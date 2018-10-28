Waterloo, Iowa October 23, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Tom Little, Chair Pro Tem.

Absent: Craig White.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Magsamen that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board recognized Chuck Angel for his 25 years of service recording county board meetings. Angel said he started back when Dick Buchanan was the Building Superintendent and worked through three equipment upgrades. He said it has been a good experience that he has enjoyed very much.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Dwayne Eilers said the taxes on his property at 2265 Independence Avenue in Waterloo went up 600 percent. It has always been commercial property and is comprised of four small lots. He asked if the board would please check into it.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $28,595.90

NEOPOST USA INC, svc $10,000.00

ACES, svc $498.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc $577.99

BHC TREASURER, misc $294.83

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $125.39

C&S REAL ESTATE, rent $800.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS, food $10,116.08

CDW GOVERNMENT INC, eq $455.38

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, fuel $64.30

COTT SYSTEMS, svc $3,300.00

COURIER, publ $640.92

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC, prts/lbr

$2,578.27

DWD INVESTMENTS , rent $700.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util

$2,680.89

FASTENAL CO, supl $26.34

GBM PROPERTY MGMT, rent $500.00

INQUIREHIRE, svc $44.00

IWI MOTOR PARTS, prts $47.58

JOHNSTONE SUPL, supl $180.98

KARENS PRINT RITE, supl $56.00

KEYSTONE LABS INC, svc $12.50

MANATTS, supl $1,527.50

MARTIN REALTORS INC, rent $250.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY,supl $189.38

MEADOW RIDGE WLOO, rent $275.00

MENARDS CF, misc $1,019.37

MENARDS WLOO, misc $1,369.18

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT,

rent $400.00

NAPHCARE INC, svc $104,321.26

NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC, supl

$300.02

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO, supl

$68.90

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC, maint

$130.00

PEHL, KRISTIN, rent $200.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$1,853.78

PTS OF AMERICA , svc $2,589.15

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$1,168.66

SANDEES LTD, supl $14.25

SCOTS SUPL CO INC, supl $166.56

SHAHNAZ CORP, rent $200.00

SLED SHED, eq rpr $272.24

STANLEY CONVERGENT SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC, svc $187,988.50

US BANK, misc $18,647.04

WD INVESTMENTS, rent $225.00

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE, rent

$225.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $250.00

ALL STATE RENTAL, eq rent $273.00

ALLEN GLASS CO INC, svc $396.98

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, supl

$36.64

BENTON BLDG CTR, supl $54.95

BHC EXTENSION, educ $210.00

BHC LANDFILL, svc $113.91

BLACK HAWK RENTAL, eq rent $34.75

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL, svc

$230.00

BOWSER, DANIEL, svc $58.44

BROWNELLS INC, supl $252.39

C&J SUPPLY, supl $604.86

CAMPBELL JENA, mil $102.45

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, supl $33.05

CF UTILITIES, svc $580.00

CF UTILITIES, util $150.00

CF UTILITIES, util $48.50

CF UTILITIES, data $510.15

CF UTILITIES, util $322.34

CF UTILITIES, util $38.64

CF UTILITIES, data $85.00

CHRISTOPHERSON RENTALS, rent

$500.00

CJ COOPER & ASSOCIATES INC, supl

$152.60

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN, svc

$18,500.00

COOKS CORRECTIONAL, svc $247.15

CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA, svc

$2,000.00

COUNTRY TERRACE, rent $250.00

COX DUSTIN, rent $250.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO, supl $635.26

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, supl $107.94

DREWNICK PROPERTIES , rent $275.00

EASTGATE ESTATES, rent $225.00

ECOLAB CTR, supl $952.59

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO, eq

$474.14

EUROPA CYCLE & SKI, eq $300.00

FARNSWORTH ELECTRONICS, prts

$15.12

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC, prts

$17.23

FIELD TRAINING ASSOCIATES, educ

$8,900.00

GASLIGHT VILLA MOBILE HOME PARK,

rent $250.00

GP MANAGEMENT, rent $200.00

GREENWAY, svc $2,833.05

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS, supl

$24.43

IA ASSOC OF CO CONS BOARD, educ

$139.00

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY, svc

$300.00

IA HEARTLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY, rent $200.00

JANICE A SUTHERLAND ESTATE,

reimb $88.00

KAISER CORSON FUNERAL HOME INC,

svc $200.00

KAY PARK-REC CORP, eq $576.00

KCVM 93.5 THE MIX, svc $300.00

KFMW – FM, svc $56.00

KINNING, CARLY, svc $900.00

LA PLANT, PAIGE, reimb $10.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, supl

$9.98

LOWES HOME CTRS INC, misc $71.98

METRO INVESTMENTS EAST, rent

$300.00

METRO INVESTMENTS \, rent $225.00

MHP 2216 LINCOLN ST, rent $200.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $279.11

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $11.53

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT,

util $1,067.00

MORGAN JANE, svc $375.00

MOTEL 6, rooms $315.00

MT VILLAGE APARTMENTS, rent

$200.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $131.02

NATL ASSOC OF CO VETERANS SVC OFFICERS, dues $150.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS, rent $400.00

OREILLY AUTO STORES, prts $51.27

OUTDOOR & MORE, prts $68.31

PITNEY BOWES, eq rent $777.36

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS , rent

$375.00

PRINT INNOVATIONS, supl $99.99

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION, svc

$1,178.00

REDNECK TRAILER SUPPLIES, supl

$177.42

RICOH USA INC, maint $1,118.57

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP,

rent $560.00

SAILER LAW , svc $168.00

SALLAY ANDRE, rent $275.00

SERIOUS SANITATION INC, svc $265.00

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES, svc $5,042.84

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC, svc

$115.13

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN, supl $54.52

STOKES WELDING, eq $609.37

STS RENTALS LLC, rent $225.00

SUBSTANCE ABUSE SVCS CTR, svc

$155.00

SVS INVESTMENTS , rent $200.00

TREASURER STATE OF IA, svc

$1,111.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, svc $4,928.00

UI COMMUNITY MEDICAL SVCS, svc

$112.00

UNITEDHEALTHCARE COMMUNITY PLAN, ref $88.59

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP, svc

$39.00

URBS DO IT BEST HARDWARE, eq

$46.71

US CELLULAR, svc $238.02

WALTEMEYER GENE, rent $200.00

WATCHGUARD VIDEO, supl $42.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $9,667.00

WATERLOO OIL CO, fuel $3,918.20

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $161.06

WAVERLY TIRE CO, eq rpr $35.00

WICKHAM FRANK, rent $250.00

XPRESSIONS, supl $46.50

YORE UNIFORM SHOP, supl $321.72

CLARK, JENNIFER, ref $145.00

PLATT, CASEY, ref $92.00

SENIOR CIRCLE, ref $40.00

MCKERNAN, PAMELA, rent $200.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $369.00

COURIER, publ $44.23

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE,

supl $306.79

JACKSON , NEIL F, reimb $9.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $13,724.38

US BANK, misc $40.00

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC, wk cp $28,514.00

OFFICE DEPOT, supl $8.04

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $929.60

ISAC, educ $15.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $2,254.50

BHC FIREFIGHTERS ASSOC, alloc

$250.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $3,973.00

ANTON SALES, supl $245.65

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $30,618.40

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util $23.75

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP, prts $5,364.26

MENARDS CF, supl $33.93

P&K MIDWEST, prts $54.74

RACOM CORP, eq $81,551.98

US BANK, misc $2,125.81

A1 SEWER & DRAIN SVCS, svc $230.00

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL, eq rent

$6.90

BHC LANDFILL, svc $40.65

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, supl $146.19

CF UTILITIES, util $21.09

CENTURYLINK, tel $44.83

CENTURYLINK, tel $64.23

CINTAS CORP, svc $86.10

CROSS DILLON TIRE, supl $80.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, svc $110.72

GRACIOUS FOODS, fuel $761.23

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $528.11

MOTION INDUSTRIES INC, eq $502.76

NETWORKFLEET INC, svc $782.63

NORTHERN IA CONSTRUCTION, prts

$141.30

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION, svc

$2,826.75

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC, eq

$255.47

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $1,013.98

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $38.00

BOB BARKER CO INC, supl $141.44

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $911.52

MCKEE FOODS, food $143.42

US BANK, misc $1,283.25

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB, food

$772.72

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB, food

$553.48

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

HUFF, JAKE, goats $125.00

KAY PARK-REC CORP, eq $144.00

EMA RADIO SYSTEM-CAP FUND

RACOM CORP, svc $3,570.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$30,205.56

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$3,245.20

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$210,762.30

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$3,413.29

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $238.00

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util

$143.98

CENTURYLINK, svc $1,227.56

CENTURYLINK, svc $40.30

CENTURYLINK, svc $101.83

CENTURYLINK, svc $51.40

CENTURYLINK, svc $168.14

CENTURYLINK, svc $65.40

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $217.91

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $180.00

CREATIVE PRODUCT SOURCE INC,

supl $119.78

US CELLULAR, svc $187.06

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $1,248.00

SIDWELL CO, educ $1,048.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $44.29

JASPER VICTORIA, reimb $57.77

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

A1 SEWER DRAIN SERVICS , eqp rpr $240.00

ABDUR RAHIM , mile $1,521.25

ACCESSIBLE MED IA, svc $3,286.00

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY, food $659.28

BCG DATA SERVICES, svc $8,419.81

BHC TREASURER, misc $331,695.59

BLACKHAWK AUTOMATIC SPRINKLERS INC, svc $687.00

CBS STAFFING, svc $711.88

CENTURY CONTRACTORS , svc $10,950.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, misc $880.64

CPI, svc $150.00

DIRECT SUPPLY INC, supl $403.98

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO, food $187.46

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO, supl $12.24

FIX TIRE CO, eqp rpr $895.45

HAWKEYE COMM COLLEGE, edu $625.00

HUMANE RESTRAINT, supl $1,687.50

LONG TERM MEDICAL SUPL, supl $32.50

MARTIN BROS, food/supl $9,249.51

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL, supl $905.70

MED-PASS INC, svc $185.33

NETWORK SERVICES CO, svc $1,379.70

P&K MIDWEST, svc $557.33

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL, supl $661.58

STAPLES ADVANTAGE, supl $72.39

COURIER, publ $472.75

UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY, svc $120.00

US BANK, misc $3,164.39

US CELLULAR, util $456.94

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING, eqp rpr $99.79

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS: County Engineer Catherine Nicholas said the maintenance crews are placing gravel on roads and blading them before winter and cutting brush in the ditches. The new radios are all installed and operating nicely. Friday is the annual full day safety meeting at the Sheriff’s shooting range. Magsamen asked if the radios have shown better coverage. Nicholas said they were just installed in last two weeks so it may be too early to tell, but she will check with staff.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held October 16, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Magsamen moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – VETERAN’S AFFAIRS 153.21 GENERAL – DHS 153.21

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

DOUGAN, SCOTT A JR DEPUTY SHERIFF 22.67 22.67 10/19/2018 TERMINATION PENDING

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

KUBIK, DENNIS J DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INVESTIGATOR 23.63 24.75 10/7/2018 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

O’DONNELL, ELIZABETH M ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY 35.91 37.63 10/7/2018 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

CONS. COMM, Judy Flores

GERMAIN, STACEY A CIVILIAN DISPATCHER 22.31 23.32 10/7/2018 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

COUNTRY VIEW, Carol Laurie

ANDERSON, DOVIEN L DEVELOPMENTAL AIDE 14.32 14.32 10/9/2018 REHIRE

DICKEN, BOBBIE L NURSING ASSISTANT 14.32 14.32 10/18/2018 TERMINATION PENDING

HARRIS, CORVETTE R FOOD SERVICE WORKER TRAINEE 12.65 12.65 10/9/2018 NEW HIRE

INGHAM, MICHELLE E NURSING ASSISTANT 16.02 16.65 10/7/2018 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

MORELOCK, WESTLEY M FOOD SERVICE WORKER TRAINEE 12.65 12.65 10/12/2018 TERMINATION PENDING

NERISON, MARCUS J COOK 16.17 16.87 10/7/2018 SUCCESSFUL BIDDER

PORTER, KIMBERLY J NURSING ASSISTANT 14.32 14.32 10/18/2018 TERMINATION PENDING

ROSS, DIANE S LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE 23.75 23.75 10/12/2018 TERMINATION PENDING

SCHUTTE, JENNA M NURSING ASSISTANT 14.32 14.32 10/15/2018 TERMINATION PENDING

WENTZ, LINDA G COOK 14.88 14.88 10/9/2018 NEW HIRE

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

CORNELIUS, CAROL J BUDGET ADMINISTRATOR 25.94 25.94 10/15/2018 NEW HIRE

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for BerganKDV, Overhead Door Company of Waterloo, Veracity Excavating, and Whole Excavating.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The 2018 WEED COMMISSIONER’S REPORT be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as submitted by Tony Woods, Black Hawk County Weed Commissioner.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Laylin seconded by Magsamen that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase the operating system and the SQL database for 2,682.84 from CDW-G. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 142, Chapter 10.05.040 amending Ordinance No. 95. The Black Hawk County, Iowa Parking Lot Ordinance, adopted May 9, 2006. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin that the REVISION to the Black Hawk County Emergency Action Program effective for October 23, 2018 be approved as recommended by the Emergency Action Planning Committee. Magsamen said the changes were mostly minor language changes, updating exit routes and identifying where fire alarms, exits and safe rooms are. Rory Geving, Superintendent of Maintenance said the old program is very outdated and didn’t clearly identify where pull stations, fire extinguishers and other items are located. Some sections were removed to condense and simplify the program and make it more user friendly. Once adopted and sent to the departments electronically, we will ask departments to remove the old program in the red book covers. We have received some nice examples for other counties from Lorie Glover with Emergency Management and will work with a printing company to get it formatted and printed. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the APPOINTMENT of Allen Sage to the Black Hawk County Planning & Zoning Board be approved, effective October 23, 2018. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the DISPOSAL of property at the intersection of Gilbertville and Indian Creek Roads be gifted to the Poyner Cemetery Association and be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said this parcel is near the Poyner Cemetery. Necessary steps to survey the land were completed this spring at a cost of $1,500 for the survey with the result of an appraisal value of $1,600. Letters were then sent to neighboring land owners to see if anyone was interested in purchasing the .25 acre parcel for $3,100. One comment received but no offers to purchase. Poyner Township Trustee Gail Mueller said it would allow them to add at least one more burial on each row. There is a lot of junk buried under an old fence line so we wouldn’t be able to go much further. The rest would be used for parking during burials and also a sign would be placed at the point.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White Resolution adopted.

Discussion occurred regarding solar opportunities for Black Hawk County facilities with guest speaker Eagle Point Solar as recommended by the Alternative Energy Committee. Rory Geving, Superintendent of Maintenance said that in 2016 an Alternative Energy Committee was established and they have met three or four times to discuss opportunities available for alternative energy options for our facilities. The committee has worked with the University of Northern Iowa Staff, Eagle Point Solar and Tri-City Electric. Kent Kraus, Solar Energy Consultant with Eagle Point Solar in Dubuque said they checked out 16 meters on county facilities along with information from MidAmerican Energy. They found that seven meters would be feasible to build solar by performing detailed site assessment measurements, rooftops, rooftop conditions and point of connections. The rooftop panels collect sunlight as direct current (DC) and inverters convert the DC to alternating current (AC). The product has a 25 year warranty with an expected life of 40 years. Extra energy is produced on the sunny days to be used when the sun isn’t shining. One example is the Engineer’s Longfellow Shop that would have 152 solar panels and two inverters at a cost of $90,577. It is estimated that it will pay itself off in about 14 years with 11 years of warranty remaining and a net cash gain of nearly $110,000. Besides the cash savings, the environmental impact would be a reduced carbon footprint. All seven facilities-three buildings at the Longfellow Shop, Conservation Headquarters, Conservation Mechanic Shop, Elk Run Shop and Hartman Reserve would cost $310,720. The cash gain for all seven over the 25 years is estimated to be $317,000. Kraus described funding methods available through the company to indirectly gain access to energy tax credits that wouldn’t be available directly to the county. Little and Schwartz said they were interested in the county’s main facilities of the Jail, Courthouse and Pinecrest. Kraus said unfortunately there isn’t enough roof space on those facilities. Eric Giddens, Energy Education & Outreach Coordinator with the University of Northern Iowa attested to the expertise and professionalism of Eagle Point. They have a robust process and are super diligent while conforming to best practices and industry standards. This is a move in the right direction. Sheriff Tony Thompson mentioned the Range and the Impound building. Magsamen said Finance Director Susan Deaton would crunch the numbers and the board will take this up as a budget matter next year.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD: Magsamen said the Honor Flight would arrive back at the airport after 9:30 tonight.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair Pro tem, Board of Supervisors

Helen R. Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Tax Manager