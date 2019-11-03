Waterloo, Iowa October 29, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Samuel Hudson, the new executive director of the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center, introduced himself.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay $965.77

IRS, fed pay $58,628.75

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $5,295.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $2,447.50

SSA, fica $96,912.58

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay $82.50

NEOPOST USA INC, svc $10,000.00

ACES, svc $20,404.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, lse $110.20

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $1,190.00

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J, rent $200.00

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, fuel $62.42

DWD INVESTMENTS , rent $500.00

FAT DOG 18, rent $250.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT, rent $525.00

HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY, rent $250.00

HOLBACH DENNIS, rent $275.00

KEYSTONE LABS INC, svc $136.00

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL, rent $200.00

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER,

svc $192.00

MARCO INC, svc $364.57

MARTIN REALTORS INC, rent $475.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $604.57

MEADOW RIDGE WLOO, rent $500.00

OWL INVESTMENTS , rent $200.00

P&K MIDWEST, prts $121.22

PEHL, KRISTIN, rent $200.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE , rent

$600.00

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL, supl

$66.40

VALLEY PROPERTY ALLIANCE , rent

$200.00

WD INVESTMENTS , rent $450.00

DALEY EILEEN, misc $203.61

ROBINSON CLAUDIA, misc $19.00

SCHMITZ CRYSTAL, misc $38.00

AFLAC, ins $2,018.06

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA,

oth pay $8.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$2,427.11

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK, rent $225.00

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $583.60

PECU, oth pay $23,687.00

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE, rent

$200.00

5 STAR RENTALS, rent $350.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $1,222.50

AC INVESTMENTS, rent $200.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, prts $9.79

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, supl

$678.08

BILL COLWELL FORD INC, eq rpr

$859.02

BHC EXTENSION, educ $95.00

BREITBACH, TRUDY, rent $200.00

BURLINGTON TRAILWAYS, misc $63.50

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, supl $27.00

CEDAR FALLS REAL ESTATE CO, rent

$200.00

CF UTILITIES, util $293.28

CEDAR KNOLL MOBILE HOME PARK,

rent $200.00

CENTURYLINK, tel $566.86

CENTURYLINK, tel $1,672.87

COOLEY PUMPING, svc $270.00

CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA, svc

$1,000.00

CRF RENTALS, rent $325.00

CURRAN , RODNEY, rent $200.00

DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS, svc

$219.51

EASTGATE ESTATES, rent $500.00

ECOLAB CTR, supl $1,010.21

EILERS MURIEL M, rent $275.00

EPM IA, rent $300.00

FEDEX, svc $313.13

FISCHELS, ANTHONY A, rent $200.00

GAZETTE COMMUNICATIONS INC,

publ $282.00

GRAYBILL BRETT, rent $475.00

GREER FUNERAL HOME INC, svc

$1,000.00

HART, GROCEE, rent $225.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT, rent $625.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS, rent $225.00

HOFFMAN, TROY, ref $150.00

IN THE LOOP PROPERTIES, rent

$200.00

INDEPENDENCE COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT, reimb $150.00

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES,

permit $30.00

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY, svc

$300.00

U OF IA, svc $2,080.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M, rent $400.00

KOENIG SCOTT, rent $275.00

LARSON MGMT, rent $400.00

LINN CO, svc $2,083.33

MERCYONE NE IOWA CLINIC, svc

$436.00

METRO INVESTMENTS, rent $513.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $116.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.30

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $8.59

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT,

util $1,218.00

MOTEL 6, room $45.00

NICHOLS RONALD L, rent $275.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS, rent $425.00

OFFICE DEPOT, supl $64.47

PITNEY BOWES, lse $1,172.70

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY, rent

$200.00

PRESTIGE, svc $61.25

PRESTO-X, svc $32.00

PRINT INNOVATIONS, supl $1,649.99

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS, supl

$216.37

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC, rent

$275.00

RICOH USA INC, svc $1,041.22

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP, rent $83.00

SANOFI PASTEUR INC, supl $733.24

SCHNEIDER MELISSA, rent $225.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC, food $10,058.56

SHRED MASTER, svc $169.12

TTA PROPERTIES, rent $200.00

UI COMMUNITY MEDICAL SVCS, svc $469.00

US POST OFFICE, svc $1,240.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP, svc $135.00

UNITY SQ TOWNHOUSES, rent $250.00

US CELLULAR, svc $235.25

US CREMATION SOCIETY, svc $1,000.00

VERIZON WIRELESS, data $213.80

VOSHELL PROPERTIES, rent $250.00

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $668.72

WERTJES UNIFORMS, supl $525.98

WESTERN HOME COMMUNITIES, food $67.19

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS, svc $3,403.24

ZAHNOW, GARY, rent $200.00

FLORES JUDY, reimb $112.71

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND,

IRS, fed pay $395.53

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $405.00

SSA, fica $877.48

IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT, svc $42,566.71

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA, svc $5,737.95

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins $8.36

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC, wk cmp $19,314.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $16.29

COUNTY SERVICES FUND,

IRS , fed pay $1,703.86

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $175.00

SSA, fica $3,238.26

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay $10.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins $85.28

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $1.50

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $83.88

RURAL BASIC FUND,

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay $76.03

IRS, fed pay $5,008.16

NATIONSIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $125.00

SSA, fica $7,628.28

AFLAC, ins $154.36

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins $173.07

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $16.25

PECU, oth pay $4,279.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND,

IRS, fed pay $7,477.01

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $330.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $125.00

SSA, fica $12,911.60

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay $25.00

ACES, svc $22.50

ANTON SALES, hdwr $684.26

CEDAR VALLEY AUTO GLASS INC, svc $250.00

HARMS OIL CO, fuel $15,356.20

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $78.45

MENARDS CF, misc $392.72

AFLAC, ins $65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins $469.88

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $71.20

PECU, oth pay $1,602.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, eq $37.52

BENNY’S WELDING, eq $45.00

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC, supl $1,116.50

BLACK HAWK RENTAL, eq rent $139.10

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, supl $326.72

CASEYS BUSINESS MASTERCARD, fudl $53.90

CF UTILITIES, util $64.25

CF UTILITIES, util $8.03

CENTURYLINK, svc $186.70

CINTAS CORP, svc $32.64

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE, wtr $68.54

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, supl $261.29

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.33

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.23

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.70

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.86

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $32.46

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO, eq $1,443.90

PETERSON CONTRACTORS INC, eq $900.00

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS, supl $580.76

STOKES WELDING, eq $194.50

TAMPLIN, JEFFREY W, svc $8,676.75

VERIZON WIRELESS, svc $644.85

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $46.07

DON SCHMITZ & SONS, INC, svc $17,585.57

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND,

IRS, fed pay $108.07

SSA, fica $215.04

MCKEE FOODS, food $70.38

US CELLULAR, svc $750.13

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND,

EAGLE POINT SOLAR, svc $5,575.50

IA ASSOC OF NATURALISTS, dues $60.00

RURAL SEWER FUND,

URBAN SVCS, svc $1,045.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $15.58

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $23.58

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $21.12

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $24.30

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $17.38

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $14.92

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $35.13

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $17.10

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $19.10

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $13.58

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $13.58

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $12.35

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $17.53

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $13.75

INSURANCE TRUST FUND,

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins $17,749.96

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins $110,566.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins $8.36

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND,

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp $3,893.70

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND,

IRS, fed pay $504.76

SSA, fica $611.94

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND,

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util $148.89

RACOM CORP, svc $2,740.75

CF UTILITIES, util $269.11

CENTURYLINK, tel $1,192.39

CENTURYLINK, tel $37.29

CENTURYLINK, tel $100.15

CENTURYLINK, tel $49.72

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $213.58

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $234.51

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND,

IRS, fed pay $354.88

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $50.00

SSA, fica $592.76

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay $3.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins $8.36

CENTURYLINK, tel $62.44

CENTURYLINK, tel $554.73

COLORADO DRONE CHARGERS , eq $647.00

MEDIACOM, svc $138.82

WS DARLEY & CO, eq $711.82

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND,

IRS, fed pay $2,060.83

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $2,245.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $145.00

SSA, fica $4,269.84

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay $1.00

MARCO INC, maint $185.23

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $193.09

WELLMARK, ins $11,840.31

KOENIGSFELD THOMAS J, educ $772.80

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins $85.28

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $53.05

PECU, oth pay $2,596.00

VANGUARD APPRAISALS INC, maint $14,850.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $79.32

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that trucks were sanding paved road intersections after the prior night’s snowfall. She showed slides illustrating ditch cleanouts, saying that silt accumulation over the years prevents water drainage and can lead to frost boils. She said that the county has first right to the soil retrieved, but usually has no need for it and leaves it on the adjacent farmer’s land. She said that cleaning the ditches is the county’s responsibility but with about 12,000 miles of ditches in the county, they are on a 15-20 year cycle. White and Little asked her to check on whether there is an Iowa law requiring farmers to mow their ditches twice a year.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held October 22, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Don Gardner Construction and Kidder Construction.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Jan Jelsma d/b/a Jelsma Dairy LLC Facility ID# 60163 located in Maxfield Township, Section Thirty (30) at 2233 270th Street, in Bremer County with application in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Mid-American Energy, Waterloo, Iowa for placement of underground electric utility on County right-of-way along Oxley Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

3. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Cedar Falls Utilities, Cedar Falls, Iowa for placement of underground electric utility on County right-of-way along N. Butler Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

4. The FY19 Black Hawk County General Assistance Annual Report.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The 2019 WEED COMMISSIONER’S REPORT submitted by Tony Woods, Black Hawk County Weed Commissioner.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT to the minutes of the Board of Supervisors meeting on October 8, 2019 replacing PreferredOne’s with Black Hawk County’s and adding the statement “lower the co-pays for MDLive to $10 and $15, depending on an employee’s plan, to encourage use of the benefit.”

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT to the minutes of the Board of Supervisors meeting on October 15, 2019 clarifying changes that were stated about the Non-bargaining Compensation Policy.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to accept the RESIGNATION from Larry Oltrogge from the Black Hawk County Board of Adjustments, effective October 21, 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-236 from a request submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman at 6721 Jubilee Road to rezone 2.5 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home. Motion carried.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to proceed with drafting a request for proposal (RFP) for solar implementation at the following 7 facilities: Pinecrest, Longfellow Maintenance Shop, Longfellow Shop, Longfellow Cold Storage, Conservation Headquarters, Conservation Mechanics Shop, and Elk Run Shop as recommended by the Alternative Energy Committee.

Committee Chair and County Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said that he would make the RFP as comprehensive as possible in order to identify all costs associated with the project.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to include the Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range building in the solar implementation RFP (see above).

Geving said that Sheriff Thompson favors including the building, and he will be able to pay for it out of non-tax revenues.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Trelka recalled late Waterloo Police Officer Adam Liddle, who died four years ago today in the line of duty. Schwartz said that a breakfast benefiting Friends of Iowa CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), which oversees the needs of foster children, will be held on Friday.

The Board recessed at 9:20 am.

The Board reconvened at 10:00 am. The Board discussed the County’s Information Technology Department assessment with the eight-member team from the Iowa Counties Information Technology association. Team leader Joel Rohne from Worth County explained the process, saying they would divide into groups, review the county IT hardware infrastructure, review system security, and meet with departments, and then have a “hot wash” meeting with supervisors on October 31. They will come back with a detailed report three or four weeks later.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor