Waterloo, Iowa September 15, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 984.78

IRS fed pay 64,068.80

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 4,912.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,127.50

SSA fica 105,643.02

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 455.70

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 107.00

PECU oth pay 24,415.28

MEYER, BRITTANI svc 171.00

ACCURATE L & DC eq rpr 1,850.17

AHLERS & COONEY svc 1,254.00

ALTENBAUMER KARLA misc 68.00

BDH TECHNOLOGY svc 250.00

BDI prts 114.32

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 500.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 1,381.00

CEDARLOO RENTALS rent 150.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 550.00

HOLBACH DENNIS rent 275.00

IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

svc 1,233.40

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 218.81

MENARDS WLOO supl 89.91

NAPHCARE INC svc 110,674.42

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,753.19

SANDEES LTD svc 28.50

STERLING COMPUTERS CORP

eq 443.78

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

reimb 3,505.80

WEBER PAPER CO supl 1,099.33

WEX BANK fuel 431.67

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 202.00

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 90.12

ABD PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

rent 225.00

ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC supl 36.20

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 164.85

BETTER HOME INVESTORS rent 350.00

BEYOND PINK TEAM mic 300.00

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 62.72

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC

svc 455.58

CF UTILITIES svc 337.50

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN svc 9,975.00

COOLEY PUMPING svc 200.00

COPYWORKS supl 248.03

ECOLAB INC supl 1,188.25

EPM IOWA rent 125.00

GALE MOTE ASSOCIATES educ 262.50

GLAXOSMITHKLINE supl 549.65

GREENHILL POINT rent 275.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 200.00

HY VEE FOOD STORES food 4,855.50

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK rent 250.00

IA EMPLOYMENT CONFERENCE

educ 418.00

U OF IA svc 149.50

JASON SMITH PLBG HEATING & COOLING INC svc 621.76

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC

svc 1,000.00

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 349.95

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.99

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 5,738.98

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 64.26

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10,001.72

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 924.82

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 225.00

MOTEL 6 rooms 282.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 17.04

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 450.00

PRI MANAGEMENT GROUP

educ 149.00

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS

svc 30,182.31

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 305.16

SAYER LAW GROUP svc 370.25

SCHOO, LEON J rent 325.00

SPLASH OF COLOR BCSG misc 250.00

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE

prts 70.42

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES maint 1,000.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP

misc 25,000.00

US CREMATION SOCIETY svc 1,000.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 40.01

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 33.90

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 475.00

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,943.13

BERRY, JOSHUA misc 110.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 664.69

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 425.00

SSA fica 1,404.84

FOUR OAKS INC svc 606.45

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 5,991.64

ROBERT HALF CO svc 4,892.04

ABBEN, RICHARD svc 98.90

ABBEN, SANDRA svc 98.90

HAWKEYE COMM COLLEGE

educ 395.00

INTAB supl 290.34

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 75.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 228.98

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 381.36

RURAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 57.02

IRS fed pay 4,125.66

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 112.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 5,698.44

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 69.30

PECU oth pay 3,866.72

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 8,171.31

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 505.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 150.00

SSA fica 13,913.68

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 28.00

PECU oth pay 1,372.50

BMC AGGREGATES supl 32,518.56

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 25.24

FIX TIRE CO fuel 355.71

CITY OF HUDSON util 34.70

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 341.16

MANATTS svc 12,994.00

RACOM CORP svc 5,278.00

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC

svc 350.00

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 29.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 78.96

BHC LANDFILL svc 18.00

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 183.96

CF UTILITIES util 75.00

CENTURYLINK tel 68.82

CENTURYLINK tel 47.53

CINTAS CORP svc 14.65

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 936.93

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 1,412.13

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 777.72

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.09

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 19.05

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 355.32

PAMELA A WEIFENBACH & KEITH WEIFENBACH row 9,080.00

PAMELA A WEIFENBACH REVOCABLE TRUST row 49,552.15

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS fed pay 219.49

SSA fica 543.46

MCKEE FOODS food 62.94

WEBER PAPER CO supl 54.96

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB

misc 1,671.18

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

SSA fica 55.06

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 125.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 3,085.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 14,856.50

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 50,199.69

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 61,214.28

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,018.30

SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND IA COMMUNITIES ASSURANCE POOL ins 149.79

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EBC flx sp 3,845.71

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 508.05

SSA fica 618.90

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.25

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 124.76

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IRS fed pay 368.14

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 611.86

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 4.00

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 14.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 2,752.43

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,795.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 195.00

SSA fica 4,989.08

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 7.00

PECU oth pay 2,362.50

BHC TREASURER svc 8,800.00

COMMERCIAL APPRAISERS OF IA

svc 750.00

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 61.40

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 27.42

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that the county bridge crew is setting beams on the Hess Road bridge, and next week PCI would put the deck concrete on the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge. Paving of Elk Run Road is nearly finished.

County Auditor Grant Veeder said that the Election Office has been preliminarily awarded a $267,500 grant for assistance in conducting the 2020 general election.

Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless said that VA teamed with the Fire Department for a successful blood drive on September 11. They housed a homeless vet over the weekend, did two cremations in August, and had 79 walk-ins in July and 97 in August. They received their annual $10,000 allocation from the state.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held September 8, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Trelka moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by White.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Twin Lakes Environmental Services d/b/a Tall Pines Farms, LLC Facility ID#64022 located Bennington Township, Section two (2) at 6610 North Elk Run Road, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. Revision of the FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Bill Fratzke for September 18, 2020.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Murphy Tractor, Waterloo, Iowa (bid opening September 8, 2020 9:07 a.m.) for the purchase of one (1) John Deere 672 GP 6WD motor grader in FY2021 for the Black Hawk County Secondary Roads Department with a bid of $340,000 be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said this bid met the budgeted amount, although she would have preferred the other John Deere model, which was more powerful and more costly, and she might increase the budgeted amount for next year’s replacement. Laylin said she appreciated her accommodation to the budgeted amount. Schwartz was happy that such a major purchase supports local jobs.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Unit 1 vacancy (bargaining) position, (full time) in the County Attorney’s Office be approved, as recommended by Brian Williams, County Attorney.). Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that The AGREEMENT for DOT-Initiated Detour of Primary Highways onto Local Roads between the Iowa Department of Transportation and Black Hawk County during the period May 3, 2020 to May 14, 2021 detour from IA 281 thence north 5 miles on Co Rd V49 to Co Rd C66; thence east 2.5 miles on Co Rd C66 to WCL of Dunkerton be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that the DOT has to correct work that it did on a culvert, and Iowa law says that it must reimburse the county for the detour. The amount will be approximately $1,250.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

The Board discussed a resolution to approve and adopt PROPERTY TAX GRANT FOR BLACK HAWK COUNTY ACTIVE MILITARY DUTY PERSONNEL, as adopted by the Black Hawk County Commission of Veterans Affairs, and to approve funding for property tax assistance grants totaling up to $10,000.00 countywide for property taxes due during FY2021, all pursuant and subject to the terms set forth in said Grant.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to table action for one week.

VA Director Loveless said the VA Commission reviewed the history of the assistance, which was first approved in 2001 and was last used in 2014. They wanted to change the verbiage to reflect the current situation. He said that veterans and their families are better compensated now for active duty, with a pay increase of nearly one-half of their pay, but he supports anything that benefits veterans. White said delaying action is kicking the can down the road, and while active-duty veterans are better off than he thought they were, and only six are currently eligible, he supports action now. Little said he didn’t know why the VA Commission needed to vote on it, because it is up to the Board of Supervisors to approve it. He said this is the first he saw anything on the subject since he brought it up months ago, and the Board should have more time to consider the information, and one more week won’t hurt. Trelka said he supports anything for veterans and voting any time is okay with him. Laylin and Schwartz said they would support the plan but would rather wait to be sure that the vote is unanimous.

Motion to table carried, White voting no.

At Nine-twenty-two o’clock (9:22) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the purchase of one (1) Single Axle Dump Truck for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Department.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

At nine-twenty-two (9:22) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed purchase of one (1) Single Axle Dump Truck for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Department.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on September 2, 2020 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa. The budgeted amount was $150,000.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by three o’clock (3:00) p.m. Monday September 14, 2020, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-twenty-two (9:22) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY BID TRADE-IN ALLOWANCE NET BID

Cedar Rapids Truck Center Cedar Rapids 184,650 13,000 171,650

Don’s Truck Sales Inc. Fairbank IA 158,365 15,000 143,365

Truck Country of C. Rapids Cedar Rapids 175,325 15,000 160,325

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the purchase of one (1) Single Axle Dump Truck to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White said the Vietnam KIA/MIA vigil went well over the weekend, and thanked the Waterloo Courier and KWWL-TV for their coverage. He offered condolences to the family of Roy Weber.

Schwartz said he wants to start the strategic planning meetings that he proposed in January, before the pandemic shutdown began. Laylin suggested that he put the matter on a future Board agenda.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor