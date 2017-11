Waterloo, Iowa November 7, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Julie A. Wentz of Country View for 20 years of service and Mariana R. Robinson of the Health Department for 20 years of service.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND 13752 ACES misc 12.50 13754 B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 38.28 13755 BAUER BUILT TIRE eq rpr 19.00 13756 BDI supl 118.20 13757 BICKLEY, MARK svc 545.00 13759 BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 225.00 13760 CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,776.67 13761 CDW GOVERNMENT INC svc 251.70 13762 CHIEF supl 646.83 13763 CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 174.55 13764 DUNCAN, TARA svc 1,075.98 13765 DWD INVESTMENTS rent 275.00 13766 EHRLICH , BETH svc 122.50 13769 EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 221.10 13771 FULLER, ANGELA svc 767.84 13773 JUNKER RENTALS rent 200.00 13775 KHAN PROPERTIES rent 275.00 13776 KIRCHNER HANSON KALEEN rent 250.00 13777 KRUSE DAVID rent 525.00 13778 KUCHENBERG, RANDALL rent 200.00 13779 MAIL SVCS svc 3,361.33 13780 MARCO INC svc 86.54 13781 MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 300.00 13782 MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY svc 788.42 13784 METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 725.00 13785 NEOPOST USA INC supl 178.00 13786 O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC svc 1,015.00 13787 PAGE RACHEL rent 325.00 13788 PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC supl 13.50 13789 PEHL, KRISTIN rent 225.00 13790 PER MAR SECURITY SVCS svc 3,707.56 13791 RACOM CORP svc 109.84 13792 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 748.07 13794 STERICYCLE INC svc 284.60 13795 VALLEY PROPERTY ALLIANCE rent 400.00 13796 WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 482.22 13797 WD INVESTMENTS rent 225.00 13798 WEBER PAPER CO supl 1,092.73 13799 BUNGER DEBRA mil 91.26 304105 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 2,334.64 304107 ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 925.00 304108 ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 838.13 304109 AIMABLE , MOSES & CHANTELLE rent 225.00 304110 AT&T svc 211.41 304111 BHC EXTENSION educ 180.00 304112 BLACK HAWK RENTAL supl 65.48 304113 BOHLMANN SHANE rent 500.00 304114 BURLINGTON TRAILWAYS svc 61.00 304115 C&S REAL ESTATE rent 425.00 304116 CEDAR VALLEY PROPERTY MGMT II rent 300.00 304117 CTR FOR BEHAVIORAL HLTH svc 1,050.00 304118 CINTAS CORP svc 26.76 304119 CLIFTONLARSONALLEN svc 32,500.00 304120 COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 1,009.78 304121 CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA svc 2,000.00 304122 COUNTRY TERRACE rent 200.00 304123 COURIER publ 476.28 304124 CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO supl 22.37 304125 DEWBERRY ARCHITECTS INC svc 3,233.20 304126 DICKEYS PRINTING supl 48.00 304127 DOLLYS RENTAL rent 250.00 304129 ENGINEERING INNOVATION svc 331.80 304130 EQUITY VESTORS rent 282.50 304131 FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC prts 92.32 304132 FISHER JUDY rent 225.00 304133 FORBES KIM educ 14.43 304134 GLAXOSMITHKLINE supl 1,040.77 304135 GRUNDY CO SHERIFF svc 36.50 304137 IA DEPT OF INSPECTION svc 178.30 304138 ISAC educ 50.00 304140 IA STATE SHERIFFS & DEPUTIES ASSOC educ 600.00 304141 U OF IA svc 194.21 304142 U OF IA svc 1,620.00 304143 JAMES PAULSON rent 250.00 304144 JOHNSON CO svc 28.56 304145 KROEMER APTS rent 350.00 304147 LINN CO svc 219.02 304148 LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC svc 1,000.00 304149 MAGGIE BURNSIDE rent 250.00 304150 MERCK & CO INC supl 4,572.84 304151 MHP 2216 LINCOLN ST rent 650.00 304153 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,676.15 304154 MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 920.51 304156 NEWGREN TODD mil 15.00 304157 OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 250.00 304158 PAKOR INC svc 280.53 304159 PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH svc 8,075.40 304160 PITNEY BOWES eq lse 1,172.70 304161 POLK CO SHERIFF svc 36.07 304162 PREGLER PROPERTIES rent 225.00 304163 PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION svc 39.50 304164 R&S PROPERTY MGMT rent 400.00 304165 RAMADA HOTEL & CONVENTION CTR svc 136.64 304166 RBR HOLDINGS rent 200.00 304167 RICOH USA INC svc 4.96 304169 RYAN SHANER rent 225.00 304171 SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 2,000.00 304172 SCOTT CO SHERIFF svc 40.63 304173 SHRED MASTER INC svc 107.66 304174 SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC svc 89.79 304175 SUCCESSLINK dntl 9,230.71 304176 TIANNE HOLMES rent 325.00 304177 TORNEYS ELECTRIC MOTOR SVC eq rpr 85.50 304178 UNITY SQ TOWNHOUSES rent 250.00 304182 VARSITY CLEANERS svc 49.50 304183 VISA misc 170.55 304184 WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,106.56 304185 WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 34.85 304186 CITY OF WATERLOO svc 1,164.65 304187 WATERLOO HERITAGE HOMES rent 164.00 304188 WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 6,791.48 304189 WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 64.49 304190 WAVERLY HEALTH CTR svc 120.00 304191 WEBSTER CO SHERIFF svc 9.00 304192 WELLS FARGO HOME MTG loan pmt 363.67 304193 WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 721.40 304194 WESLEY KOLPEK rent 225.00 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND 13767 ELECTION SYSTEMS & SFTWRE supl 485.49 13782 MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 7,292.09 304123 COURIER publ 9,443.86 304136 INTAB supl 39.51 304139 IA STATE ASSOC OF CO AUDITORS educ 50.00 COUNTY SERVICES FUND 304105 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 125.08 RURAL BASIC FUND 304105 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 134.61 SECONDARY ROADS FUND 13758 BLACK HILLS ENERGY fuel 31.97 13761 CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 341.98 13772 IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC wtr 38.03 13792 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 10.74 304105 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 403.83 304146 LPC UTILITIES util 218.39 304152 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 33.59 304155 MITCHELL1 svc 210.00 304168 ROCKFORD RIGGING INC eq 83.90 304170 SAM ANNIS & CO fuel 352.00 304196 XI COMPUTER CORP eq 14,648.64 JAIL COMMISSARY FUND 13774 KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,683.62 13783 MCKEE FOODS food 83.50 304128 ECOLAB CTR supl 1,556.39 EMA RADIO SYSTEM-CAP FUND 13768 ELERT AND ASSOCIATES svc 85.00 RURAL WATER FUND 304188 WLOO WATER WORKS svc 117.83 INSURANCE TRUST FUND 13747 NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS ins 22,969.05 13749 PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 63,969.97 304106 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 19.23 SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND 13753 ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC maint 222.01 FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND 13745 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 1,726.41 13746 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 237.86 13748 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 103.09 13750 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 105.00 13751 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 506.03 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND 13770 FARMERS MUTUAL TELE CO tel 130.76 304180 US CELLULAR eq rent 2,496.00 304195 WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND 13753 ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC maint 24.46 13768 ELERT AND ASSOCIATES svc 15,509.47 13800 GLOVER LORRAINE food 15.35 304105 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 8.36 304179 US BANK misc 251.15 COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND 13793 SCHMIDT, LORI mil 5.62 304105 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 74.41 304181 VANGUARD APPRAISALS INC misc 14,804.00 304183 VISA educ 902.62 304197 JASPER VICTORIA mil 132.68

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND 20156 AABLE PEST CONTROL INC svc 415.50 20157 ACCESSIBLE MEDICAL IA svc 4,972.00 20158 ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SVCS svc 214.00 20159 AMANDA KIRCHHOFF misc 74.10 20160 AMERICAN QUALITY FOODS mile 120.72 20161 ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY food/supl 703.12 20162 BHC TREASURER misc 313,192.66 20163 CBS STAFFING svc 694.75 20164 DENNIS COLEMAN mile 124.41 20165 EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food/supl 189.28 20166 FIX TIRE CO svc/rpr 301.21 20167 GENEVIEVE SHAFER mile 414.00 20168 HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 7,387.50 20169 HOCKENBERGS food 928.77 20170 KNM SERVICES INC svc 703.85 20171 MARTIN BROS food/supl 10,991.52 20172 SALLY BEAUTY CO svc 49.34 20173 SCHOOL BUS SALES CO rpr 2,835.16 20174 WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 715.26 20175 WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT svc 6.78 20176 WLOO WATER WORKS utl 2,281.31

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said crews are cutting brush and office staff is doing bridge inspections for the southern portion of the county. As requested by Magsamen, she researched the use of flashing white and blue lights on snow plows. She said a 2005 law allowed the Iowa Department of Transportation to do pilot projects, which showed a marked decrease in accidents. The DOT now wants permission to use them permanently, and Nicholas thought it was possible that counties may have authority to use them sometime in the future.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held October 31, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount GENERAL FUND – COMMUNITY SERVICE 12,000.00 GENERAL FUND – K-9 12,000.00 GENERAL FUND – DHS 1,287.29 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL – MAINTENANCE 1,287.29 GENERAL FUND – DHS 564.19 GENERAL FUND – MAINTENANCE 564.19 GENERAL FUND 51,176.00 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 51,176.00 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 436.49 GENERAL FUND 436.49

The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION TO DATE CHANGE SHERIFF, Tony Thompson ANDREWS, BRYCE M CIVILIAN DET OFFICER 18.15 10/31/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE FRANK, HEIDI CIVILIAN DET OFFICER 23.68 11/4/2017 LONGEVITY INCREASE JOLLEY, JARED T CIVILIAN DET OFFICER 18.15 10/31/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE JOLLEY, JARED T CIVILIAN DET OFFICER 18.15 10/28/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE MAST, BRANDON C DEPUTY SHERIFF 25.79 10/29/2017 TEMPORARY ASSIGNMENT MAST, LARRY A CIVILIAN DET OFFICER 18.15 10/31/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE MAST, LARRY A CIVILIAN DET OFFICER 18.15 10/23/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE MCKINLEY, ALEXANDER A CIVILIAN DET OFFICER 18.15 11/1/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE OPPERMAN, COLTON B DEPUTY SHERIFF 26.56 10/22/2017 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE RECHKEMMER, AMBER L CIVILIAN DET OFFICER 18.15 10/29/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE ROLLINS, BENJAMIN D DEPUTY SHERIFF 26.56 10/22/2017 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE SCROGGINS, CHRISTIAN M CIVILIAN DET OFFICER 18.15 10/31/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE SCROGGINS, CHRISTIAN M CIVILIAN DET OFFICER 18.15 10/28/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE WILGENBUSCH, DREW V CIVILIAN DET OFFICER 18.15 10/29/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE ZEIEN, NICHOLAS L CIVILIAN DET OFFICER 18.15 10/30/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE ATTORNEY, Brian Williams ABEBE, YESHIMEBET ASST CO ATTORNEY 27.52 10/24/2017 NEW HIRE NEISWONGER, MEGAN M OFFICE SPECIALIST 16.82 10/22/2017 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE CONS. COMMUNICATION CENTER, Judy Flores SCHAEFER, TRISTA R CIVILIAN DISPATCHER 18.15 10/30/2017 TERMINATION PENDING-NO PAYOUT COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman BOONE, SHERI COOK 17.1 11/4/2017 LONGEVITY INCREASE GILLAM, ANDREA NURSING ASSISTANT 13.77 10/20/2017 TERMINATED-RESIGN W/O NOTICE HODGES, QUINNISHA D NURSING ASSISTANT 14.35 10/24/2017 TERMINATED-RESIGN W/O NOTICE MURRAY, MIKEALA J NURSING ASSISTANT 13.77 10/29/2017 TERMINATION PENDING-RESIGN W/O NOTICE RIGDON, MALINDA NURSING ASSISTANT 16.76 10/23/2017 RETURN FROM UNPAID FMLA RUBIO MORENO, MARIA G FOOD SVC WORKER TRAINEE 12.28 10/24/2017 NEW HIRE RUTH, SERENA COOK 17.1 11/4/2017 LONGEVITY INCREASE THOMAS, LATISHA M NURSING ASSISTANT 14.35 10/28/2017 TERMINATED-RESIGN W/O NOTICE ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas ACKERSON, JAMES D LABORER / EQUIP OPERATOR I 18.96 10/30/2017 NEW HIRE LEWIS, JAMES D LABORER / EQUIP OPERATOR I 22.37 10/30/2017 SUCCESSFUL BIDDER THOMAS, JERRY L SERVICE MECHANIC 20.72 10/23/2017 NEW HIRE

The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Dewberry Architects, Inc and Stickfort Electric.

TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The ANNUAL AUDIT REPORT from Unity Point Health for the year end December 31, 2016. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN The CHANGE NOTICE to the Prescription Mail Service Plan between Black Hawk County and PreferredOne to begin using NoviXus as submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT TO THE HEALTH SERVICES NETWORK AND ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and PreferredOne Administrative Services to allow the Employer to make payments of Administrative Service Fees and Other Expenses in accordance with their fee schedule be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a computer server from Proactive Solutions/CDW-G for $6083.34, to be used at Country View.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-eleven o’clock (9:11) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed Courthouse Chiller Project

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

At nine-eleven (9:12) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on October 24, 2017 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa. Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said that the amount budgeted for the project is $430,000.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by three o’clock (3:00) p.m. Monday November 6, 2017, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-twelve (9:12) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY AMOUNT

Plumb Tech Inc. Waterloo IA $613,920

Young Plumbing & Heating Waterloo IA $567,100

Little asked why there were so few vendors. Geving said that seven vendors attended the pre-bid meeting, and he thinks the others didn’t think they’d be able to compete with the large local firms. Little asked why the bids were so much more than the estimate. Geving said a consulting engineer wasn’t hired until the project was budgeted, and the engineer learned from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources that because of issues with the well from which the chiller’s water comes, a heat exchanger is needed to prevent cross contamination, which is a more economical solution than digging another well. Little said that along with evaluating the bids, Geving should look at his budget and see if there are projects from which he can divert funds to cover the overage.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the proposed Courthouse Chiller Project to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor