Waterloo, Iowa October 17, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White. Absent: None. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously. Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried. White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:GENERAL BASIC FUND ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 634.37AHLERS & COONEY svc 1,762.50BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 584.52BDI eq 209.18BICKLEY, MARK svc 375.00BMC AGGREGATES supl 174.32CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,688.59CDW GOVERNMENT INC svc 762.57CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 90.90CHIEF supl 149.99DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC misc 2,421.91DB ACOUSTICS INC eq rent 670.00EQUIFAX INFO SVCS svc 20.00FARNSWORTH ELECTRONICS INC eq 356.45FASTENAL CO prts 120.48FORD JILL S svc 19.00FULLER, ANGELA svc 280.00HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 910.00HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 121.00JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 94.34KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 12.50KIRCHNER HANSON KALEEN rent 250.00KRUSE DAVID rent 250.00LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 373.93LOCKSPERTS INC eq 53.52MARCO INC svc 140.84MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 155.59MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 166.80MENARDS CF eq 842.07MENARDS WLOO eq 330.46MET TRANSIT AUTHORITY svc 300.00NAPHCARE INC svc 98,957.52NACO dues 2,622.00O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC maint 196.50ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION svc 61.86P&K MIDWEST prts 40.58PER MAR SECURITY SVCS svc 3,703.63RACOM CORP svc 8,195.54RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC svc 35.00RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 2,652.24SANDEES LTD supl 49.30SHAHNAZ CORP rent 500.00SLED SHED eq 81.36STRAND JEANNE svc 124.50TRIPLE J RENTALS rent 225.00US BANK misc 13,177.43WLOO COMM SCHOOLS svc 287.20WEBER PAPER CO supl 305.38BUCK BRENDA mil 72.15BUNGER DEBRA reimb 82.68FROHWEIN SANDRA mil 82.13MAGSAMEN , FRANK mil 40.56PETERSON, DIANE mil 162.12IRS fed pay 2.01A1 SEPTIC & PLUMBING SVCS svc 695.50ABC EMBROIDERY svc 50.00ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC eq 781.93AIR MANAGEMENT SUPL supl 21.65BENTON BLDG CTR prts 173.49BHC LANDFILL svc 160.65BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 372.25BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL eq rent 56.00BURK LAW FIRM svc 1,468.50CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 199.00CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC alloc 2,229.03CEDAR FALLS REAL ESTATE CO rent 225.00CF UTILITIES util 337.50CENTURYLINK tel 206.60CERRO GORDO CO SHERIFF svc 92.50COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS eq 368.49CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 3,910.36CONTROL SOLUTIONS svc 160.00COUNTRY TERRACE rent 250.00COURIER publ 608.04COURIER subs 189.19COVENANT MED CTR svc 416.00CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO supl 147.00DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME svc 421.42DEPT OF CORRECTIONS svc 35,000.00DICK WHITE rent 500.00DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS svc 234.98ECOLAB CTR eq rent 345.78ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO supl 233.28ENVIRO PEST SOLUTIONS svc 100.00FEDEX svc 52.88FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC eq 98.82GCR TIRES & SVC eq 419.00GEORGE ALLYSON reimb 125.07GREENWAY svc 4,033.34GRUNDY CO SHERIFF svc 62.70HALL & HALL ENGINEERS INC svc 1,658.25HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 400.00HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS supl 33.00HORIZON TOWERS rent 225.00INTERNATL ACADEMY OF EMERG DISPATCH educ 50.00IOWA CREMATION svc 1,000.00IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES svc 134.00IA DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY svc 100.00IA DIV OF LABOR SVCS svc 160.00IA ENVIRONMENTAL SVCS INC svc 1,200.00IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 164.89IA STATE MED EXAMINER svc 11,303.50JC ENTERPRISES INC rent 200.00CITY OF JESUP svc 250.00KCVM 93.5 THE MIX ads 300.00LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 53.54LANE 7 rent 1,062.50LARSON CONSTRUCTION CO, INC svc 134,286.17LARSON MANORS rent 200.00LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER supl 1,142.84LINN CO svc 87.59LOWES HOME CTRS INC eq 269.50LOWN PROPERTIES rent 200.00LPC VETERINARY CLINIC svc 86.41MEDIACOM svc 207.45MHP 2216 LINCOLN ST rent 450.00MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14,842.93MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 163.00MIDWEST UNDERGROUND SUPL supl 127.14MOTEL 6 room 90.00MUTUAL WHEEL CO eq 163.86NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 180.32NRG MEDIA ads 350.00ODONNELL ACE HDWR INC hdwr 46.22OREILLY AUTO STORES supl 438.44PAGE CO SHERIFF svc 33.50PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS svc 155.00PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH meds 48.19PITNEY BOWES eq rent 635.16PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS rent 325.00PRINCE HAMILTON rent 300.00R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC rent 200.00REDNECK TRAILER SUPPLIES eq 1,457.26RICOH USA INC svc 1,046.53ROSS, ELIZA svc 900.00RYDELL CHEV INC supl 47.45SHRED MASTER INC svc 56.84SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC svc 127.80STAPLES ADVANTAGE supl 240.67STRUXTURE ARCHITECTS svc 1,947.81SUNTRAC SVCS INC svc 30.00UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 578.00URBS DO IT BEST HDWR supl 30.05US CELLULAR svc 699.77UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO eq 43.50VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 622.60VERIZON WIRELESS svc 899.70WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 46.85CITY OF WATERLOO svc 472.50WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 80.00WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 316.76WELAND CLINICAL LABS svc 300.00WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,755.42WESTERN HOME COMMUNITIES food 159.96XPRESSIONS supl 1,310.00GIFFORD JUDI misc 45.20HAHN KATHLEEN misc 42.12RIESBURG TIMMER JENNIFER mil 129.01GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 100.69RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 94.83FORCIER LAW OFFICE svc 832.96JOHNSON CO supl 375.00TAMA GRUNDY PUBLISHING publ 129.93COUNTY SERVICES FUND RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 25.92RURAL BASIC FUND RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 14.19CITY OF WATERLOO svc 135.12SECONDARY ROADS FUND ACCESS SYSTEMS supl 139.99ANTON SALES hdwr 60.72BHC TREASURER svc 48.84BMC AGGREGATES supl 12,470.81CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 661.89CITY OF HUDSON util 31.61MENARDS CF eq 8.80US BANK misc 4,111.54AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 296.36BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL svc 108.00CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC fuel 33.79CF UTILITIES util 91.06CEDAR RIVER MILLING CO supl 264.00CENTURYLINK tel 148.43DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq 362.11DUMONT IMPLEMENT CO INC prts 2,221.77DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR fuel 3,052.45E CENTRAL IA COOP fuel 6,083.15GIERKE ROBINSON CO supl 58.98HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 64.75IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS svc 8,015.26MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,070.22MID COUNTRY MACHINERY INC eq 825.21MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO eq 92.32PAUL NIEMANN CONSTRUCTION svc 11,728.57WITHAM AUTO CTR eq 83.34JAIL COMMISSARY FUND KEEFE SUPL CO supl 1,922.90MCKEE FOODS food 112.22US BANK supl 1,204.74SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB food 1,297.49VERIZON WIRELESS svc 1,671.90CONSERVATION TRUST FUND US BANK misc 376.02CABELAS INC supl 372.00TRACTOR SUPL CO supl 296.99RURAL SEWER FUND URBAN SVCS svc 1,390.00FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 776.85E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 7,999.84FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 210.76GRAINCOMM III eq rent 5,150.00CENTURYLINK tel 63.71COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,800.00DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP tel 668.12LPC CONNECT tel 246.78MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 314.57RTC COMMUNICATIONS tel 23.50SWISHER & COHRT svc 148.00US CELLULAR eq rent 2,496.00WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 114.86 AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed: COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND A1 SEWER DRAIN SVCS rpr 100.00ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY food 671.76DIRECT SUPPLY INC svc 590.94HORIZON HCS INC svc 1,724.20IA HEALTH CARE ASSOC svc 690.00KW ELECTRIC INC supl 219.81MARTIN BROS food/supl 10,906.61MARTIN HEALTH SVCS svc 6,581.27MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL supl 5,285.07NETWORK SERVICES CO svc 964.78NORTHERN IA THERAPY svc 20,197.07PROVIDERS PLUS INC supl 121.03THOMAS BUS SALES INC rpr 181.32 AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that crews are placing rock at sites preparing for winter. All three John Deere motor graders have been received, the heavy dump trucks ordered are weeks away, and the pickups should come in soon. Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held October 10, 2017 and October 12, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried. CONSENT AGENDA White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz. A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR 1.The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 98,845.00 GENERAL FUND 98,845.00 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 98,845.00 GENERAL FUND 98,845.00 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 36,291.00 GENERAL FUND 36,291.00 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 942.95 GENERAL FUND 942.95 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 7,278.20 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 7,278.20 SOCIAL SERVICES 784.46 GENERAL FUND 784.46 SOCIAL SERVICES 118.89 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 118.89 2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Avesis Incorporated, BerganKDV, Ltd., Overhead Door Company of Waterloo, Inc., PreferredOne, and Ty Staveley. B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR 1. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for MEC/ISHA PULIKKOTTIL, Davenport, Iowa for an overhead electric utility in the county right-of-way located .5 miles north of Fox Road east of Jesup Road Section 14 Township 88N Range 11W as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. CONSENT AGENDA ENDS Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Black Hawk Electrical Co., Waterloo, Iowa (bids due September 18, 2017 3:00 p.m.) for the Longfellow Lighting Project in the total amount of $60,775 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said this was the low bid that was approved on October 10. Magsamen asked how long the project would take. Nicholas said the vendors said by the end of the year. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) for the Title VI Non-Discrimination Plan be received and placed on file and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said that she and the Human Resources director discussed the audit of the plan with DOT representatives, and the only findings were that the county hadn’t updated the agreement plan and the required assurances. She said that in future, updates will be required to be kept on file for audits, but need not submitted to the DOT. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Iowa Department of Transportation for the Title VI Non-Discrimination Assurances be received and placed on file and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by Therese Fetter to minor plat 3.0 acres into two 1.5 acre lots in order to allow for the construction of a single family home on the newly created parcel. 3.0 acres parcel is zoned “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District.The property in question is located at 5818 Timber Ridge Road, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder. Seth Hyberger from Planning and Zoning said that the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the request by a 3-2 vote and that the lot is not in a flood hazard zone. Magsamen asked how the lot would be accessed. Hyberger said off of Timber Ridge Road. White asked if there hadn’t been problems with septic systems in the area. Hyberger said not that he was aware of. Magsamen asked if the request had received a tech review. Hyberger said it had. Laylin said concerning the 3-2 vote that she understood that commissioners aren’t required to give reasons for their vote, but wondered if they couldn’t be encouraged to give their reasons. Hyberger said they could, and he understood that one of them opposed any requests that would mean cutting timber. Schwartz asked if the owner intended to sell the lot. Hyberger said yes. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Moved by Schwartz seconded by Laylin that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received by Storey Kenworthy, Waterloo, Iowa for Office Furniture for the Black Hawk County Human Resources Department with a bid of $8,167.94 be approved as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director. Bunger said that the furniture included work stations for her and her two employees, and that $10,000 had been budgeted. Motion carried. Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Cathy Nicholas, Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a Retroreflectometer with pole from Tapco Safe Travels for $11,447.45, to be used to measure the retroreflectivity of traffic control devices. Motion carried. Nicholas said that $15,000 is budgeted for the equipment. She said checking retroreflectivity is important for being sure that aging signs can be seen by motorists at all times of the day and year. She said signs could be replaced on a schedule, but replacing them by need as indicated by this equipment would be more cost effective. Laylin asked if the sign testing would be done when crews have down time. Nicholas said yes. Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Courthouse Chiller Project. Motion carried. The Board of Supervisors discussed connecting 7048 Soppe Farms Road to the Washburn Water System, as requested by Mrs. Marjorie Butler. Rick Wilberding of Waterloo Water Works said that his understanding is that Ms. Butler’s well has gone bad. The current main is 450 feet away from the lot line. Water Works would have no problem connecting to the property, but there is a $3,333 hookup charge, and a cap fee of $80, and a metering pit would be required. He said there was talk about extending the county water system, but this is the only resident he has heard is interested. Based on conversations with local contractors, he thinks extending the line up that road and serving the fifteen properties in the area would cost $30-35,000. Little asked if the properties are outside of the Washburn Water System Phase One area. Wilberding said they are. Little said that the 28E agreement governing the water system says that connecting properties outside of the Phase One area is prohibited. Magsamen said that only one resident has expressed interest in hooking up, and the 28E agreement would have to be changed, and he wondered if that would prevent Ms. Butler from getting hooked up. Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk said any hookups in the area would require a change to the 28E agreement, and if private property is crossed (Soppe Farms Road is a private road) easements would need to be agreed upon. Schwartz wondered if neighbors would be interested if they heard about Ms. Butler’s request. Mark Burgmeier from Craft Plumbing and Heating said that there is another property in the area where the well has gone bad. He said the cost of installing a new well would approximate the cost of Ms. Butler hooking onto the Washburn Water System. Laylin said that costs could be recouped if only a portion of the fifteen property owners hooked up. Magsamen noted that installing a meter is fairly expensive too. Burgmeier said that could be waived if the system is extended to the properties. Magsamen said he wasn’t interested in extending the main without a guarantee that enough property owners were willing to hook up. Little said that waiving the cost for someone now could result in refunding others’ fees later. Magsamen said a cost calculation from the Water Works is needed. Laylin said that the cost of an engineer should be included as well. Magsamen said that the Board should see a written proposal including the cost of extending the water main down Soppe Farm Road before it takes any action. Burgmeier said that sounded fair. ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White wished Magsamen a happy belated birthday, and thanked all those who have assisted in the twenty Honor Flights from the Cedar Valley to Washington, D.C. Magsamen expressed sympathy to the family of deceased fire fighter Justin Junk. On motion and vote the meeting adjourned. Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor