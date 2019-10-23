Waterloo, Iowa October 15, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay $965.77

IRS fed pay $61,122.67

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com $12,875.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com $2,522.50

SSA fica $100,492.21

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay $82.50

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc $405.75

ALTENBAUMER KARLA misc $338.00

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq $16.56

BDI prts $45.52

BREMER CO SHERIFF food $8,000.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl $112.76

CHIEF supl $355.84

CITY LAUNDERING CO svc $580.00

CODE PUBLISHING.INC svc $735.00

COURIER svc $128.00

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

prts/lbr $745.89

DEBNER JULIE A svc $122.50

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc $17,857.34

FASTENAL CO prts $142.19

GREENWAY HEALTH svc $2,794.93

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

educ $1,795.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl $76.30

KRUSE DAVID rent $325.00

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL rent $200.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN

publ $1,071.18

MAHONEY KATHRYN J svc $90.00

MARCO INC svc $190.77

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl $4,402.11

MENARDS CF misc $188.72

MENARDS WLOO supl $106.27

OFFICE CONCEPTS LTD lbr $1,057.95

OWL INVESTMENTS rent $275.00

PEHL, KRISTIN rent $250.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS svc $3,672.59

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC

supl $131.09

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC

svc $35.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent $225.00

SANDEES LTD supl $117.50

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS svc $67.00

WEX BANK fuel $198.20

VEEDER GRANT reimb $54.99

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay $473.29

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA

oth pay $8.00

LEGALSHIELD oth pay $245.45

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins $87.70

PECU oth pay $23,685.31

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent $325.00

A TO Z RENTALS rent $200.00

ABC EMBROIDERY svc $757.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC

eq lse $635.31

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent $50.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

eq $559.06

ATWOOD, KAREN rent $200.00

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc $62.72

BURK LAW FIRM svc $1,468.50

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC, svc

$455.58

CF UTILITIES util $150.00

CENTURYLINK tel $152.00

CENTURYLINK tel $60.89

CLAYTON CO SHERIFF svc $13,429.28

COURIER subs $142.99

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl $272.73

DAVIS CO SHERIFF svc $36.00

DELUXE FOR BUSINESS supl $594.93

DRIFTLESS HOUSING rent $500.00

ECHO GROUP INC eq $203.32

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO eq $40.57

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC

fuel $1,537.58

FAYETTE CO SHERIFF svc $181.30

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr $134.65

GALLS LLC svc $950.00

GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC,

eq $58.01

GOVERNMENT FORMS AND SUPPLIES supl $385.05

THE SHREDDER svc $145.00

GREENWOOD DRUG INC meds $37.05

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc $1,000.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc $544.50

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent $200.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ $1,545.60

STATE OF IA svc $2,904.27

IQT PROPERTIES rent $500.00

LARSON MGMT rent $200.00

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

supl $137.43

LINN CO svc $365.14

MALAISE SUSAN svc $13.50

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL

supl $1,184.67

MEDIACOM svc $199.95

METRO INVESTMENTS rent $270.00

MEYER, JAMES rent $500.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $3,457.33

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $60.89

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $5,982.80

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util$10,009.67

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $100.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $11.30

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $11.60

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $539.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT

util $431.87

MIDWEST ELECTRONIC RECOVERY

svc $123.00

NELSON LARRY rent $225.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS LLC

rent $325.00

OREILLY AUTO STORES prts $140.57

PAUL H BROOKES PUBLISHING CO INC supl $1,050.00

PAULSEN STEPHEN misc $98.00

PITNEY BOWES eq rent $777.36

PROACTIVE SOLUTIONS INC

eq $4,190.00

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION

svc $1,079.00

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC

rent $350.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl $833.76

SAYER LAW GROUP svc $191.00

SCUBA TOO supl $1,138.83

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO

supl $945.12

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc $170.00

STEPHENS PECK INC svc $90.00

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS supl $9.59

SUCCESSLINK dntl $5,651.20

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food $9,867.98

SWISHER & COHRT svc $37.00

TAMA CO SHERIFF svc $58.70

TEDS HOME AND HDWR supl $64.57

SHRED MASTER svc $245.98

TITAN PROPERTY INVESTMENT

rent $200.00

UPS svc $60.24

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP

misc $25,000.00

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc $340.40

VIETH CONSTRUCTION CORP

rent $437.50

VISA misc $139.78

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc $2,031.90

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr $15.95

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel $321.14

WLOO WATER WORKS util $100.00

WLOO WATER WORKS util $738.80

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl $603.16

WICKHAM FRANK rent $200.00

XEROX CORP svc $117.17

YORE UNIFORM SHOP supl $766.40

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

svc $142.50

HAGARTY CHAD misc $98.00

LEIN JULIE fuel $39.88

PETERSEN STEVEN L misc $53.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay $391.03

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com $405.00

SSA fica $871.62

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl $3,096.51

ROZENDAAL JOSH mil $113.88

SHOWALTER, KAREN reimb $99.40

VEEDER GRANT mil $54.99

ISAC educ $50.00

ISAC educ $50.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay $1,754.43

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com $195.00

SSA fica $3,324.56

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay $10.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay $76.03

IRS fed pay $4,859.23

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com $125.00

SSA fica $7,519.23

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay $96.71

PECU oth pay $4,280.69

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay $7,629.66

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com $330.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com $125.00

SSA fica $13,079.00

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay $25.00

ANTON SALES supl $97.25

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc $65.88

CEDAR VALLEY AUTO GLASS INC

svc $977.50

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

prts $94.50

FASTENAL CO eq $119.55

KWIK TRIP INC fuel $1,821.97

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl $124.55

MENARDS CF supl $42.24

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins $29.00

PECU oth pay $1,602.50

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRALeq rent $9.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS supl $60.70

ASPEN EQUIP CO eq $704.97

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc $155.96

CF UTILITIES svc $75.00

CENTURYLINK tel $68.07

CENTURYLINK tel $47.29

CENTURYLINK tel $48.29

CINTAS CORP svc $32.64

DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq $181.04

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel $1,759.70

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL

util $72.29

IA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION

educ $480.00

KUHN EMERY I & MARLYS C misc

$1,683.60

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

prts $397.77

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $539.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $59.56

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $17.78

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $56.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $10.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $16.40

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $294.06

MID-IOWA COOPERATIVE fuel$8,339.03

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

prts $658.08

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts $2,017.30

PETERSON CONTRACTORS INC

svc $965.00

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

supl $1,146.06

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel $654.07

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS fed pay $128.63

SSA fica $243.06

BOB BARKER SUPL CO supl $3,709.49

KEEFE SUPL CO food $2,520.38

MCKEE FOODS food $88.82

MENARDS WLOO supl $126.29

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB food $434.46

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc $5,595.09

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins $36,074.38

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins $46,432.61

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins $55,148.68

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins $1,046.10

SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND

ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC,

eq rpr $200.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp $4,033.35

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay $504.76

SSA fica $611.94

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins $25.86

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent $7,584.82

CF UTILITIES util $550.00

CENTURYLINK tel $175.00

CENTURYLINK tel $69.40

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent $1,967.00

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel $998.01

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $264.86

RTC COMMUNICATIONS tel $23.50

SWISHER & COHRT svc $148.00

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS fed pay $355.88

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com $50.00

SSA fica $594.04

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay $3.00

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc $14.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay $2,095.64

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com $2,245.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com $145.00

SSA fica $4,322.32

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth $1.00

BHC TREASURER svc $12,346.67

LEGALSHIELD oth pay $61.40

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins $26.62

PECU oth pay $2,596.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel $64.00

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

PRESENTATION: Elk Run Heights Veterans Memorial presentation by City Councilmember Lisa Smock. Smock said the city is working on a park project that will include a veterans memorial and they are starting to look for funding. The Board told her that the county provides a limited amount of discretionary funding for 501.C.3 organizations and gave her fundraising and grant-seeking advice.

PRESENTATION: Brian Schoon of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) discussed the Complete Count Committee work to get a full response to the 2020 Census. He said each person counted can equate to $18,000-$22,000 in federal funding over the ten years following the census. He noted that Supervisors Laylin and Schwartz are on the committee and Schwartz is working with a class at the University of Northern Iowa. He said that INRCOG will be contacting 80-some organizations to spread the word, and if supervisors have ideas for additional organizations they may add to the list.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said she will hold a public meeting on at 7:00 pm on November 19 at the Dunkerton Library to discuss the long-term outlook for the Bennington Road Bridge, which was closed several years ago due to an overweight vehicle crossing it. Her department is preparing gravel roads for winter, cleaning ditches, and getting plows and sanders ready for installation. White asked how much she has spent on rock this year. Nicholas said $600,000 as of July 1, which represented 50% of her budget as opposed to 25% normally.

Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said that Halloween weekends are filling all county parks, except for Black Hawk Park, which was closed for ten days due to flooding. Their Haunted House opens on October 17. Schwartz congratulated him on selling out the tree identification tour.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held October 8, 2019 be and are hereby approved as amended. Laylin said that the Board had removed an action to approve a permanent parking permit for the Courthouse Parking Lot for Lena Heit, Assistant Court Administrator for the State of Iowa, but the agenda item had not been removed from the minutes. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – SHERIFF 56,612.00 GEN – CONS. COMM. CENTER 56,612.00

SOCIAL SERVICES 107.15 GENERAL – DHS 107.15

SOCIAL SERVICES 10.40 GENERAL – DHS 10.40

GENERAL – DHS 10,283.26 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 10,283.26

GEN – CONS. COMM. CENTER 1,904.69 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 1,904.69

GEN – CONS. COMM. CENTER 2,751.71 GENERAL – SHERIFF 2,751.71

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for BerganKDV Ltd., Capitol Vending, Cott Systems Inc., CureMD.com Inc., IIW PC, Jaytech Inc., and Waverly Health Center.

3. The Auditor’s QUARTERLY REPORT of fees collected from July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019.

4. The RECORDER’S REPORT OF FEES COLLECTED from Sandie L. Smith, County Recorder, for the period from May 1, 2019 through July 31, 2019.

5. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Conservation Office for the following equipment: 2006 Wood Boiler; Central Boiler Model #CL6048; Serial #57684.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

2. The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

3. The allowable/disallowable FAMILY FARM CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Encore Energy, Dubuque, Iowa, for natural gas transportation services for the Jail, effective November 1, 2019 through October 31, 2020 and to hedge gas from November through April at the fixed rate not to exceed $3.75/mmBTU be approved and for the Chair to sign the contract upon receipt as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Kidder Construction, Waterloo, Iowa for the Veteran Affairs remodel project in the Pinecrest facility for the amount of $90,467.00 be approved and for the Chair to sign the contract, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance and performance bond, as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said he received two bids. He will now work on the contract and verify insurance. The project has an interior completion date of February 14 and an external completion of May 1.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the EMERGENCY PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Ben Delagardelle be retroactively approved: to purchase and repair a failed meter in Washburn in the amount of $4,210.09 in order to report daily flows into the lagoon in accordance with the NPDES permit with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for an Equipment Operator I (full-time, replacement) effective October 16, 2019 as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES on submitted properties which have come into public ownership through community development efforts, public infrastructure improvement of public purpose acquisition be abated and to instruct the County Treasurer to adjust her records accordingly pursuant to §427.2 and §445.63 of the Code of Iowa in the total amount of $7,582.06.

8912-15-301-003 City of Waterloo $110.53

8912-19-128-005 City of Waterloo $8.00

8912-30-308-008 City of Waterloo $70.00

8912-30-308-009 City of Waterloo $201.38

8913-10-251-009 City of Waterloo $191.33

8913-14-457-018 City of Waterloo $900.00

8913-24-176-011 City of Waterloo $282.67

8913-25-334-007 City of Waterloo $252.67

8913-32-426-002 City of Waterloo $144.00

8913-32-426-003 City of Waterloo $244.00

8913-32-476-012 City of Waterloo $362.00

8913-33-476-006 City of Waterloo $866.00

8913-35-138-019 City of Waterloo $476.00

$4,108.58 8914-12-153-002 State of Iowa $1,224.08

8914-12-152-003 State of Iowa $949.20

$1,224.08 8712-36-176-003 City of La Porte $60.37

8712-36-176-020 City of La Porte $16.30

$76.67 8914-12-153-003 City of Cedar Falls $1,025.34

9014-36-426-018 City of Cedar Falls $50.68

9014-36-426-019 City of Cedar Falls $1,092.92

$2,168.94

9014-04-201-002 Black Hawk County $80.46

$80.46 Total $7,582.06

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES on submitted properties be abated under §445.16 of the Code of Iowa as the Black Hawk County Treasurer has determined that it is impractical to pursue collection of the total amounts due through the tax sale and personal judgment remedy and has little recourse for collection of taxes and to authorize the County Treasurer to strike from the tax lists the reference to the past due amounts in the amount of $4,579.28.

0701-06-092-571 $168.00

8712-13-376-007 $172.00

8912-19-326-014 $1,906.77

8912-20-376-007 $40.00

8913-06-476-017 $88.00

8913-24-180-021 $2,020.51

9011-29-202-025 $88.00

9014-12-101-008 $96.00

Total $4,579.28

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the appointment of Jordan C. Rouse as Assistant County Attorney effective September 30, 2019 through December 31, 2020 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Brian J. Williams, Black Hawk County Attorney.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REVISIONS to the Building and Grounds Policy effective October 15, 2019 be approved as recommended by the Policy Review Committee.

Human Resources Director and committee chair Debi Bunger said that state and federal laws allow assistive and service animals in public buildings, and limit the questions that can be asked about them. She said that when the policy is disseminated to departments, the questions will be noted.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REVISION to the Conflict of Interest Policy changing the public contracts of political subdivision threshold from $1,500.00 to $6,000.00 effective July 1, 2019 be approved as recommended by the Policy Review Committee.

Bunger said the Iowa legislature amended the applicable statute in its 2019 session.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REVISIONS to the Non-bargaining Compensation Policy effective October 15, 2019 be approved as recommended by the Policy Review Committee.

Bunger said that non-bargaining employees will receive step increases like bargaining employees, meaning that some employees on lower pay grades will make more than employees in higher pay grades. She said the change could save money by encouraging the hiring of non-bargaining employees at the low end of the range, rather than starting them at mid-range because they can’t otherwise achieve mid-level.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-forty-two o’clock (9:42) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by George Jorgensen and Jerry Harris at 7911 and 7915 W 1St Street to rezone 5.8 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to split off a home that was built on 35 acres. The property is legally described as: THAT PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) SECTION NINE (09), AND PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF SECTION EIGHT (08), ALL IN TOWNSHIP EIGHTY-NINE NORTH (T89N), RANGE FOURTEEN WEST (R14W) OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF AFORESAID NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4); THENCE N89°56’54”E THREE HUNDRED SIXTY AND TEN HUNDREDTHS (360.10) FEET ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4); THENCE S01°09’40”E SIX HUNDRED FORTY-ONE AND THIRTEEN HUNDREDTHS (641.13) FEET; THENCE S30°19’23”W TWO HUNDRED FIFTY-ONE AND THIRTEEN HUNDREDTHS (251.13) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE S30°19’23”W SEVENTY-ONE AND SIXTY-FOUR HUNDREDTHS (71.64) FEET TO THE NORTH LINE OF PARCEL “B”, DOCUMENT NO. 2004-28416 IN THE BLACK HAWK COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE; THENCE S89°55’45”W TWO HUNDRED TWENTY-FIVE AND EIGHTY-FIVE HUNDREDTHS (225.85) FEET ALONG SAID NORTH LINE TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID PARCEL “B”; THENCE S00°30’49”E FOUR HUNDRED TWO AND NINETY-TWO HUNDREDTHS (402.92) FEET ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID PARCEL “B” TO A SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID PARCEL “B”; THENCE S89°58’51”E TWENTY-FOUR AND SEVEN HUNDREDTHS (24.07) FEET STILL ALONG SAID WEST LINE TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) OF AFORESAID NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4); THENCE S00°27’50”E TWENTY-NINE AND SIXTY-FIVE HUNDREDTHS (29.65) FEET STILL ALONG SAID WEST LINE TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID PARCEL “B””; THENCE CONTINUE S00°27’50”E NINETY-SIX AND NINETY-FIVE HUNDREDTHS (96.95) FEET ALONG THE WEST LINE OF AFORESAID NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4); THENCE N89°55’20”E TWO HUNDRED SIX AND SIXTY-EIGHT HUNDREDTHS (206.68) FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY EXTENSION OF THE EAST LINE OF AFORESAID PARCEL “B””; THENCE N00°30’08”W NINETY-SIX AND NINETY-EIGHT HUNDREDTHS (96.98) FEET ALONG SOUTHERLY EXTENSION TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID PARCEL “B”; THENCE CONTINUE N00°30’08”W TWO HUNDRED SIXTYSEVEN AND TWENTY-FOUR HUNDREDTHS (267.24) FEET ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID PARCEL “B”; THENCE S89°35’40”E TWENTY-SEVEN AND TEN HUNDREDTHS (27.10) FEET; THENCE N08°52’17”W SIXTY-TWO AND FIFTY-FIVE HUNDREDTHS (62.55) FEET; THENCE NORTHERLY THIRTY-NINE AND TWENTY HUNDREDTHS (39.20) FEET ALONG THE ARC OF A CURVE CONCAVE EASTERLY HAVING A RADIUS OF SEVENTY (70.00) FEET AND A CHORD OF THIRTY-EIGHT AND SIXTY-NINE HUNDREDTHS (38.69) FEET WHICH BEARS N07°10’18”E; THENCE N23°12’52”E SEVENTY-ONE AND SIXTEEN HUNDREDTHS (71.16) FEET TO THE AFORESAID NORTH LINE OF PARCEL “B; THENCE CONTINUE N23°12’52”E ELEVEN AND SIXTY-FIVE HUNDREDTHS (11.65) FEET; THENCE N18°45’21”E THIRTY-TWO AND SIX HUNDREDTHS (32.06) FEET; THENCE N59°40’37”W FORTY-ONE (41.00) FEET THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 2.90 ACRES.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on October 4, 2019 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said that the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously supported approval, and there was no public opposition. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on October 15, 2019 at Nine-oh- o’clock (9:) a.m., on the request submitted by George Jorgensen and Jerry Harris at 7911 and 7915 W 1St Street to rezone 5.8 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to split off a home that was built on 35 acres, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 235 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by George Jorgensen and Jerry Harris and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-235, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following ordinance seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 235 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by George Jorgensen and Jerry Harris and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-235, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-235.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by George Jorgensen and Jerry Harris to minor plat 6.12 acres located at 7911 and 7915 W 1St Street into two lots. A 5.8 acres parcel zoned “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District and a 0.32 acre parcel is zoned “A” Agricultural District. The property in question is located at 7911 and 7915 W 1st Street, approximately 3/4 of a mile west of the W 1st Street and N Union Road intersection, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

DISCUSSION – The Board discussed setting permanent parking pass criteria for the Courthouse parking lot and other updates to the Parking Ordinance. Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said that he and Board Administrative Aide Dana Laidig had worked on the proposed amendments. The Board discussed who should have passes, who should not, the severe shortage in area parking, raising the charge for tickets, increasing the time the public is allowed to park in the lot, the availability of parking at a city ramp two blocks away, and other issues. The Board will study the recommendations and return to the matter in a couple of weeks.

DISCUSSION – Rory Geving gave an update on the solar project from the Alternative Energy Committee. The Board discussed the pros and cons of the county owning the solar panels versus a power purchase agreement, where a third party would own and operate panels on space owned by the county. Schwartz said that a county with the strong financial position of Black Hawk County is better served by owning the panels, since it can afford to start saving money right away. Little said that Pinecrest is a good candidate for a solar project, but the other seven smaller buildings won’t make that much difference. He said if the Sheriff’s building at the shooting range is converted, the cost would have to come from non-tax sheriff revenue, as originally promised. Finance Director James Perry said that the county could start with a Pinecrest project and then decide if it wants to expand. Schwartz said that all the projects would realize savings, and he recommended going forward on all of them, but that Pinecrest was an obvious choice. White said he would support Pinecrest and the Elk Run Secondary Roads Shop and the shooting range building if the Sheriff identifies funding. Trelka said he would support that too. Mike Hendrickson said that being able to identify county buildings as solar powered may help in getting grant money. The Board decided to begin a request for proposal process with action on the next week’s agenda.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that pursuant to the provisions of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors shall proceed into CLOSED SESSION AT 10:51 A.M., with attorney to discuss strategy with counsel in the matter of Grant and Annette Duncan vs. Black Hawk County pursuant to Iowa Code §21.5(1c).

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board met in closed session.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White to adjourn the Board of Supervisors meeting in CLOSED SESSION at 11:10 am. Motion carried.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to not accept the proposed settlement in the matter of Grant and Annette Duncan vs. Black Hawk County and to proceed with proposed litigation.

AYES: Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: Laylin, Schwartz. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said that he will work with the UNI class on the census project (see above).

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor