

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 26.57

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 29.42

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 26.24

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.56

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22.93

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14.98

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.80

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.46

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 46.11

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.81

INSURANCE TRUST FUND PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 133,308.22

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 3,242.40

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 17,584.90

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins (16.66)

SELF INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND JOHNS AUTO BODY svc 2,859.80

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 10,319.50

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 238.00

IRS fed pay 418.47

SSA fica 635.52

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 180.00

IRS fed pay 344.29

SSA fica 575.62

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

MEHMEN, MAUREEN mil 12.63

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 50.00

CENTURYLINK svc 413.64

MEDIACOM svc 236.90

US CELLULAR svc 187.06

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 90.62

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,169.00

IRS fed pay 2,117.60

SSA fica 4,222.49

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

WELLMARK ins 13,060.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 93.56

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 53.05

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,445.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 144.81

PECU oth pay 2,491.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 204.57

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

ACCESSIBLE MEDICAL IA svc 4,636.50

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 813.12

BCG DATA SERVICES svc 6,246.00

BRIGGS HEALTHCARE svc 125.99

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 948.28

DIRECT SUPPLY INC supl 68.69

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 43.92

GRAPETREE MEDICAL STAFFING,INC svc 902.00

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 9,102.50

HOCKENBERGS food 509.79

MARTIN BROS food/supl 9,561.54

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 108.77

NETWORK SERVICES CO svc 771.52

UNITY HEALTH HOSPITALS svc 66.00

US BANK misc 1,277.35

US CELLULAR util 456.94

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT

svc 134.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas showed slides of her road crew’s construction, using formed beams, of a new Gresham Road bridge, which she hopes will open next week. She said they are planning to build two more bridges in-house next year, for Cotter Road and Washburn Road.

Moved by Little, seconded Schwartz by that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held November 20, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Central Cable Contractors, JC Plumbing & Heating, and Personified Inc.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The AUDIT REPORT for FY18 from North Iowa Juvenile Detention Services.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

2. The allowable/disallowable BUSINESS PROPERTY TAX CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §426C.3(4) of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Mark Mangrich for leasing County owned (flood damaged) property Parcel #8812-17-252-007 formerly known as 5407 Weiden Road with a bid of $26.01 be approved and for the chair to sign the lease agreement, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from VJ Engineering for providing ALTA/NSPS Land Title Survey for the Country View Care Facility with a bid of $11,500.00 be approved.

Wendell Lupkes of VJ Engineering said that this type of survey is very comprehensive, and involves examining all historical filings on the property. He assured the Board that it would be completed in two weeks, weather permitting.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and CenturyLink for the phone system at Country View in the amount of $525.00 per month be approved.

Finance Director Susan Deaton said that it is a twelve-month agreement.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the City of Cedar Falls authorizing the City of Cedar Falls to proceed with adding property within two miles of Cedar Falls to the Cedar Falls Unified Highway 58 Corridor Urban Renewal Area for the purpose of engaging in proposed urban renewal projects be approved.

Cedar Falls City Planner Shane Graham said that the city is buying 200 acres of ground to expand the Industrial and Technology Park. Since the property is outside of the city limits, the city needs county approval for the city to add the property to its urban renewal plan.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed FY19 Budget Amendment. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Speed Zones for Kimball Avenue be established and appropriate signs be erected at the location be approved, as recommended by Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer:

Add Speed Zone #104 – 45 mph

Kimball Avenue, also known as V27, from the intersection Kimball Avenue with the Waterloo City Limits (approximately 2640 feet south of the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Orange Road), then south 500 feet (T22N-R88W-S13) approximately 500 feet.

Add Speed Zone #105 – 55 mph

Kimball Avenue, also known as V27, southbound from a point 500 feet south of the intersection Kimball Avenue with the Waterloo City Limits (approximately 3140 feet south of the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Orange Road).

Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the REVISION to the AED (Automated External Defibrillator) Program updating the outdated flow chart be approved as recommended by the Safety Committee. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the REVISION to the Ergonomics Program adding minor wording changes under the definitions section for the Cumulative Trauma Disorder Section be approved as recommended by the Safety Committee. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin that the REVISION to the Hazard Communication (Right-To-Know) Program updated to meet new Global Harmonized System implemented in 2016 be approved as recommended by the Safety Committee. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin that the REVISION to the Health and Safety Program removing name references and phone numbers and adding information about employees right to access medical records for work injuries be approved as recommended by the Safety Committee. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the approval of the SERVICE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Rapiscan Systems, Torrance, CA in the amount of $4,620.00 for the Courthouse x-ray machine effective December 1, 2018 through November 30, 2019. Little said that the cost of the agreement over the period the county owned the current machine would pay for a new machine (over $30,000). Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said that’s why he had the item on the agenda for discussion. He said that he checked to see how quickly a different machine would arrive on site if the current one failed, and it would be two to three weeks if in stock, and ten plus weeks if not. Without an x-ray machine, security guards would need to search bags and packages with metal-detecting wands. Little asked how many service calls have been required for the current machine. Geving said that in 2018 there were three calls, including the annual preventive maintenance service call. Little asked how long the company took to respond to a call. Geving said within a week. Little said he feels the cost is ridiculous, but he sees no alternative. Geving agreed. Little asked how much a call would cost without the service agreement. Geving said about $6,000.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little to approve the SERVICE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Rapiscan Systems, Torrance, CA in the amount of $4,620.00 for the Courthouse x-ray machine effective December 1, 2018 through November 30, 2019. Motion carried.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor