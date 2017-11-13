Waterloo, Iowa November 9, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (2:00) p.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

At two o’clock (2:00) p.m., the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, sitting as a Board of Canvassers proceeded to CANVASS the returns of the CITY ELECTIONS in Cedar Falls and Waterloo, held November 7, 2017, pursuant to the provisions of §376.9 of the Code of Iowa, for cities choosing the runoff election option.

In accordance with §50.22 of the Code of Iowa, the Commissioner announced there were eight (8) provisional ballots rejected and not counted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, the Waterloo and Cedar Falls CITY ELECTIONS were held as prescribed by law on November 7, 2017, and

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that we, the undersigned members of the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby certify the following RESULTS in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls CITY ELECTIONS held November 7, 2017 and that no obvious clerical errors were identified during the canvass.

Eleven thousand two hundred and fourteen (11,214) people voted at the polls on election day.

One thousand three hundred ninety one (1,391) absentee ballots were accepted for counting.

Six (6) provisional ballots were accepted for counting.

A total of twelve thousand six hundred and eleven (12,611) people voted.

Candidates elected by the voters of Cedar Falls are as follows:

Mayor: Jim Brown

Ward 1 Council: Mark Miller

Ward 3 Council: Daryl F. Kruse

Ward 5 Council: Frank Darrah

A runoff election for Cedar Falls At-Large will be held on December 5, 2017 between Rob Green and LeaAnn Saul.

Candidates elected by the voters of Waterloo are as follows:

Mayor: Quentin M. Hart

Council-at-Large: Sharon Juon

Ward 1 Council: Margaret Klein

Ward 3 Council: Patrick J. Morrissey

Ward 5 Council: Chris Shimp

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor