Waterloo, Iowa October 8, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: Dan Trelka.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, Trelka absent.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Dwayne Eilers said his property at 2265 Independence Avenue is in bad condition and he can’t understand why his property taxes are higher than other nearby properties. He also said that since the Country View facility has been sold, residents aren’t being fed on time, machinery is breaking down, and the facility is short staffed.

Charles Pearson asked the Board to consider getting involved in the Iowa Civil Rights Trail program. He has information on the first African-American settler in Black Hawk County, and would like to see the Veteran’s Memorial Hall, which was built by Civil War veterans, to be open as a tourist destination.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 27,691.70

IPERS ipers 223,002.91

BICKLEY, MARK svc 300.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC sftwr 737.81

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 97.99

COURIER publ 1,719.70

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 396.06

DIRECTEC CORP maint 1,685.62

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 525.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 939.25

ENGAGING INQUIRY svc 12,500.00

FAUSER, SALEM misc 37.00

FISCHELS, ROBERT rent 325.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 455.00

HALTOM JENNIFER svc 81.50

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 350.00

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 178.42

KRUSE DAVID rent 200.00

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL rent 225.00

MAIL SVCS svc 3,922.40

MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 63.72

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 450.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,583.27

NEOPOST USA INC supl 140.00

OWL INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 200.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 3,332.16

RACOM CORP svc 4,277.63

RED CEDAR PROPERTIES rent 200.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

SANDEES LTD supl 18.25

SELVEDINA rent 200.00

STRAND JEANNE svc 194.25

T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66

VALLEY PROPERTY ALLIANCE

rent 300.00

WD INVESTMENTS rent 250.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 1,781.70

AHLBERG , TINA misc 87.00

COLLUM , LESA A educ 117.00

DEWITT GABRIELLE mil 133.61

HEINEN ERIC misc 129.50

KNEBEL, MICAH mil 10.92

NORTHLAND AMY mil 10.18

PARMATER, JARED misc 87.00

TAYLOR CHRISTINE misc 239.08

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 225.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 525.00

ALLIED SYSTEMS INC svc 95.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 471.06

AT&T svc 424.14

BURLINGTON TRAILWAYS svc 229.50

BUTLER CO SHERIFF svc 72.00

BYRNES, ALANNA svc 900.00

CARTER, FELICIA rent 200.00

CF UTILITIES util 363.15

CF UTILITIES data 358.73

CF UTILITIES util 46.66

CF UTILITIES util 62.88

CF UTILITIES data 2,772.07

CLARK DEVELOPMENT rent 500.00

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN svc 13,500.00

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 299.88

COOLEY PUMPING svc 200.00

COUNTRY TERRACE rent 250.00

CRF RENTALS rent 325.00

DES MOINES CREMATION svc 1,000.00

DUBUQUE CO svc 41.00

ECOLAB CTR supl 1,338.94

EDGE RPM rent 200.00

EPM IOWA rent 250.00

EQUITY VESTORS rent 250.00

EVANSDALE MUNICIPAL HOUSING

rent 275.00

EVANSDALE WATER WORKS

wtr 100.00

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 1,016.84

FISCHELS, ANTHONY A rent 350.00

GALLS supl 315.00

GORDON LYNN A svc 12.00

GORSCH, BAILEY ref 394.80

GROTE, ALLEN rent 250.00

GRUNDY CO SHERIFF svc 91.88

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 60.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

HAWTHORNE HUTS rent 250.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 450.00

HICKS PLACE svc 500.00

HOLIDAY INN DES MOINES AIRPORT svc 1,220.80

HUMAN IMPACT PARTNERS

educ 22,500.00

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK rent 250.00

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

fee 95.00

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

supl 284.90

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY educ 300.00

IA STATE CO TREASURERS educ 50.00

JASPER CO SHERIFF svc 48.92

JC ENTERPRISES INC rent 200.00

JOHNSON, KELLY rent 300.00

JOHNSON CO svc 32.09

JPMM rent 300.00

JUNKMAN KNOEBEL CTR rent 400.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 400.00

KROEGER MIKE rent 250.00

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 273.30

LANTERN SQ APTS rent 200.00

LEAHY RENTALS rent 200.00

LIDDLES ECOWATER SYSTEMS INC svc 80.00

LINN CO svc 198.00

LPC CONNECT data 407.93

MALAISE SUSAN svc 8.00

MBA PROPERTIES rent 250.00

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 144.00

MERCK & CO INC supl 1,792.71

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 1,404.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 145.31

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 6,016.44

MOLINA RIVAS, KAREN rent 200.00

NELSON LARRY rent 547.00

O’DONNELL, SHERI rent 250.00

OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 300.00

ORTMAN HOLLY svc 9.50

PENDULUM PROPERTIES rent 275.00

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 725.00

PLATINUM PEST SVCS svc 300.00

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 516.70

PRESTO-X svc 32.00

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC rent 200.00

REEDY MIKE rent 200.00

RICOH USA INC svc 17,720.00

ROYAL GROVE PROPERTIES

rent 225.00

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

SANOFI PASTEUR INC supl 255.69

SCHEELS supl 89.98

SCHOO, LEON J rent 325.00

SERVICE ROOFING CO INC

svc 4,600.00

SOUTH VIEW ESTATES rent 275.00

SPECIAL OCCASIONS supl 644.93

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 19,896.73

SVS INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

WINDOW SOURCE OF CENTRAL IA

eq 9,264.00

THOMPSON PROPERTY MGMT

rent 200.00

UNITY SQ TOWNHOUSES rent 550.00

US CREMATION SOCIETY svc 1,000.00

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 71.30

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 40.01

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 17.95

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 1,456.46

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 6,090.70

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 1,028.36

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 2,988.02

WESTERN HOME COMMUNITIES

misc 115.19

XL INVESTMENTS rent 225.00

LEONARD, MARY mil 8.58

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 252.00

IPERS ipers 1,905.90

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 949.00

IPERS ipers 6,662.91

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 10.45

BAILEY JACKIE supl 256.60

KIEFER, APRIL mil 190.36

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,102.30

IPERS ipers 19,715.38

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 4,001.00

IPERS ipers 29,067.94

ANTON SALES supl 6.76

BLACK HILLS ENERGY util 31.94

BMC AGGREGATES svc 87,084.44

D&D TIRE INC eq 740.00

FIX TIRE CO fuel 39.12

CITY OF HUDSON util 33.15

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 38.03

MENARDS CF misc 44.99

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 1,762.20

NICHOLAS CATHERINE reimb 25.00

BLACK HAWK ELECTRICAL CO

eq rpr 123.62

BLACK HAWK RENTAL prts 1,600.00

BLACKTOP SVC CO supl 160,291.00

CF UTILITIES util 6.98

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

COOLEY PUMPING svc 30.00

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 221.97

LPC CONNECT tel 38.88

MATT CONTRUCTION INC

svc 95,000.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 35.96

MITCHELL1 svc 220.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS eq 143.75

RAY’S EXCAVATING svc 9,251.86

ROCKFORD RIGGING INC prts 1,649.00

RYAN’S ELECTRICAL SVCS

svc 16,102.50

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC eq 66.11

STOKES WELDING eq 49.41

THOMAS JAMES svc 17.50

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO eq 205.80

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 38.00

IPERS ipers 437.89

KEEFE SUPL CO food 7,456.38

MCKEE FOODS food 130.48

PENNY MARKETING supl 143.83

US CELLULAR svc 743.49

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 99.95

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 20,274.17

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 82,270.42

PERSPECTIVE CONSULTING PARTNERS ins 10,000.00

SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC

eq rpr 861.15

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,903.08

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 209.00

IPERS ipers 1,289.74

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 128.76

LPC CONNECT tel 261.19

US CELLULAR eq rent 2,699.67

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 171.00

IPERS ipers 1,235.48

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 73.88

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 44.46

HAZARDOUS MAT REG TRAINING CTR util 1,388.96

US BANK misc 996.72

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,099.00

IPERS ipers 9,205.58

VISA educ 188.42

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that Cedar Wapsi Road is now open. She said that the last road repair due to frost boils will close Symonds Road for two to three days.

Information Technology Director Kim Veeder said that October is Cybersecurity Awareness month, and she will send informational emails to departments. She wanted the public to be more careful about passwords, making them safely complex and not using a password for multiple accounts.

Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless presented the Board with quarterly statistics. He said his department received $9,400 in donations in September, and he reported on several events his office took part in.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held October 1, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

BURLESON, JON I CIV DETENT OFF 19.34 19.34 9/23/2019 NEW HIRE

CIAVARELLI, DYLAN M CIV DETENT OFF 19.34 19.34 9/23/2019 NEW HIRE

DOLAN, HEATHER L DEPUTY SHERIFF 29.71 31.00 9/22/2019 ANN STEP INCR

FRANK, HEIDI S CIV DETENT OFF 24.47 25.45 9/22/2019 ANN STEP INCR

SMITH, NICHOLAS R DEPUTY SHERIFF 29.81 31.00 9/22/2019 ANN STEP INCR

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

ROUSE, JORDAN C ASST CNTY ATTY 27.67 27.67 9/30/2019 NEW HIRE

CONS. COMM., Judy Flores

DAVIS, EUGENE R CIV DISPATCH 26.47 26.47 9/24/2019 TERM PEND

WRIGHT, BOBBY L CIV DISPATCH 19.34 19.34 9/24/2019 TERM PEND

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Insperity Inc., and O’Keefe Elevator Company.

4. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of September 30, 2019.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Gordon Koch d/b/a Koch Family Partnership Facility ID# 61548 located in Lincoln Township, Section Ten (10) at 10543 Lincoln Road, Hudson, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by James Thoma Facility ID# 67422 located in Fox Township, Section Fifteen (15), in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

3. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Gary Thede Facility ID #58854 located at 2044 Tama Road, Reinbeck, in Grundy County with application in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The PERMANENT PARKING PERMIT for the Courthouse Parking Lot for Lena Heit, Assistant Court Administrator for the State of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the STATEMENT OF WORK between Black Hawk County and the Iowa Counties Information Technology (ICIT) Group to perform a technology assessment be approved and direct the chair to sign as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

White asked if there was an estimate of cost. Veeder said it would be limited to the mileage, rooms and meals for the eleven assessment participants, and she would get an estimate. She said ICIT has been doing these assessments since 2011 and has been recognized by the National Association of Counties. Laylin said the assessment will take place October 29-31. Little said the Board Office will send a memo to departments requesting their cooperation.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the 28E AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Black Hawk County E911 Board to use not to exceed $3,000,000.00 of proceeds from the not to exceed $9,100,000.00 issuance of general obligation bonds for essential County purposes of Black Hawk County be approved and for the Chair to sign as recommended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the APPOINTMENT of James Perry, Finance Director to the Black Hawk County Deferred Compensation Committee be approved, effective October 8, 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $178.00 to attend the Ahlers and Cooney, Annual Employment Law Client Seminar in West Des Moines, IA scheduled for November 4, 2019. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES DUE AND PAYABLE of the submitted persons, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees and cost, in accordance with the provision of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be suspended and that future property taxes on property owned by the persons will be suspended for such time as the persons remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the persons receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the revised PreferredOne Summary Plan Descriptions for Black Hawk County Health Benefits incorporating prior amendments into the plan, minor language clean up, and aligns eligibility criteria to current policies and collective bargaining agreements for both the 500 and 750 plans be approved and the chair be directed to sign.

Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said that the changes align employee eligibility with PreferredOne’s practice and policy. White asked if any supervisors were in the group that discusses these changes. Bunger said there are not but someone could be added. Little said a memo would be sent to the supervisors to gauge interest.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White expressed sympathy on the passing of courthouse security guard Alphonso Davis. He said a Waterloo Vietnam vet will show his 8mm film at the Grout Museum on October 10, with donations going to the honor flight and the museum.

Schwartz said he would be presenting at a University of Northern Iowa marketing class on October 15 on ways that the decennial census impacts our community so that it can provide content for a marketing campaign.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor