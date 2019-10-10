Waterloo, Iowa October 1, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Renee E. Rose of the Sheriff’s Office for 30 years of service and Wayne A. Even of the Engineer’s Department for 25 years of service.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Finance Director James Perry made a correction at the end of the meeting for the APPROVED EXPENDITURES, County Attorney Pete Burk recommended that another vote be taken to approve the correct amount.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 972.19

IRS fed pay 59,402.84

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 5,460.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,522.50

SSA fica 98,388.50

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 82.50

A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM

eq 23,500.00

ACES svc 20,404.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 215.85

BICKLEY, MARK svc 885.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 300.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 961.90

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 13.00

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 775.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 2,955.48

EHRLICH , BETH svc 5.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 1,575.00

GREENWAY HEALTH svc 11,200.00

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR

supl 46.10

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 90.00

MARCO INC svc 544.71

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 2,909.01

MENARDS WLOO supl 30.21

NE IA FOOD BANK alloc 7,500.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

svc 1,015.00

SANDEES LTD svc 2,113.25

SHAHNAZ CORP rent 300.00

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS svc 107.50

WEBER PAPER CO supl 1,155.80

COLLUM , LESA A educ 117.00

FROHWEIN SANDRA mil 58.27

TAYLOR CHRISTINE educ 81.19

AFLAC oth pay 2,014.31

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2,431.43

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 558.20

PECU oth pay 23,569.50

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 275.00

AIA SERVICES supl 704.30

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 497.07

ANDREWS BRIAN rent 490.00

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING

supl 515.75

CF UTILITIES util 150.00

CF UTILITIES data 1,706.62

CF UTILITIES util 304.60

CF UTILITIES util 40.92

CENTURYLINK tel 1,670.49

CENTURYLINK tel 90.72

CENTURYLINK tel 474.97

CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER CO eq rpr 545.22

DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME svc 1,000.00

ECHO GROUP INC eq 560.00

FEDEX svc 278.38

GLAXOSMITHKLINE supl 961.57

GREINER LAW OFFICE svc 114.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 200.00

HAPPEL, MARLA svc 171.00

HARITON, THEODORE N svc 2,200.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

IA ASSOC OF CO COMMISSIONERS & VETERAN educ 60.00

IA DIV OF LABOR SVCS svc 75.00

LANE, MICHELLE eq 103.34

LEEHEY, JOE rent 325.00

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

supl 93.08

MALAISE SUSAN svc 3.50

MERCYONE NE IA svc 456.00

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 275.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.68

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 20.43

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 1,038.37

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 200.00

OSTBY, LISA rent 275.00

PAUL H BROOKES PUBLISHING CO INC supl 395.50

PRINT INNOVATIONS supl 55.00

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC rent 351.50

RICOH USA INC svc 803.83

RR BRINK LOCKING SYSTEMS INC

eq 416.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 275.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 133.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 306.96

SHRED MASTER svc 166.60

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 20.70

VERIZON WIRELESS data 213.74

WATERLOO OIL CO fuel 1,020.92

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 1,453.58

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 551.63

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 3,310.91

XPRESSIONS supl 180.50

SCHMITZ CRYSTAL misc 44.00

STEINMEYER SARAH misc 29.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 395.53

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 405.00

SSA fica 877.44

FOUNDATION 2 svc 373.20

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 139.95

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 1,585.55

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 24.20

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 1,658.54

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 195.00

SSA fica 3,107.22

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 10.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 868.81

DEWITT MARTINSON JANET mil 184.88

PAULSEN, MONICA mil 346.71

AFLAC ins 6.16

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 89.13

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 7.90

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 47.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 86.72

RURAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SERVICE CTR

oth pay 69.61

IRS fed pay 4,751.69

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 7,371.22

AFLAC ins 151.95

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 167.41

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 16.25

PECU oth pay 4,279.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 7,915.92

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 330.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 13,670.48

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

ACES svc 22.50

ANTON SALES eq 156.94

AFLAC ins 65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 469.88

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 71.20

PECU oth pay 1,602.50

1ST AYD CORP eq 539.81

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

svc 789.90

BHC LANDFILL svc 9.00

CASEYS BUSINESS MASTERCARD

fuel 68.67

CF UTILITIES util 64.64

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CENTURYLINK tel 186.34

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 925.70

DENCO HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP supl 9,866.92

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE wtr 68.54

IOWA CO ENGINEERS ASSOC

educ 1,550.00

LH CUSTOM AG SVCS INC svc 2,200.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY misc 416.86

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.26

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22.30

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.16

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.75

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.86

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 529.74

POMP’S TIRE SVC eq 2,713.80

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

eq rent 475.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 28.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 757.07

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 948.60

WAVERLY TIRE CO eq 143.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 44.55

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS fed pay 113.57

SSA fica 222.56

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 1,045.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.64

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 29.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 26.76

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 29.31

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22.08

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 15.82

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.47

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 21.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 24.11

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 15.29

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 15.82

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.18

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 20.14

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 15.46

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 12,405.98

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 59,437.81

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP ins 72.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA

ins 19,010.75

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 6.68

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,966.18

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 302.60

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 504.76

SSA fica 611.96

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND BERGEN PLBG HEATING & COOLING INC eq rpr 1,088.77

CF UTILITIES util 290.88

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 292.10

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 343.20

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IRS fed pay 354.88

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 592.74

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 15.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

CENTURYLINK svc 62.35

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 2,080.67

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,245.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

SSA fica 4,305.86

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 85.28

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 53.05

PECU oth pay 2,421.00

MARCO INC maint 185.23

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 59.87

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS

Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer, informed the Board that the Cedar-Wapsi pavement project is expected to be completed by Friday, October 4, 2019. She also wanted to remind the public that harvest season is starting and to be mindful of tractors and other equipment that will be on the roads.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held September 24, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Ryans Electrical Services and Storey Kenworthy Company.

3. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Conservation Office for the following equipment: 2002 Kia Rio, fixed asset #6216-15; 1998 Ford F150, fixed asset #6216-02; John Deere Gator, fixed asset #8007090161.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for David W. Kieft, UI Business Manager, Iowa City, Iowa to place a bridge sensor utility on bridge over the West Fork Wapsi River on E. Dunkerton Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

PROCLAMATIONS

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that October 7th-13th, 2019 be proclaimed as Earth Science Week.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDED AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Clapsaddle-Garber Associates, Inc., Cedar Falls, Iowa effective April 30, 2019 for monument preservation to add land acquisition and acquisition plat services for the Grundy Road project with an amended total amount of $69,150.00 be approved and direct the Chair to sign as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin seconded by Schwartz that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign: to purchase additional storage drives for $6,307.59 from ConvergeOne, as part of the project to expand storage for additional data. Motion carried.

Moved by White seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-235 from a request submitted by George Jorgensen and Jerry Harris at 7915 W 1St Street to rezone 5.8 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to split off a home that was built on 35 acres. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by Blaine and Chi-Ying Sage to minor plat 2.61 acres located at 1428 E Bennington Road into one lot. A 2.1 acres parcel zoned “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District and 0.54 acres parcel is zoned “A” Agricultural District. The property in question is located at 1428 E Bennington Road, approximately 2/3 of a mile Northeast of the E Bennington Road and Moline Road intersection, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the revised Delta Dental Summary Plan Descriptions for Black Hawk County Dental Benefits incorporating prior amendments into the plan, minor language clean up, and aligns eligibility criteria to current policies and collective bargaining agreements for both the 500 and 750 plans be approved and the chair be directed to sign.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

DISCUSSION – on considering tax abatement for Heartland Co-op for possible facilities in Washburn.

Terry Frahm presented Heartland Co-op’s proposed plan for updated grain facilities in Washburn. The cost will be approximately $7,500,000 and will be completed in phases. Heartland requested that Black Hawk County help support this project financially for a cost of $500,000 in lieu of a tax abatement which was originally proposed. Trelka asked if this expansion would generate any employment opportunities and Terry explained that this would actually allow the company to operate with fewer employees but they could possibly hire 1-2 people to work at the site. Laylin asked if Heartland planned on expanding in other locations and Terry expressed that they would like to stay in Washburn because the company already owned the land.

At Nine-thirty-six o’clock (9:36) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed FY20 Budget Amendment.

Moved by Trelka seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White seconded by Trelka to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County that the FY20 Budget is here by AMENDED by changing the previous revenues and expenditures as follows:

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the County Auditor be directed to INCREASE/DECREASE APPROPRIATIONS to various operating budgets for the FY2019/2020 for offices as submitted and as shown upon the records in the office of the County Finance Director with such changes being made in accordance with §331.434.6 of the Code of Iowa.

INCREASE DECREASE

SERVICE AREA 9 – ADMINISTRATION

Country View 400,000

SERVICE AREA 0 – CAPITAL PROJECTS

Board: General Supervision 501,600

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-thirty-eight o’clock (9:38) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the matter of the issuance of not to exceed $9,100,000 General Obligation Bonds, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of works and facilities useful for the for the collection and disposal of solid waste, including the planning, acquisition, leasing, construction, reconstruction, extension, remodeling, improvement, repair, equipping, maintenance, and operation of the works and facilities, including construction of a new cell at the Black Hawk County Sanitary Landfill, and acquisition and installation of peace officer communication equipment and other emergency services communication equipment and systems, for essential county purposes, and that notice of the proposal to issue the Bonds had been published as provided by Section 331.443 of the Code of Iowa.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on September 20, 2019 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White seconded by Trelka to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

The Chairperson then asked the Auditor whether any written objections had been filed by any resident or property owner of the County to the issuance of the Bonds. The Auditor advised the Chairperson and the Board that zero written objections had been filed. The Chairperson then called for oral objections to the issuance of the Bonds and zero were made. Whereupon, the Chairperson declared the time for receiving oral and written objections to be closed. Moved by White seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed bond issuance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed bond issuance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Whereupon, the Chairperson declared the measure duly adopted.

RESOLUTION INSTITUTING PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $9,100,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS

WHEREAS, pursuant to notice published as required by law, the Board of Supervisors has held a public meeting and hearing upon the proposal to institute proceedings for the issuance of not to exceed $9,100,000 General Obligation Bonds, for the essential county purposes, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of works and facilities useful for the for the collection and disposal of solid waste, including the planning, acquisition, leasing, construction, reconstruction, extension, remodeling, improvement, repair, equipping, maintenance, and operation of the works and facilities, including construction of a new cell at the Black Hawk County Sanitary Landfill, and acquisition and installation of peace officer communication equipment and other emergency services communication equipment and systems, and has considered the extent of objections received from residents or property owners as to the proposed issuance of Bonds; and following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BLACK HAWK COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

That this Board does hereby institute proceedings and take additional action for the authorization and issuance in the manner required by law of not to exceed $9,100,000 General Obligation Bonds, for the foregoing essential county purposes.

This Resolution shall serve as a declaration of official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2 and shall be maintained on file as a public record of such intent. It is reasonably expected that the fund moneys may be advanced from time to time for capital expenditures which are to be paid from the proceeds of the above Bonds. The amounts so advanced shall be reimbursed from the proceeds of the Bonds not later than eighteen months after the initial payment of the capital expenditures or eighteen months after the property is placed in service. Such advancements shall not exceed the amount authorized in this Resolution unless the same are for preliminary expenditures or unless another declaration of intention is adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to appoint UMB Bank to serve as Paying Agent, Bond Registrar and Transfer Agent, approve the Paying Agent and Bond Registrar and Transfer Agent agreement and authorize the execution of the Agreement.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to AMEND the “Resolution authorizing and providing for the issuance of $9,100,000 General Obligation Bonds and levying a tax to pay said Bonds and to approve the Tax Exemption Certificate and Continuing Disclosure Certificate” passed and approved on October 1, 2019 by substituting a new resolution therefore.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the 28E AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission to use not to exceed $6,100,000.00 of proceeds from the not to exceed $9,100,000.00 issuance of general obligation bonds for essential County purposes of Black Hawk County, contingent upon the approval of the County Board to proceed with this sale, be approved and for the Chair to sign as recommended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Dana Laidig, Administrative Aide III