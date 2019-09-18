Waterloo, Iowa September 10, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: Craig White.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, White absent.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 57,445.34

IPERS ipers 330,688.56

ACES svc 239.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC supl 95.36

AHLERS & COONEY svc 515.95

ALTENBAUMER KARLA misc 68.00

ALTORFER INC svc 836.00

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 11.04

BDI prts 122.93

BMC AGGREGATES supl 89.13

BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 46.60

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 275.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 2,077.35

COURIER publ 473.78

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 307.21

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 541.45

FASTENAL CO prts 114.72

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 5.00

INQUIREHIRE svc 102.50

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 190.32

KLENK, BRENDA L B svc 4.50

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 262.97

MENARDS CF eq 70.01

MENARDS WLOO misc 41.93

NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC

supl 165.24

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 581.00

P&K MIDWEST prts 12.62

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 200.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 3,656.57

REMINGTON ARMS CO educ 1,425.00

SANDEES LTD supl 207.35

SLED SHED supl 19.76

STERICYCLE INC svc 146.51

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 197.54

SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 40.50

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 855.90

WEBER PAPER CO supl 211.42

WEX BANK misc 378.51

TAHIR, AMEERA educ 236.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 950.00

ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC supl 36.20

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 7,011.56

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 290.00

AMERICAN ACADEMY OF FAMILY PHYSICIANS educ 381.00

BENTON CO SHERIFF svc 117.10

BHC EMS ASSOC reimb 629.38

BREMER CO reimb 8,140.63

BUCHANAN CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 513.38

BUCHANAN CO HEALTH CTR

reimb 4,924.39

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT

reimb 6,638.82

CF UTILITIES data 368.08

CF UTILITIES util 46.66

CF UTILITIES util 66.33

CF UTILITIES data 3,405.67

CLARK EQUIP CO eq 9,891.36

CNC INVESTMENTS rent 270.00

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 716.02

COHESIVE CREATIVE AND CODE INC supl 12,950.00

COMMUNITY MEML HOSP

reimb 2,676.86

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 549.40

ECHO GROUP INC supl 588.68

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO

supl 49.04

EMBARC svc 1,020.00

EMERGENCY MED SVCS ASSOC OF BREMER CO reimb 2,406.83

FAYETTE CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 6,173.65

FAYETTE CO SHERIFF svc 60.32

GAZETTE COMMUNICATIONS INC

svc 435.00

GIBSON SPECIALTY CO svc 14.00

GLOBAL EQUIP eq 84.51

GORDON LYNN A svc 17.50

GROTE, ALLEN rent 248.00

CITY OF GRUNDY CENTER-AMBULANCE DEPT reimb 1,169.38

GRUNDY CO reimb 6,276.96

GRUNDY CO MEML HOSP

reimb 2,676.60

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 85.00

HECKENLAIBLE, CODY svc 800.00

HOWARD CO reimb 1,345.33

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,864.75

INTOXIMETERS INC supl 421.50

IOWA CANCER CONSORTIUM

svc 50.00

IOWA CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC

educ 75.00

JENSEN, ERICK svc 1,000.00

KEOKUK CO SHERIFF svc 89.44

KEYSTONE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES prts 8.68

L-TRON CORP eq 329.00

LEADS ONLINE svc 2,933.00

LINN CO svc 198.00

LPC CONNECT data 401.66

MERCY HOSP OF FRANCISCAN SISTERS reimb 3,028.02

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC

reimb 3,830.03

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 500.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 5,546.79

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.45

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 204.55

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 218.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 834.10

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 2,663.36

MOTEL 6 rooms 135.00

PALMER LUTHERAN HLTH CTR INC reimb 9,142.02

PEER SUPPORT FOUNDATION

educ 275.00

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 538.50

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS

svc 30,210.16

REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS OF HOWARD CO reimb 31,488.67

ROBERTS, CORY svc 500.00

SARTORI MEMORIAL HOSP INC

reimb 4,438.02

SMITH, DARREN svc 1,000.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 10,149.54

SVS INVESTMENTS rent 250.00

T&S PROPERTY MGMT rent 300.00

FAMILY YMCA OF BHC reimb 7,400.00

TWIN CITY TREE SVC svc 900.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES maint 1,000.00

UPS svc 20.47

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP

reimb 2,935.94

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 91.00

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 637.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 253.75

VETERANS MEML HOSP reimb 2,808.98

VETERANS MEML HOSP-ALLAMAKEE EMS ASSOC reimb 626.22

WALTEMEYER GENE rent 275.00

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,025.93

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 533.45

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 1,116.05

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR reimb 4,103.11

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 7,555.83

WINNESHIEK CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 629.38

WINNESHIEK MED CTR reimb 2,500.00

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 187.50

ZIPS TRUCK EQUIP INC eq 3,880.00

EVEN, DAVID food 68.00

SMOCK ALEX food 68.00

HEINEN , SANDRA misc 303.08

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 518.00

IPERS ipers 2,846.65

SHOWALTER, KAREN reimb 106.60

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,951.41

IPERS ipers 9,935.25

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 4,365.25

IPERS ipers 29,012.34

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 8,183.00

IPERS ipers 44,053.18

ACCESS SYSTEMS supl 141.29

ANTON SALES eq 488.85

ASPRO INC supl 549.08

BLACK HILLS ENERGY util 31.54

CITY OF HUDSON util 33.15

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 18.99

MENARDS CF misc 312.95

RACOM CORP svc 5,124.00

SLED SHED prts 11.45

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 256.01

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 33.98

CF UTILITIES util 6.98

CENTURYLINK tel 47.26

CENTURYLINK tel 48.26

CERTIFIED LABS fuel 1,087.50

COOLEY PUMPING svc 35.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 698.74

FORTERRA PIPE & PRECAST

svc 15,472.00

GROSSE STEEL CO supl 4,175.00

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 194.25

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES svc 100.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 1,271.80

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

prts 330.00

LH CUSTOM AG SVCS INC

misc 9,720.50

LPC CONNECT tel 38.82

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 30.19

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 97.92

NAPA AUTO PARTS misc 808.68

POMP’S TIRE SVC eq 4,026.00

RAY’S EXCAVATING svc 19,394.76

THOMAS JAMES svc 17.50

UTILITY EQUIP CO svc 330.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 58.00

IPERS ipers 594.58

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 365.07

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,142.96

MCKEE FOODS food 60.10

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND ISAC eq 10,355.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 93.75

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 28,183.45

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 55,632.40

INSURANCE STRATEGIES CONSULT ins 975.00

IA INSURANCE DIVISION ins 100.00 SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND RACOM CORP svc 1,959.21

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,977.22

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 425.00

IPERS ipers 1,934.61

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 349.00

IPERS ipers 1,853.23

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 30.96

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 75.16

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 1,545.00

US BANK misc 21.75

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,478.00

IPERS ipers 13,675.97

IA STATE ASSOC OF ASSESSORS

educ 650.00

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White.

Resolution adopted.

PRESENTATION. Lyndsey Anderson promoted the upcoming Household Hazardous Materials Drop-off & Electronics Recycling Event for all Black Hawk County residents to be held Saturday, September 21st (9:00 AM- 2:00 PM) at the Cedar Falls Public Works Complex (2200 Technology Parkway, Cedar Falls). She said the next event will be April 18, 2020.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that Shaulis Road near Waterloo was closed due to several large trees falling on it in last night’s storm. The paving of Cedar Wapsi Road resumes today, but may be further delayed by weather. There are at least six more days of paving to be done there.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held September 3, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

RURAL BASIC 633,776.50 SECONDARY ROADS 633,776.50

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 1,587,083.25 GENERAL 1,587,083.25

GENERAL 238,689.50 SECONDARY ROADS 238,689.50

GENERAL 238,689.50 SECONDARY ROADS 238,689.50

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

BOARD, Tom Little

PERRY, JAMES E FINANCE DIRECTOR 37.67 37.67 8/26/2019 NEW HIRE

AUDITOR, Grant Veeder

HETH, BILLIE J PAYROLL/ACCT MGR 31.86 31.86 8/26/2019 RETURN TO ORIGINAL POSITION

STEFFEN, HELEN R SYSTEMS/RE TAX MGR 35.92 35.92 8/26/2019 RETURN TO ORIGINAL POSITION

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

JENN, DANIEL W DEPUTY SHERIFF 32.24 32.24 8/30/2019 TERM PEND

WHITE, PAUL C CIV DETENT OFF 19.34 19.34 9/4/2019 SCH/SHFT CHNG

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for A Tech and DENCO Highway Construction Corporation.

4. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of August 30, 2019.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Jason Thede Facility ID #66891 located in Black Hawk Township, Section Thirty-Six (36) at 280th Street, Reinbeck in Grundy County with application in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The adopted WATER RATE INCREASE from Waterloo Water Works effective January 1, 2020.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “B” BEER PERMIT (BB) submitted by Kevin Schults d/b/a Halloween Traditions, 5111 Osage Road, Waterloo.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LEASE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Waterloo/Cedar Falls CellTelCo Partnership, Chicago, IL, be extended for an additional 5 year term (expiring October 31, 2024) for the in-building wireless communication service as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said that this is for cell phone repeaters in the basements of the courthouse and Pinecrest. Little asked if it is sufficient for the courthouse. Geving said that it is for people with U.S. Cellular phones.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by James Perry, Finance Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $70.00 to attend the Iowa State Association of Counties County Budgeting and Property Tax Seminar in Ames, Iowa scheduled for October 2, 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director,

be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $436.00 to attend the National Public Employer Labor Relations Association Academy in Ankeny, Iowa scheduled for September 11, 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Schwartz to AUTHORIZE AND DIRECT the Finance Director to set the date of hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on October 1, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed FY20 Budget Amendment. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES DUE AND PAYABLE of the submitted persons, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees and cost, in accordance with the provision of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be suspended and that future property taxes on property owned by the persons will be suspended for such time as the persons remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the persons receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES DUE AND PAYABLE of the submitted persons, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees and cost, in accordance with the provision of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be suspended and that future property taxes on property owned by the persons will be suspended for such time as the persons remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the persons receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka to receive and place on file the ACTUARIAL OPINION CERTIFICATE for FY19 of the Black Hawk County Insurance Health Care Plan as submitted by Insurance Strategies Consulting, LLC and to issue checks for a $100 filing fee and $975 for the 509A Study for plan ending June 30, 2019. Motion carried.

At the invitation of the Board of Supervisors, Chuck Meyers from MidAmerican Energy spoke and answered questions on MidAmerican’s interactions with solar energy. Meyers said that 51.4% of energy delivered by MidAmerican in 2018 came from renewable sources, mostly wind, and their goal is to use 100% renewable sources by 2021. Little asked about the rate paid by the county. Meyers said that MidAmerican has four rates, three of which the county qualifies for, and customers pay the lowest rate they qualify for. He said that if the county installed solar panels for different buildings, it would submit an application for each building to show that requirements are met, and steps would be taken to be sure the grid could handle any energy sent to it by a county facility. He said solar projects usually have a 12-14 year payback period.

Schwartz asked if MidAmerican has plans to retire coal-fired plants. Meyers said that they are needed as backup for energy sources that can be interrupted. Schwartz said that as long as they are used it is a misnomer to say that 100% of energy is from renewable sources. He thanked MidAmerican for their work in cleaning up storm damage from the night before. Laylin asked about the requirement that owners are responsible for generation distribution and compliance of solar energy. Meyers said that owners need to have a professional engineer provide drawings to MidAmerican, to show that the system meets code, and otherwise it can’t connect to the grid.

Trelka said that he likes diversified energy sources, but he has concerns about renewable energy regarding disposal of units, like solar panels and windmill blades, after their useful life, and the use of components in solar panels that come from China. He felt the Board needed to further educate itself. Laylin said that technology changes rapidly, and asked Geving what would happen if the solar technology is obsolete in 20 years. Geving said that the warranty is for 25 years, so the technology will be in use that long, and the life expectancy is reportedly 40 years, although he doesn’t have verification of that. Little asked if there is an American company that provides the necessary products. Geving said he would check. Laylin asked if the estimate Geving gave at the September 3 meeting of $1.2 million for eight county buildings included interconnection fees. Geving said it includes the fees at $120 per site per year, and the only amount not factored in is an additional warranty amount to match the inverter warranty period to the panel warranty period. Meyers said that the cost of any upgrades by MidAmerican, which are paid by the facility owners, is not included either. Laylin said rate changes aren’t either. Meyers said current rates should be good for 15 years.

Tyler Olson of SiteGen Solar said that solar significantly reduces a facility’s operating cost, besides using clean power. He said it locks the electric rate in for 25 years. He said his company uses American-made products in projects such as that at the Cedar Rapids airport.

Laylin asked Geving if he would have additional answers next week. Geving said he would.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the LUMP SUM COMPENSATIONS for Helen Steffen and Billie Jo Heth for their time working a dual position as interim Co-Finance Directors in the amounts recommended by County Auditor Grant Veeder ($1,354.50 for Heth, $748.20 for Steffen). Laylin said she wanted to defer action to try to determine a more fair amount, given the amount and difficulty of the work performed. She said that current policies should be change to better anticipate this situation. Trelka and Schwartz said they also felt the amounts were too low. Little asked Veeder to provide different amounts for the Board to consider in a week. Veeder explained how he, Steffen and Heth arrived at the figures presented, and asked Board members to provide any modifications they thought appropriate.

The Board of Supervisors discussed applications for funding from the county. Laylin presented a draft of a potential webpage that describes eligibility and requirements and links to an application. Little said that it should say that county funds are not available to pay salaries, just programs and capital projects. Schwartz said that he likes the wording that says programs and capital are prioritized, but leaves the door open in case an agency could justify using funds for salaries. Little said that the page should say that awards are subject to the availability of funding. The Board discussed whether applicants should be limited to non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporations. Laylin said that all the providers involved with the Metro Funders group require that status. Little asked that any desired changes be submitted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Trelka said that the situation addressed by a resident of Dewar in recent public comments has been improved. Laylin said that the Iowa County Information Technology group that will assess Black Hawk County IT will attend the September 24 meeting to see what the Board expects.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor