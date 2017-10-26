Waterloo, Iowa October 12, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, and Chris Schwartz.

Absent: Tom Little, Craig White.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that residents identified a truck above the weight limit that allegedly crossed the posted East Bennington Road bridge that has since been closed. The Sheriff’s Office subsequently got a confession from the driver, who was cited. Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said the new onboarding module has technical issues, and she’s going to wait to resolve them until after Amanda Fesenmeyer, the involved employee in her office, returns from maternity leave. Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said the Security Committee met and discussed security at Pinecrest, which may need fob-locked doors and more cameras. Information Technology (IT) Director Kim Veeder said that it is Cybersecurity Month, and said that employees clicking on innocent-looking links or pictures will defeat sophisticated protection systems. Finance Director Susan Deaton said the county’s new outside auditors are here, and that the strategic planning process is going well.

Nicholas asked if a present Secondary Roads employee could address the supervisors on an issue they were aware of. It was determined that since the matter wasn’t on the agenda and members of the public had expressed interest in the issue, it would be best to wait until it was an agenda item.

WORK SESSION.

Schwartz led a discussion on use of social media by county departments. Response by department heads and elected officials present indicated that a small number of departments are using social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. (The Engineer’s Office uses Twitter; the Auditor’s Office uses Facebook and Twitter; Conservation uses Facebook and Instagram.) Schwartz suggested that the county have a central Facebook account that could originate information as well as share posts from individual departmental accounts. He said a county site would be more visible because the courthouse is already recognized as a place where Facebook users locate themselves by posting on Facebook. The county account could be managed by the Board Administrative Aide. He said that he could help departments develop and/or improve their social media presence. He said that posts could be made more attractive using pictures and templates from sites like canva.com. He provided tips on timing, paid advertising, and use of hashtags. IT Director Veeder recommended that the county have a social media policy regarding usage and settings and said that she could forward policies from other counties. Laylin and Magsamen discussed having a policy proposal considered by the Policy Review Committee.

The Board discussed holding future work sessions. Laylin said that a less formal setting (like the conference room being used for this meeting) rather than the Board Room would be more conducive for open discussion. Several department heads and elected officials agreed. County Auditor Grant Veeder emphasized that only issues posted on the meeting’s agenda should be discussed, in order to comply with the Iowa Open Meetings Law. Laylin said that some items could be discussed more fully before going on the regular Tuesday meeting’s agenda for action. She thought that holding work sessions at a regular day and time, like Thursday at 9:00 am, would be ideal, although meetings wouldn’t be held unless there were topics posted for them.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor