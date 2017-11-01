Waterloo, Iowa October 24, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed, including a transfer of $500,000 from the General Fund reserve to the Country View fund:

GENERAL BASIC FUND 13638 IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT unempl 9,581.80 13645 B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 155.00 13646 BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 633.20 13647 BICKLEY, MARK svc 760.00 13649 BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 13.78 13650 CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,652.64 13651 CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 6,361.02 13652 CHIEF supl 1,016.91 13655 DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS svc 72,000.00 13656 DUNCAN, TARA svc 210.00 13657 DWD INVESTMENTS rent 200.00 13658 E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 3,223.39 13660 FULLER, ANGELA svc 770.00 13661 HALTOM JENNIFER svc 154.50 13662 HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY rent 275.00 13663 INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR eq 29.70 13667 KRUSE DAVID rent 225.00 13668 KUCHENBERG, RANDALL rent 450.00 13671 MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 77.70 13672 MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 550.00 13673 MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 158.13 13674 MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL supl 790.24 13676 NE IA FOOD BANK alloc 7,500.00 13679 PAGE RACHEL rent 225.00 13680 PATTERSON DNTL SUPL INC supl 6,318.00 13681 PEHL, KRISTIN rent 475.00 13682 PER MAR SECURITY SVCS svc 1,853.78 13683 PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 31.34 13684 PTS OF AMERICA svc 1,200.00 13685 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 35.84 13686 SANDEES LTD supl 300.00 13687 SCHROCK PROPERTIES rent 200.00 303936 A & P FOOD EQUIPMENT eq rpr 454.82 303937 A TO Z RENTALS rent 200.00 303938 ALL CAR TRANSMISSION supl 2,483.70 303940 AMPERAGE MARKETING svc 1,132.66 303941 ARROWHEAD SCIENTIFIC supl 233.57 303943 BHC EXTENSION educ 105.00 303945 CF UTILITIES util 3,160.50 303949 CHAMBERLIN TIM rent 200.00 303950 CHICKASAW CO svc 3.00 303952 COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 457.59 303953 COUNTRY VIEW misc 500,000.00 303954 COURIER publ 517.44 303955 CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO supl 45.86 303956 DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME svc 2,500.00 303957 DARYL CORWIN rent 200.00 303958 DAVENPORT rent 275.00 303959 DES MOINES AREA COMM COLLEGE educ 125.00 303960 DICKEYS PRINTING eq 340.00 303961 ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO eq 211.68 303962 EMBARKIT INC eq 1,065.00 303963 EMERGENCY PLANNING & CONSULTING svc 500.00 303964 EQUITY VESTORS rent 200.00 303965 FAIRVIEW CEMETERY ASSOC svc 500.00 303966 FISCHELS ANTHONY A rent 200.00 303968 GRAY, CAROLYN rent 200.00 303969 HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 225.00 303970 HILSENBECK DALE rent 225.00 303971 HOLIDAY INN DOWNTOWN room 122.08 303975 KA INVESTMENTS rent 350.00 303976 KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 500.00 303978 LANE 7 rent 200.00 303979 LINN CO svc 2,152.38 303980 MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY eq 2,277.49 303982 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 227.62 303983 MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 508.73 303985 MILLER FENCE CO INC eq 96.60 303986 MULDER, SCOTT rent 275.00 303988 NATL DISTRICT ATTORNEYS ASSOC dues 380.00 303989 N IA JUV DETENTION SVCS svc 4,100.00 303990 NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 537.50 303992 PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS rent 200.00 303993 QUAIL PLACE rent 225.00 303994 QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION rent 200.00 303995 RHODEN LEROY rent 200.00 303996 ROOFF RAMONA rent 250.00 303997 RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 200.00 303998 RYAN RALSTON rent 250.00 304000 SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 176.66 304001 SANOFI PASTEUR INC supl 342.56 304005 STORY CO SHERIFF svc 86.05 304006 TAMA CO SHERIFF svc 35.00 304008 TRAINING RESOURCES educ 48.00 304009 TREASURER STATE OF IA tax 1,194.00 304010 US CELLULAR svc 1,749.98 304011 US CELLULAR svc 187.37 304013 VALLEY RENTALS rent 275.00 304014 CITY OF WATERLOO svc 9,680.77 304015 WATERLOO HERITAGE HOMES rent 200.00 304016 WLOO WATER WORKS svc 50.00 304017 WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 660.88 304018 WICKHAM FRANK rent 242.00 304019 WITHAM AUTO CTR eq 72.88 304020 YES COMMUNITIES OP rent 300.00 304022 KELDERMAN , JOE J svc 70.20 304023 LONG, MIKE ref 100.00 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND 13659 FOUR OAKS INC svc 2,052.60 13670 LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 1,779.84 303946 CENTRAL IA JUVENILE DET CTR svc 14,292.04 303973 IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC wk cmp 28,405.00 303989 N IA JUV DETENTION SVCS svc 66,930.07 304002 SCOTT CO JUV DETENTION CTR svc 200.00 SECONDARY ROADS FUND 13642 ACCESS SYSTEMS svc 120.00 13643 ACES svc 31.50 13644 ANTON SALES eq 205.91 13648 BMC AGGREGATES supl 28,272.26 13654 D&D TIRE INC eq 305.00 13658 E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75 13665 INRCOG svc 1,995.11 13669 KWIK TRIP INC fuel 282.61 13675 MENARDS CF misc 117.64 13677 NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO supl 159.84 13678 P&K MIDWEST supl 82.39 13685 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 61.24 13688 SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 66.44 13689 SLED SHED prts 236.00 13690 GAMERDINGER KERRI reimb 116.64 303942 BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 180.00 303944 BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rpr 176.55 303945 CF UTILITIES util 5.03 303948 CERTIFIED POWER INC eq 2,930.00 303951 CINTAS CORP svc 57.40 303967 GRACIOUS FOODS fuel 854.42 303972 HOTSY EQUIPMENT CO INC eq 50.50 303974 IOWA TRANSIT INC eq 383.25 303982 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 98.84 303984 MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES eq 113.92 303987 NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 168.90 303991 NORTHERN IOWA CONSTRUCTION svc 1,176.00 303999 SAM ANNIS & CO fuel 310.44 304004 STOKES WELDING supl 332.37 304007 THYS MOTOR CO mtr veh 51,814.00 304014 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 185.58 RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND 13653 COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,779.96 JAIL COMMISSARY FUND 13666 KEEFE SUPL CO food 3,009.94 303977 LABSOURCE INC supl 1,494.00 INSURANCE TRUST FUND 13636 NAVITUS HLTH SOLUTIONS ins 25,445.14 13637 NAVITUS HLTH SOLUTIONS ins 3,466.40 13639 PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 52,391.08 FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND 13633 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 1,282.92 13634 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 902.40 13635 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 658.05 13640 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 523.42 13641 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 306.81 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND 13658 E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 145.33 303939 AMERICAN TOWER CORP eq rent 1,999.42 303947 CENTURYLINK tel 1,490.29 303982 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 296.78 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND 13664 INRCOG svc 375.00 303981 MEDIACOM svc 135.90 304012 US CELLULAR svc 117.09 304014 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 55.48 COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND 304003 SIDWELL CO educ 999.00 304014 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 64.69 304021 JASPER VICTORIA reimb 139.10

Finance Director Susan Deaton said that Country View doesn’t have enough funds to cover its expenses of $515,867.87, and said that the Board could add to the county expenses a transfer to Country View of $500,000. This transfer was included in the motion.

Deaton said that Country View has a large amount of receivables pending for Fiscal Year 2017 because there’s an issue with United Healthcare, so the loss for last year at Country View may be much more than anticipated. Little said it would be nice if someone from Country View was present to discuss the matter. Laylin asked if there is any benefit to transferring funds now as opposed to later. Deaton said no, there would just need to be a transfer at some point. Little said that ideas were discussed at the last work session, and wondered if anything has changed. Deaton said there have been no operational changes that she is aware of. She said that staffing issues have led to an increase in the use of outside agencies, which contributes to the increase in expenditures. Magsamen said that he has asked Country View Administrator Dennis Coleman to discuss with Brighton Consultants the most economically feasible way to operate Country View, but he hasn’t received anything yet.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND 20041 ACCESSIBLE MED IA svc 12,896.25 20042 ALLEN MEML HOSPITAL svc 123.87 20043 ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY food 632.28 20044 BCG DATA SVCS svc 9,522.79 20045 BILL COLWELL FORD eqp/rpr 7,236.17 20046 BHC TREASURER misc 362,836.34 20047 CANTATA HEALTH svc 90.00 20048 CBS STAFFING svc 1,776.76 20049 CITY OF WATERLOO misc 829.21 20050 DIRECT SUPPLY INC supl 157.77 20051 DOLLYS TRANSPORT svc 45.00 20052 ROBERT S GRITTMANN svc 2,000.00 20053 EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food/supl 257.02 20054 ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO supl/rpr 205.71 20055 GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC rpr 171.29 20056 HD SUPL FACILITIES MAINT LTD supl 650.86 20057 HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 15,251.25 20058 HOCKENBERGS food 222.00 20059 HORIZON HCS INC svc 360.87 20060 IA HEALTH CARE ASSOC svc 3,321.02 20061 IOWA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE svc 64,953.23 20062 JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 50.46 20063 LIDDLES ECOWATER SYSTEMS svc 110.00 20064 LINDGREN GLASS PRODUCTS INC rpr 83.00 20065 MARTIN BROS food/supl 20,786.61 20066 MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL supl 1,671.86 20067 MENARDS CF supl 391.62 20068 NETWORK SERVICES CO svc 2,032.14 20069 P&K MIDWEST svc 1,695.14 20070 PLUMB SUPPLY CO rpr/sup 22.70 20071 POSTCRAFT CO supl 1,032.08 20072 PROSHIELD FIRE & SECURITY svc 108.00 20073 PROVIDERS PLUS INC svc 417.83 20074 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 542.37 20075 SALLY BEAUTY CO svc 48.10 20076 STAPLES ADVANTAGE supl 241.98 20077 TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS svc 123.75 20078 UNI svc 150.00 20079 US BANK misc 2,767.36 20080 WLOO COMM SCHOOL svc 53.18 919603 ROBERT S GRITTMANN svc 2,000.00 919837 ROBERT S GRITTMANN svc 2,000.00

Laylin recommended that the direction to Coleman to be present at all Board meetings should be reinforced.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said ditch cleaning will be finished in another week after three locations are addressed where crops are yet to be fully harvested. She said that plows and wings are attached now to all trucks, and motor graders will be equipped starting November 1, so she is ready for winter weather. Magsamen said that he heard a news story that while plowing snow, white and blue lighting is most effective in preventing accidents. Nicholas said she would look into it.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held October 10, 2017 and October 17, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Little moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount GENERAL FUND 7,552.00 RURAL SERVICES 7,552.00 GENERAL FUND 4,166.00 SECONDARY ROADS 4,166.00 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 1,303,997.75 GENERAL FUND 1,303,997.75

The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION TO DATE CHANGE SHERIFF, Tony Thompson ANDREWS, BRYCE M CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 18.15 10/16/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE ANDREWS, BRYCE M CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 18.15 10/20/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE CRISMAN, DREW E BOOKING CLERK 18.15 10/15/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE GERDES, RITA M COMMISSARY CLERK 15.45 10/17/2017 COMPLETION OF PROBATION JOLLEY, JARED T CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 18.15 10/9/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE MAST, LARRY A CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 18.15 10/18/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE MCKINLEY, ALEXANDER A CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 18.15 10/16/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE NICHOLS, CHARLES E JR DEPUTY SHERIFF 24.11 10/6/2017 TERMINATION RECHKEMMER, AMBER L CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 18.15 10/17/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE SCROGGINS, CHRISTIAN M CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 18.15 10/15/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE TYLER, JAMMIE L BOOKING CLERK 18.15 10/15/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE WILGENBUSCH, DREW V CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 18.15 10/17/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE ZEIEN, NICHOLAS L CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 18.15 10/14/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE ZEIEN, NICHOLAS L CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 18.15 10/17/2017 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE ATTORNEY, Brian Williams KUBIK, DENNIS J DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INVESTIGATOR 22.94 10/8/2017 STEP INCREASE O’DONNELL, ELIZABETH M ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY 34.86 10/8/2017 STEP INCREASE THOMPSON, AMY M OFFICE SPECIALIST 18.37 10/8/2017 STEP INCREASE CONS. COMMUNICATION CENTER, Judy Flores GERMAIN, STACEY A CIVILIAN DISPATCHER 21.66 10/8/2017 STEP INCREASE COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman HOSTETLER GRIMM, DAIN D FOOD SERVICE WORKER 13.35 10/11/2017 PROBATION ENDED HENDERSON, MACTONYA J NURSING ASSISTANT 14.35 10/8/2017 STEP INCREASE INGHAM, MICHELLE E NURSING ASSISTANT 15.47 10/8/2017 STEP INCREASE RIGDON, MALINDA NURSING ASSISTANT 16.76 10/2/2017 LEAVE OF ABSENCE ROBY, SHANA R NURSING ASSISTANT 14.35 10/20/2017 TERMINATION SPATES, MARQUITA S DEVELOPMENTAL AIDE 15.47 10/9/2017 TERMINATION ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas ROBERTS, JASON LABOR/EQUIPMENT OPERATOR I 21.36 10/10/2017 POSITION CHANGE

The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for City of Waterloo and IIW PC.

TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Leroy Schmit , ID#58959 located at 5533 Garling Road, Jesup, IA in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. The FY17 Audit information for General Assistance outsourcing services provided by Eastside Ministerial, Jesse Cosby, and Operation Threshold, submitted by County Social Services.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ADDENDUM TO CONTRACTOR SERVICES AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Employee Benefits Corporation to set the correct prefunding percentage for the Black Hawk County BESTflex Plan at 4% be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $75 to attend the Employment Law Seminar in Des Moines, Iowa scheduled for November 9, 2017. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES on submitted properties which have come into public ownership through community development efforts, public infrastructure improvement of public purpose acquisition and flood buyouts be abated and to instruct the County Treasurer to adjust her records accordingly pursuant to §427.2 and §445.63 of the Code of Iowa in the total amount of $102,398.86.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES on submitted properties be abated under §445.16 of the Code of Iowa as the Black Hawk County Treasurer has determined that it is impractical to pursue collection of the total amounts due through the tax sale and personal judgment remedy and has little recourse for collection of taxes and to authorize the County Treasurer to strike from the tax lists the reference to the past due amounts in the amount of $1,229.00.

Laylin asked County Treasurer Rita Schmidt to explain these abatements. Schmidt said that of the three parcels involved, two were buildings on leased land. The buildings were destroyed, so the parcels are deleted and no taxes are due, so this brings the tax status current. The third was a mobile home, which was moved to Wisconsin without tax clearance, and trying to collect the taxes now isn’t feasible.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Nancy Satterlee on taxes owed for 2017/2018 installments in the amount of $927.00 for Parcel #8913-35-235-025 be approved pursuant to §427.9 of the Code of Iowa and the Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST TO DESIGNATE two (2) parking spaces in the main/visitor parking lot for Veteran parking submitted by Kevin Dill, Veteran Affairs Director, be approved and the spaces be designated at the Pinecrest facility.

Dill said that other counties offer this, and with the large influx of veterans that has been visiting his office, they often find the lot full. He said reserving spots for veterans would show respect for the veterans and honor their sacrifice. Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said that there are nineteen handicap-restricted parking places at Pinecrest, and he wasn’t sure why there were that many, since only nine are required, but the nineteen are fully used, often by employees with accessible permits.

Schwartz said it makes sense to do this, as there is clearly a need for the nineteen handicap spaces as well as two for veterans. Little and White said that since the Pinecrest lot is seldom monitored, they expect the spots for veterans to be abused, possibly by employees who are veterans. Little suggested that the parking signs say they are for thirty minute parking for Veterans Affairs business. Dill said the sign would be adapted with that in mind.

Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for a Court Debt Recovery Officer position (replacement, full-time) in the County Attorney Office be approved, as recommended by Brian Williams, County Attorney.

Little asked if the position is funded by delinquent recoveries. Deaton thought so but said she’d check for sure. Motion carried.

At nine-thirty-one (9:31) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed three year lease agreements (November 1, 2017-October 31, 2020) for the use of one or more County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots:

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing after oral and written comments are received. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on October 11, 2017 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Finance Director Susan Deaton said that seventeen parcels were up for bid, but only six bids were received.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by four o’clock (4:00) p.m. Monday October 23, 2017, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-thirty-two (9:32) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

Parcel #8712-10-402-007 formerly known as 6619 Sunnyside St., La Porte City: 1 bid, Frederick J. Weber, La Porte City, $3.33 total bid

Parcel #8712-10-402-009 formerly known as 6611 Sunnyside St., La Porte City: 1 bid, Frederick J. Weber, La Porte City, $3.33 total bid

Parcel #8712-10-403-001 formerly known as 6612 Sunnyside St., La Porte City: 1 bid, Frederick J. Weber, La Porte City, $3.33 total bid

Parcel #9014-07-128-007 formerly known as 7909 Finchford Rd, Janesville (Lot 8 Block 10): 2 bids: Buddy and Linda Blanford, Janesville, $20.00 total bid; Tony French, Janesville, $20.00 total bid

Parcel #9014-08-101-002 formerly known as 9915 Winslow Road, Janesville: 1 bid, Steve Young, Janesville, $51.27 total bid

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the three year lease agreements (November 1, 2017-October 31, 2020) for the use of one or more County-owned (flood-damaged) vacant lots. Motion carried.

At Nine-thirty-nine (9:39) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by BSY, LLC at N of 4008 Williamson Avenue to rezone 13.65 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District to convert three (3) former agricultural buildings into three (3) storage buildings for sand/gravel excavation construction business. The property is legally described as: THAT PART OF S 1/4 NE SW SEC 25 T 90 R 14 DESC AS COM AT SE COR OF SW ¼ SEC 25 TH N ALONG E LINE OF SW 1/4 OF SAID SEC 25 1321.2 FT TO SE COR NE 1/4 SW 1/4 SAID SEC 25 TH S 89 DEG 27 MIN 55 SEC W ALONG S LINE OF NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 607.7 FT TH N 160.6 FT TH N 89 DEG 23 MIN 30 SEC E 608.6 FT TO E LINE OF NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 TH S ALONG E LINE 161.3 FT TO PT OF BEG SUB TO EASE

THAT PART OF NW 1/4 SE 1/4 SEC 25 T 90 R 14 DESC AS FOL COM AT SW CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 SAID SEC TH N ALONG THE W LINE SE 1/4 SAID SEC 1321.2 FT TO SW COR OF NWLY SE 1/4 TH N ALONG THE W LINE NE 1/4 SAID SEC 330.3 FT TO NW COR OF THE W 8 A OF S 1/4 OF NW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 BEING PT OF BEG TH N ALONG 134.9 FT TH N 88 DEG 51 MIN 50 SEC E 1055.1 FT TH S 146.1 FT TO NE COR OF W 8 A OF S 1/4 OF NE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 TH S 89 DEG 28 MIN 25 SEC W ALONG N LINE OF W 8 A OF SLY OF NW SE 1055 FT TO THE PT OF BEG SUB TO EASE

W 8 A OF S 1/4 OF NW SE SEC 25 T 90 R 14

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on October 13, 2017 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said the request was recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission by a 3-2 vote. Little asked the reason for the “no” votes. Hyberger said it was likely because there is a residential area to the south. He said that due to concerns raised by the City of Cedar Falls, the applicant agreed to limit the use of the property to storage for a commercial business, to obtain an access easement off of Big Woods Road to the property, and to use Big Woods Road as the primary access to the property, with an easement off of Dunkerton Road being the secondary access. John Benton said his company, Benton Sand and Gravel, is the proposed purchaser of the property, and he wanted to improve the dilapidated buildings on site to be used as storage for his company’s equipment. He said his company needs interior storage that isn’t in the flood plain like most of its property. Laylin asked if the concerns raised by the tech committee were addressed. Hyberger said yes.

Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on October 24, 2017 at Nine- (9: ) a.m., on the request submitted by BSY, LLC at of 4008 Williamson Avenue to rezone 13.65 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 194 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by BSY, LLC and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-194, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by White.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 194 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by BSY, LLC and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-194, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District to convert and known as Ordinance No. 77-194.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said that October 28 is the annual prescription drug drop-off event at Greenwood Pharmacy. He said there are other drop-off points, but a pharmacy can donate usable, expensive drugs to those in need, and last year $40,000 worth of such drugs was collected.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor