Waterloo, Iowa November 28, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors recognized the Columbus Girls Volleyball State Champions, which finished with a record of 35-8. The players introduced themselves.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IPERS svc 108,705.37

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 605.32

IRS fed pay 72,640.43

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 29,492.12

IPERS svc 110,129.27

SSA fica 101,806.60

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 127.45

B&B LOCK & KEY INC supl 260.00

BAUER BUILT TIRE rpr 15.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 696.34

CHIEF supl 211.95

DWD INVESTMENTS LLC rent 300.00

EQUIFAX INFORMATION SVCS LLC

svc 20.00

HALTOM JENNIFER court 191.00

KEYSTONE LABORATORIES INC

svc 113.00

KRUSE DAVID rent 312.50

MAHONEY KATHRYN J reimb 78.00

MARCO INC dues 281.13

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 450.00

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL

supl 1,040.62

MENARDS WATERLOO supl 369.63

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT LLC rent 1,041.60

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 225.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES

svc 3,452.27

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPPLY INC

supl 395.91

SANDEES LIMITED eq 95.20

SHAHNAZ CORPORATION rent 660.00

SHAHRIARI DARIA T CSR court 115.50

SMITH, KIMBERLY K reimb 114.00

SPAIN, BENNIE rent 200.00

STRAND JEANNE CSR RPR court 55.50

WD INVESTMENTS LLC rent 225.00

WEBER PAPER COMPANY

supl 2,252.25

FROHWEIN SANDRA mile 81.32

NIELSEN , ANN-MARIE mile 210.09

ODONNELL, ELIZABETH reimb 81.65

AFLAC ins 2,156.13

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 681.96

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 43.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2,391.68

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 617.69

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS

ins 563.42

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 5,450.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 992.06

NM CHILD SUPPORT oth pay 208.15

PECU oth pay 24,895.78

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

dues 2,784.13

ABKES, CASSIDY mile 15.76

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 515.99

AIA SERVICES LLC supl 556.83

BETTER HOME INVESTORS

rent 250.00

BLACK HAWK RENTAL supl 125.60

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 775.00

CENTURYLINK svc 612.10

CHRISTOPHERSON RENTALS

rent 225.00

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 51.98

CONTROL SOLUTIONS svc 253.00

CORINTHIAN SERVICES OF IOWA LLC svc 1,000.00

COUNTRY TERRACE rent 225.00

COURIER THE publ 467.78

COVENANT MEDICAL CENTER

svc 20.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPPLY CO supl 515.48

CRYSTAL DISTRIBUTION SERVICES supl 45.00

DENNIS HAGENOW PROPERTIES

rent 500.00

DENTON, WILLIE rent 200.00

EASTGATE ESTATES rent 225.00

FEDEX svc 127.51

GIBSON SPECIALTY COMPANY

supl 30.00

HALL & HALL ENGINEERS INC

svc 2,920.00

HAMILTONS FUNERAL HOME

svc 1,915.00

HAWKEYE SHEET METAL INC

bldg rpr 490.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 450.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 950.00

HILL DORRIS WANDA rent 275.00

HORIZON TOWERS rent 200.00

HY VEE ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

food 500.00

IOWA CREMATION svc 1,000.00

IOWA PARK & REC ASSOCIATION

educ 385.00

JC ENTERPRISES INC rent 400.00

KA INVESTMENTS LLC rent 225.00

KROEMER APARTMENTS LLC

rent 350.00

LANE 7 LLC rent 750.00

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

supl 79.08

LINN COUNTY svc 1,666.67

MALAISE SUSAN svc 12.00

MASS ENTERPRISE INC rent 200.00

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 24.00

METRO INVESTMENTS LLC rent 200.00

MHP 2216 LINCOLN STREET LLC

rent 200.00

MOSLEY LEON OR KATHY rent 500.00

MOTEL 6 shltr 405.00

NATIONAL TACTICAL OFFICERS

dues 150.00

NELSON LARRY rent 775.00

NICHOLS RONALD L rent 275.00

NORTH IOWA REPORTING svc 160.00

OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 275.00

PITNEY BOWES post 3,000.00

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION

insp 48.50

R&S PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC rent 310.00

REEDY MIKE rent 375.00

SHRED MASTER INC svc 102.48

SMOCK ANGIE rent 275.00

SOMMERFELT FAMILY HOUSING

rent 347.50

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SERVICE INC svc 127.80

TANGEN DOMINIC L rent 200.00

UNITED STATES POST OFFICE

post 27.86

UNITY SQUARE TOWNHOUSES

rent 225.00

US CELLULAR svc 1,612.53

US CELLULAR svc 187.37

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 1,502.90

VERIDIAN CREDIT UNION rent 250.00

VOSHELL PROPERTIES LLC

rent 200.00

WATERLOO CITY OF fuel 244.79

WATERLOO HERITAGE HOMES

rent 556.00

WATERLOO WATER WORKS utl 355.73

WATERLOO WATER WORKS utl 163.86

WERTJES UNIFORMS unif 223.47

WEST PAYMENT CENTER

dues 1,860.36

YES COMMUNITIES OP, LP rent 525.00

BERGMEIER CARLA mile 18.10

GIFFORD JUDI mile 24.57

GRIFFITH KIMBERLY educ/reimb 49.00

HAHN KATHLEEN educ/reimb 177.68

KATCHER JAMES J educ/reimb 138.23

ROLLINS, BENJAMIN educ/reimb 378.00

SULLIVAN CHARITY educ/reimb 145.28

WALZ BRAD P educ/reimb 217.22

WESTENDORF JEREMY

educ/reimb 205.40

WILLIAMS JANET R mile 35.72

THE STORM LAKE TIMES svc 55.37

CARSON REPORTING svc 47.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND IPERS svc 1,645.44

IRS fed pay 670.19

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 340.13

IPERS svc 1,461.41

SSA fica 1,452.82

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 0.05

LUTHERAN SERVICES OF IOWA

misc 7,497.72

AFLAC ins 3.50

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 0.98

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 1.57

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81 dues 0.39

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS ins 0.58

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 9.49

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 275.66

PECU oth pay 43.12

DEMMER, JANE pct off 40.00

POWER, CAROL pct off 40.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IPERS svc 3,156.71

IRS fed pay 2,204.42

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 953.21

IPERS svc 3,156.72

SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION fica 3,090.72

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 18.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPPLY INC

supl 31.71

DEWITT MARTINSON JANET

mile 402.87

AFLAC ins 6.16

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 125.08

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 21.60

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS ins 13.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 165.01

PUBLIC EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION def com 25.00

RURAL BASIC FUND IPERS svc 8,750.60

IRS fed pay 5,617.51

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,185.64

IPERS svc 9,348.79

SSA fica 7,322.71

AFLAC ins 181.86

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 134.61

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS ins 15.25

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 125.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 100.00

PECU oth pay 3,085.10

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

dues 553.35

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IPERS svc 12,179.93

IRS fed pay 8,484.62

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,662.84

IPERS svc 12,491.01

SSA fica 12,193.24

ANTON SALES supl 91.20

HOUSBY ep 1,508.26

INRCOG svc 926.47

PRINSCO INC supl 179.49

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPPLY INC

supl 99.66

SCOTS SUPPLY CO INC supl 6.96

SLED SHED THE eq 162.42

AFLAC ins 124.70

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 13.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 403.83

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS ins 62.70

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 480.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 25.00

PECU oth pay 2,482.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

dues 1,282.00

BLACK HAWK COUNTY LANDFILL

svc 18.00

CAMPBELL SUPPLY WATERLOO

supl 282.67

CINTAS CORPORATION svc 28.70

DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq rpr 30.22

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.18

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES

supl 1,110.50

NAPA AUTO PARTS supl 153.86

NORTHERN IOWA CONSTRUCTION svc 3,096.80

OREILLY AUTOMOTIVE STORES

parts 393.73

PLUMB SUPPLY COMPANY supl 3.06

ROCKFORD RIGGING INC supl 1,020.00

WATERLOO CITY OF fuel 340.24

RESOURCE ENHANCE PROTECT FUND PLAYPOWER LT FARMINGTON INC

svc 4,648.00 JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IPERS svc 196.16

IRS fed pay 98.62

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 26.56

IPERS svc 169.85

SSA fica 174.62

KEEFE SUPPLY COMPANY

food 5,116.70

MCKEE FOODS food 109.56

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND PLAYPOWER LT FARMINGTON INC eq 25,000.00

EMA RADIO SYSTEM CAP FUND

ELERT AND ASSOCIATES svc 38,865.70

MURPHY TOWER SERVICE

svc 111,341.70

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND BERGEN PLBG HEATING & COOLING INC bldg rpr 14,690.04

MODERN BUILDERS INC

bldg rpr 40,650.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 16,357.96

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 3,491.60

PREFERRED ONE INSURANCE COMPANY ins 86,755.35 FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 137.97

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 471.93

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 5,953.57

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,178.70

SOLID WASTE ADMINISTRATION FUND IPERS svc 603.78

IRS fed pay 501.27

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 223.79

IPERS svc 603.78

SSA fica 620.82

E911 SERVICE COMMISION FUND

GRAINCOMM III LLC eqp rent 5,000.00

CENTURYLINK utl 1,413.33

MID AMERICAN ENERGY utl 183.59 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IPERS svc 547.58

IRS fed pay 407.36

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 166.67

IPERS svc 547.58

SSA fica 555.56

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 50.00

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 74.00

CENTURYLINK utl 175.69

MEDIACOM util 135.90

US CELLULAR ep rent 187.98

WATERLOO CITY OF fuel 57.37

ASSESSOR FUND

IPERS svc 3,937.68

IRS fed pay 2,572.66

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,162.93

IPERS svc 4,094.24

SSA fica 4,112.85

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

MARCO INC dues 185.23

WELLMARK ins 8,305.21

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 74.32

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS ins 51.55

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,295.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 144.78

PECU oth pay 2,007.00

WATERLOO CITY OF fuel 169.49

1,037,752.93

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY food 248.51

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 425.53

B&B LOCK & KEY svc 23.28

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 1,073.90

DAVIS BROWN LAW FIRM svc 1,114.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO

food/supl 90.08

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 8,852.50

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 9,617.50

MARTIN BROS food/supl 2,452.62

MARTIN BROS food/supl 7,018.42

MARTIN BROS food/supl 109.30

MARTIN BROS food/supl 3,157.29

MARY LEONARD mile 28.08

US BANK svc 1,072.68

US CELLULAR svc 453.51

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that maintenance crews are cutting brush and making repairs on the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge over the Cedar River, which will be replaced in 2018. She has received a preliminary report from a structural engineer on the West Bennington Road bridge.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held November 21, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Little moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by White.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

EMA RADIO SYSTEM CAPITAL FUND 9,872.96 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 9,872.96

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Cedar Valley Pump LLC., Cummings Inc., Frederick & Michelle Weber, Kapaun Consulting Engineers P.C., Per Mar Security & Research Corp., and RACOM Corporation.

3. The proposed PRIORITIES AGENDA for 2018 submitted by the Black Hawk County Urban County Coalition.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

UPDATES-Ben Delagardelle d/b/a Urban Services, Inc. gave his monthly Washburn Sanitary Sewer System update for October and November. He said his pump inventory includes one new Extreme, one rebuilt Extreme and twelve rebuilt 2000 series. He performed routine maintenance both months and had four locates and one service call in October and six locates and one service call in November. He asked if inspections to determine the source of oil and grease in the sewerage system have been conducted. Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said city inspectors from Waterloo are conducting inspections, and have identified two locations. Magsamen asked about fence repair. Delagardelle said he has ordered material to get it to match.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the RECORDER’S REPORT OF FEES COLLECTED from Sandie L. Smith, County Recorder, for the period from October 1, 2017 through October 31, 2017 be received and placed on file with the County Auditor. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Allen Occupational Health for discounted rates for pre-employment screenings be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the City of Janesville for resurfacing Waverly Road from Sycamore Road to 885-feet north, at a cost to the City of Janesville of not to exceed $19,000, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said Waverly Road will be resurfaced in the summer of 2018 from the Cedar Falls city limits to the Janesville limits, and the county shares 1,300 lineal feet of the road with Janesville. She said the estimate of the cost of paving this portion is from $18,000 to $20,000. She said the county will pave three feet of shoulder on each side of the road up to the city limits, but the city does not wish to have paved shoulders on the shared portion of the road.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LAND LEASE between Black Hawk County and Frederick Weber for the three year lease agreement for the amount of $3.33, for County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots for Parcel #8712-10-402-007, formally known as 6619 Sunnyside Street, La Porte City, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LAND LEASE between Black Hawk County and Frederick Weber for the three year lease agreement for the amount of $3.33, for County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots for Parcel #8712-10-402-009, formally known as 6611 Sunnyside Street, La Porte City, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LAND LEASE between Black Hawk County and Frederick Weber for the three year lease agreement for the amount of $3.33, for County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots for Parcel #8712-10-403-001, formally known as 6612 Sunnyside Street, La Porte City, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Finance Director to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed FY18 Budget Amendment. Motion carried.

The supervisors held a discussion on options for Weiden Road. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas gave a PowerPoint presentation. She said Iowa law has three classes of roads with declining standards of maintenance, and the county has some Area Service C roads, which are minimally maintained and have locked gates with keys available to designated individuals. She felt that a portion of Weiden Road, which is currently an Area Service B road, should be vacated because “mudders” (drivers of four-wheel drive vehicles that drive recklessly through mud for recreation) frequently use the road when it is wet, which damages the road, and often leads to potentially dangerous damage to the runway of the adjacent airfield, and to stuck trucks needing pulled out of the mud. She sent sixty letters to area residents in September and again ten days ago to get feedback on a possible vacation. She said residents of three area homes supported leaving the road open, because it isn’t as dusty as nearby (and parallel) Golinvaux Road, it saves time getting to Washburn, there would be a dangerous turn at Washburn Road and Highway 218 for people who have to backtrack, and it is an escape route during flooding, being farther from the river than Golinvaux Road. She said residents of four area homes, two area farm families and the owner of the airport supported closing the road because of the mudders causing damage and the dumping of trash near the road. The farmers say they can access their land from east, and the portion of the road leading to the airport would stay open. Nicholas said the land is flat and Weiden Road floods quickly, like Golinvaux Road and the intersecting Rottinghaus Road.

Schwartz asked why vacation was better than making it an Area Service C road. Nicholas said that it is difficult to maintain because the soil is sandy, a lot of trees have grown up alongside the road that would have to be removed for safety, and there is a parallel road only 1,900 feet away, as opposed to the normal one mile grid plan. She said both sides are farmed, so she sees no future use other than agriculture, so since there is no need for the road it can be vacated, which will eliminate the nuisances it allows. Little said that there are mudders and illegal trash dumpers on other roads. Secondary Roads Superintendent Wayne Even said that Weiden Road is a hot spot for such activity, in part because it is open at both ends, allowing an easy escape. White asked if mudders wouldn’t just drive around the barricades that would block the road if vacated. Even said they could, but if most of the road is converted to crops mudders would be less likely to find it attractive. White asked about the woman who said Weiden Road was needed to escape a flood. Even said if heavy rains caused flooding the road would likely be too muddy to use. White asked why the dustier Golinvaux Road couldn’t be closed. Even said the dust is due to the gravel placed on it as a maintained road, and his biggest concern is the large number of trees that would cost $10-$15,000 to remove. White said they could have been prevented.

Duane Wester said on a good day there may be only one car on the road, going to the airport, and when it rains the mudders come out, and they have three exits so they don’t worry about getting caught. He said they tore up the airport and a neighbor’s yard. Little asked if he thought this would stop them. Wester said once it’s a farmer’s field they won’t use it. Little asked how much of the road would stay open to access the airport. Even said 2,000 feet.

Airport owner Gary Bertch said his concern is the safety issue and damage to property. He said mudders have made ruts in the runway that could make a plane lose its landing gear. He has spent several thousands of dollars on barriers, which has helped, but not eliminated the problem. White asked if he had cameras at the airport. Bertch said no, but the neighbors keep watch, and they caught a couple of kids once, but no restitution came out of it.

County Sheriff Tony Thompson said Weiden Road is the most popular spot for mudders in the county due to its combination of mud and access, and he estimates that in the last five to seven years his office has had to extract 50% of those using the road from the mud. He says they are all charged criminally, and it occupies a lot of his office’s time. He said the Class B designation hasn’t prevented the abuse.

Joe Patava said that flooding isn’t always due to local rains, so Weiden Road would be an escape route when dry. He noted that it is further from the river than Golinvaux Road, so the latter floods quicker. He said the problems at the airport would be solved if the owner fenced the property. He said the Sheriff’s time is valuable, but since the county has no legal liability for injury or equipment damage on Class B roads, stuck mudders should hire their own tow trucks to be extricated, which would reduce activity.

Little asked who would own the land if vacated. Nicholas said since the road is on a permanent easement, the land would revert to the property owners on either side. Schwartz asked if any county vehicles have been stuck there. Even said no. Magsamen asked if emergency vehicles used the road. Thompson said no, and his vehicles don’t either. Patava said that emergency vehicles consider it a secondary choice. Magsamen said only if it isn’t muddy. Connie Patava said she remembered from her childhood that Weiden Road was the last access during a flood. She said she uses the road frequently and takes it to and from work, and she would like it to continue as Class B road.

Laylin said that several people had emailed the Board to support closing the road. County Auditor Grant Veeder read the names from emails provided to him, including Duane Wester, Alma Huck, Rebecca Hergert, Roger Kalsem, and Roger Jorgenson. In addition to those, Laylin provided the names of David Fox, Scott Morris and David Harms as supporters of vacating Weiden Road.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said that he toured the Sunnycrest Care Facility to note differences from Country View. He said that Sunnycrest has a pool of nurses who formerly worked there but now work elsewhere, who are contacted to fill in when there are shortages. He said this costs less than using a nursing agency, and has the advantage of using nurses with experience at the facility.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor