Waterloo, Iowa September 22, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 29,146.40

ACCURATE L & DC eq rpr 34.75

ACES svc 199.00

ASPRO INC svc 150.96

BICKLEY, MARK svc 2,605.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 780.82

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 225.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 2,983.60

COURIER publ 997.16

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

misc 5,013.46

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 3,485.16

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 596.70

FISCHELS, ROBERT rent 200.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 1,365.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 214.04

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 2,170.00

INTERSTATE BATTERY SYSTEM

eq 373.85

IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 99.35

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 43.21

KARENS PRINT RITE supl 1,527.70

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 266.50

KRUSE DAVID rent 200.00

MARCO INC svc 204.42

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,743.46

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL

supl 1,287.94

MENARDS CF misc 70.72

MENARDS WLOO supl 230.25

NEWGREN TODD misc 111.17

NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC

supl 291.01

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 1,229.40

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 260.00

OSDI-SPACESAVER maint 552.00

P&K MIDWEST eq 39.34

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 5,051.55

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 500.00

SANDEES LTD supl 500.00

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 693.44

SLED SHED eq rpr 145.41

STERICYCLE INC svc 153.84

SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 85.40

US BANK misc 7,259.59

WEBER PAPER CO supl 2,669.80

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 133.99

AGVANTAGE FS INC eq rent 20.00

AIRLINE AUTO prts 40.00

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 390.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 619.62

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 328.02

BENTON BUILDING CTR supl 227.06

BISHOP CONSULTING ENGINEERS

svc 500.00

BHC LANDFILL svc 603.35

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 65.25

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 230.00

BUDREAU VETERINARY CLINIC

svc 36.80

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING

eq rpr 915.00

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 80.00

CF UTILITIES util 1,235.14

CF UTILITIES data 2,230.81

CF UTILITIES util 369.99

CF UTILITIES util 43.42

CF UTILITIES data 85.00

CENTEC CAST METAL PRODUCTS

svc 260.83

CENTURYLINK svc 56.23

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 2,907.22

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 21.00

DEN HERDER VETERINARY HOSP

svc 36.00

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 92.50

EPM IOWA rent 200.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

supl 352.99

THE SHREDDER svc 648.35

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS

supl 187.65

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,451.41

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 6,617.75

IA ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH ASSN educ 160.00

IA PRISON INDUSTRIES prts 1,954.62

IA STATE MED EXAMINER

svc 11,256.75

JOHNSON CO reimb 327.13

KELLER, MICHAEL rent 225.00

L & G HARDWARE supl 21.98

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 26.56

LINN CO svc 2,083.33

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 768.25

MEDIACOM svc 340.73

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 20.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.53

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14,428.39

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 21.68

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 180.61

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 151.04

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 426.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 647.00

MORRIS RICHARD A rent 275.00

MOTEL 6 room 45.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 6,599.03

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 354.90

NELSON LARRY rent 225.00

OSTBY, LISA rent 500.00

POLK CO TREASURER reimb 184.77

QUILL CORP supl 10.36

RICOH USA INC svc 1,159.88

ROSEMARY’S CLEANING & LAUNDRY SVC svc 136.25

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 200.00

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 2,000.00

SERIOUS SANITATION INC svc 265.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 76.50

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 360.09

STAR EQUIPMENT LTD supl 4,315.50

STELLAR INDUSTRIES INC prts 125.28

STOKES WELDING prts 683.96

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 21,899.59

SHRED MASTER svc 161.02

THOMPSON PROPERTY MGMT

rent 200.00

TRACTOR SUPL CO supl 12.68

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 172.00

URBS DO IT BEST HARDWARE

eq 65.46

US CELLULAR svc 1,633.16

US CELLULAR svc 1,460.71

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 93.34

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 724.43

WAVERLY TIRE CO eq 672.00

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 74.30

XEROX CORP svc 191.51

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 105.50

MEGGERS, DANIELLE food 102.00

LANDERS , WYATT fuel 23.60

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 356.00

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SFTWR

supl 5,273.35

US BANK misc 1,378.48

A ROBERT HALF CO svc 2,606.52

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 2,187.04

OFFICE DEPOT supl 983.10

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 125.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,577.60

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,849.00

ALTORFER INC supl 245.88

ANTON SALES supl 62.04

BMC AGGREGATES svc 25,812.70

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 501.75

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

MANATTS supl 4,605.50

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 36.74

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 259.50

US BANK misc 1,369.76

AGVANTAGE FS INC fuel 5,798.88

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL

eq rent 213.92

BHC LANDFILL svc 34.22

CF UTILITIES util 68.38

CF UTILITIES util 5.25

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CINTAS CORP svc 67.18

GIERKE ROBINSON COeq rent 1,540.80

LOISEAU CONSTRUCTION INC.

eq 34,842.00

MELUGIN, JOHN reimb 27.81

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.13

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 85.21

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 20.56

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 72.35

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 312.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 36.93

MID COUNTRY MACHINERY INC

eq rent 6,426.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

supl 56.52

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 134.86

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 278.16

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 338.50

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

svc 261.13

STOKES WELDING eq 189.46

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 125.00

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 337.92

KEEFE SUPL CO food 3,029.46

MCKEE FOODS food 86.34

US BANK supl 116.47

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 92.76

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 6.00

US BANK supl 771.40

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 140.55

AQUATICS & EXOTICS OF WLOO

supl 676.91

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS

supl 28.41

KAY PARK RECREATION CORP

eq 288.00

L & G HARDWARE supl 15.79

E911-CAPITAL FUND

DELTAWRX svc 26,910.00

CAPITAL IMPROVE PLAN-NON BOND FUND

EAGLE POINT SOLAR svc 285,249.60

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 2,528.40

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 20,350.18

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 87,059.06

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EBC flx sp 2,912.39

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 205.00

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 172.00

MEDIACOM svc 156.90

US CELLULAR svc 142.93

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,284.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 47.74

WELLMARK ins 11,850.63

JASPER VICTORIA reimb 3.66

IA STATE ASSOC OF ASSESSORS

educ 250.00

SIDWELL CO sftwr 1,155.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that PCI will pour the concrete on the west half of the Cedar Wapsi bridge on Wednesday and invited the supervisors to watch. County Auditor Grant Veeder said that today is National Voter Registration Day and this week is National Voter Registration Week. He encouraged people to register or update their registration by October 24 so that they don’t have to worry about having the proper identification to register on election day.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held September 15, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SOCIAL SERVICES 19.65 GENERAL BASIC – DHS 19.65

SOCIAL SERVICES 8.00 GENERAL BASIC – DHS 8.00

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

Name Position From To Date Change

Sheriff, Tony Thompson

AL-HAMMADI, DARIUS E MR CONTR TECH 19.92 19.92 9/14/2020 NEW HIRE

STAINBROOK, SUMMER A MR CONTR TECH 19.92 19.92 9/8/2020 NEW HIRE

AL-HAMMADI, DARIUS E MR CONTR TECH 19.92 20.52 9/16/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

BARRON, ELIZABETH CIV DETENT OFF 21.55 22.15 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

BASS, ASHLEY A MR CONTR TECH 22.41 21.81 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

BLAND, AARON D DEPUTY SHERIFF 26.25 25.65 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

CRISMAN, DREW E BOOKING CLERK 21.55 22.15 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

EVEN, WHITNEY J CIV DETENT OFF 19.92 19.92 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

GAKOVIC, MARIJANA CIV DETENT OFF 19.92 19.92 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

HALEY, LAURA A MR CONTR TECH 22.41 22.41 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

HILDMAN, SCOTT A CIV DETENT OFF 19.92 19.92 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

JOEBGEN, MICHAEL J DEPUTY SHERIFF 31.93 31.93 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

JOLLEY, JARED T CIV DETENT OFF 21.55 22.15 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

JOSAVAC, RAJKA DEPUTY SHERIFF 26.25 26.25 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

KLENZMAN, TYLER J DEPUTY SHERIFF 25.24 24.64 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

MEYER, ANTHONY J DEPUTY SHERIFF 33.21 33.21 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

OLMSTEAD, HENRY A MR CONTR TECH 21.55 22.15 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

OPPERMAN, COLTON B DEPUTY SHERIFF 30.71 30.11 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

OSMANCEVIC, NEVZAD DEPUTY SHERIFF 24.27 24.27 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

PARSONS, JERALD H BOOKING CLERK 20.72 21.32 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

PUGH, RACHEL M MR CONTR TECH 19.92 19.92 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

RAPIEN, CORY J DEPUTY SHERIFF 29.52 30.10 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

SCHMIDT, JACKSON T DEPUTY SHERIFF 24.27 24.27 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

SINK, SEAVER J DEPUTY SHERIFF 24.27 24.87 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

SPAULDING, BRANDON T DEPUTY SHERIFF 29.52 28.92 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

STAINBROOK, SUMMER A MR CONTR TECH 19.92 20.52 9/12/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

STAINBROOK, SUMMER A MR CONTR TECH 19.92 20.52 9/9/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

STRONG, MATTHEW R MR CONTR TECH 21.55 21.55 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

TERRONES, ANDREW J DEPUTY SHERIFF 24.27 24.87 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

ZEIEN, NICHOLAS L CIV DETENT OFF 21.55 21.55 9/6/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

Recorder, Sandy Smith

ANDERSON, KASHAUNDA R OFFICE SPEC 19.92 16.72 9/6/2020 SUCC APPL

Attorney, Brian Williams

LAGOW, HILARY J CRT DEBT RECOV OFF 22.76 23.81 9/6/2020 ANN STEP INCR

ALBERT, PAMELA A OFFICE SPEC 20.83 20.83 9/16/2020 TERM PEND

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. Approve the PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for CenturyLink, Bettendorf, Iowa for placement of underground fiber utility on County right-of-way along Grundy Road recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

2. Approve the PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Grundy Center Municipal Utility, Grundy Center, Iowa for placement of underground fiber utility on County right-of-way along Grundy Road recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Don’s Truck Sales, Inc., Truck Centers, Fairbank, Iowa (bid opening September 15, 2020 9:05 a.m.) for the purchase of one (1) Single Axle Freightliner 108SD Dump Truck in FY2021 for the Black Hawk County Secondary Roads Department with a bid of $147,065.00 be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that this includes $3,000 for the hydraulic system that her other dump trucks have.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the STATEMENT OF COMPLETION and FINAL ACCEPTANCE OF WORK for the Construction of the building, Foundation and Concrete work on The Gilbertville Maintenance Shop in Gilbertville Iowa be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and authorize and direct the Auditor to make final payment in the amount of $15,587.50 with a total project cost of $248,717.50 as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer (project contracted at $249,000.00, liquidated damages charged $0.00, contractor, Matt Construction, Inc., Sumner, Iowa).

Nicholas showed pictures of the project, which she said was originally estimated at $600-$650,000 if contracted, but the construction was done in-house for a savings.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Little that the COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the City of Waterloo for the proposed Shaulis Road Trail extension project from Cedar Terrace Drive to the Cedar Valley Nature Trail be approved and direct the Chair to sign as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Assistant County Attorney Mike Treinen said that the city will build this portion of the trail next to the county roadway. The county will be responsible for routine maintenance but not trail replacement or repair. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the Agreement for Purchase of Temporary Easement between Black Hawk County and the City of Cedar Falls, Iowa granting a temporary construction easement at 2602 Union Road for the Union Road trail project for the consideration of the sum of $0.00 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed adopting the Board of Health Regulation entitled Face Mask Regulation, passed by the Black Hawk County Board of Health at its Special Meeting on September 2, 2020. Board of Health Chair Reverend Dr. Mary Robinson said that the COVID-19 virus primarily spreads person-to-person, and can cause serious long-term health issues and death. The Center for Disease Control and other health professionals says that cloth masks are one of the most effective weapons for slowing the spread of the virus. The Black Hawk County Health Department, which Robinson said is second to none in the state, has provided ongoing information to a degree some find overwhelming, but still there is resistance to a mask mandate. Opponents say masks will cause internal injuries, that they are inconvenient, that it’s a personal rather than a legal matter, that users should be allowed to risk their own health, that the value of the mask is yet to be proved, that a mandate is unenforceable. Robinson said that all of these arguments were used when seatbelts in automobiles were being debated, but they became accepted because they save lives. She said communities of color are disproportionately affected by the virus, that children can have long-term effects, and that people with pre-existing health conditions are especially at risk, and we need to show that we care for them, to have the courage to say that all people in the county matter, not just those who feel they have individual rights.

Board of Health member Dr. Catherine Zeman gave some statistics on the efficacy of masks, and said that there has been a downward trend in infections in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls since their city councils passed mask ordinances. She asked people to use face coverings no matter what the supervisors decide, knowing as she does the serious bodily harm the virus can affect. She also recommended getting vaccinated against the flu.

University of Northern Iowa President Dr. Mark Nook said his goal is to keep the university’s doors open. A spike in COVID cases in students or employees will require the school to move to online classes, which will have a detrimental effect on morale and the local economy. For UNI to stay safe, the rest of the community needs to take the same precautions. The evidence from the CDC and others is clear, that wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing work, and that these are small sacrifices to keep schools and businesses open.

Pastor Belinda Creighton-Smith said that masks have lowered the rate of infection in New York over the last three months. The Second Commandment says you should love your neighbor as yourself, and we should remember that wearing masks protects our neighbors, not ourselves. She has a neighbor who wore a mask but got sick from people who didn’t and is now in the hospital dying. Many other lives have been altered, and Creighton-Smith implored the supervisors to approve the regulation.

Reverend Helen Seenster said she has a vested interest in Waterloo, that she loves her community and her neighbors. The mandate protects and shows care for others, and she asked the Board to pass it.

College Hill Partnership Executive Director Kathryn Sogard said there is a face mask requirement at UNI and in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls, and masks have been proven to reduce transmission. Masks would keep community members safe and keep businesses open in challenging times.

Nilvia Reyes Rodriguez of the Waterloo Human Rights Commission said that COVID-19 disproportionately affects Latinos as well as African Americans, and while a vocal minority has sent emails opposing the mask mandate, the affected populations will express their feelings in the November 3 election.

Schwartz said that leadership on the issue isn’t coming from the federal or state level, so it falls to local officials. If everyone in the county does their part, a return to normalcy will come sooner rather than later.

Trelka said he believes in wearing a mask, but he doesn’t believe in criminalizing not wearing a mask. Circumstances change every day and add to confusion. He will respect the wishes of businesses on the subject, but won’t support a county-wide mandate.

Laylin wondered about missed opportunities for educating the public, and she thought communities in the county should be asked what more they can do. Also, law enforcement doesn’t have the manpower and the Health Department doesn’t have the training to enforce a mandate.

Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said she takes personally the claim that her department has not provided enough education, because they have gone above and beyond their duties, reaching out to small communities and to businesses. She said it is unfair to public health officials that the issue has been politicized. Her department has taken a health equity approach, which has never been done in Iowa, in order to address the disproportionate effect of diseases on minority populations.

County Sheriff Tony Thompson said that one form of education that can be tried is to pass the mandate so that law enforcement could issue masks rather than misdemeanor citations. He said as soon as such a requirement goes into effect, 90% of the population will follow it. Businesses are looking for an opportunity to say they are following a county rule.

Schwartz moved the following resolution.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED TO approve and adopt, county-wide, the Board of Health Regulation entitled Face Mask Regulation, passed by the Black Hawk County Board of Health at its Special Meeting on September 2, 2020, following a public hearing held that same date, and thereafter to have the same published and made available to the public so that it shall take effect as soon as practicable.

Motion died for lack of a second.

Schwartz thanked the Health Department for their efforts. Robinson said the Board of Health knew it would be an uphill battle, but they wanted the community to know they cared, and she was extremely disappointed because she thought there would be the courage today to protect the citizens of the county, who deserved better from the supervisors. Laylin said she thought the Board has tried to recognize that the Health Department has gone above and beyond.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Beverly A. Beaumont on taxes owed for 2020/2021 installments in the amount of $486.00 for Parcel #8913-13-151-012 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said that the next eight resolutions were for people eligible for suspension of a maximum of $1000 in property taxes, and they all know that the taxes are still due.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Rinehart Kimball on taxes owed for 2020/2021 installments in the amount of $926.00 for Parcel #8912-35-451-010 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Judy L. Langham on taxes owed for 2020/2021 installments in the amount of $902.00 for Parcel #8913-36-129-009 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Cassandra Little on taxes owed for 2020/2021 installments in the amount of $446.00 for Parcel #8913-27-429-011 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: Little. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Jason Magee on taxes owed for 2020/2021 installments in the amount of $2,880.00 for Parcel #8913-35-406-018 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Diana Olinger on taxes owed for 2020/2021 installments in the amount of $1,498.00 for Parcel #8913-28-204-005 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Jane A. Stangeland on taxes owed for 2020/2021 installments in the amount of $536.00 for Parcel #8814-27-429-027 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Angela Talaska on taxes owed for 2020/2021 installments in the amount of $860.00 for Parcel #8712-25-461-005 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENT for one (1) vacant lot & one (1) Building (Parcels 8913-25-337-013, 8913-25-337-012) located in Waterloo, Iowa, pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to DeLong Snow and Lawn Care, LLC (Derek DeLong, owner) as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer.

Schmidt said that Mr. DeLong wishes to use the property for his business, and she favors the reassignment of the tax sale certificate and a compromise of the taxes.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COMPROMISE offered in the amount of $17,000.00 by DeLong Snow and Lawn Care, LLC (Derek DeLong, owner) on taxes owed for one (1) vacant lot & one (1) Building (Parcels 8913-25-337-013 , 8913-25-337-012) located in Waterloo, Iowa be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve and adopt PROPERTY TAX GRANT FOR BLACK HAWK COUNTY ACTIVE MILITARY DUTY PERSONNEL, as adopted by the Black Hawk County Commission of Veterans Affairs, and to approve funding for property tax assistance grants totaling up to $10,000.00 countywide for property taxes due during FY2021, all pursuant and subject to the terms set forth in said Grant.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct the chair to sign the grant agreement between Black Hawk County and the Center for Tech and Civic Life, awarding to the county a grant in the amount of $267,500 for planning and operationalizing safe and secure election administration in Black Hawk County in 2020.

Trelka said he had heard there is controversy about the grant. County Auditor Grant Veeder said that he has heard that some people think the grant is only going to largely Democratic counties, but that it has been made available to all counties in Iowa, and he provided information on grants approved for other, non-Democratically dominated counties. He said the money will defray COVID-19-related expenses that had already been decided upon before the grant was known, and thus save tax dollars. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve and direct the chair to sign the Security Services Agreement with Homeland Security CISA as recommended by Kim Veeder, IT Director.

Veeder said this will provide free cyber protection services in addition to those already provided by the state of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

DISCUSSION/POSSIBLE BOARD ACTION- Domain Name Update. IT Director Kim Veeder said the county must change its domain to a .gov name, and its choices are to get a domain name for $440 a year from the federal government, which would be blackhawkcountyiowa.gov, or a free subdomain name from the state, which would be blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov. She said not all Iowa counties are making the same choice. Schwartz said that all one word is easier to remember, and it was worth the cost to make it simple for the public. Laylin said she liked having the state split out by the extra period.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to use the subdomain from the state of Iowa and have a domain name of blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov. Motion carried.

DISCUSSION- Acquisition of 5036 Weiden Road. Little said that the owner qualified for a FEMA flood buyout years ago but didn’t want it, but now he lives elsewhere and wants to give up the lot. Treasurer Schmidt said that the taxes are $218 a year and haven’t been paid this fall. Assistant County Attorney Treinen said that Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson isn’t interested in the property at present because there appear to be occupied buildings on either side, and he would want to use the land as a pollinator that would be burned periodically. He said the county would incur cost in having the abstract continued. He will see if the county can get clear title. Little said he didn’t want any more bills on it, and it has been flooded twice. Treinen will check on the adjacent property owners.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Laylin asked if anyone would like to interview an applicant for a Planning and Zoning Commission vacancy. Schwartz said that he would be happy to conduct the interview with Laylin.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to proceed in closed session at 10:38 am for discussion of strategy with counsel of a matter where litigation may be imminent, where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body were litigation to occur, and where there will be review and/or discussion of records and information which are required or authorized by state or federal law to be kept confidential, pursuant to Section 21.5, Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board met in closed session.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to go out of closed session at 11:10 am. Motion carried.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor