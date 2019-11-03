Waterloo, Iowa October 31, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in a special adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at ten o’clock (10:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, and Linda Laylin, Chair pro-tem.

Absent: Craig White and Tom Little.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the DISCLOSURE OF SECURITY RELATED INFORMATION POLICY that provides guidelines for exempting public disclosure of security information pursuant to Iowa Code 22.7(50) be approved and for the Chair to sign.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little, White. Resolution adopted.

CLOSED SESSION

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that pursuant to the provisions of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors shall proceed into CLOSED SESSION to discuss Courthouse Security and to discuss information contained in records in the custody of a governmental body that are confidential records pursuant to section 22.7(50) in Iowa Code §21.5(k).

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka to adjourn the Board of Supervisors meeting in CLOSED SESSION. Motion carried.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Linda Laylin, Chair pro-tem, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor