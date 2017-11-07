Waterloo, Iowa October 31, 2017
The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.
Absent: None.
Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.
Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.
PUBLIC COMMENTS. Lee Bader spoke for owners and operators of farm land bordering the dead end of McStay Road north of Highway 20. He said someone has been spreading refuse including ash, nails and siding that the landowners have to clean up. They would like the road to be closed off to the public with a gate, with no more maintenance than a thin layer of rock for a quarter mile to cover all the field lanes. He provided a written request to the supervisors.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said grader crews are out, and it may be their last chance to fill in potholes before the ground freezes. She met with the Janesville City Council about the road where the city and the county share jurisdiction (see minutes of May 30, 2017), and she is working on an agreement with them as instructed by the Board.
Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held October 24, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.
CONSENT AGENDA
White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Little.
- TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR
- The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.
|Transfer from Fund
|Amount
|Transfer to Fund
|Amount
|GENERAL FUND
|274.65
|SECONDARY ROADS
|274.65
|GENERAL FUND – COMMUNICATIONS
|2,613.43
|GENERAL FUND – MAINT
|2,613.43
- The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Professional Lawn Care, Inc., Seegers Truck Line Inc., Ziegler, Inc.
- TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR
- The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Unite Private Networks LLC, Kansas City, Missouri for installment of one (1) 1 – 1 ¼” SDR 13.5 HDPE Conduit with a single 96 count fiber optic cable and two (2) 36” x 24” x 36” quazite handholes on county right-of-way generally located on south Black Hawk – Buchanan Avenue between Brandon Road and the Black Hawk county line as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.
- The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative, Urbana, Iowa to place underground electric utility on county right-of-way generally located in the northwest corner of the intersection of Goeller Road and East Cedar Wapsi Road (Section 11, Township 90N, Range 11W) then north in the west shoulder of Goeller Avenue for approximately 2900 feet to 8611 Goeller Avenue as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.
- The COMBINED REPORT on the eight Judicial District Department of Correctional services for the year ended June 30, 2016.
- TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN
- The Member Proxy that nominates and appoints Susan Deaton as the Primary Contact and Pete Burk as the Alternate Contact to represent Black Hawk County with the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP) for purposes relating to risk reduction and loss control information
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
CONSENT AGENDA ENDS
Moved by Little, seconded by White to that the RECORDER’S REPORT OF FEES COLLECTED from Sandie L. Smith, County Recorder, for the period from September 1, 2017 through September 30, 2017 be received and placed on file with the County Auditor. Motion carried.
Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the installation of two security cameras at the voting equipment warehouse at 816 Lafayette Street, Waterloo, at the cost of $766 be approved, as recommended by Grant Veeder, County Auditor.
Little asked why this was being requested now. Veeder said that the reports about election cyber vulnerabilities have concerned the public, and while he feels the locked and alarmed warehouse is secure, he wanted the public to know that the county was taking all reasonable precautions.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that Black Hawk County collect a total of $3,448.50 from Caleb Nyland, 57% of $6,050.00 that Black Hawk County paid for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy training per the employment agreement between Black Hawk County and Caleb Nyland.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-195 from a request submitted by Ryan and Rachael Schares at E of 7425 Poyner Road to rezone 1.5 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home. Motion carried.
Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Judy L. Langham on taxes owed for 2017/2018 installments in the amount of $960.00 for Parcel #8913-36-129-009 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Douglas Buss on taxes owed for 2017/2018 installments in the amount of $992.00 for Parcel #8913-17-429-007 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT to the list of financial institutions to be depositories of Black Hawk County funds in conformance with all applicable provisions of Chapters 12B and 12C of the Code of Iowa in amounts not to exceed the maximum deposits approved for each respective financial institution as submitted.
|Maximum Deposit
|Maximum Deposit
|Depository Name,
|Charter
|Under Former
|Under This
|Local Branch
|State
|Resolution
|Resolution
|Change
|SOCIAL SERVICES/CONSERVATOR
|Veridian Credit Union
|IA
|350,000
|350,000
|None
|CONSERVATION
|Veridian Credit Union
|IA
|50,000
|50,000
|None
|US Bank, NA, Waterloo
|OH
|50,000
|50,000
|None
|COUNTRY VIEW
|Wells Fargo Bank, IA
|CA
|25,000
|25,000
|None
|Wells Fargo Bank, IA
|CA
|100,000
|100,000
|None
|Regions Financial Corp. Wloo
|AL
|7,500
|7,500
|None
|Regions Financial Corp. Wloo
|AL
|5,000,000
|5,000,000
|None
|Lincoln Savings Bank, Wloo
|IA
|125,000
|125,000
|None
|HEALTH DEPARTMENT
|Farmers State Bank
|IA
|10,000
|10,000
|None
|RECORDER
|Farmers State Bank
|IA
|500,000
|500,000
|None
|SHERIFF
|Community Bank & Trust
|IA
|5,000,000
|5,000,000
|None
|TREASURER
|Bank Iowa, Waterloo
|IA
|$5,000,000
|$5,000,000
|None
|Collins Community Credit Union
|IA
|$0
|$20,000,000
|None
|Community Bank & Trust, Waterloo
|IA
|$10,000,000
|$10,000,000
|None
|Farmers State Bank
|IA
|$85,000,000
|$85,000,000
|None
|First Security State Bank, Evansdale
|IA
|$5,000,000
|$10,000,000
|Increase
|Great Western Bank, Waterloo
|SD
|$0
|$10,000,000
|ADD
|Lincoln Savings Bank, Waterloo
|IA
|$20,000,000
|$20,000,000
|None
|Marquette Bank
|IA
|$400,000
|$400,000
|None
|MidWestOne Bank, Iowa City
|IA
|$10,000,000
|$10,000,000
|None
|NXT Bank
|IA
|$10,000,000
|$10,000,000
|None
|Public Employees Credit Union, Waterloo
|IA
|$100,000
|$100,000
|None
|Regions Financial Corporation, Waterloo
|AL
|$10,000,000
|$10,000,000
|None
|University of Iowa Community Credit Union
|IA
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|None
|US Bank, NA, Waterloo
|OH
|$20,000,000
|$20,000,000
|None
|Veridian Credit Union
|IA
|$20,000,000
|$20,000,000
|None
|Wells Fargo Bank NA, Waterloo
|CA
|$80,000,000
|$80,000,000
|None
|Wells Fargo Investments/ SCI, Waterloo
|IA
|$5,000,000
|$5,000,000
|None
County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said that a Great Western Bank, which is new in town, wanted an opportunity to hold county deposits. She said that additionally, the maximum deposit for First Security Bank needs to be increased.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the submitted named financial institutions as 2017 DEPOSITORIES of Black Hawk County funds in conformance with all applicable provisions of Chapters 12B and 12C of the Code of Iowa in amounts not to exceed the maximum approved for each respective financial institution as submitted.
|Maximum Deposit
|Maximum Deposit
|Depository Name,
|Charter
|Under Former
|Under This
|Local Branch
|State
|Resolution
|Resolution
|Change
|SOCIAL SERVICES/CONSERVATOR
|Veridian Credit Union
|IA
|350,000
|350,000
|None
|CONSERVATION
|Veridian Credit Union
|IA
|50,000
|50,000
|None
|US Bank, NA, Waterloo
|OH
|50,000
|50,000
|None
|COUNTRY VIEW
|Wells Fargo Bank, IA
|CA
|25,000
|25,000
|None
|Wells Fargo Bank, IA
|CA
|100,000
|100,000
|None
|Regions Financial Corp. Wloo
|AL
|7,500
|7,500
|None
|Regions Financial Corp. Wloo
|AL
|5,000,000
|5,000,000
|None
|Lincoln Savings Bank, Wloo
|IA
|125,000
|125,000
|None
|HEALTH DEPARTMENT
|Farmers State Bank
|IA
|10,000
|10,000
|None
|RECORDER
|Farmers State Bank
|IA
|500,000
|500,000
|None
|SHERIFF
|Community Bank & Trust
|IA
|5,000,000
|5,000,000
|None
|TREASURER
|Bank Iowa, Waterloo
|IA
|$5,000,000
|$5,000,000
|None
|Collins Community Credit Union
|IA
|$0
|$20,000,000
|None
|Community Bank & Trust, Waterloo
|IA
|$10,000,000
|$10,000,000
|None
|Farmers State Bank
|IA
|$85,000,000
|$85,000,000
|None
|First Security State Bank, Evansdale
|IA
|$5,000,000
|$10,000,000
|Increase
|Great Western Bank, Waterloo
|SD
|$0
|$10,000,000
|ADD
|Lincoln Savings Bank, Waterloo
|IA
|$20,000,000
|$20,000,000
|None
|Marq+A35uette Bank
|IA
|$400,000
|$400,000
|None
|MidWestOne Bank, Iowa City
|IA
|$10,000,000
|$10,000,000
|None
|NXT Bank
|IA
|$10,000,000
|$10,000,000
|None
|Public Employees Credit Union, Waterloo
|IA
|$100,000
|$100,000
|None
|Regions Financial Corporation, Waterloo
|AL
|$10,000,000
|$10,000,000
|None
|University of Iowa Community Credit Union
|IA
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|None
|US Bank, NA, Waterloo
|OH
|$20,000,000
|$20,000,000
|None
|Veridian Credit Union
|IA
|$20,000,000
|$20,000,000
|None
|Wells Fargo Bank NA, Waterloo
|CA
|$80,000,000
|$80,000,000
|None
|Wells Fargo Investments/ SCI, Waterloo
|IA
|$5,000,000
|$5,000,000
|None
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little to APPOINT Supervisor Chris Schwartz as the alternate representative for the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors to the Northeast Iowa Response Group, effective October 31, 2017. Motion carried.
Moved by White, seconded by Little to APPOINT Administrative Aide III Dana Laidig to the Black Hawk County Property and Liability Insurance Committee, effective October 31, 2017. Motion carried.
Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Frederick Weber, La Porte City, Iowa in the amount of $3.33 for the proposed three year lease agreement for County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots for Parcel #8712-10-402-007 formally known as 6619 Sunnyside Street, La Porte City, be approved.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Frederick Weber, La Porte City, Iowa in the amount of $3.33 for the proposed three year lease agreement for County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots for Parcel #8712-10-402-009 formally known as 6611 Sunnyside Street, La Porte City, be approved.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Frederick Weber, La Porte City, Iowa in the amount of $3.33 for the proposed three year lease agreement for County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots for Parcel #8712-10-403-001 formally known as 6612 Sunnyside Street, La Porte City, be approved.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Steve Young, Janesville, Iowa in the amount of $51.27 for the proposed three year lease agreement for County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots for Parcel #9014-08-101-002 formally known as 9915 Winslow Road, Janesville, be approved.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that Resolution-to award and approve the winning bid from Buddy Blanford, Janesville, Iowa in the amount of $20.00 for the proposed three year lease agreement for County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots for Parcel #9014-07-128-007 formally known as 7909 Finchford Road, Janesville, be approved.
Mr. Blanford’s name was chosen by lot because he and Tony French had both bid $20 for this property in bids opened on October 24.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
WORK SESSION – Discussion on the financial condition of Country View Care Center. Finance Director Susan Deaton said that Country View is doing worse than anticipated, showing a net loss of $565,114 through the end of September, a rate which if maintained through the fiscal year would result in a loss of $2.2 million, while the budget was anticipating a total fiscal year loss of $1,678,150. She said this is due in part to an increase in spending on outside agencies to provide nursing services and to a drop in census below budgeted levels.
The Board discussed the difficulty of covering costs of services for the residents when state and federal funding isn’t available for some residents and is insufficient for others. Some supervisors expressed concern that county taxpayers will have to pay for an increasingly large portion of resident care. The Board discussed with Country View Administrator Dennis Coleman and Assistant Administrator Genevieve Shafer the difficulty in hiring sufficient staff, the comparative advantages to employees of public vs. private facilities, challenges faced at Country View like the widespread use of the Family and Medical Leave Act, and the efforts to correct the reimbursement rate from United Healthcare, which officials say has been underpaying Country View and owes money retroactively. Magsamen said that Coleman was supposed to be working on a plan with Brighton Consultants to determine the optimum census for managing costs. Coleman said Brighton says it’s hard to determine an ideal number, but his discussions with them continue. Laylin said she has been in contact with them as well, and said they both should continue to press Brighton for a sustainable business model. She said the county has a responsibility to the Country View residents and employees, but also to county taxpayers, and the county has to be aggressive in reducing losses. White said care for the residents is also a moral responsibility, and people don’t complain about the millions that are spent for the jail population.
Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham and Christine Kirsh, Administrator of Dubuque County’s Sunnycrest Manor, described how their facility is managed. They have a board of trustees overseeing a hospital levy, and two separate boards for operations and finances. They lowered a $2.8 million annual subsidy to $500,000. Only Dubuque County residents are eligible to live there. They looked into privatization, but no area facilities showed any interest in taking on their residents. Magsamen directed Coleman to learn what he could from Dubuque County as part of his task to provide quality service at the lowest cost to the county, and said the Board expects a proposal from him.
ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD
On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.
Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors
Grant Veeder, County Auditor