Waterloo, Iowa October 24, 2017
The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.
Absent: None.
Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.
Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. Motion carried.
Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed, including a transfer of $500,000 from the General Fund reserve to the Country View fund:
|GENERAL BASIC FUND
|13638
|IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
|unempl
|9,581.80
|13645
|B&B LOCK & KEY INC
|eq
|155.00
|13646
|BAUER BUILT TIRE
|svc
|633.20
|13647
|BICKLEY, MARK
|svc
|760.00
|13649
|BREMER CO SHERIFF
|svc
|13.78
|13650
|CBM MANAGED SVCS
|food
|9,652.64
|13651
|CDW GOVERNMENT INC
|eq
|6,361.02
|13652
|CHIEF
|supl
|1,016.91
|13655
|DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS
|svc
|72,000.00
|13656
|DUNCAN, TARA
|svc
|210.00
|13657
|DWD INVESTMENTS
|rent
|200.00
|13658
|E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC
|util
|3,223.39
|13660
|FULLER, ANGELA
|svc
|770.00
|13661
|HALTOM JENNIFER
|svc
|154.50
|13662
|HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY
|rent
|275.00
|13663
|INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR
|eq
|29.70
|13667
|KRUSE DAVID
|rent
|225.00
|13668
|KUCHENBERG, RANDALL
|rent
|450.00
|13671
|MARTIN BROS DIST CO
|supl
|77.70
|13672
|MARTIN REALTORS INC
|rent
|550.00
|13673
|MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY
|supl
|158.13
|13674
|MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL
|supl
|790.24
|13676
|NE IA FOOD BANK
|alloc
|7,500.00
|13679
|PAGE RACHEL
|rent
|225.00
|13680
|PATTERSON DNTL SUPL INC
|supl
|6,318.00
|13681
|PEHL, KRISTIN
|rent
|475.00
|13682
|PER MAR SECURITY SVCS
|svc
|1,853.78
|13683
|PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC
|supl
|31.34
|13684
|PTS OF AMERICA
|svc
|1,200.00
|13685
|RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC
|supl
|35.84
|13686
|SANDEES LTD
|supl
|300.00
|13687
|SCHROCK PROPERTIES
|rent
|200.00
|303936
|A & P FOOD EQUIPMENT
|eq rpr
|454.82
|303937
|A TO Z RENTALS
|rent
|200.00
|303938
|ALL CAR TRANSMISSION
|supl
|2,483.70
|303940
|AMPERAGE MARKETING
|svc
|1,132.66
|303941
|ARROWHEAD SCIENTIFIC
|supl
|233.57
|303943
|BHC EXTENSION
|educ
|105.00
|303945
|CF UTILITIES
|util
|3,160.50
|303949
|CHAMBERLIN TIM
|rent
|200.00
|303950
|CHICKASAW CO
|svc
|3.00
|303952
|COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS
|supl
|457.59
|303953
|COUNTRY VIEW
|misc
|500,000.00
|303954
|COURIER
|publ
|517.44
|303955
|CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO
|supl
|45.86
|303956
|DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME
|svc
|2,500.00
|303957
|DARYL CORWIN
|rent
|200.00
|303958
|DAVENPORT
|rent
|275.00
|303959
|DES MOINES AREA COMM COLLEGE
|educ
|125.00
|303960
|DICKEYS PRINTING
|eq
|340.00
|303961
|ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO
|eq
|211.68
|303962
|EMBARKIT INC
|eq
|1,065.00
|303963
|EMERGENCY PLANNING & CONSULTING
|svc
|500.00
|303964
|EQUITY VESTORS
|rent
|200.00
|303965
|FAIRVIEW CEMETERY ASSOC
|svc
|500.00
|303966
|FISCHELS ANTHONY A
|rent
|200.00
|303968
|GRAY, CAROLYN
|rent
|200.00
|303969
|HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT
|rent
|225.00
|303970
|HILSENBECK DALE
|rent
|225.00
|303971
|HOLIDAY INN DOWNTOWN
|room
|122.08
|303975
|KA INVESTMENTS
|rent
|350.00
|303976
|KOBLISKA VINCE M
|rent
|500.00
|303978
|LANE 7
|rent
|200.00
|303979
|LINN CO
|svc
|2,152.38
|303980
|MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY
|eq
|2,277.49
|303982
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|227.62
|303983
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT
|util
|508.73
|303985
|MILLER FENCE CO INC
|eq
|96.60
|303986
|MULDER, SCOTT
|rent
|275.00
|303988
|NATL DISTRICT ATTORNEYS ASSOC
|dues
|380.00
|303989
|N IA JUV DETENTION SVCS
|svc
|4,100.00
|303990
|NORTH STAR REALTORS
|rent
|537.50
|303992
|PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS
|rent
|200.00
|303993
|QUAIL PLACE
|rent
|225.00
|303994
|QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION
|rent
|200.00
|303995
|RHODEN LEROY
|rent
|200.00
|303996
|ROOFF RAMONA
|rent
|250.00
|303997
|RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP
|rent
|200.00
|303998
|RYAN RALSTON
|rent
|250.00
|304000
|SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB
|supl
|176.66
|304001
|SANOFI PASTEUR INC
|supl
|342.56
|304005
|STORY CO SHERIFF
|svc
|86.05
|304006
|TAMA CO SHERIFF
|svc
|35.00
|304008
|TRAINING RESOURCES
|educ
|48.00
|304009
|TREASURER STATE OF IA
|tax
|1,194.00
|304010
|US CELLULAR
|svc
|1,749.98
|304011
|US CELLULAR
|svc
|187.37
|304013
|VALLEY RENTALS
|rent
|275.00
|304014
|CITY OF WATERLOO
|svc
|9,680.77
|304015
|WATERLOO HERITAGE HOMES
|rent
|200.00
|304016
|WLOO WATER WORKS
|svc
|50.00
|304017
|WERTJES UNIFORMS
|supl
|660.88
|304018
|WICKHAM FRANK
|rent
|242.00
|304019
|WITHAM AUTO CTR
|eq
|72.88
|304020
|YES COMMUNITIES OP
|rent
|300.00
|304022
|KELDERMAN , JOE J
|svc
|70.20
|304023
|LONG, MIKE
|ref
|100.00
|GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND
|13659
|FOUR OAKS INC
|svc
|2,052.60
|13670
|LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA
|svc
|1,779.84
|303946
|CENTRAL IA JUVENILE DET CTR
|svc
|14,292.04
|303973
|IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC
|wk cmp
|28,405.00
|303989
|N IA JUV DETENTION SVCS
|svc
|66,930.07
|304002
|SCOTT CO JUV DETENTION CTR
|svc
|200.00
|SECONDARY ROADS FUND
|13642
|ACCESS SYSTEMS
|svc
|120.00
|13643
|ACES
|svc
|31.50
|13644
|ANTON SALES
|eq
|205.91
|13648
|BMC AGGREGATES
|supl
|28,272.26
|13654
|D&D TIRE INC
|eq
|305.00
|13658
|E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC
|util
|23.75
|13665
|INRCOG
|svc
|1,995.11
|13669
|KWIK TRIP INC
|fuel
|282.61
|13675
|MENARDS CF
|misc
|117.64
|13677
|NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO
|supl
|159.84
|13678
|P&K MIDWEST
|supl
|82.39
|13685
|RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC
|supl
|61.24
|13688
|SCOTS SUPL CO INC
|supl
|66.44
|13689
|SLED SHED
|prts
|236.00
|13690
|GAMERDINGER KERRI
|reimb
|116.64
|303942
|BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC
|supl
|180.00
|303944
|BLACK HAWK RENTAL
|eq rpr
|176.55
|303945
|CF UTILITIES
|util
|5.03
|303948
|CERTIFIED POWER INC
|eq
|2,930.00
|303951
|CINTAS CORP
|svc
|57.40
|303967
|GRACIOUS FOODS
|fuel
|854.42
|303972
|HOTSY EQUIPMENT CO INC
|eq
|50.50
|303974
|IOWA TRANSIT INC
|eq
|383.25
|303982
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|98.84
|303984
|MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES
|eq
|113.92
|303987
|NAPA AUTO PARTS
|prts
|168.90
|303991
|NORTHERN IOWA CONSTRUCTION
|svc
|1,176.00
|303999
|SAM ANNIS & CO
|fuel
|310.44
|304004
|STOKES WELDING
|supl
|332.37
|304007
|THYS MOTOR CO
|mtr veh
|51,814.00
|304014
|CITY OF WATERLOO
|fuel
|185.58
|RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND
|13653
|COTT SYSTEMS
|svc
|3,779.96
|JAIL COMMISSARY FUND
|13666
|KEEFE SUPL CO
|food
|3,009.94
|303977
|LABSOURCE INC
|supl
|1,494.00
|INSURANCE TRUST FUND
|13636
|NAVITUS HLTH SOLUTIONS
|ins
|25,445.14
|13637
|NAVITUS HLTH SOLUTIONS
|ins
|3,466.40
|13639
|PREFERRED ONE INS CO
|ins
|52,391.08
|FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND
|13633
|EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP
|flx sp
|1,282.92
|13634
|EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP
|flx sp
|902.40
|13635
|EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP
|flx sp
|658.05
|13640
|EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP
|flx sp
|523.42
|13641
|EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP
|flx sp
|306.81
|E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND
|13658
|E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC
|util
|145.33
|303939
|AMERICAN TOWER CORP
|eq rent
|1,999.42
|303947
|CENTURYLINK
|tel
|1,490.29
|303982
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|296.78
|EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND
|13664
|INRCOG
|svc
|375.00
|303981
|MEDIACOM
|svc
|135.90
|304012
|US CELLULAR
|svc
|117.09
|304014
|CITY OF WATERLOO
|fuel
|55.48
|COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND
|304003
|SIDWELL CO
|educ
|999.00
|304014
|CITY OF WATERLOO
|fuel
|64.69
|304021
|JASPER VICTORIA
|reimb
|139.10
Finance Director Susan Deaton said that Country View doesn’t have enough funds to cover its expenses of $515,867.87, and said that the Board could add to the county expenses a transfer to Country View of $500,000. This transfer was included in the motion.
Deaton said that Country View has a large amount of receivables pending for Fiscal Year 2017 because there’s an issue with United Healthcare, so the loss for last year at Country View may be much more than anticipated. Little said it would be nice if someone from Country View was present to discuss the matter. Laylin asked if there is any benefit to transferring funds now as opposed to later. Deaton said no, there would just need to be a transfer at some point. Little said that ideas were discussed at the last work session, and wondered if anything has changed. Deaton said there have been no operational changes that she is aware of. She said that staffing issues have led to an increase in the use of outside agencies, which contributes to the increase in expenditures. Magsamen said that he has asked Country View Administrator Dennis Coleman to discuss with Brighton Consultants the most economically feasible way to operate Country View, but he hasn’t received anything yet.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:
|COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND
|20041
|ACCESSIBLE MED IA
|svc
|12,896.25
|20042
|ALLEN MEML HOSPITAL
|svc
|123.87
|20043
|ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY
|food
|632.28
|20044
|BCG DATA SVCS
|svc
|9,522.79
|20045
|BILL COLWELL FORD
|eqp/rpr
|7,236.17
|20046
|BHC TREASURER
|misc
|362,836.34
|20047
|CANTATA HEALTH
|svc
|90.00
|20048
|CBS STAFFING
|svc
|1,776.76
|20049
|CITY OF WATERLOO
|misc
|829.21
|20050
|DIRECT SUPPLY INC
|supl
|157.77
|20051
|DOLLYS TRANSPORT
|svc
|45.00
|20052
|ROBERT S GRITTMANN
|svc
|2,000.00
|20053
|EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO
|food/supl
|257.02
|20054
|ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO
|supl/rpr
|205.71
|20055
|GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC
|rpr
|171.29
|20056
|HD SUPL FACILITIES MAINT LTD
|supl
|650.86
|20057
|HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
|svc
|15,251.25
|20058
|HOCKENBERGS
|food
|222.00
|20059
|HORIZON HCS INC
|svc
|360.87
|20060
|IA HEALTH CARE ASSOC
|svc
|3,321.02
|20061
|IOWA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE
|svc
|64,953.23
|20062
|JOHNSTONE SUPL
|supl
|50.46
|20063
|LIDDLES ECOWATER SYSTEMS
|svc
|110.00
|20064
|LINDGREN GLASS PRODUCTS INC
|rpr
|83.00
|20065
|MARTIN BROS
|food/supl
|20,786.61
|20066
|MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL
|supl
|1,671.86
|20067
|MENARDS CF
|supl
|391.62
|20068
|NETWORK SERVICES CO
|svc
|2,032.14
|20069
|P&K MIDWEST
|svc
|1,695.14
|20070
|PLUMB SUPPLY CO
|rpr/sup
|22.70
|20071
|POSTCRAFT CO
|supl
|1,032.08
|20072
|PROSHIELD FIRE & SECURITY
|svc
|108.00
|20073
|PROVIDERS PLUS INC
|svc
|417.83
|20074
|RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL
|supl
|542.37
|20075
|SALLY BEAUTY CO
|svc
|48.10
|20076
|STAPLES ADVANTAGE
|supl
|241.98
|20077
|TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS
|svc
|123.75
|20078
|UNI
|svc
|150.00
|20079
|US BANK
|misc
|2,767.36
|20080
|WLOO COMM SCHOOL
|svc
|53.18
|919603
|ROBERT S GRITTMANN
|svc
|2,000.00
|919837
|ROBERT S GRITTMANN
|svc
|2,000.00
Laylin recommended that the direction to Coleman to be present at all Board meetings should be reinforced.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said ditch cleaning will be finished in another week after three locations are addressed where crops are yet to be fully harvested. She said that plows and wings are attached now to all trucks, and motor graders will be equipped starting November 1, so she is ready for winter weather. Magsamen said that he heard a news story that while plowing snow, white and blue lighting is most effective in preventing accidents. Nicholas said she would look into it.
Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held October 10, 2017 and October 17, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.
CONSENT AGENDA
Little moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.
- TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR
- The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.
|Transfer from Fund
|Amount
|Transfer to Fund
|Amount
|GENERAL FUND
|7,552.00
|RURAL SERVICES
|7,552.00
|GENERAL FUND
|4,166.00
|SECONDARY ROADS
|4,166.00
|GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL
|1,303,997.75
|GENERAL FUND
|1,303,997.75
- The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.
|DEPT., NAME
|POSITION
|TO
|DATE
|CHANGE
|SHERIFF, Tony Thompson
|ANDREWS, BRYCE M
|CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER
|18.15
|10/16/2017
|SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE
|ANDREWS, BRYCE M
|CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER
|18.15
|10/20/2017
|SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE
|CRISMAN, DREW E
|BOOKING CLERK
|18.15
|10/15/2017
|SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE
|GERDES, RITA M
|COMMISSARY CLERK
|15.45
|10/17/2017
|COMPLETION OF PROBATION
|JOLLEY, JARED T
|CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER
|18.15
|10/9/2017
|SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE
|MAST, LARRY A
|CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER
|18.15
|10/18/2017
|SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE
|MCKINLEY, ALEXANDER A
|CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER
|18.15
|10/16/2017
|SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE
|NICHOLS, CHARLES E JR
|DEPUTY SHERIFF
|24.11
|10/6/2017
|TERMINATION
|RECHKEMMER, AMBER L
|CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER
|18.15
|10/17/2017
|SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE
|SCROGGINS, CHRISTIAN M
|CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER
|18.15
|10/15/2017
|SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE
|TYLER, JAMMIE L
|BOOKING CLERK
|18.15
|10/15/2017
|SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE
|WILGENBUSCH, DREW V
|CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER
|18.15
|10/17/2017
|SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE
|ZEIEN, NICHOLAS L
|CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER
|18.15
|10/14/2017
|SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE
|ZEIEN, NICHOLAS L
|CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER
|18.15
|10/17/2017
|SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE
|ATTORNEY, Brian Williams
|KUBIK, DENNIS J
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INVESTIGATOR
|22.94
|10/8/2017
|STEP INCREASE
|O’DONNELL, ELIZABETH M
|ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY
|34.86
|10/8/2017
|STEP INCREASE
|THOMPSON, AMY M
|OFFICE SPECIALIST
|18.37
|10/8/2017
|STEP INCREASE
|CONS. COMMUNICATION CENTER, Judy Flores
|GERMAIN, STACEY A
|CIVILIAN DISPATCHER
|21.66
|10/8/2017
|STEP INCREASE
|COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman
|HOSTETLER GRIMM, DAIN D
|FOOD SERVICE WORKER
|13.35
|10/11/2017
|PROBATION ENDED
|HENDERSON, MACTONYA J
|NURSING ASSISTANT
|14.35
|10/8/2017
|STEP INCREASE
|INGHAM, MICHELLE E
|NURSING ASSISTANT
|15.47
|10/8/2017
|STEP INCREASE
|RIGDON, MALINDA
|NURSING ASSISTANT
|16.76
|10/2/2017
|LEAVE OF ABSENCE
|ROBY, SHANA R
|NURSING ASSISTANT
|14.35
|10/20/2017
|TERMINATION
|SPATES, MARQUITA S
|DEVELOPMENTAL AIDE
|15.47
|10/9/2017
|TERMINATION
|ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas
|ROBERTS, JASON
|LABOR/EQUIPMENT OPERATOR I
|21.36
|10/10/2017
|POSITION CHANGE
- The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for City of Waterloo and IIW PC.
- TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR
- The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Leroy Schmit , ID#58959 located at 5533 Garling Road, Jesup, IA in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.
- The FY17 Audit information for General Assistance outsourcing services provided by Eastside Ministerial, Jesse Cosby, and Operation Threshold, submitted by County Social Services.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
CONSENT AGENDA ENDS
Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ADDENDUM TO CONTRACTOR SERVICES AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Employee Benefits Corporation to set the correct prefunding percentage for the Black Hawk County BESTflex Plan at 4% be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Moved by Little, seconded by White that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $75 to attend the Employment Law Seminar in Des Moines, Iowa scheduled for November 9, 2017. Motion carried.
Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES on submitted properties which have come into public ownership through community development efforts, public infrastructure improvement of public purpose acquisition and flood buyouts be abated and to instruct the County Treasurer to adjust her records accordingly pursuant to §427.2 and §445.63 of the Code of Iowa in the total amount of $102,398.86.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES on submitted properties be abated under §445.16 of the Code of Iowa as the Black Hawk County Treasurer has determined that it is impractical to pursue collection of the total amounts due through the tax sale and personal judgment remedy and has little recourse for collection of taxes and to authorize the County Treasurer to strike from the tax lists the reference to the past due amounts in the amount of $1,229.00.
Laylin asked County Treasurer Rita Schmidt to explain these abatements. Schmidt said that of the three parcels involved, two were buildings on leased land. The buildings were destroyed, so the parcels are deleted and no taxes are due, so this brings the tax status current. The third was a mobile home, which was moved to Wisconsin without tax clearance, and trying to collect the taxes now isn’t feasible.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Nancy Satterlee on taxes owed for 2017/2018 installments in the amount of $927.00 for Parcel #8913-35-235-025 be approved pursuant to §427.9 of the Code of Iowa and the Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST TO DESIGNATE two (2) parking spaces in the main/visitor parking lot for Veteran parking submitted by Kevin Dill, Veteran Affairs Director, be approved and the spaces be designated at the Pinecrest facility.
Dill said that other counties offer this, and with the large influx of veterans that has been visiting his office, they often find the lot full. He said reserving spots for veterans would show respect for the veterans and honor their sacrifice. Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said that there are nineteen handicap-restricted parking places at Pinecrest, and he wasn’t sure why there were that many, since only nine are required, but the nineteen are fully used, often by employees with accessible permits.
Schwartz said it makes sense to do this, as there is clearly a need for the nineteen handicap spaces as well as two for veterans. Little and White said that since the Pinecrest lot is seldom monitored, they expect the spots for veterans to be abused, possibly by employees who are veterans. Little suggested that the parking signs say they are for thirty minute parking for Veterans Affairs business. Dill said the sign would be adapted with that in mind.
Motion carried.
Moved by Laylin, seconded by White that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for a Court Debt Recovery Officer position (replacement, full-time) in the County Attorney Office be approved, as recommended by Brian Williams, County Attorney.
Little asked if the position is funded by delinquent recoveries. Deaton thought so but said she’d check for sure. Motion carried.
At nine-thirty-one (9:31) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed three year lease agreements (November 1, 2017-October 31, 2020) for the use of one or more County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots:
Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.
Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing after oral and written comments are received. Motion carried.
The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on October 11, 2017 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.
Finance Director Susan Deaton said that seventeen parcels were up for bid, but only six bids were received.
The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by four o’clock (4:00) p.m. Monday October 23, 2017, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-thirty-two (9:32) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:
Parcel #8712-10-402-007 formerly known as 6619 Sunnyside St., La Porte City: 1 bid, Frederick J. Weber, La Porte City, $3.33 total bid
Parcel #8712-10-402-009 formerly known as 6611 Sunnyside St., La Porte City: 1 bid, Frederick J. Weber, La Porte City, $3.33 total bid
Parcel #8712-10-403-001 formerly known as 6612 Sunnyside St., La Porte City: 1 bid, Frederick J. Weber, La Porte City, $3.33 total bid
Parcel #9014-07-128-007 formerly known as 7909 Finchford Rd, Janesville (Lot 8 Block 10): 2 bids: Buddy and Linda Blanford, Janesville, $20.00 total bid; Tony French, Janesville, $20.00 total bid
Parcel #9014-08-101-002 formerly known as 9915 Winslow Road, Janesville: 1 bid, Steve Young, Janesville, $51.27 total bid
Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the three year lease agreements (November 1, 2017-October 31, 2020) for the use of one or more County-owned (flood-damaged) vacant lots. Motion carried.
At Nine-thirty-nine (9:39) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by BSY, LLC at N of 4008 Williamson Avenue to rezone 13.65 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District to convert three (3) former agricultural buildings into three (3) storage buildings for sand/gravel excavation construction business. The property is legally described as: THAT PART OF S 1/4 NE SW SEC 25 T 90 R 14 DESC AS COM AT SE COR OF SW ¼ SEC 25 TH N ALONG E LINE OF SW 1/4 OF SAID SEC 25 1321.2 FT TO SE COR NE 1/4 SW 1/4 SAID SEC 25 TH S 89 DEG 27 MIN 55 SEC W ALONG S LINE OF NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 607.7 FT TH N 160.6 FT TH N 89 DEG 23 MIN 30 SEC E 608.6 FT TO E LINE OF NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 TH S ALONG E LINE 161.3 FT TO PT OF BEG SUB TO EASE
THAT PART OF NW 1/4 SE 1/4 SEC 25 T 90 R 14 DESC AS FOL COM AT SW CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 SAID SEC TH N ALONG THE W LINE SE 1/4 SAID SEC 1321.2 FT TO SW COR OF NWLY SE 1/4 TH N ALONG THE W LINE NE 1/4 SAID SEC 330.3 FT TO NW COR OF THE W 8 A OF S 1/4 OF NW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 BEING PT OF BEG TH N ALONG 134.9 FT TH N 88 DEG 51 MIN 50 SEC E 1055.1 FT TH S 146.1 FT TO NE COR OF W 8 A OF S 1/4 OF NE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 TH S 89 DEG 28 MIN 25 SEC W ALONG N LINE OF W 8 A OF SLY OF NW SE 1055 FT TO THE PT OF BEG SUB TO EASE
W 8 A OF S 1/4 OF NW SE SEC 25 T 90 R 14
The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on October 13, 2017 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.
Moved by White, seconded by Little to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.
Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried.
Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said the request was recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission by a 3-2 vote. Little asked the reason for the “no” votes. Hyberger said it was likely because there is a residential area to the south. He said that due to concerns raised by the City of Cedar Falls, the applicant agreed to limit the use of the property to storage for a commercial business, to obtain an access easement off of Big Woods Road to the property, and to use Big Woods Road as the primary access to the property, with an easement off of Dunkerton Road being the secondary access. John Benton said his company, Benton Sand and Gravel, is the proposed purchaser of the property, and he wanted to improve the dilapidated buildings on site to be used as storage for his company’s equipment. He said his company needs interior storage that isn’t in the flood plain like most of its property. Laylin asked if the concerns raised by the tech committee were addressed. Hyberger said yes.
Motion carried.
Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.
WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on October 24, 2017 at Nine- (9: ) a.m., on the request submitted by BSY, LLC at of 4008 Williamson Avenue to rezone 13.65 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District, and
WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 194 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by BSY, LLC and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-194, and
WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and
WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,
NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Little moved the following ordinance seconded by White.
WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 194 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by BSY, LLC and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-194, and
WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and
NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District to convert and known as Ordinance No. 77-194.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.
ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said that October 28 is the annual prescription drug drop-off event at Greenwood Pharmacy. He said there are other drop-off points, but a pharmacy can donate usable, expensive drugs to those in need, and last year $40,000 worth of such drugs was collected.
On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.
Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors
Grant Veeder, County Auditor