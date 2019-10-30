Waterloo, Iowa October 22, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 28,038.35

ACES svc 199.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 662.39

BICKLEY, MARK svc 735.00

BJORSETH, LACEY ref 30.00

BLACKHAWK AUTOMATIC SPRINKLERS INC svc 1,575.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 225.48

BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 47.76

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 4,421.00

COURIER publ 689.33

DUNCAN, TARA svc 210.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 2,461.18

EHRLICH , BETH svc 18.00

FASTENAL CO supl 137.28

FORD JILL S svc 786.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 140.00

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR supl 41.88

IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 258.21

KARENS PRINT RITE supl 1,669.87

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 25.00

LOCKSPERTS INC eq 32.50

MARCO INC svc 215.54

MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 401.22

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,598.50

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL supl 3.35

MENARDS CF misc 2,598.10

MENARDS WLOO misc 241.20

NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC supl 73.73

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 260.00

P&K MIDWEST eq 14,169.00

PATTERSON DNTL SUPL INC supl 4,495.88

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS svc 1,890.36

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 29.92

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVCsvc 150.00

SLED SHED eq 188.22

STERICYCLE INC svc 146.51

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 129.32

SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 40.50

US BANK misc 18,815.94

VISITING NURSING ASSOC reimb 2,731.30

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS svc 9.68

WEBER PAPER CO supl 4,099.38

HERBST MARK A reimb 120.09

TAHIR, AMEERA reimb 144.24

3G COMPANY eq 15,717.00

A1 SEPTIC & PUMPING SVCS

svc 695.50

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS supl 285.81

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 75.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 819.60

AWARDS GIFTS & ENGRAVING

supl 80.00

BELLOWS, WALLACE L rent 250.00

BENTON BLDG CTR eq 22.82

BILL COLWELL FORD INC

eq rpr 727.37

BHC NURSING & REHAB misc 170.60

BHC EXTENSION educ 210.00

BHC LANDFILL svc 228.15

BLACK HAWK RENTAL supl 410.33

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL svc 230.00

BUTLER CO SHERIFF svc 48.50

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING svc 30.00

C&J SUPPLY supl 143.97

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC alloc 2,273.83

CF UTILITIES util 71.90

CF UTILITIES util 53.19

CF UTILITIES util 337.50

CF UTILITIES util 1,175.84

CF UTILITIES data 1,385.71

CF UTILITIES util 231.88

CF UTILITIES util 41.17

CF UTILITIES data 85.00

COHESIVE CREATIVE AND CODE INC svc 4,000.00

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 1,377.78

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 23.50

COURIER publ 2,140.00

DICKEYS PRINTING svc 442.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 717.70

ECOLAB CTR eq rent 364.00

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO educ 150.00

GLAXOSMITHKLINE supl 480.79

GORDON LYNN A svc 13.00

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY svc 300.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 1,754.10

IOWA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER svc 24,377.75

U OF IA svc 22.06

KIESLER POLICE SUPL supl 3,049.50

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 27.25

LAKE CO SHERIFF’S OFFICE

svc 225.00

LINDGREN GLASS PRODUCTS INC supl 85.00

LPC VETERINARY CLINIC PC

svc 107.00

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 395.88

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 319.25

MCDONALD SUPL supl 41.53

MEDIACOM svc 139.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 125.74

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 237.08

MIDWEST BUILDINGS INC supl 434.50

MIDWEST UNDERGROUND SUPL

supl 385.90

MIRACLE RECREATION EQUIP

supl 595.88

MUTUAL WHEEL CO prts 638.61

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 168.98

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 2,500.00

ODONNELL ACE HRDW INC eq 77.18

PARKADE PRINTERS INC svc 503.68

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

meds 54.23

PLUMB SUPL CO supl 860.55

PRESTIGE svc 39.46

PRESTO-X svc 242.00

SACRED HEART CHURCH rent 150.00

SCHEELS supl 319.92

SERIOUS SANITATION INC svc 265.00

SHAWVER WELL CO INC

eq rpr 1,287.21

SHIELD TECHNOLOGY CORP

svc 525.00

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 6,180.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 148.02

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS eq 106.78

STOKES WELDING prts 413.73

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 9,795.13

TANGEN DOMINIC L rent 225.00

SHRED MASTER svc 123.44

TRACTOR SUPL CO supl 123.89

TREASURER STATE OF IA tax 1,680.00

ULINE supl 133.53

US POST OFFICE fee 1,240.00

URBS DO IT BEST HDWR prts 16.98

US CELLULAR svc 1,935.98

US CELLULAR svc 1,160.24

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 322.00

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 9,170.04

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,960.49

XPRESSIONS supl 865.00

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 5,383.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 249.00

FOUR OAKS INC svc 6,577.65

US BANK misc 311.42

CENTRAL IA JUVENILE DET CTR

svc 300.00

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 1,877.28

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 21,110.00

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 454.75

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 998.60

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,149.05

KROGH, RYAN ref 153.00

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 345.68

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,780.00

ANTON SALES eq 24.83

BMC AGGREGATES supl 86,602.36

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 612.80

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

INVISION ARCHITECTURE svc 1,554.00

KARENS PRINT RITE supl 17.00

MENARDS CF misc 63.97

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 140.73

PRINSCO INC svc 143.47

US BANK misc 1,720.70

GAMERDINGER KERRI mil 122.46

WALKER SANDRA mil 109.20

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 115.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 117.84

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 315.09

CF UTILITIES util 5.03

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 25.36

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 298.47

DUMONT IMPLEMENT CO INC

prts 340.70

GRACIOUS FOODS fuel 1,256.60

HIWAY PRODUCTS INC prts 1,400.00

HUDSON HRDW PLBG & HEATING

svc 16,185.15

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14.62

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 26.47

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 28.17

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 174.43

NORTHERN IA CONSTRUCTION

svc 5,321.80

POMP’S TIRE SVC eq 4,417.96

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION

svc 2,405.50

STOKES WELDING eq 257.70

VERIZON CONNECT NWF INC

svc 605.66

WITHAM AUTO CTR eq 644.76

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 44.00

KEEFE SUPL CO food 3,056.14

MCKEE FOODS food 73.22

US BANK misc 1,109.62

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 34.45

MENARDS CF supl 96.06

MENARDS WLOO prts 240.37

US BANK misc 105.88

BENTON BLDG CTR supl 30.36

BENTONS SAND & GRAVEL INC

supl 222.22

BERND’S POND svc 1,893.58

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 14.00

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS

misc 131.76

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 10.25

IOWA WALL SAWING INC supl 1,400.00

KIESLER POLICE SUPL supl 693.00

PLUMB SUPL CO supl 204.64

RURAL SEWER FUND

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 90.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 2,623.60

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 16,424.64

PREFERRED ONE INS COins 46,321.61

ISAC svc 1,781.25

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 6,218.62

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 209.00

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 40.10

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 205.73

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 172.00

INRCOG svc 3,195.00

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 754.11

US CELLULAR svc 182.11

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 143.40

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,106.00

SIDWELL CO svc 3,650.00

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that her crews have a long list of ditches to clean out, that dump trucks are being fitted with winter equipment, and PCI is occasionally working on the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge replacement, and she hopes that as their other metro area projects are completed that they will devote more time to the bridge.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held October 15, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

General Fund – Sheriff 7,898.94 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 7,898.94

Emergency Management 205.38 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 205.38

General Fund – Conservation 513.44 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 513.44

Social Services 1,555.24 General Fund – Maintenance 1,555.24

General Fund 10,000.00 Flexible Spending Fund 10,000.00

General Fund 10,000.00 Flexible Spending Fund 10,000.00

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

O’DONNELL, ELIZABETH M ASST CO ATTY 42.36 44.37 10/6/2019 ANN STEP INCR

COUNTRY VIEW

LAURIE, CAROL S DIR OF HEALTH SERV 43.58 43.58 10/16/2019 TERM PEND

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

LEWIS, JAMES D LABOR/EQUIP OP II 24.80 25.00 10/10/2019 SUCC BIDDER

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Best Way Builders d/b/a Bests Powerhouse and Playpower Holdings.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

UPDATES-Ben Delagardelle d/b/a Urban Services, Inc. gave his Washburn Sanitary Sewer System update for the months of August and September. Delagardelle said he would be cleaning the air release valves, among other maintenance tasks, and invited the supervisors to visit the site. He said there were two service calls and sixteen one-call locates in August and three service calls and eight locates in September. Trelka asked if the new and improved grain facility planned for Washburn would strain the system. Delagardelle assumed the only effect on the system would be the addition of a toilet, which would not be a strain.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the EMERGENCY REPAIR at the Jail to replace a 4” main water feed by Young Plumbing and Heating, Waterloo, IA for the amount of $3,913.00 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Little said that he told Geving that when such emergency repairs are needed at the jail that the Sheriff needs to tell him how it will be paid for.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 4 tablets with docking stations for $10,240.36 from CDW-G, to be used by at the Health Department. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by White that the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 be changed to Monday, December 23, 2019 and the meeting on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 be changed to Thursday, January 2, 2020. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SETTLEMENT of $15,500.00 in the matter of the claim Grant & Annette Duncan vs. Black Hawk County in regards to a tree removal dispute be approved as recommended by Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP).

The Board discussed the claim with County Engineer Nicholas. She said the county paid for an easement on the edge of what is now the Duncan property in 1987 when Skyline Drive was paved, because the county right-of-way increases from 33 feet on each side of the middle of the road to 50 feet when a gravel road is paved. However, the easement was erroneously left unrecorded. In 2018, the neighborhood association complained of trees in the ditch, and assuming that they were on county right-of-way, Secondary Roads cut down six trees in the ditch along the Duncan property. The Duncans complained, citing the value of the trees and the loss of privacy, and said they owned the land. Counsel retained by ICAP, the county’s liability insurance carriers, and Assistant County Peter Burk advised the county that it did not have any legal right to the property since the easement was not recorded. Little, Trelka and White said that county taxpayers shouldn’t have to bear the cost of a clerical error when the county had already paid $681.60 for the easement in 1987. (The easement has since been recorded.) Laylin said that the county would in all likelihood lose in court and pay considerably more than the $15,500 settlement.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Little.

NAYS: Trelka, White. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Trelka said October 23 was the 36th anniversary of the terrorist bombing of an American barracks in Beirut where 241 Americans died, mostly Marines, several from this area. White expressed condolences to the family of Bill Kruger. Schwartz said his visit to the UNI class working on the census went well. Laylin said that Emergency Management is working with INRCOG to update the county’s hazard mitigation plan.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor