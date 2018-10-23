Waterloo, Iowa October 16, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IPERS, ipers $83,726.15

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay

$649.63

IRS, fed pay $57,175.99

SSA, fica $94,206.86

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay $155.50

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, eq $103.42

AHLERS & COONEY, svc $3,182.24

BAUER BUILT TIRE, svc $579.60

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $495.00

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $651.43

BREMER CO SHERIFF, svc $11,050.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS, food $9,942.12

CDW GOVERNMENT INC, eq $1,655.79

CHIEF, eq $24.98

CITY LAUNDERING CO, svc $520.00

COURIER, publ $245.30

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS, svc

$12,493.06

DUNCAN, TARA, svc $420.00

FAT DOG 18, rent $250.00

FULLER, ANGELA, svc $70.00

HERNANDEZ , JASON, svc $350.00

IWI MOTOR PARTS, prts $59.31

KIRCHNER HANSON KALEEN, rent

$325.00

LAIDIGS GLASS, eq rpr $1,304.00

MARCO INC, svc $74.85

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $1,646.21

MENARDS CF, supl $758.49

MENARDS WLOO, supl $2,265.38

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT ,

rent $600.00

MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS, svc $198.85

OFFICE CONCEPTS LTD, svc $360.00

ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION, svc

$18.98

P&M REAL ESTATE, rent $200.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$1,853.78

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC, svc

$72.00

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC,

supl $116.95

PTS OF AMERICA, svc $840.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl $208.06

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE, rent

$525.00

SANDEES LTD, svc $606.75

SLED SHED, prts $57.87

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL, supl

$362.21

VISITING NURSING ASSOC, svc

$4,046.28

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS, svc $167.50

WD INVESTMENTS , rent $500.00

DEWITT GABRIELLE, mil $79.20

HAHN, ADAM, misc $40.00

PING, CHRISTINE, svc $9.73

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61, oth pay

$645.75

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC,

oth pay $477.50

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA,

oth pay $8.00

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81, oth pay

$667.17

LEGALSHIELD, oth pay $207.10

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $86.16

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$6,185.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$1,287.50

PECU, oth pay $23,633.00

TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC, oth pay

$159.40

ABC EMBROIDERY, supl $402.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $450.00

ACCURATE L & DC , eq $69.24

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, eq $545.03

ALL STATE RENTAL, eq rent $37.48

APCO INTERNATIONAL INC, educ

$420.00

BARAJAS, MARIA, rent $275.00

BILL RAMSEY REALTORS, rent $275.00

BISHOP, DENISE, supl $254.01

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL, svc

$99.00

BLUHM ELECTRIC INC, svc $235.00

BROWNELLS INC, prts $1,081.81

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC, svc

$426.49

CF UTILITIES, util $671.40

CF UTILITIES, svc $2,729.57

CENTURYLINK, tel $55.98

CENTURYLINK, tel $152.00

CLAYTON CO SHERIFF, svc $4,700.00

COVENANT MED CTR INC, svc

$2,628.00

EASTGATE ESTATES, rent $200.00

ELECTRONIC STORAGE CORP, maint

$2,700.00

EVELAND JOHN, rent $500.00

EXCEPTIONAL PERSONS INC, rent

$600.00

FEDEX, svc $14.79

GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC,

prts $131.52

GERLOFF , LEIGH, rent $275.00

GLAXOSMITHKLINE, supl $641.05

GRZYBEK SAMUEL, rent $200.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC, svc $1,000.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO,

prts/lbr $490.00

HAWKEYE PROPERTY MGMT, rent

$225.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT, rent $225.00

HAWTHORNE HUTS , rent $550.00

HOFFMAN SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, svc $1,000.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC, publ

$1,646.14

ISAC, educ $210.00

IOWA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER, svc

$19,166.79

JPMM, rent $300.00

KCVM 93.5 THE MIX, svc $300.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M, rent $200.00

LANE 7, rent $1,644.36

LEAHY RENTALS, rent $300.00

LUCRATIVE INVESTMENTS, rent

$225.00

M&H RENTALS , rent $200.00

MCDONALD SUPL, supl $674.15

MEDIACOM, svc $336.96

MHP 2216 LINCOLN ST, rent $200.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.85

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $3,945.10

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $64.13

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $5,327.24

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $9,801.31

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $100.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $306.29

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $503.43

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT,

util $4,101.30

MULDER, SCOTT, rent $275.00

NELSON LARRY, rent $900.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS, svc

$4,620.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS, rent $121.00

OPERATION THRESHOLD, rent $225.00

PATTILLO, STARLIA, rent $275.00

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS, svc $155.00

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH,

meds $99.09

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY, rent

$525.00

PREMIER REAL ESTATE MGMT, rent

$225.00

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION, rent $500.00

RANDALLS MEAT AND CATERING,

food $338.88

ROCK PROPERTIES, rent $500.00

RODENBURGH MARK, rent $250.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP, rent $67.00

SACRED HEART CHURCH, rent $150.00

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC, svc $806.51

SCHEELS, supl $171.98

SCHMIDT RANDY LEE, rent $200.00

SCOTT PHARMACY, meds $21.77

SHEETZ TOWING, svc $125.00

SMITH, LOUIS, rent $396.00

SOUTHGATE MANOR , rent $225.00

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO, supl

$1,246.09

STEPHENS PECK INC, svc $90.00

STOKES WELDING, prts $72.60

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE, supl

$69.48

TTA PROPERTIES, rent $200.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, svc $1,200.00

US POST OFFICE, svc $1,210.00

US CELLULAR, svc $1,134.96

VERIZON WIRELESS, svc $293.96

WALTEMEYER GENE, rent $225.00

WATERFALLS CAR WASH, lbr $11.95

WATERLOO APARTMENT PARTNERS,

rent $550.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $306.62

WATERLOO HERITAGE HOMES, rent

$608.00

WLOO WATER WORKS, svc $100.00

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $1,768.63

WERTJES UNIFORMS, supl $52.00

WESTERN HOME COMMUNITIES, food

$146.98

WICKHAM FRANK, rent $375.00

WITHAM AUTO CTR, svc $173.55

XEROX CORP, svc $127.10

YES COMMUNITIES OP, rent $200.00

GIFFORD JUDI, lbr $17.07

STEINMEYER SARAH, misc $85.03

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS, fed pay $577.02

SSA, fica $1,349.64

FOUR OAKS INC, svc $1,446.15

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$330.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS, svc

$31,395.90

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS, svc $600.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS, fed pay $1,638.56

SSA, fica $2,859.90

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$18.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL, supl

$101.84

BAILEY JACKIE, mil $363.63

BATES, FELICIA, reimb $396.95

DEWITT MARTINSON JANET, mil

$445.92

PAULSEN, MONICA, mil $182.52

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81, oth pay

$27.11

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$165.00

PECU, oth pay $25.00

ISAC, educ $15.00

SCHREIBER SUSAN, mil $611.91

RURAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay

$184.61

IRS, fed pay $4,559.54

SSA, fica $7,332.82

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC,

oth pay $97.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$125.00

PECU, oth pay $4,011.50

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS, fed pay $7,395.37

SSA, fica $12,788.84

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$25.00

BHC TREASURER, svc $48.84

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $28,607.71

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, fuel $939.22

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIPMENT , eq

$640.51

IWI MOTOR PARTS, prts $37.95

KWIK TRIP INC, fuel $506.07

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO, supl

$213.25

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $29.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$580.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$25.00

PECU, oth pay $1,897.00

BHC LANDFILL, svc $139.67

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL, svc

$108.00

CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC, fuel

$50.86

CF UTILITIES, svc $75.00

CHOSEN VALLEY TESTING INC, svc

$2,000.00

COOLEY PUMPING, svc $35.00

DUMONT IMPLEMENT CO INC, prts

$1,317.80

E CENTRAL IA COOP, fuel $8,537.82

FIFTH STREET TIRE INC, prts $617.48

HIWAY PRODUCTS INC, eq $1,992.25

IA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION, educ

$240.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $548.99

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO, eq

$601.97

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $260.88

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP, svc

$146.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS, fed pay $105.46

SSA, fica $209.90

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $2,775.06

MCKEE FOODS, food $65.42

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND

AHTS ARCHITECTS, svc $1,200.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

KEYSTONE LABS INC, svc $90.00

URBAN SVCS, svc $2,977.50

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$17,839.04

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$137,438.03

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$77,718.99

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $1,061.37

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$2,473.82

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS, fed pay $418.47

SSA, fica $635.52

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $26.10

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

GRAINCOMM III , eq rent $5,304.50

AMERICAN TOWER CORP, eq rent

$2,059.40

CF UTILITIES, util $550.00

COLOFF MEDIA , eq rent $1,909.00

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP, tel

$817.94

LPC CONNECT, tel $254.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $428.34

RTC COMMUNICATIONS, tel $18.50

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS, fed pay $345.30

SSA, fica $576.80

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$3.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$50.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $52.04

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS, fed pay $2,169.67

SSA, fica $4,270.66

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$1.00

BHC TREASURER, svc $10,903.95

LEGALSHIELD, oth pay $57.20

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $25.84

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$1,445.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$145.00

PECU, oth pay $2,491.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

AABLE PEST CONTROL INC, svc $75.00

ACCESSIBLE MED IA, svc $2,784.25

ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SVCS, svc $341.00

ALTORFER INC, svc $3,056.00

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY, food $751.96

B&B LOCK & KEY, eqp rpr $110.00

BHC TREASURER, oth pay $298,255.14

CF UTILITIES, util $67.50

CHERYL DAVIS SAUERBREI, mile

$2,134.75

CITY OF WATERLOO, oth pay $1,309.60

CREST HEALTHCARE SUPL, supl

$670.44

DENNIS SUPL CO, supl $360.18

DIRECT SUPPLY INC, supl $698.92

DOLLYS TRANSPORT, trans $55.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO, food

$134.26

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO, eqp

$217.92

EXCEPTIONAL PERSONS INC, svc

$406.23

FIX TIRE CO, eqp rpr $210.46

GRP & ASSOCIATES, svc $275.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO,

eqp rpr $58.00

HOCKENBERGS, food $401.69

HPSI PURCHASING SVCS, svc $50.00

IA HEALTH CARE ASSOC, svc $3,758.02

IOWA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE, svc

$68,653.97

MARTIN BROS, food/supl $9,411.01

MARTIN HEALTH SVCS, svc $8,616.77

MENARDS CF, supl $120.65

NETWORK SVCS CO, svc $782.16

NORTHERN IA THERAPY, svc

$10,500.48

REGAL PLASTIC SUPL CO, supl $52.50

SHERI SIGLER, mile $520.83

STAPLES ADVANTAGE, supl $285.99

UNI, svc $5.00

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN, util $904.28

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DIST, supl

$23.45

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said gravel roads are in pretty good condition with a few still closed due to water but expected to open today. The bridge crew is working on a small structure on Gresham Road. Mechanics are putting plow frames and spreaders on trucks in anticipation of snow. There is still a lot of standing water in Washburn, which she is monitoring, but to try to drain it would involve putting a hose across a road, which will impede traffic.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held October 9, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Magsamen.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Playpower Holdings Inc.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The REPORT OF DISPOSAL OF EQUIPMENT from the Conservation Office for the following equipment: Asset Number 6216-25, 2009 Ford Escape Hybrid SUV with a final sale price of $4,651.00.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the RECORDER’S REPORT OF FEES COLLECTED from Sandie L. Smith, County Recorder, for the period from August 1, 2018 through August 31, 2018 be received and placed on file with the County Auditor. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Hawkeye Alarm and Signal Company, Waterloo, IA, for the purchase and installation of five (5) IP cameras for the first floor of the Courthouse with a bid of $3,195.00 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said that one camera was a replacement, one was to provide a view of the counter of the First Floor Clerk of Court’s office (where counterfeit money has been passed), and three were to provide a view of transactions at the Treasurer’s Office counter. He said $4,000 was budgeted for them.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUMMARY PLAN DESCRIPTION received from Delta Dental for the process of dependent children aging off of their parents insurance on their actual birthdate instead of the end of their birthday month be approved as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director.

Bunger said the change makes consistency between two plans.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase switches for $33,852.56, to be used at the Courthouse and Pinecrest.

Veeder said that some of the switches were in her budget but some were for the new phone system. Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said that using Power over Ethernet technology would minimize the wiring needed for the new phone system, so he asked Marco, the phone system contractor, to bid on the necessary switches. The cost was much higher than what Veeder pays for hers, so he wishes to buy them in conjunction with the IT Department switches, which will save about $10,000.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that Black Hawk County collect a total of $2,662.00 from Scott Dougan, 44% of $6,050.00 that Black Hawk County paid for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy training per the employment agreement between Black Hawk County and Scott Dougan.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

DISCUSSION/POSSIBLE BOARD ACTION – the utilization of the Redline Employee Hotline Service. Schwartz said that he would like to avoid incidents like the embezzlement of nearly $500,000 from Black Hawk County Soil and Water Conservation District (not a county department), and learned about Redline from the Iowa State Association of Counties. He said it was a 24/7 hotline and also a web portal to submit concerns, and cost $1,800 a year. Magsamen said the county is audited every year and they should evaluate what they already have for internal controls. White said that there are plans to put a suggestion box by the courthouse cafeteria, and current reporting opportunities could be tweaked. Little said that labor unions have reporting mechanisms, and may disapprove of the county disregarding them. He said the other elected officials should be consulted about their mechanisms. Laylin said the county has an open and transparent system with a lot of internal and external support, and has received clean reports from its outside auditors. She said if an employee didn’t want to take a concern to Human Resources, there are other places to go, including to any of the five supervisors. Schwartz said that it is an affordable safeguard that employees could use if they are not comfortable confiding in anyone. He showed an explanatory video. Magsamen asked Information Technology Director Kim Veeder if an electronic suggestion box is possible. Veeder said that she would check into it, but that anonymity could be a problem. Magsamen asked County Auditor Grant Veeder for his reaction. Veeder said that if individuals were worried about anonymity, they wouldn’t want to use a suggestion box that is covered by a security camera. Regarding followup investigations, he said that any concerns raised about financial wrongdoing would be forwarded to the Auditor of State. County Attorney Brian Williams said that anonymous tips are problematic when it comes to criminal investigations, which require eyewitnesses and evidence.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White mourned the passing of a World War II veteran who died days short of his 95th birthday. He wished Magsamen a belated happy birthday.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor