Waterloo, Iowa October 10, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at one o’clock (1:00) p.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz.

Absent: Tom Little and Craig White.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

The Board of Supervisors held a joint work session with the Black Hawk County Board of Health. Health Department Director Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye and staff presented to the two boards on the advantages of the Health Department accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board. Accreditation requires meeting national standards in a seven-step process during a twelve-month period. Initial fee is $21,000 (based on this department’s size) and there is an annual fee of $8,400. Reaccreditation is required every five years. Approval is based in part on what the Health Department presents in its community health needs assessment, health improvement plan, strategic plan, quality improvement plan, performance management system, workforce development plan, emergency operations plan, and organization branding strategy. The Health Department seeks support from the two boards to demonstrate the importance of accreditation to staff, partners, and the community, and why it is worth the staff time and attention in addition to regular duties. They said the benefits of accreditation include identifying the department’s strengths and weaknesses and how to address them, improving processes, increasing accountability and credibility, improving communication with the Board of Health, and increasing competitiveness for funding opportunities.

Other Iowa counties currently seeking accreditation include Johnson, Scott, Cerro Gordo, Winneshiek, Bremer and Hancock. Laylin said that it would be good to be in the forefront of this initiative, and she thought the timeline presented was very good. Kevin Blanshan, Chair of the Board of Health, said that it is good to see (in a video presented) the examples of smaller health departments completing accreditation with limited resources.

The two boards also discussed the Health Department’s upcoming Legislative Forum, scheduled for December 5. Identified topics of concern included Affordable Care Act/women’s healthcare, mental health, oral health, tobacco regulation, public health funding, obesity, climate change, advocacy for public health, radon, and immunizations.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 2:24 pm.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor