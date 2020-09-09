Waterloo, Iowa September 1, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: Tom Little.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, Little absent.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employee for years of service: Cherie Northrup in our Conservation Department for 25 years of service. Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said the county has greatly benefited from Northrup’s service.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

AFLAC ins 1,825.04

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 984.78

IRS fed pay 63,691.24

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 4,894.03

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,062.50

SSA fica 105,390.37

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 107.00

PECU oth pay 24,512.39

WATERLOO APARTMENT PARTNERS rent 200.00

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 20.50

BICKLEY, MARK svc 945.00

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 275.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 225.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 74.65

COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,305.00

COURIER publ 922.80

FISCHELS, ROBERT rent 200.00

FRESH START CLEANING SOLUTIONS INC svc 19,166.66

JLL EXTENDED STAY APTS rent 200.00

JUDICIAL DIALOG SYSTEMS

sftwr 4,690.34

MARCO INC svc 202.66

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 200.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 942.50

MENARDS WLOO supl 380.58

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

svc 1,015.00

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 200.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,935.72

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 185.63

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC svc 35.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 250.00

SPAIN, BENNIE rent 200.00

WLOO COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

svc 65.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2,566.34

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 574.53

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 475.00

AA WRECKER SVC svc 4,963.37

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 425.00

AC INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 31.12

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 8,513.08

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 127.96

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 88.37

BHC EMS ASSOC reimb 1,723.00

BHC EXTENSION svc 1,500.00

BREMER CO reimb 19,571.44

BUCHANAN CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 377.97

BUCHANAN CO HEALTH CTR

reimb 10,625.67

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT

reimb 7,662.48

BUCHANAN CO SHERIFF svc 135.25

CF UTILITIES util 150.00

COMMUNITY MEML HOSPITAL

reimb 11,521.49

COURIER subscr 450.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 20.25

CRF RENTALS rent 325.00

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SVCS ASSOC OF BREMER CO reimb 294.30

FAYETTE CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 1,983.29

FEDEX svc 526.87

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 1,239.93

GALLS eq 608.23

GEILENFELD-BUEHNER FUNERAL HOME svc 200.00

GREEN SOURCE MGMT svc 30.00

CITY OF GRUNDY CENTER-AMBULANCE DEPT reimb 232.37

GRUNDY CO reimb 2,208.59

GRUNDY CO MEML HOSP

reimb 3,634.00

HARRISON TRUCK CTRS prts/lbr 678.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

eq 52.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 225.00

HOME POINT FINANCIAL svc 302.00

HOWARD CO reimb 1,808.18

IOWA STATE SHERIFFS & DEPUTIES ASSOC educ 500.00

JAYTECH INC svc 2,190.00

JOHNSON , LINDA svc 73.50

JPMM rent 250.00

KEARNS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

LABSOURCE INC supl 1,339.20

MALAISE SUSAN svc 9.50

MALBEC PROPERTIES rent 200.00

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 287.88

MERCYONE OELWEIN reimb 10,731.64

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 1,648.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc12,490.13

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 222.32

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.64

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 166.08

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 669.53

MORRIS RICHARD A rent 275.00

MOTEL 6 room 564.00

NELSON LARRY rent 225.00

NEW ERA RENTALS rent 600.00

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC svc 97.00

PALMER LUTHERAN HEALTH CTR INC reimb 7,914.19

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 200.00

PRESTIGE svc 133.56

REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS OF HOWARD CO reimb 27,098.78

REIFF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY svc 1,000.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 95.50

MERCYONE CF MC reimb 11,630.74

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 76.50

TAMA CO SHERIFF svc 53.50

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE

supl 36.45

THE SHRED MASTER svc 253.32

TRIPP & ASSOCIATES rent 200.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP

reimb 3,587.13

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 321.00

VERIZON WIRELESS data 213.16

VETERANS MEML HOSP reimb 4,787.26

VETERANS MEML HOSP-ALLAMAKEE EMS ASSOC reimb 662.78

WLOO WATER WORKS util 9.58

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 858.93

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR reimb 1,042.34

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR reimb 3,384.00

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 2,858.92

WINNESHIEK CO EMERGENCY MEDICAL SVCS ASSOC reimb 498.55

WINNESHIEK MEDICAL CTR

reimb 5,816.43

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 658.78

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 425.00

SSA fica 1,396.46

ALPHAGRAPHICS OF NORTH LIBERTY svc 16,800.00

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE maint 1,570.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 20,441.42

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

A ROBERT HALF CO svc 2,458.86

ABBEN, RICHARD svc 576.15

ABBEN, SANDRA svc 664.70

AMERICAN SECURITY CABINETS

eq 2,029.00

ELECTION ADMINISTRATION REPORT subscr 219.00

LABELS DIRECT supl 210.00

MARTIN YALE INDUSTRIES eq 1,198.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 65.63

RYDER TRANSPORTATION SVCS

svc 228.24

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 230.09

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 382.12

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1.50

RURAL BASIC FUND

AFLAC ins 101.68

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 57.02

IRS fed pay 3,992.95

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 110.97

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 5,606.95

PECU oth pay 3,901.11

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 144.20

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1.12

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

AFLAC ins 65.70

IRS fed pay 8,079.22

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 505.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 150.00

SSA fica 13,920.84

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 28.00

PECU oth pay 1,372.50

ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 618.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 33,290.75

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 469.88

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 94.80

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC svc 27.36

BHC LANDFILL svc 9.00

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 42.80

CALHOUN-BURNS AND ASSOCIATES INC svc 11,862.15

CALLAHAN CONSTRUCTION

eq 58,000.00

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CENTURYLINK tel 183.66

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 40.43

GIERKE ROBINSON CO svc 411.95

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE wtr 68.54

LH CUSTOM AG SVCS INC svc 3,000.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22.33

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.65

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.09

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.13

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.89

MITCHELL1 svc 225.00

MOULDS, JACK misc 504.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

prts 2,122.72

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 270.45

NEW CENTURY FS fuel 105.59

RYDELL CHEV INC prts 865.21

SNAP ON TOOLS – TCK TOOL SUPPLY supl 1,249.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 668.95

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS fed pay 211.06

SSA fica 531.98

KEEFE SUPL CO food 3,842.78

MCKEE FOODS food 81.02

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 38.29

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

IRS fed pay 25.81

SSA fica 112.46

CAPITAL IMPROVE PLAN – NON BOND FUND

SCHWARTZ COMMERCIAL ROOFING svc 11,325.00

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 1,015.80

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 1,903.25

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 19.38

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 61.84

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 31.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 74.29

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 24.03

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 51.07

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 49.86

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 21.06

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 24.51

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 16.41

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.06

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 15.10

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 29.15

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 16.03

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 12,260.86

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 146,013.17

EBC ins 50.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA

ins 17,254.99

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EBC flx sp 1,989.58

EBC flx sp 275.40

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 508.05

SSA fica 618.94

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS fed pay 367.14

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 610.64

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 4.00

MIDWEST CARD AND ID svc 266.20

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

CENTURYLINK tel 62.61

CENTURYLINK tel 520.22

US BANK misc 27.53

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 2,071.05

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,795.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 195.00

SSA fica 4,158.90

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 7.00

PECU oth pay 2,332.50

CDW GOVERNMENT INC hdwr 3,017.52

KOENIGSFELD THOMAS J reimb 68.85

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 76.92

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 53.25

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Little.

Resolution adopted.

PRESENTATION: Urban County Coalition wrap up presented by UCC lobbyists Gary Grant and Larry Murphy. Among items discussed: An Iowa legislative session has never been suspended before, like this one was due to the pandemic. A status quo budget was passed, but the future is unclear due to the pandemic. Sales tax revenues are down in brick and mortar establishments, but up in online sales. There is a growing bipartisan feeling that the state backfill of lost commercial and industrial property taxes should be withdrawn, and UCC will work with other county organizations to prevent this. Counties should educate legislative candidates on the issue. The governor transferred $30 million to mental health regions, but severely limited its use. The state wants to tell counties how to spend their mental health funds, but doesn’t want to spend more state funds on it. A bill was passed putting the onus for inmate medical expenses on the individual. A bill was passed saying local shooting range regulations can’t be more restrictive than state regulations, but there are no state regulations for ranges in unincorporated areas. REAP wasn’t going to be funded, but eventually it was funded at the current year level of $12 million.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Auditor Grant Veeder updated the Board on issues involved with the November 3 general election. He said that absentee ballot request forms are being mailed by various governmental and private organizations, and that despite lawsuits elsewhere, all of the request forms received by voters in Black Hawk County are valid. He said despite concerns raised at the national level about cutbacks and slowdowns at the postal service, he has been assured by state and local postal officials and workers that absentee ballots will not be held up. He said ballots will be mailed to voters on request starting on October 5, that October 24 is the deadline for requests, and ballots received by November 3 or postmarked November 2 or earlier will be counted. He said despite a previous communication by the Secretary of State’s Office to the contrary, absentee ballot drop boxes located next to courthouses will be permitted. He said that polling locations for the county’s 62 precincts will be reduced from 58 to 43 on November 3 due to the pandemic. He said his office has received about 22,000 absentee requests.

County Engineer Cathy Nicholas showed pictures of the process of soil stabilization in the subdrain projects on Ansborough and Hammond Avenues.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held August 25, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Trelka moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by White.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SOCIAL SERVICES 31.25 GENERAL BASIC – DHS 31.25

SOCIAL SERVICES 5.55 GENERAL BASIC – DHS 5.55

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by David Halvorsen d/b/a Koch Family Partnership Facility ID#61548 located in Lincoln Township, Section Ten (10) at 10543 Lincoln Rd, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by GSR Enterprises d/b/a Clark Site Facility ID#N/A located in Spring Creek Township, Section two (2) at Jesup Rd, LaPorte City in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

3. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following fixed assets: 5050-50 – #74 1974 Koehring 440 Spanner Crane in the amount of $4,375.00

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Bill Fratzke for September 11, 2020 with a rain date of September 12, 2020, to be held at the La Porte City Golf Club, 9699 Bishop Rd. with Pyrotechnics done by Bill Fratzke.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

PROCLAMATION for NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION AND RECOVERY MONTH. Black Hawk/Grundy Mental Health Director Tom Eachus said that he represents the Cedar Valley Coalition for Suicide Support and Prevention. He said suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the country, and the 2nd leading cause for ages 10 to 34. He said telephone number 988 is now available as a suicide hotline as opposed to using 911. He gave the Board a list of suicide and mental health resources.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to proclaim September as National Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that to transfer by Quitclaim Deed to the City of Waterloo the real estate with Parcel I.D. 8813-12-126-002.

Assistant County Attorney Michael Treinen said that a city lift station sits on the property, and he thought it was just an oversight that the county still owned the property. He said the transfer benefits the county in that it would no longer bear any liability for the property.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little.

Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to engage the Davis Brown Law Firm for independent consultation and analysis, subject to total costs and hourly fees not exceeding $7,500.00 and further subject to a timeline for completion by September 22, 2020.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing/bid opening to be held at 9:05 on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed purchase of one (1) Single Axle Dump Truck for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Department. Motion carried.

Discussion/possible board action- to discuss the BHC Solid Waste Management Commission (SWMC) bonding needs for FY21. Solid Waste/Resource Recovery Administrator John Foster provided answers to questions that arose at an earlier meeting (see minutes of August 18). He said SWMC decided to distribute excess revenue to member agencies in 2002 when they had $15 million in uncommitted revenues, and gave out $2 million annually until 2011, when they found the practice to be no longer sustainable, and then gave out $1 million a year for two more years. He reviewed the SWMC needs for a $4.25 million revenue bond issue for facility expansion. Finance Director James Perry said that if the county agrees to act as a pass-through for the SWMC bonds it should set a hearing soon so that the bonds could be sold in late October with secondary roads bonds. Laylin asked what reserves SWMC has. Foster said about $3 million. White asked how many counties use the SWMC landfill, and asked if out-of-county users pay the same rates as in-county. Foster said there are five other counties, which pay the same rate for regular loads and a higher rate for special loads. Schwartz asked if there was a plan to capture methane gas. Foster said it was considered but found to be difficult to market when regulations were taken off of traditional gas sources. Laylin asked if the county has any liability if SWMC can’t make its bond payments. Perry said it would, but he and Foster didn’t know of it ever happening. White said other counties should pay their fair share, considering the facility is not located in those counties. Foster said he could revisit their contracts. Laylin said she would contact Maggie Burger from Speer Financial to see if anyone ever defaulted on their revenue bonds, leaving a county holding the bag.

Discussion/possible board action- to discuss county preparedness for COVID-19. Schwartz said that the Board of Health will hold a hearing on a COVID-related health regulation at its meeting September 2. White said that the governor closed bars in Black Hawk County just because it has a college town, and it is unfair to veterans’ groups, whose facilities may be forced to close permanently. Treinen said that he anticipates the Board of Health will pass its regulation and send it on to the supervisors, who can put it on any future agenda.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White said that there will be a vigil at the Vietnam War Memorial from Friday September 11 at 3 pm until the 13th at noon, 45 hours to honor the 45 Black Hawk County veterans killed in Vietnam. He expressed condolences on the passing of former Workforce Development director and Waterloo Black Hawks hockey player Dave Mazur.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor