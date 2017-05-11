Waterloo, Iowa May 2, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: Linda Laylin.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, Laylin absent.

Moved by White, seconded by Little that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Patti Hinz of the Sheriff’s Department for twenty years and Martin McDonald of the Sheriff’s Department for twenty-five years.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 106,441.32

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 691.64

IRS fed pay 66,485.74

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 27,593.01

IPERS ipers 105,619.28

SSA fica 96,811.72

BHC SHERIFF oth pay 153.14

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 132.50

ANGEL CHARLES L svc 120.00

BAUER BUILT TIRE eq rpr 14.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 670.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 18,508.92

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 827.36

CHIEF supl 89.99

DUNCAN, TARA svc 35.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 735.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 300.00

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 525.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 105.50

MARCO INC maint 37.00

MEADOW RIDGE WLOO rent 250.00

MENARDS WLOO eq 3,799.46

MINNESOTA CHEMICAL CO supl 162.46

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 30.40

PAGE RACHEL rent 225.00

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 200.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 3,711.49

PTS OF AMERICA svc 400.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 296.30

SANDEES LTD supl 903.75

SHAHRIARI DARIA svc 118.50

SLED SHED eq 447.22

T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66

TEJ & TJJ rent 250.00

ANDERSON-HOLMES TASHA mil 31.20

DALEY EILEEN mil 77.10

FROHWEIN SANDRA mil 142.97

HAHN, ADAM misc 51.00

HINZ DAVID reimb 21.00

PARMATER, JARED misc 129.00

DUNKELBERGER LINDA mil 20.63

IA CORRECTIONS ASSOC educ 65.00

AFLAC ins 2,234.02

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 735.72

COMMUNITY HLTH CHARITIES IA

oth pay 43.00

COUNTRY VIEW ipers 2,328.15

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 608.96

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 551.60

MN CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENT CTR oth pay 275.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 4,915.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 947.50

NM CHILC SUPPORT oth pay 208.15

PECU oth pay 26,286.50

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 2,986.48

A & P FOOD EQUIPMENT eq rpr 986.51

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 625.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC

eq lse 639.46

AIA SVCS supl 2,266.47

AIR MGMT SUPL supl 316.26

ALLAMAKEE CO SHERIFF svc 105.49

AMERICAN RED CROSS educ 27.00

ANACAPA ASSOC rent 550.00

AXON ENTERPRISE INC eq 462.36

BOLIN JAMES E rent 225.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 93.06

CF UTILITIES util 262.75

CENTURYLINK tel 117.84

CIVICPLUS svc 21,584.00

CLEAR TRUST INVESTMENT PROPERTIES rent 225.00

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 775.83

COURIER publ 747.12

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 725.81

DELL, SUZZANNA mil 9.36

FEDEX svc 313.83

FORCIER LAW OFFICE svc 90.00

HAGARTY MONUMENTS supl 120.00

HAWKEYE TOWERS APTS rent 180.00

HEIDEMAN DARYL L & LISA rent 225.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES svc 589.90

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

STATE OF IA svc 3,862.47

JAYTECH INC svc 3,968.24

JOHNSON CO svc 52.35

JUNKMAN KNOEBEL CTR rent 200.00

KOCKLER TIM svc 3,500.00

LINN CO svc 367.17

M&H RENTALS rent 475.00

MARSH PLACE APTS rent 200.00

MEDIACOM svc 82.90

MESSER J SCOTT rent 425.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 7,191.89

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 600.00

MTM HOLDINGS rent 225.00

PALMER LEIGH PROPERTIES

rent 225.00

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS svc 155.00

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 27.84

PRIORITY DISPATCH CORP svc 392.00

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION rent 200.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 300.00

SOMMERFELT FAMILY HOUSING

rent 347.50

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO

supl 765.76

STAPLES ADVANTAGE supl 90.89

STAR EQUIPMENT LTD supl 76.74

STATE FOREST NURSERY svc 195.00

STORY CO SHERIFF svc 17.12

TAMA CO SHERIFF svc 55.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 304.60

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 5,528.98

WLOO WATER WORKS util 291.00

WEBSTER CO SHERIFF svc 20.50

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 348.27

WICKHAM FRANK rent 250.00

XPRESSIONS supl 132.50

HEINEN ERIC misc 51.00

HOLBACH, ZACH fuel 42.00

LARSON, MOLLY mil 4.68

WILLIAMS JANET R mil 121.02

COOLEY, DENNIS & JILL rent 550.00

REUTER CONSTRUCTION svc 73.00

PIKORA, JOSHUA misc 24.00

HUMPAL, PATRICIA misc 151.20

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND IPERS ipers 820.73

IRS fed pay 435.84

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 240.09

IPERS ipers 820.73

SSA fica 804.88

SHOWALTER, KAREN reimb 172.20

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 275.00

ELECTION SOURCE supl 2,465.54

IA STATE ASSOC OF CO AUDITORS educ 50.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IPERS ipers 3,032.66

IRS fed pay 2,073.30

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 907.46

IPERS ipers 3,032.66

SSA fica 2,968.70

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 18.00

AFLAC ins 6.16

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 21.03

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 13.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 165.00

PECU oth pay 25.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 9,042.20

IRS fed pay 4,887.08

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,964.42

IPERS ipers 8,969.24

SSA fica 6,808.50

AFLAC ins 220.17

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 13.25

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 350.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 100.00

PECU oth pay 3,130.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 554.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IPERS ipers 12,443.99

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 299.40

IRS fed pay 8,260.42

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,643.80

IPERS ipers 12,415.02

SSA fica 12,119.74

ACCESS SYSTEMS supl 217.99

ACES svc 31.50

ANTON SALES supl 477.20

BMC AGGREGATES supl 31,020.52

G&K SERVICES svc 28.70

MENARDS CF misc 94.40

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 134.33

AFLAC ins 240.35

COMMUNITY HLTH CHARITIES IA

oth pay 13.00

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 62.20

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 440.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 25.00

PECU oth pay 3,030.50

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 1,438.00

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPL supl 3.46

CARGILL INC supl 15,033.61

CF UTILITIES util 99.41

CENTURYLINK tel 244.58

CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY

supl 69.55

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 377.88

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE util 68.54

LPC UTILITIES util 270.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 136.76

MUTUAL WHEEL CO supl 43.70

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC eq 75.90

STOKES WELDING eq 64.50

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 908.04

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IPERS ipers 150.14

IRS fed pay 111.02

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 27.31

IPERS ipers 206.70

SSA fica 212.52

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 4,698.48

KEEFE SUPPLY CO supl 4,371.64

MCKEE FOODS food 120.10

ECOLAB CTR svc 328.25

LABSOURCE INC supl 1,743.00

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 1.69

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 1,045.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 247.72

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 1.70

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HLTH SOLUTIONS

ins 33,084.83

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 145,955.77

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA

ins 25,780.05

SELF INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND CEDAR VALLEY MOTOR & COLLISION svc 1,374.61

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND ADVANTAGE ADMIN flx sp 5,049.14

ADVANTAGE ADMIN flx sp 1,573.30

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND IPERS ipers 603.78

IRS fed pay 501.27

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 223.79

IPERS ipers 603.78

SSA fica 620.82

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND CDW GOVERNMENT INC svc 2,077.60

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 138.58

RACOM CORP svc 80,142.60

CENTURYLINK tel 1,475.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 351.58

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IPERS ipers 518.30

IRS fed pay 380.43

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 156.03

IPERS ipers 518.30

SSA fica 526.34

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

ELERT AND ASSOCIATES svc 2,885.00

INRCOG svc 503.68

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 50.00

CENTURYLINK tel 174.25

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IPERS ipers 4,019.92

IRS fed pay 2,434.89

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,125.50

IPERS ipers 4,019.93

SSA fica 4,028.92

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

COMMERCIAL APPRAISERS OF IA

svc 900.00

METCALF JULIA D mil 20.52

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 47.05

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,295.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 145.00

PECU oth pay 1,723.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

AMERICAN BOTTLING CO food 196.80

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 787.80

AUTOMOTIVE SVC SOLUTIONS

eq rpr 151.55

BHC TREASURER util 219.31

CAROL LAURIE post 12.19

CENTURYLINK uitl 50.92

CJM FINANCIAL INC svc 216.00

DIRECT SUPL INC eq 1,650.70

DIRECTV util 614.44

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO

food 261.96

GRP & ASSOCIATES svc 275.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

bldg rpr 978.90

HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD

eq 53.98

HOCKENBERGS food 475.60

MARTIN BROS food/supl 8,449.99

NETWORK SVCS CO supl 713.08

OKEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

eq rpr 332.50

PERFORMANCE HLTH rx 94.61

PETE SCHUSTER eq rent 48.62

RESERVE ACCOUNT post 2,000.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 412.29

UNITYPOINT CLINIC svc 123.00

UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY

svc 120.00

UNI svc 300.00

WLOO WATER WORKS uitl 2,371.21

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 181.11

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that at an April 26 meeting at the Rotary Reserve to discuss the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge project over the Cedar River, concerns were raised by area residents about the problems arising from having the bridge closed for two years.

Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye addressed the news story that Black Hawk County has the highest rate of sexually transmitted diseases in the state. She said the county has had consistently high rates for three decades, and it is the Health Department’s job to analyze data about what groups are particularly affected. The 16-29 age group is relatively high, and the main problem is that people aren’t willing to share information about their sex partners. She hopes the Health Department can make people more comfortable talking about it knowing that the discussions are confidential.

Interim Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson reported on two FEMA projects from the September 2016 floods. (1) Electrical work at Black Hawk, Siggelkov and McFarlane Parks has been completed. (2) Work has been done on the blowouts in the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. He has asked FEMA to fund mitigation work to stop continual blowouts, but hasn’t received a response yet. A $15,000 insurance claim has resulted in insulation replacement at the Black Hawk Park shop. Installation of new playground equipment at Mulberry Park should occur on May 15.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held April 25, 2017 and April 27, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL BASIC – VA 91.49 GENERAL BASIC – DHS 91.49

GENERAL BASIC- CCC 2,469.26 GENERAL BASIC – MAINT 2,469.26

INSURANCE TRUST 4,155.84 GENERAL BASIC 4,155.84

ASSESSOR 96.20 GENERAL BASIC 96.20

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Porkhaven Farms d/b/a Beck Site Facility ID #60634 located at 9115 Holmes Road, Hudson, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Porkhaven Farms d/b/a Beck Site Facility ID #61336 located at 13419 Beck Road, Hudson, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

3. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Nolan DeWall d/b/a Nolan DeWall Facility ID #65919 located at 471 S. Butler Road, Cedar Falls, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

4. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Allen & Cody Bown, d/b/a Bown Facility ID #67285 located in Grant Township, Section thirty-two (32) in Grundy County with application in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

5. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Klinger Cattle LLC d/b/a Klinger Cattle Facility ID #67718 located in Maxfield Township, Section thirty-four (34) in Bremer County with application in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

6. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for CenturyLink, Des Moines, Iowa for underground fiber utility in the county right-of-way on Cedar Street from First Street to La Porte Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

7. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Telcom Construction, Clearwater, Minnesota for an underground 3 pr 24 gauge copper utility in the county right-of-way located at 5507 McKevette Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

8. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for CenturyLink, Des Moines, Iowa for underground fiber utility in the county right-of-way on Third Street from the intersection of Cedar Street North to Washburn Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

9. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for CenturyLink, Des Moines, Iowa for underground fiber utility in the county right-of-way on Washburn Road from the intersection of Third Street west of Foulk Road continuing to Dysart Road (V37) as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

10. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Maintenance Department for the following equipment: Onan 400 KW Generator.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Sarah Clapp for June 24, 2017 with no rain date to be held at Tim Deeds’ Farm, 8480 Jubilee Road, La Porte City, Iowa with Pyrotechnics done by Joel Weber.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Aspro, Inc. Waterloo, Iowa (letting held April 11, 2017 10:00 a.m.) for Project #5009 Raymond Road Edge Rut Repair from Gilbertville City limits north to Dubuque Road in the total amount of $112,839.26 (late Start Date: June 16, 2017; Working Days: 0; liquidated Damages: $0.00 per day) be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive and place on file the Contractor’s Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that this contract is for the part of the road that is completely in Black Hawk County, and that the part shared with the city of Raymond will be addressed later. (See minutes of April 27, 2017.)

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the REQUEST for ABATE of Iowa, District 16 to use the Black Hawk County Courthouse parking lot on Saturday, May 20, 2017 to hold registration the start of the annual Motorcycle Awareness Ride be approved and to receive and place on file the Certificate of Insurance and direct the Chair to sign the permission letter for same. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to AUTHORIZE AND DIRECT the Finance Director to set the date of hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on May 23, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed FY17 Budget Amendment. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing/bid opening to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed purchase of one (1) Single Axel Dump Truck for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Department. Motion carried.

At Nine-eighteen o’clock (9:18) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the purchase of three (3) Motor Graders for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Department.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Little asked if there were only two bids sought. Nicholas said they were the only companies in the area that met the necessary specifications. Schwartz asked if the two models were Caterpillar and John Deere. Nicholas said they were. Motion carried.

At nine-eighteen (9:18) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed purchase of three (3) Motor Graders.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on April 24, 2017 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by three o’clock (3:00) p.m. Monday May 1, 2017, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-nineteen (9:19) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY BID

Altorfer Inc. Cedar Rapids, IA $895,500

Murphy Tractor Waterloo, IA $873,000

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the purchase of three (3) Motor Graders to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Motion carried.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor