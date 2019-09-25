Waterloo, Iowa September 17, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Linda Laylin, Chair pro-tem.

Absent: Tom Little.

Little was absent due to jury duty, but joined the meeting at 9:16 am.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, Little absent, until Little joined the meeting at 9:16 am (see below).

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas described the remaining tasks for the completion of the Cedar Wapsi Road pavement project and said it should be done September 27, weather permitting. Motor grader operators have met goals in placing mile rock in all but two districts, which she thought was excellent considering the challenges this year. She hopes that five or six districts will get an extra mile or two. White asked if the operators were still working overtime. Nicholas said they haven’t since mid-August.

Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said that the Veterans Community Center project is moving forward, and he estimates that interior work will be done in mid-February, and exterior work (mostly sidewalk work) will be done by May. He thought the Veterans Affairs office could start moving in once the interior work is finished.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held September 10, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – DHS 11,490.84 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 11,490.84

SOCIAL SERVICES 7.55 GENERAL 7.55

SOCIAL SERVICES 144.10 GENERAL 144.10

SOCIAL SERVICES 1,737.88 GENERAL 1,737.88

GENERAL 3,050.00 E911 3,050.00

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Holbach Enterprises d/b/a Randalls.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Jim Thoma Facility ID #67422 located at 11345 Fox Road, Jesup, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. Approve the PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Cedar Falls Utilities, Cedar Falls, Iowa for placement of underground fiber utility on County right-of-way along Waverly Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that September is proclaimed as Hunger Action Month.

Barbara Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Foodbank said that 14% of Black Hawk County residents are food insecure, and 17% of kids lack access to an adequate supply of food. She reviewed the services provided by the Food Bank, and warned that the proposed rule change for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would make more people food insecure. Schwartz read the resolution.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase one (1) excavator mounted hydraulic plate compactor in the amount of $11,678.42 from Murphy Tractor & Equipment Company, Waterloo, Iowa.

Nicholas said that the item had been budgeted for $14,000. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase one (1) overhead door in the amount of $3,475.00 from Overhead Door Co. of Waterloo, Inc., Waterloo, Iowa.

Nicholas said a door at the La Porte City shop was damaged by wind, and while no funds were budgeted for its replacement, four other overhead doors had been budgeted, and wants to replace this one out of that money.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little.

Resolution adopted.

Let the record show that Tom Little was present at 9:16, and resumed the duties of chairperson.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for an Equipment Operator II (full-time, replacement) as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Motion carried.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Diana Olinger on taxes owed for 2019/2020 installments in the amount of $1,522.00 for Parcel #8913-28-204-005 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Beverly A. Beaumont on taxes owed for 2019/2020 installments in the amount of $535.00 for Parcel #8913-13-151-012 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Rebecca L. Caughron on taxes owed for 2019/2020 installments in the amount of $1,588.00 for Parcel #8913-28-403-035 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Finance Director to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $9,100,000 General Obligation Bonds, for essential county purposes, to provide funds to pay the costs of works and facilities useful for the collection and disposal of solid waste. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to formalize Black Hawk County’s procedure for funding of 501(c)(3) projects by placing the requirements, instructions, and applications on the County website to be effective October 1, 2019.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: White

Resolution adopted.

The Board of Supervisors discussed compensation for the time worked in dual positions by Helen Steffen and Billie Jo Heth as interim co-finance directors. (See minutes of September 10.) Laylin proposed that the amounts be calculated by applying what would be a time-and-a-half rate based on the Finance Director mid-range hourly rate of $43.00, or $64.50. She also proposed that an additional 5% be added, based on the policy for interim department heads. These calculations amounted to $2,133.34 for Heth (based on 31.5 hours) and $1,178.42 for Steffen (based on 17.4 hours).

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka to compensate Billie Jo Heth and Helen Steffen for time worked in dual positions in the amounts of $2,133.34 and $1,178.42, respectively.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to direct the Chair to sign a letter opposing changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program, and to encourage individual supervisors to send letters as well.

Schwartz said that the volume of mail sent is important, so each supervisors should send a letter, as well as members of the public. He said the planned rule change would lower the income threshold for SNAP by $1,000 to about $1,300 a month, which would mean that 1,500 children in Black Hawk County could lose access to a lunch. Barbara Prather said that the mail has to be received by the Department of Agriculture by September 23 to be considered.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

The Board further discussed the proposed county solar energy project. (See minutes of September 10.) Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said that he had answers to some but not all of the questions he couldn’t answer the prior week. He said that PDCM insurance estimated an increase of $1300 a year to cover all eight proposed projects with the special circumstances of each. Little said a fence would be needed for the Pinecrest panel array on the ground, and asked what kind and what cost. Geving said it would have to be factored into a request for proposal, and he would expect either a four- or six-foot chain link fence. Little asked if all local ordinances have been considered. Geving said that the construction would have to follow the city’s permitting process. Little asked if the county owned the land by Pinecrest needed for the panels. Geving said yes. He said that Conservation has removed a number of ash trees, which had to be removed due to disease. He said he was still trying to determine the basis for expecting a 40-year life span for the panels. He also was looking into a possible change in the financing of the arrays that might help on the rates the county would pay back to a vendor for a power purchase agreement.

Little suggested that the item be put on the agenda every other week in anticipation of new information coming to light. Laylin said the Board should discuss financing options, including using the money available from the sale of Country View or debt financing. Little said the Country View purchase should first be looked at in terms of offsetting capital projects to keep the tax rate down. Schwartz said he initially leaned toward a cash purchase, but it may be prudent to take advantage of low interest rates. Laylin asked Trelka what he meant in the prior meeting by diversification of energy supply. Trelka said he didn’t want to see a building totally dependent on solar power, which would not be constant, so a hybrid solution should be pursued. He wanted the Board to have a thorough discussion, keep the public informed, and look for tax savings. Schwartz hoped they could make these decisions in a month’s time, but agreed that all aspects need to be reviewed.

At Nine-forty o’clock (9:40) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Robert Mills at 438 Elk Run Road to rezone 2.14 acres from “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District to “A” Agricultural District in order to separate a dog boarding facility from existing home. The property is legally described as:

A PART OF THE SOUTH ONE-HALF OF THE SOUTH ONE-HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (S 1/2, S 1/2, SE 1/4, NE 1/4) OF SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 89 NORTH (T89N), RANGE 12 WEST (R12W), OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN (5TH P.M.), IN BLACK HAWK COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID NE 1/4; THENCE N88º40’40’38”W, 60.02 FEET, ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID NE 1/4, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, OF PARCEL “B”; THENCE CONTINUING N88º40’40’38”W, 315.08 FEET, ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID NE 1/4, TO A POINT; THENCE N00º00’49”W, 332.34 FEET, ALONG A LINE PARALLEL TO AND NORMALLY DISTANT FROM THE EAST LINE OF SAID NE 1/4; THENCE S88º40’40’38”E, 315.08 FEET, ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE S 1/2 OF THE S 1/2 OF SAID NE 1/4, TO A POINT ON THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SOUTH ELK RUN ROAD; THENCE S00º00’49”E, 332.40 FEET, ALONG THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SOUTH ELK RUN ROAD, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 104,697.0 SQUARE FEET, OR 2.403 ACRES, EXCEPT COMMENCING AT THE EAST QUARTER CORNER OF AFORESAID SECTION TWENTY-EIGHT (28); THENCE N01°20’43”W ONE HUNDRED FORTY-FOUR AND SEVENTY-THREE HUNDREDTHS (144.73) FEET ALONG THE EAST LINE OF AFORESAID NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4); THENCE S87°56’58”W EIGHTY-SIX AND TWENTY-ONE HUNDREDTHS (86.21) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE S87°56’58”W ONE HUNDRED THIRTY-EIGHT AND FIFTY-FOUR HUNDREDTHS (138.54) FEET; THENCE N01°35’06”W EIGHTY-THREE AND NINETY-SIX HUNDREDTHS (83.96) FEET; THENCE N89°49’57”E ONE HUNDRED THIRTY-EIGHT AND SEVENTY HUNDREDTHS (138.70) FEET; THENCE S01°29’51”E SEVENTY-NINE AND FORTY HUNDREDTHS (79.40) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 11,321 SQUARE FEET.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on September 6, 2019 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning – said the plan is to return some of the land rezoned earlier as Commercial-Manufacturing back to Agricultural. Margaret Mills said this was the way they wanted it in the first place, but had been given contrary advice.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on September 17, 2019 at Nine-oh- o’clock (9:) a.m., on the request submitted by Robert Mills at 438 Elk Run Road to rezone 2.14 acres from “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District to “A” Agricultural District in order to separate a dog boarding facility from existing home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 232 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Robert Mills and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-232, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 232 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Robert Mills and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-232, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District to “A” Agricultural District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-232.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Ordinance adopted.

At Nine-forty-six o’clock (9:46) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Richard Conner on behalf of Jeff Thode at 8734 Waverly Road to rezone 5.1 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to construct two new single family homes and legally described as: REZONE AREA 1 – THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTH 575 FEET OF THE SOUTH 1,727 FEET OF THE EAST 334 FEET OF THE WEST

367 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST ¼ OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 90 NORTH, RANGE 14 WEST OF THE 5TH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA.

REZONE AREA 2 – THE SOUTH 378 FEET OF THE NORTH 938 FEET OF THE SOUTH 1,727 FEET OF THE EAST 334 FEET OF THE WEST 367 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST ¼ OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 90 NORTH, RANGE 14 WEST OF THE5TH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on September 6, 2019 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said that the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-2 to approve the request, with the two dissenting commissioners expressing concerns about reducing agricultural land. He said that previous requests were denied by the Board of Supervisors in 1994, 1995 and 1996 due to high traffic on Waverly Road, which was then Highway 218, before the four-lane 218 was built to the east. He said one neighbor attended the P&Z hearing and expressed opposition to the request.

Neighbor William Heth said that he and other neighboring farmers are concerned that residential dwellers in the area will complain about odors and dust and the spraying of chemicals on crops. He said that there is a large area of rare and extremely fertile Wiota soil on the property, according to a soil survey map, which should be used for agriculture. Attorney Pat Galles said that he represented the farmers to the west of the property, and that he was also involved when the 1994-96 requests were denied. He said that despite the relocation of Highway 218, there is considerable local traffic on Waverly Road, especially large agricultural machinery, which creates traffic hazards. He said a rezoning would set a precedent, and encourage farm owners to let their property grow wild so that they can justify residential rezonings. Jeff Thode said that he would be building on one of the parcels, and he lived much of his life there, and has no complaints about traffic and dust. He said his family had never farmed the area in question, and to return it to agriculture would mean removing a wooded area, which would greatly displace the soil. He said the best use of the land is the least destruction of trees. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on September 17, 2019 at Nine-oh- o’clock (9:) a.m., on the request submitted by Richard Conner on behalf of Jeff Thode at 8734 Waverly Road to rezone 5.1 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to construct two new single family homes, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 233 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Richard Conner on behalf of Jeff Thode and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-233, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following ordinance seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 233 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Richard Conner on behalf of Jeff Thode and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-233, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-233.

AYES: None.

NAYS: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

Ordinance failed.

At Ten-twelve o’clock (10:12) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Jim Bosier at 6410 N Butler Road to rezone 1.6 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to split off a home that was originally built on 35 acres legally described as:

THE WEST 275 FEET OF THE EAST 665 FEET OF THE SOUTH 255 FEET OF THE NORTH 470 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST ¼ OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 90 NORTH, RANGE 14 WEST OF THE 5TH

PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on September 6, 2019 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said that the Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the request. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on September 17, 2019 at Nine-oh- o’clock (9:) a.m., on the request submitted by Jim Bosier at 6410 N Butler Road to rezone 1.6 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to split off a home that was originally built on 35 acres, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 234 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Jim Bosier and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-234, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following ordinance seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 234 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Jim Bosier and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-234, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-234.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Ordinance adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz congratulated Trelka on his retirement as Waterloo Police Chief on November 30, after thirty years in law enforcement.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Linda Laylin, Chair Pro-tem, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors