Waterloo, Iowa October 31, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Lee Bader spoke for owners and operators of farm land bordering the dead end of McStay Road north of Highway 20. He said someone has been spreading refuse including ash, nails and siding that the landowners have to clean up. They would like the road to be closed off to the public with a gate, with no more maintenance than a thin layer of rock for a quarter mile to cover all the field lanes. He provided a written request to the supervisors.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND 13561 IPERS ipers 110,029.83 13632 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 12.77 13693 COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 605.32 13694 IRS fed pay 71,137.88 13695 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 29,123.87 13696 IPERS ipers 108,890.04 13697 SSA fica 100,571.28 13700 CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 127.50 13705 DELUXE FOR BUSINESS supl 334.86 13708 ACES svc 21,220.00 13709 ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 133.47 13710 AOSNC sftwr 3,251.01 13711 AUTOMATIC DOOR GROUP INC eq rpr 162.27 13712 BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 879.72 13713 BICKLEY, MARK svc 680.00 13717 CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,602.60 13718 CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq rpr 1,140.58 13719 CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 41.21 13720 CHIEF supl 302.25 13721 FULLER, ANGELA svc 105.00 13722 HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 630.00 13723 HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 53.00 13727 LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 324.00 13728 LOCKSPERTS INC eq 2.85 13729 MARCO INC maint 55.00 13731 MENARDS WLOO misc 449.95 13735 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 850.01 13738 T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66 13740 WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 82.25 13741 WEBER PAPER CO supl 2,743.90 13743 DEWITT GABRIELLE mil 45.63 13744 PLATT MARSHA mil 236.73 304024 AFLAC ins 2,159.63 304025 AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61 oth pay 680.65 304026 COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 43.00 304028 IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81 oth pay 617.19 304029 MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 556.00 304030 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 4,960.00 304031 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 992.50 304032 NM CHILD SUPPORT oth pay 208.15 304033 PECU oth pay 25,033.00 304034 TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238 oth pay 2,829.55 304035 911 GOLD LINE TRAINING educ 300.00 304036 A1 JIMS APPLIANCE SVC AND REPAIR eq rpr 204.41 304038 AXON ENTERPRISE INC supl 462.36 304043 CARPETLAND svc 2,030.00 304045 CENTRAL IA JUV DET CTR svc 2,750.00 304046 CENTURYLINK tel 2,134.93 304049 CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER CO svc 900.00 304050 COUNTRY VIEW ipers ref 387.51 304051 COURIER publ 429.12 304052 COVENANT MED CTR svc 20.00 304053 COVENANT MED CTR reimb 2,659.60 304054 CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO supl 885.72 304055 CRYSTAL DISTRIBUTION SVCS supl 66.00 304056 DES MOINES AREA COMM COLLEGE educ 250.00 304057 DES MOINES CO svc 49.32 304058 DICKEYS PRINTING svc 180.00 304060 DRAIN DOCTOR svc 240.00 304061 FEDEX svc 450.24 304062 FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC prt 98.82 304063 FIVE SEASON MOBILE HOME PARK rent 250.00 304066 IBM CORP maint 2,231.56 304067 INDISPOSABLES svc 397.50 304068 IA DEPT OF JUSTICE svc 606.00 304070 JOHNSON CO svc 2,032.33 304073 LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER svc 465.45 304074 LINN CO svc 131.68 304076 METRO INVESTMENTS rent 275.00 304077 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.16 304078 MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 385.00 304080 OFFICE DEPOT supl 466.77 304082 PUBLIC SAFETY GROUP svc 1,040.00 304083 RANDALLS MEAT AND CATERING food 423.30 304084 RICOH USA INC supl 277.25 304085 RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 200.00 304087 SHERMAN SPECIALTY CO INC supl 137.70 304088 SHRED MASTER INC svc 63.42 304090 SOMMERFELT FAMILY HOUSING rent 347.50 304091 STAPLES ADVANTAGE supl 67.76 304092 STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 125.79 304094 TAMA CO SHERIFF svc 73.50 304095 UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 343.00 304096 VAN METER INDUSTRIAL INC eq 183.53 304097 VERIZON WIRELESS svc 160.04 304098 VICTORIA INTERNATIONAL supl 1,500.00 304099 VISITING NURSING ASSOC reimb 2,315.66 304100 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 339.52 304101 WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 674.40 304102 WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 3,350.00 304103 CLAUSMAN KERRI mil 129.75 304104 WILLIAMS JANET R mil 54.64 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND 13561 IPERS ipers 843.93 13694 IRS fed pay 455.51 13695 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 248.34 13696 IPERS ipers 850.10 13697 SSA fica 830.48 304031 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 275.00 304048 CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT svc 562.72 304102 WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 24.10 COUNTY SERVICES FUND 13561 IPERS ipers 3,156.70 13694 IRS fed pay 2,204.39 13695 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 953.21 13696 IPERS ipers 3,156.71 13697 SSA fica 3,090.78 13700 CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 18.00 304024 AFLAC ins 6.16 304028 IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81 oth pay 21.60 304029 MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 13.00 304030 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 165.00 304033 PECU oth pay 25.00 304102 WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 106.89 RURAL BASIC FUND 13561 IPERS ipers 8,603.48 13694 IRS fed pay 4,871.53 13695 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,973.14 13696 IPERS ipers 8,517.32 13697 SSA fica 6,660.06 304024 AFLAC ins 181.86 304029 MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 15.25 304030 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 125.00 304031 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 100.00 304033 PECU oth pay 2,829.50 304034 TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238 oth pay 507.93 304100 CITY OF WATERLOO svc 10,163.58 SECONDARY ROADS FUND 13561 IPERS ipers 12,211.42 13694 IRS fed pay 8,150.19 13695 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,486.10 13696 IPERS ipers 11,825.68 13697 SSA fica 11,506.14 13707 ACCESS SYSTEMS supl 217.99 13716 BMC AGGREGATES supl 25,124.79 13724 INRCOG svc 301.81 13733 NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO supl 2,185.60 13734 RACOM CORP eq 1,060.00 13735 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 100.12 13736 SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 39.24 13737 SLED SHED prts 53.24 304024 AFLAC ins 124.70 304026 COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 13.00 304029 MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 62.70 304030 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 415.00 304031 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 25.00 304033 PECU oth pay 2,432.00 304034 TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238 oth pay 1,282.00 304037 AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 366.14 304039 BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 656.00 304041 BHC LANDFILL svc 9.00 304042 CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO eq 802.45 304044 CF UTILITIES util 61.75 304046 CENTURYLINK tel 226.40 304047 CINTAS CORP svc 28.70 304059 DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq 22.62 304064 CITY OF GILBERTVILLE util 68.54 304065 HARRISON TRUCK CTRS prts 9.16 304072 LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC prts 36.24 304075 MARRIOTT W DES MOINES rooms 133.28 304077 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 69.73 304079 NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 160.90 304081 OREILLY AUTO STOES prts 7.86 304086 SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 1,378.78 304089 SNAP ON TOOLS eq 4,568.00 304093 STOKES WELDING supl 1,964.44 304097 VERIZON WIRELESS svc 1,944.82 304102 WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 45.24 JAIL COMMISSARY FUND 13561 IPERS ipers 204.67 13694 IRS fed pay 115.36 13695 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 31.06 13696 IPERS ipers 187.49 13697 SSA fica 192.80 13725 KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,274.02 13730 MCKEE FOODS food 78.18 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND 304069 IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 60.40 304071 KAPAUN CONSULTING ENGINEERS svc 18,295.00 RURAL SEWER FUND 13726 KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 30.00 13739 URBAN SVCS svc 1,045.00 304077 MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 226.96 INSURANCE TRUST FUND 13699 NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS ins 23,775.41 13701 PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 77,998.74 13704 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP ins 153.00 304027 DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA ins 17,745.80 FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND 13691 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 368.61 13692 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 183.27 13698 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 29.63 13702 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 1,748.95 13703 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 319.60 13706 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 911.98 SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND 13561 IPERS ipers 603.78 13694 IRS fed pay 501.27 13695 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 223.79 13696 IPERS ipers 603.78 13697 SSA fica 620.80 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND 13714 BHC TREASURER loan pmt 30,000.00 13715 BHC TREASURER loan pmt 30,000.00 304044 CF UTILITIES util 293.93 304046 CENTURYLINK tel 89.36 304077 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 425.57 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND 13561 IPERS ipers 547.58 13694 IRS fed pay 407.36 13695 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 166.67 13696 IPERS ipers 547.58 13697 SSA fica 555.58 13700 CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 1.00 13732 MIDWEST CARD AND ID svc 1,416.70 304030 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 50.00 304040 BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 6,045.00 304046 CENTURYLINK tel 174.51 COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND 13561 IPERS ipers 3,937.67 13694 IRS fed pay 2,450.53 13695 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,126.79 13696 IPERS ipers 3,937.67 13697 SSA fica 3,951.74 13700 CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 1.00 13729 MARCO INC maint 185.23 13742 WELLMARK ins 8,305.21 304029 MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 51.55 304030 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 1,295.00 304031 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 145.00 304033 PECU oth pay 2,007.00 304102 WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 62.17

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND 20130 ABDUR RAHIM svc 1,521.25 20131 ACCESSIBLE MEDICAL IA svc 4,272.50 20132 ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SVCS svc 39.00 20133 AMERICAN BOTTLING CO supl 196.80 20134 ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY food 907.17 20135 BRIGGS HEALTHCARE supl 401.56 20136 CENTURYLINK svc 51.35 20137 CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP supl 411.16 20138 DIRECTV svc 610.19 20139 EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 241.42 20140 HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 6,150.00 20141 HORIZON HCS INC svc 47.64 20142 KW ELECTRIC INC supl 708.83 20143 MARTIN BROS food/supl 10,154.36 20144 MED-PASS INC svc 190.87 20145 MEDLINE INDUSTRIES INC supl 512.53 20146 MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CO svc 6,677.66 20147 NETWORK SVCS CO supl 842.84 20148 OKEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC eqp rpr 784.00 20149 PROVIDERS PLUS INC supl 1,174.35 20150 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 807.39 20151 STAPLES ADVANTAGE supl 147.88 20152 COURIER publ 429.49 20153 UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY svc 120.00 20154 WASHBURN eqp rpr 114.24 20155 YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO bldg rpr 561.64

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said grader crews are out, and it may be their last chance to fill in potholes before the ground freezes. She met with the Janesville City Council about the road where the city and the county share jurisdiction (see minutes of May 30, 2017), and she is working on an agreement with them as instructed by the Board.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held October 24, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Little.

TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount GENERAL FUND 274.65 SECONDARY ROADS 274.65 GENERAL FUND – COMMUNICATIONS 2,613.43 GENERAL FUND – MAINT 2,613.43

The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Professional Lawn Care, Inc., Seegers Truck Line Inc., Ziegler, Inc.

TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Unite Private Networks LLC, Kansas City, Missouri for installment of one (1) 1 – 1 ¼” SDR 13.5 HDPE Conduit with a single 96 count fiber optic cable and two (2) 36” x 24” x 36” quazite handholes on county right-of-way generally located on south Black Hawk – Buchanan Avenue between Brandon Road and the Black Hawk county line as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative, Urbana, Iowa to place underground electric utility on county right-of-way generally located in the northwest corner of the intersection of Goeller Road and East Cedar Wapsi Road (Section 11, Township 90N, Range 11W) then north in the west shoulder of Goeller Avenue for approximately 2900 feet to 8611 Goeller Avenue as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. The COMBINED REPORT on the eight Judicial District Department of Correctional services for the year ended June 30, 2016. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN The Member Proxy that nominates and appoints Susan Deaton as the Primary Contact and Pete Burk as the Alternate Contact to represent Black Hawk County with the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP) for purposes relating to risk reduction and loss control information

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Little, seconded by White to that the RECORDER’S REPORT OF FEES COLLECTED from Sandie L. Smith, County Recorder, for the period from September 1, 2017 through September 30, 2017 be received and placed on file with the County Auditor. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the installation of two security cameras at the voting equipment warehouse at 816 Lafayette Street, Waterloo, at the cost of $766 be approved, as recommended by Grant Veeder, County Auditor.

Little asked why this was being requested now. Veeder said that the reports about election cyber vulnerabilities have concerned the public, and while he feels the locked and alarmed warehouse is secure, he wanted the public to know that the county was taking all reasonable precautions.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that Black Hawk County collect a total of $3,448.50 from Caleb Nyland, 57% of $6,050.00 that Black Hawk County paid for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy training per the employment agreement between Black Hawk County and Caleb Nyland.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-195 from a request submitted by Ryan and Rachael Schares at E of 7425 Poyner Road to rezone 1.5 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Judy L. Langham on taxes owed for 2017/2018 installments in the amount of $960.00 for Parcel #8913-36-129-009 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Douglas Buss on taxes owed for 2017/2018 installments in the amount of $992.00 for Parcel #8913-17-429-007 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT to the list of financial institutions to be depositories of Black Hawk County funds in conformance with all applicable provisions of Chapters 12B and 12C of the Code of Iowa in amounts not to exceed the maximum deposits approved for each respective financial institution as submitted.

Maximum Deposit Maximum Deposit Depository Name, Charter Under Former Under This Local Branch State Resolution Resolution Change SOCIAL SERVICES/CONSERVATOR Veridian Credit Union IA 350,000 350,000 None CONSERVATION Veridian Credit Union IA 50,000 50,000 None US Bank, NA, Waterloo OH 50,000 50,000 None COUNTRY VIEW Wells Fargo Bank, IA CA 25,000 25,000 None Wells Fargo Bank, IA CA 100,000 100,000 None Regions Financial Corp. Wloo AL 7,500 7,500 None Regions Financial Corp. Wloo AL 5,000,000 5,000,000 None Lincoln Savings Bank, Wloo IA 125,000 125,000 None HEALTH DEPARTMENT Farmers State Bank IA 10,000 10,000 None RECORDER Farmers State Bank IA 500,000 500,000 None SHERIFF Community Bank & Trust IA 5,000,000 5,000,000 None TREASURER Bank Iowa, Waterloo IA $5,000,000 $5,000,000 None Collins Community Credit Union IA $0 $20,000,000 None Community Bank & Trust, Waterloo IA $10,000,000 $10,000,000 None Farmers State Bank IA $85,000,000 $85,000,000 None First Security State Bank, Evansdale IA $5,000,000 $10,000,000 Increase Great Western Bank, Waterloo SD $0 $10,000,000 ADD Lincoln Savings Bank, Waterloo IA $20,000,000 $20,000,000 None Marquette Bank IA $400,000 $400,000 None MidWestOne Bank, Iowa City IA $10,000,000 $10,000,000 None NXT Bank IA $10,000,000 $10,000,000 None Public Employees Credit Union, Waterloo IA $100,000 $100,000 None Regions Financial Corporation, Waterloo AL $10,000,000 $10,000,000 None University of Iowa Community Credit Union IA $3,000,000 $3,000,000 None US Bank, NA, Waterloo OH $20,000,000 $20,000,000 None Veridian Credit Union IA $20,000,000 $20,000,000 None Wells Fargo Bank NA, Waterloo CA $80,000,000 $80,000,000 None Wells Fargo Investments/ SCI, Waterloo IA $5,000,000 $5,000,000 None

County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said that a Great Western Bank, which is new in town, wanted an opportunity to hold county deposits. She said that additionally, the maximum deposit for First Security Bank needs to be increased.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the submitted named financial institutions as 2017 DEPOSITORIES of Black Hawk County funds in conformance with all applicable provisions of Chapters 12B and 12C of the Code of Iowa in amounts not to exceed the maximum approved for each respective financial institution as submitted.

Maximum Deposit Maximum Deposit Depository Name, Charter Under Former Under This Local Branch State Resolution Resolution Change SOCIAL SERVICES/CONSERVATOR Veridian Credit Union IA 350,000 350,000 None CONSERVATION Veridian Credit Union IA 50,000 50,000 None US Bank, NA, Waterloo OH 50,000 50,000 None COUNTRY VIEW Wells Fargo Bank, IA CA 25,000 25,000 None Wells Fargo Bank, IA CA 100,000 100,000 None Regions Financial Corp. Wloo AL 7,500 7,500 None Regions Financial Corp. Wloo AL 5,000,000 5,000,000 None Lincoln Savings Bank, Wloo IA 125,000 125,000 None HEALTH DEPARTMENT Farmers State Bank IA 10,000 10,000 None RECORDER Farmers State Bank IA 500,000 500,000 None SHERIFF Community Bank & Trust IA 5,000,000 5,000,000 None TREASURER Bank Iowa, Waterloo IA $5,000,000 $5,000,000 None Collins Community Credit Union IA $0 $20,000,000 None Community Bank & Trust, Waterloo IA $10,000,000 $10,000,000 None Farmers State Bank IA $85,000,000 $85,000,000 None First Security State Bank, Evansdale IA $5,000,000 $10,000,000 Increase Great Western Bank, Waterloo SD $0 $10,000,000 ADD Lincoln Savings Bank, Waterloo IA $20,000,000 $20,000,000 None Marq+A35uette Bank IA $400,000 $400,000 None MidWestOne Bank, Iowa City IA $10,000,000 $10,000,000 None NXT Bank IA $10,000,000 $10,000,000 None Public Employees Credit Union, Waterloo IA $100,000 $100,000 None Regions Financial Corporation, Waterloo AL $10,000,000 $10,000,000 None University of Iowa Community Credit Union IA $3,000,000 $3,000,000 None US Bank, NA, Waterloo OH $20,000,000 $20,000,000 None Veridian Credit Union IA $20,000,000 $20,000,000 None Wells Fargo Bank NA, Waterloo CA $80,000,000 $80,000,000 None Wells Fargo Investments/ SCI, Waterloo IA $5,000,000 $5,000,000 None

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little to APPOINT Supervisor Chris Schwartz as the alternate representative for the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors to the Northeast Iowa Response Group, effective October 31, 2017. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to APPOINT Administrative Aide III Dana Laidig to the Black Hawk County Property and Liability Insurance Committee, effective October 31, 2017. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Frederick Weber, La Porte City, Iowa in the amount of $3.33 for the proposed three year lease agreement for County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots for Parcel #8712-10-402-007 formally known as 6619 Sunnyside Street, La Porte City, be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Frederick Weber, La Porte City, Iowa in the amount of $3.33 for the proposed three year lease agreement for County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots for Parcel #8712-10-402-009 formally known as 6611 Sunnyside Street, La Porte City, be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Frederick Weber, La Porte City, Iowa in the amount of $3.33 for the proposed three year lease agreement for County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots for Parcel #8712-10-403-001 formally known as 6612 Sunnyside Street, La Porte City, be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Steve Young, Janesville, Iowa in the amount of $51.27 for the proposed three year lease agreement for County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots for Parcel #9014-08-101-002 formally known as 9915 Winslow Road, Janesville, be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that Resolution-to award and approve the winning bid from Buddy Blanford, Janesville, Iowa in the amount of $20.00 for the proposed three year lease agreement for County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots for Parcel #9014-07-128-007 formally known as 7909 Finchford Road, Janesville, be approved.

Mr. Blanford’s name was chosen by lot because he and Tony French had both bid $20 for this property in bids opened on October 24.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

WORK SESSION – Discussion on the financial condition of Country View Care Center. Finance Director Susan Deaton said that Country View is doing worse than anticipated, showing a net loss of $565,114 through the end of September, a rate which if maintained through the fiscal year would result in a loss of $2.2 million, while the budget was anticipating a total fiscal year loss of $1,678,150. She said this is due in part to an increase in spending on outside agencies to provide nursing services and to a drop in census below budgeted levels.

The Board discussed the difficulty of covering costs of services for the residents when state and federal funding isn’t available for some residents and is insufficient for others. Some supervisors expressed concern that county taxpayers will have to pay for an increasingly large portion of resident care. The Board discussed with Country View Administrator Dennis Coleman and Assistant Administrator Genevieve Shafer the difficulty in hiring sufficient staff, the comparative advantages to employees of public vs. private facilities, challenges faced at Country View like the widespread use of the Family and Medical Leave Act, and the efforts to correct the reimbursement rate from United Healthcare, which officials say has been underpaying Country View and owes money retroactively. Magsamen said that Coleman was supposed to be working on a plan with Brighton Consultants to determine the optimum census for managing costs. Coleman said Brighton says it’s hard to determine an ideal number, but his discussions with them continue. Laylin said she has been in contact with them as well, and said they both should continue to press Brighton for a sustainable business model. She said the county has a responsibility to the Country View residents and employees, but also to county taxpayers, and the county has to be aggressive in reducing losses. White said care for the residents is also a moral responsibility, and people don’t complain about the millions that are spent for the jail population.

Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham and Christine Kirsh, Administrator of Dubuque County’s Sunnycrest Manor, described how their facility is managed. They have a board of trustees overseeing a hospital levy, and two separate boards for operations and finances. They lowered a $2.8 million annual subsidy to $500,000. Only Dubuque County residents are eligible to live there. They looked into privatization, but no area facilities showed any interest in taking on their residents. Magsamen directed Coleman to learn what he could from Dubuque County as part of his task to provide quality service at the lowest cost to the county, and said the Board expects a proposal from him.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor