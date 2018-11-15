Waterloo, Iowa November 6, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Tony Decker said that he was interested in buying a property next to his that he understood was owned by the county.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Ellen M. Whitehead of Country View for 40 years of service; London W. Walker of Country View for 35 years of service; Peter J. Schuster of Country View for 35 years of service; Sheree L. Van Hauen of the Consolidated Communications Office for 30 years of service; Jacalyn K. Miller of Country View for 30 years of service; Anita S. Truesdell of Country View for 30 years of service, Maureen K. Weber of the Sheriff’s Office for 25 years of service; Susan M. Daniels of Country View for 25 years of service; Adam J. Stainbrook of the Sheriff’s Office for 20 years of service; and Laura M. Sanford of Country View for 20 years of service.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND,

WELLS FARGO BANK, svc $40.00

BAUER BUILT TIRE, prts/lbr $587.36

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $410.00

C&S REAL ESTATE, rent $275.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS, food $9,909.20

CDW GOVERNMENT INC, eq $521.55

CHIEF, supl $94.99

COURIER, publ $412.78

FAT DOG 18 , rent $200.00

FISCHELS, ROBERT, rent $750.00

HERNANDEZ , JASON, svc $1,015.00

KRUSE DAVID, rent $575.00

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL, rent $200.00

LIND-DAHL , rent $200.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, eq $1,776.92

MENARDS WLOO, supl $76.04

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT,

rent $700.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC, svc

$1,015.00

P&K MIDWEST, prts/lbr $1,078.81

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$1,853.78

RALSTON, RYAN, rent $200.00

RED CEDAR PROPERTIES , rent

$475.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$1,208.01

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL, supl

$49.90

T&C CLEANING INC, svc $19,166.66

WEBER PAPER CO, supl $173.46

BUNGER DEBRA, mil $109.20

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE, rent

$225.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $825.00

AT&T, svc $255.00

ATWOOD , KAREN, rent $200.00

BLACK HAWK RENTAL, eq rpr $720.00

BREMER CO, svc $200.00

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC, svc

$455.58

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIP CO, prts

$130.90

COUNTRY TERRACE, rent $250.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO, supl

$72.76

DELUXE FOR BUSINESS, supl $292.17

ECOLAB CTR, supl $1,033.73

EVERYTHING I OWN , rent $200.00

FIVE SEASON MOBILE HOME PARK,

rent $200.00

GALLAGHER BENEFIT SVCS INC, svc

$10,500.00

GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC,

supl $66.94

GIERKE ROBINSON CO, prts $123.00

GRAYBILL BRETT, rent $225.00

GRZYBEK SAMUEL, rent $200.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC, svc $1,000.00

HANSON LAW OFFICE, svc $310.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS, rent $200.00

HOMECREST PROPERTIES , rent

$300.00

HOMELOANSERV, svc $500.00

IOWA IAI, educ $75.00

IA STATE ASSOC OF CO AUDITORS,

educ $100.00

IA STATE MED EXAMINER, svc

$15,771.00

IA STATE SHERIFFS & DEPUTIES ASSOC, educ $600.00

KAISER CORSON FUNERAL HOME INC, svc $1,000.00

KROEGER MIKE, rent $200.00

KSM RENTALS, rent $200.00

LEAHY RENTALS , rent $225.00

MBA PROPERTIES, rent $200.00

MHP 2216 LINCOLN ST, rent $250.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $145.44

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $2,339.24

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT,

util $475.99

MIDWEST ELECTRONIC RECOVERY,

svc $123.00

MOORE MEDICAL , supl $108.32

NORTH STAR REALTORS, rent $393.00

OPERATION THRESHOLD, rent $300.00

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS, ins $155.00

PROACTIVE SOLUTIONS INC, svc

$1,418.09

RADIO COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, eq rpr $1,879.05

RICOH USA INC, supl $1.97

RIDGE VILLAGE, rent $75.00

RODENBURGH MARK, rent $325.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP,

rent $200.00

SAILER LAW , svc $96.00

SHRED MASTER INC, svc $130.48

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO, supl

$1,826.87

SVS INVESTMENTS , rent $200.00

TURN KEY PROPERTY SVCS, rent

$225.00

US CREMATION SOCIETY, svc $995.00

VISA, misc $159.46

VISA, misc $383.56

VISA, dues $143.21

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $6,164.46

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $276.00

WERTJES UNIFORMS, supl $608.09

WILLOW RUN HEIGHTS, rent $275.00

YES COMMUNITIES OP, rent $225.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND,

FOUR OAKS INC, svc $1,119.60

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA, svc $1,166.25

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, eq

$273.00

US POST OFFICE, svc $2,000.00

FORCIER LAW OFFICE, svc $1,191.08

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS, svc $576.81

TRENT LAW FIRM , svc $1,115.70

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$161.67

RURAL BASIC FUND

CITY OF WATERLOO, svc $9,444.15

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ANTON SALES, supl $168.41

BLACK HILLS ENERGY, fuel $71.40

BMC AGGREGATES, supl $30,282.96

FIX TIRE CO, supl $8.59

INVISION ARCHITECTURE, svc

$12,950.00

INRCOG, svc $1,032.42

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC, util

$46.56

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO, supl

$1,111.28

GAMERDINGER KERRI, reimb $404.74

CINTAS CORP, svc $86.10

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, eq $60.75

DUMONT IMPLEMENT CO INC, eq $295.16

E CENTRAL IA COOP, supl $880.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, supl

$649.80

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, util $222.54

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, supl

$105.00

MERIDIAN PEOPLE DEVELOPMENT ,

educ $400.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $44.41

MITCHELL1, svc $215.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $104.61

NORTHERN IOWA CONSTRUCTION,

svc $6,643.55

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC, eq

$473.67

STOKES WELDING, eq $17.00

VERACITY EXCAVATING , eq rpr

$33,877.86

VERIZON WIRELESS, svc $559.43

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $3,628.78

MCKEE FOODS, food $88.64

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS, svc $117.83

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP , eq rpr

$10,262.10

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, ins

$153.00

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$23,206.02

PREFERRED ONE INSURANCE CO,

ins $207,599.08

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA, ins

$32,145.80

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$19.23

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$275.40

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$2,743.77

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO,

tel $126.76

GRAINCOMM III , eq rent $5,304.50

US CELLULAR, eq rent $2,595.84

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc $42.40

US BANK, misc $1,071.76

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

COMMERCIAL APPRAISERS OF IA,

svc $3,900.00

MARCO INC, maint $185.23

WELLMARK, ins $12,298.96

VANGUARD APPRAISALS INC, eq

$14,850.00

VISA, misc $377.90

NICKS SEWER & DRAIN CLEANING,

eq $140.00

PATTERSON MEDICAL, svc $58.58

PITNEY BOWES, supl $122.38

RICOH USA INC, svc $179.34

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, eq rpr

$111.00

SCHUMACHER ELEVATOR CO, eq rpr

$887.60

US CELLULAR, cell $652.58

US FOODS, food $3,209.90

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $123.22

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO, svc

$5,661.50

CAREY LUELLA, reimb $50.00

NTT DATA LONG TERM CARE SOL,

svc $180.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

AABLE PEST CONTROL INC, svc

$415.50

ACCESSIBLE MED IA, svc $1,882.25

ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SVCS, svc $157.00

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY, food

$718.86

CANTATA HEALTH, svc $6,827.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO, food

$73.20

GRP & ASSOCIATES, svc $275.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL, supl $49.96

MARTIN BROS, food/supl $8,015.29

MAXIMUM SS, svc $244.95

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CO, util

$1,637.33

NETWORK SERVICES CO, svc $92.08

OKEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC, eqp rpr

$260.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL, supl

$141.40

WASHBURN, svc $636.98

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT, supl

$170.33

WLOO WATER WORKS, util $2,328.35

WBC MECHANICAL INC, svc $1,448.66

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said her paving projects for the year are finished, and the bridge crew would finish a small structure on Gresham Road in a few weeks. She hoped the Finchford Road bridge would open this week. She said that she attended a meeting that was seeking community involvement in a Local Road Safety Plan developed by the Iowa Department of Transportation. The plan seeks to identify better ways to spend safety money.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held October 30, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS 2,833.48 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 2,833.48

GENERAL – SHERIFF 13,420.00 SECONDARY ROADS 13,420.00

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT, NAME POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

GOMEZ, DUSTIN A ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY 31.17 31.17 10/31/2018 TERMINATION PENDING

NEISWONGER, MEGAN M OFFICE SPECIALIST 17.32 18.11 10/21/2018 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

THOMPSON, AMY M OFFICE SPECIALIST 18.92 19.78 10/21/2018 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

COUNTRY VIEW, Carol Laurie

DOTSON, PATRICIA J NURSING ASSISTANT 14.32 14.32 10/23/2018 NEW HIRE

KOHL SABUS, THERESA L LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE 19.48 19.48 10/28/2018 TERMINATION PENDING

LUNDAK, TERESA NURSING ASSISTANT 17.31 17.31 10/31/2018 TERMINATION PENDING

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

ACKERSON, JAMES D LABORER / EQUIP OPERATOR I B 22 22.79 10/21/2018 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

THOMAS, JERRY L SERVICE MECHANIC 22.79 24.14 10/21/2018 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Stickfort Electric.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT Agreement No. 2019-16-020) for a County Bridge Project MPIN-380-2(707)67-0N-07(DOT) STGB-SWAP-C007(151)-07 (County) for reconstruction of County Road V49/Raymond Road from 600 feet north of Indian Creek Road north to 0.25 mile south of Young Road including the bridge approach pavement and ramp termini at the interchange with I-380 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that the project will replace all the concrete at the reconstruction site with asphalt, and the DOT will reimburse the county.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed lease agreements (term December 4, 2018 – October 31, 2020) for the use of one or more of the County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors approve the acceptance of the settlement offer of $100,000 to settle the matter of Black Hawk County v. Central Cable Contractors, Inc. with respect to an incident involving the East Bennington Road bridge as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said the driver of one of Central Cable Contractors’ trucks pleaded guilty in court to driving an oversize load over the bridge, which was posted for a lower weight due to poor condition, which became worse after the incident. He said the company’s insurers offered to pay the county $100,000.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board discussed the issue of approving funding for a new Public Safety Software System with a cost not to exceed $3,000,000 that may be funded by other county funds to be reimbursed partially or wholly by the E911 Service Board.

Magsamen said he put the item on the agenda because it is important for the Board to prepare for selling bonds on behalf of the E911 Board, which can’t issue bonds itself. Laylin and Little and Schwartz said that their understanding from the previous week’s meeting was that they would get more information about the proposed purchase before they voted on anything.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to table the matter. Motion carried, Magsamen dissenting.

At Nine-twenty-three o’clock (9:23) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections the proposed Ordinance No. 142, Chapter 10.05.040.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on October 26, 2018 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on November 6, 2018 at Nine-oh- o’clock (9:00) a.m., on the proposed Ordinance No. 142, Chapter 10.05.040, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 95, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Parking Lot Ordinance adopted May 9, 2006, by adding Subsection No. 1 to section I (c ), “the Criteria for issuing permanent parking passes, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 95, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Parking Lot Ordinance adopted May 9, 2006, by adding Subsection No. 1 to section I (c ), “the Criteria for issuing permanent parking, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 142, Chapter 10.05.040.

Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said that the amended policy would provide criteria for both permanent and temporary permits, and that about 42 permanent permits currently don’t meet the criteria. He asked if the Board would want to allow existing permit-holders to maintain their permits regardless of the criteria established. He reviewed the current list and identified county and non-county departments that had permits that would no longer meet the criteria. Magsamen asked what other parking is available. Geving said most of the nearby parking, including the county employee lot at E. 7th and Lafayette, don’t have excess capacity, but the parking ramp at E. 5th and Water might. Laylin thanked Geving for establishing criteria, and said that all staff should be treated fairly and equitably, and that personal appeals to county supervisors are not appropriate. She supported starting fresh with new criteria, and then possibly coming back later and amending for necessary permits. White said this will make parking difficult for more people, and more people will have to leave the building to plug meters on hazardous E. 6th Street.

Little asked if the language grandfathering the 42 permit-holders was in the ordinance. Geving said it was not. Little said that the matter should not have been put on the agenda today, as it will have to be republished for another public hearing and vote when amended. Geving asked Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk if the language could be amended today. Burk said it would be clearer to defeat this version of the ordinance and bring it back in amended form. Geving and the Board discussed the desirability of a parking ramp on the site of the current courthouse parking lot, but indicated they didn’t consider the idea feasible at this time.

AYES: None.

NAYS: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White. Ordinance failed.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that pursuant to the provisions of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors shall proceed into CLOSED SESSION AT 9:55 A.M., with attorney to discuss strategy with counsel regarding the potential litigation with United Health Care pursuant to Iowa Code §21.5(1c).

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to adjourn the Board of Supervisors meeting in CLOSED SESSION. Motion carried.

The Board met in closed session until 10:24 AM.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to instruct the County Attorney’s Office to pursue a claim against United Healthcare for nonpayment of legitimate reimbursements to Country View, and to contact outside counsel to assist in potential litigation.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor