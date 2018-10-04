Waterloo, Iowa September 11, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Tony Decker said he purchased the house at 1309 Sheffield Street in Waterloo through tax sale, and although he was told there were no outstanding liens on the property, he found when he was ready to take deed to the property that there were garbage cleanup assessments from 1991 and 1993 for $6,200. He said most of the garbage was in the basement and he had to clean it out. His lawyer told him the Board of Supervisors would need to adjust the situation.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

MEYER, BRITTANI svc 18.00

AHLERS & COONEY svc 1,375.00

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 20.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 625.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 146.85

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 237.08

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 20,099.72

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 1,016.69

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 55.58

CHIEF supl 717.41

COURIER publ 812.14

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 132.30

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 14,137.49

DUNCAN, TARA svc 700.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 1,320.20

FAT DOG 18 rent 250.00

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 630.00

KIRCHNER HANSON KALEEN

rent 575.00

MAIL SVCS svc 3,998.35

MENARDS WLOO eq 71.74

MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS svc 215.85

NAREY KARI O svc 133.00

OWL INVESTMENTS rent 403.00

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 450.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 3,707.56

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 155.00

PTS OF AMERICA svc 1,008.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 1,342.84

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

SANDEES LTD supl 35.80

STRAND JEANNE svc 246.00

WD INVESTMENTS rent 500.00

WEX BANK fuel 408.26

SCHMITZ MONICA I mil 87.36

US BANK misc 1,300.22

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 200.00

AC INVESTMENTS rent 600.00

AIA SERVICES supl 1,138.80

AMERICAN ACADEMY OF FAMILY PHYSICIANS educ 552.00

AMERICAN PUBLIC HEALTH ASSOC dues 220.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 950.00

CEDAR CREST APTS rent 225.00

CF UTILITIES util 225.00

CF UTILITIES data 362.72

CF UTILITIES util 45.57

CF UTILITIES util 61.72

CF UTILITIES data 3,234.35

CENTURYLINK tel 58.43

CINTAS CORP svc 28.80

CODE PUBLISHING.INC svc 200.00

CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA svc 1,000.00

COVENANT MED CTR INC supl 645.93

COX DUSTIN rent 300.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 378.51

CURRAN ROGER rent 200.00

DEJONG GREAVES CELEBRATION OF LIFE CTRS svc 200.00

DICKS SPORTING GOODS eq 300.00

DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS

svc 208.51

DOLLESLAGER RICK svc 300.00

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO

eq 46.89

EQUITY VESTORS rent 250.00

FAMILY PLANNING COUNCIL OF IA educ 90.00

GLAXOSMITHKLINE supl 6,825.20

GORDON LYNN A svc 30.00

GOVTECH SVCS INC svc 1,000.00

IA DEPT OF JUSTICE svc 91.05

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY educ 1,400.00

IA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER

svc 21,594.99

STATE OF IA misc 2,271.94

JC REAL ESTATE rent 325.00

JOHNSON , LINDA svc 46.00

KEARNS FUNERAL SVC svc 2,500.00

KOENIG SCOTT rent 475.00

LIBERTY CAR CO PROPERTY

rent 225.00

LPC CONNECT data 395.99

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 133.00

MERCK & CO INC supl 6,023.51

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 6,325.60

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 9,167.53

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.82

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 135.43

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 796.10

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 1,138.00

MULDER, SCOTT rent 275.00

NATIONWIDE OFFICE CLEANERS

svc 250.00

NELSON LARRY rent 225.00

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

svc 3,720.00

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 569.75

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS

svc 29,496.36

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 500.00

RYAN RALSTON rent 200.00

SACRED HEART CHURCH rent 150.00

SANOFI PASTEUR INC supl 2,161.13

SILVER EAGLE HARLEY DAVIDSON

svc 25.00

SOMMERFELT FAMILY HOUSING

rent 200.00

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS supl 9.80

SUCCESSLINK svc 3,273.47

UPS svc 146.62

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL

svc 16.00

US CREMATION SOCIETY svc 1,000.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 359.31

VISA misc 69.99

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,297.32

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 74.75

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 467.55

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR svc 88.64

XEROX CORP svc 98.84

KIDROWSKI, KRISTI ref 57.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS eq 1,192.55

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

KIEFER, APRIL mil 110.20

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ANTON SALES prts 339.64

BLACK HILLS ENERGY fuel 31.77

BMC AGGREGATES svc 3,958.54

D&D TIRE INC eq rpr 201.00

FIX TIRE CO fuel 433.22

MANATTS svc 203.50

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 237.05

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPL supl 111.50

CF UTILITIES util 6.98

CENTURYLINK tel 44.83

CENTURYLINK tel 45.83

FIFTH ST TIRE INC svc 70.15

LIBERTY TIRE RECYCLING svc 367.80

LPC CONNECT tel 38.20

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 67.35

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 237.76

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC

eq 1,111.31

SIGNS BY TOMORROW supl 2,385.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 8,679.91

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,521.94

MCKEE FOODS food 109.56

WBC MECHANICAL INC eq 5,987.62

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND FASTENAL CO prts 105.56

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 18,587.52

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 147,608.56

PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 78,381.24

INSURANCE STRATEGIES CONSULT ins 975.00

IOWA INSURANCE DIVISION ins 100.00

SELF INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND JOHNS AUTO BODY svc 220.00

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 124.96

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 2,059.40

AMERIGAS fuel 316.22

CENTURYLINK tel 65.40

LPC CONNECT tel 254.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 382.24

US CELLULAR eq rent 2,595.84

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 27.40

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 48.61

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 1,350.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 67.88

RICOH USA INC svc 6,246.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

AABLE PEST CONTROL INC svc 50.00

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 629.28

CF UTILITIES util 67.50

CHERYL DAVIS SAUERBREI

mile 1,806.25

DIRECT SUPPLY INC supl 29.76

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 29.28

GOODWIN TUCKER mile 620.36

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 9,375.00

HOCKENBERGS food 897.24

HORIZON HCS INC svc 303.68

HPSI PURCHASING SVCS svc 50.00

MARTIN BROS food/supl 10,451.92

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 1,791.81

NETWORK SVCS CO svc 228.83

PHOENIX TEXTILE CORP svc 1,398.00

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 90.00

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN util 970.13

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT

svc 113.63

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said there are still three or four roads closed due to high water, but there has been little damage and her crews are pulling the washed-off rock back up on the roads.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held September 4, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Little moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SOCIAL SERVICES 215.22 GENERAL – DHS 215.22

SOCIAL SERVICES 16.61 GENERAL – DHS 16.61

GENERAL – DHS 12,091.96 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 12,091.96

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

1. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for A’viands LLC, Black Hawk Waste Disposal, EC Source Services LLC, and Hudson Hardware Plumbing & Heating.

2. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of August 31, 2018.

A. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Klinger Cattle LLC Facility ID# 67718 located in Maxfield Township, Section twenty-seven (27) at 2551 270th Street, Readlyn, in Bremer County with application in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

2. The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

3. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “B” BEER PERMIT (BB) submitted by Kevin Schults d/b/a Halloween Traditions, located at 5111 Osage Road, Waterloo, IA.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to proclaim the month of September as Hunger Action Month.

Northeast Iowa Food Bank Director Barb Prather said her agency provided 3.3 million meals in Black Hawk County last year, but they are still short of closing the food gap for families in need. She thanked the supervisors for Black Hawk County’s support.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and A&B Construction, LTD. Harper, IA for the Steel Framed Tension Fabric Building for Road Maintenance Facility at 5045 N. Elk Run Road with a total bid of $30,882.00 (completion date: November 2, 2018) be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive and place on file the Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa to rescind Ordinance #17 – The Shock Gun Ordinance and Ordinance #129 – Shock Guns, Section No. 3-4-2.

County Sheriff Tony Thompson said the ordinance isn’t needed because of a change in Iowa law. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to receive and place on file the ACTUARIAL OPINION CERTIFICATE for FY18 of the Black Hawk County Insurance Health Care Plan as submitted by Insurance Strategies Consulting, LLC and to issue checks for a $100 filing fee and $975 for the 509A Study for plan ending June 30, 2018. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Finance Director be directed to TRANSFER APPROPRIATIONS to the various operating budgets for FY18 for the offices as submitted and as shown upon the record in the office of the Finance Director with such changes being made pursuant to §331.434.6 of the Code of Iowa.

INCREASE DECREASE

GENERAL BASIC FUND

SERVICE AREA – PUBLIC SAFETY & LEGAL SERVICES

Board: Agencies 6,000

Medical Examiner 6,000

Finance Director Susan Deaton said that $6,000 is being transferred from Board:Agencies to Medical Examiner due to a higher than expected level of autopsy bills.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board of Supervisors considered the reclassification of McStay Road, from Young Road to Highway 20, as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (See minutes of September 4, 2018.) Nicholas said the road could be reclassified from Class A to Class B, which would mean the county would no longer maintain it (pictures showed that it is minimally maintained at present), or it could vacate it, but that the two landowners adjacent to the road whose property would be landlocked would be entitled to damages. Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk explained that the owners have a right to access by public road, and one possible solution is to vacate the road and keep it as an easement to the four adjoining property owners. He said the Board should not vacate the road until the owners agreed to the easement, that the easement would be for perpetuity, and that the county would have no more responsibility for the road. Laylin asked what would be the benefit to the county. Nicholas said that if the road is changed to Class B, the proposed gate would be a county cost, while it would be the owners’ cost and responsibility if the road is vacated and becomes an easement. Laylin asked about the county’s cost in granting an easement. Nicholas said it would be the landowners’s cost.

Involved property owner Lee Bader said that all four property owners are agreed that they are open to anything as long as they can get a gate erected on McStay Road at Young Road.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen to pursue the vacation of McStay Road between Young Road and Highway 20 provided that the adjacent property owners agree to an easement on the vacated land.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED hat pursuant to the provisions of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors shall proceed into CLOSED SESSION at 9:34 a.m., for the purpose of collective bargaining strategies pursuant to §20.17 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board of Supervisors met in closed session.

Moved by Little seconded by Magsamen to adjourn the Board of Supervisors’ meeting in EXECUTIVE SESSION. Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Magsamen said today was the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and he asked that people remember the thousands of people who were impacted, in particular the 343 firefighters who died at the World Trade Center.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor