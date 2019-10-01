Waterloo, Iowa September 24, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: Dan Trelka.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, Trelka absent.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REVENUE

state pay 29,100.40

MEYER, BRITTANI svc 9.00

A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM svc 72.00

ACES svc 199.00

ASPRO INC svc 24,000.00

BDI prts 94.95

BICKLEY, MARK svc 300.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 173.29

BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 31.50

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 301.57

CHIEF supl 114.99

COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,200.00

COURIER publ 392.84

DUNCAN, TARA svc 175.00

FASTENAL CO supl 37.96

FORD JILL S svc 12.50

FULLER, ANGELA svc 665.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 2.50

INTERSTATE BATTERY SYSTEM

prts 228.90

IRISH REPORTING svc 427.00

IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 226.85

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 200.09

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 310.93

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL

supl 1,338.15

MENARDS CF misc 866.35

MENARDS WLOO misc 118.15

NEOPOST USA INC eq rent 117.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 260.00

P&K MIDWEST prts 120.40

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,890.36

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 124.57

SLED SHED svc 61.81

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL

eq rpr 202.92

US BANK misc 14,302.53

WLOO COMMUNITY SCHOOL svc 16.95

WEBER PAPER CO supl 208.70

BUNGER DEBRA reimb 129.26

HOSTETLER GRIMM, DAIN

reimb 110.72

SMITH SANDIE reimb 122.84

WRIGHT, BOBBY reimb 151.70

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 60.70

AGVANTAGE FS INC eq rent 20.00

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 250.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

svc 1,107.45

AMERICAN PUBLIC HEALTH ASSOC dues 225.00

AURELIUS INVESTIGATION & CONSULTING svc 1,739.40

BEECHER LAW FIRM svc 360.00

BENTON BUILDING CTR prts 83.37

BHC LANDFILL svc 555.17

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 387.75

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 230.00

CABELA’S LLC/BASS PRO supl 178.79

CF UTILITIES util 53.04

CENTURYLINK tel 152.00

CLARK EQUIP CO eq 5,072.92

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN svc 2,000.00

COHESIVE CREATIVE & CODE INC

svc 6,475.00

COLLEGE HILL PARTNERSHIP

ref 50.00

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 2,637.59

CONTROL SOLUTIONS eq 195.00

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 24.50

COOLEY PUMPING svc 350.00

DEW ON THE ROSES supl 45.00

DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS eq 145.95

FILLENWARTH BEACH educ 4,092.48

GLAXOSMITHKLINE supl 357.50

GORDON LYNN A svc 59.50

GOVERNMENT FORMS & SUPPLIES supl 2,897.00

THE SHREDDER svc 30.00

GRUNDY CO reimb 714.00

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 1,475.00

IOWA CO RECORDERS ASSOC

educ 150.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES supl 50.88

U OF IA svc 229.64

U OF IA svc 4,600.00

JAYTECH INC supl 709.38

JOHNSON , LINDA svc 35.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 93.26

LINN CO svc 223.93

LINN CO svc 2,083.33

MALAISE SUSAN svc 101.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 1,734.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 24.71

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 170.96

MITCHELL CO SHERIFF svc 43.92

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 119.35

ODONNELL ACE HDWR INC hdwr 27.38

PLUMB SUPL CO supl 8.25

POLK CO TREASURER svc 2,822.60

PRESTO-X svc 242.00

QUILL CORP supl 410.35

ROTO-ROOTER svc 530.80

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 2,500.00

SANOFI PASTEUR INC supl 163.50

SERIOUS SANITATION INC svc 265.00

SESTERHENN, LISA misc 150.82

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 13,564.20

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 0.87

STOKES WELDING prts 758.91

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 9,997.38

SWERDLOW-FREED PSYCHOLOGY svc 700.00

SWISHER & COHRT svc 74.00

TAYLOR, JANET LEIGH svc 1,114.70

TITAN MACHINERY INC eq 2,805.00

TRACTOR SUPL CO supl 74.98

TSP COURT REPORTING svc 164.25

TWO BROTHERS FAMILY RESTAURANT ref 300.00

ULINE supl 56.25

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 47.00

URBS DO IT BEST HDWR supl 33.91

US CELLULAR svc 1,627.13

US CELLULAR svc 235.00

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL INC eq 30.85

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 475.00

WAPELLO CO SHERIFF svc 75.80

WARREN CO SHERIFF svc 40.00

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 9,632.45

WATERLOO OIL CO fuel 4,212.79

WLOO WATER WORKS util 269.34

WEST PAYMENT CTR’ misc 109.15

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

svc 187.50

FLORES JUDY reimb 135.10

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 249.00

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 46.65

US BANK misc 164.47

US POST OFFICE svc 6,500.00

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKERS COMP ASSOC wk cmp 19,314.00

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS bond 600.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 953.60

US BANK misc 15.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,256.00

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 11,353.84

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,898.00

ASPRO INC svc 82,703.00

BMC AGGREGATES svc 45,829.73

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 907.02

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 6.98

MENARDS CF supl 102.68

MENARDS WLOO supl 21.89

US BANK misc 2,029.96

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 416.10

CF UTILITIES util 5.03

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CENTURYLINK util 68.08

CHOSEN VALLEY TESTING INC

svc 1,010.00

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 289.98

LH CUSTOM AG SVCS INC svc 1,910.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 185.68

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 34.61

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 34.49

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 373.43

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 662.00

VERIZON CONNECT NWF INC

svc 781.50

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 32.00

MCKEE FOODS food 60.10

US BANK misc 284.62

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND MENARDS CF supl 74.01

THE SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 22.65

AQUATICS & EXOTICS OF WLOO

supl 286.97

CONSERVATION CORPS IA

svc 8,200.00

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 28.00

INCLUSION CONNECTION svc 650.00

KRYTON ENGINEERED METALS

svc 8,927.29

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 93.75

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 216.99

RURAL SEWER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 94.45

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 2,601.20

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 15,045.06

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 76,514.21

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,743.43

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 209.00

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 164.93

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 2,121.18

BERGEN PLBG HEATING & COOLING INC maint 1,292.30

CENTURYLINK tel 1,552.50

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 998.01

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 199.83

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 392.72

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 172.00

INRCOG svc 720.00

CENTURYLINK tel 544.61

MEDIACOM svc 136.90

US CELLULAR svc 182.04

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,131.00

WELLMARK ins 11,840.31

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said the Cedar Wapsi Road pavement project needs some shouldering, rumble strips and pavement markings, and should be done by September 27, weather permitting. She asked that the public stay off the road until it is finished. She said all nine county districts have received their allotment of mile rock, and an additional one or two miles of rocking is being placed in the northern districts.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held September 17, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

AUDITOR, Grant Veeder

HETH, BILLIE J PAYROLL/ACCT MGR 2,133.34 9/17/2019 CORRECTION

STEFFEN, HELEN R SYSTEMS/RE TAX MGR 1,178.42 9/17/2019 CORRECTION

RECORDER, Sandie Smith

KOLAAS, KAYLA M OFF SPECIALIST 18.56 19.39 8/25/2019 STEP INCR

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

LAGOW, HILARY J CRT DEBT RECOV OFFR 21.20 22.15 9/8/2019 ANN STEP INCR

CONS. COMM., Judy Flores

FLORES, JUDY K COMM. ADMIN SUPVSR 33.48 38.77 9/8/2019 PAY INCR

RIESBERG-TIMMER, JENNIFER COMM. SHFT SUP 29.77 31.93 9/8/2019 PAY INCR

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

JUDAS, JORDAN A LABOR/EQUIP OP II 25.00 25.00 9/20/2019 TERM PEND

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “B” NATIVE WINE PERMIT (WBN) submitted by Dusk to Dawn Sales LLC, 8912 N Raymond Rd, Dunkerton, Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

UPDATES-Ben Delagardelle d/b/a Urban Services, Inc. gave his Washburn Sanitary Sewer System update. He performed routine maintenance including mowing, spraying, and submitting monthly reports. There were 12 one-call locates and five service calls in July, and 14 locates and two service calls in August. October and November will be busy with lagoon discharges. He has 14 or 15 pumps in inventory. Little asked how many original pumps are still being used. Delagardelle estimated about 5% of the total.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the PROPOSAL received from Holbach Enterprises d/b/a Randall’s Inc. for deli services at the Courthouse for the term October 2, 2019 through October 1, 2020, be approved and for the Chair to sign the contract as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said the terms are the same as in the past, including $25 monthly rent, which is used for service repairs and maintenance. He said one other vendor showed brief interest but did not make a proposal.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the 28E AGREEMENT between the Black Hawk County and the City of Waterloo regarding maintenance of roadway facilities near the outer corporate limits of the City be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that the county has agreements with all the cities in the county regarding roads held in common, and while this agreement with Waterloo has not been updated since 1983, just a few non-substantial changes were made, and attorneys for both entities agreed that it is a good agreement.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the AMENDMENT to the list of financial institutions to be depositories of Black Hawk County funds in conformance with all applicable provisions of §12B and §12C of the Code of Iowa in amounts not to exceed the maximum deposits approved for each respective financial institution as submitted.

County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said that the two depositories used by Country View when it was still a county facility have been removed from the list.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to designate the submitted named financial institutions as 2019 DEPOSITORIES of Black Hawk County funds in conformance with all applicable provisions of §12B and §12C of the Code of Iowa in amounts not to exceed the maximum approved for each respective financial institution as submitted.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase an HP Server for $4,190.00 from ProActive Solutions for the County’s domain controller. Motion carried.

WORK SESSION. Joel Rohne and James Nehring of the Iowa Counties Information Technology (ICIT) organization held a preliminary discussion on the assessment of the Black Hawk County Information Technology (IT) Department that ICIT has agreed to do. They said that once county staff complete survey forms and indicate what is expected from the assessment, the team will provide a statement of work. Rohne said for a county the size of Black Hawk he expected a visit of three days and two nights, probably in late October. He said a team of seven or eight county IT professionals will volunteer their time, and will only ask a reimbursement of travel expenses. They will examine equipment and procedures and interview county staff. At the end of the visit the team will give the supervisors a “hotwash” presentation, probably in closed session due to the discussion of security matters. Then they will return after a few weeks with a final report. He said the team will continue to be available as a resource even after the assessment process ends. Rohne and Nehring answered questions from supervisors and department heads about the process.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White said that the area honor flights began on this date in 2011, and have since benefited from donations totaling $2.5 million.

Schwartz said that after last year’s brutal winter, the Cedar Valley Hospitality House has been preparing to serve those in need this coming winter.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor