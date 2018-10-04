Waterloo, Iowa September 25, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Forest Dillavou said that there had been action filed against Waterloo city council members over a year ago, and while the county attorney made a timely filing regarding one of them, three others need to be brought to a head, especially after the council’s September 25 meeting, where there were more accusations and threats of lawsuits.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

A1 SEWER DRAIN SERVICS

svc 510.00

ACCESSIBLE MEDICAL IA svc 4,090.25

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 554.43

ANFP svc 177.00

BCG DATA SVCS svc 6,973.63

CBS STAFFING svc 1,052.19

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 813.59

COLLEEN IRVINE mile 51.48

COUNTRY VIEW ACTIVITY FUND

actv 105.56

DIRECT SUPPLY INC supl 341.99

DIVISION OF LABOR SVCS svc 350.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 235.81

FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS supl 316.80

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 18,355.00

HOCKENBERGS food 559.80

KOCH BROTHERS INC supl 620.44

KW ELECTRIC INC eqp rpr 180.00

LAURI KOHLMEYER mile 7.51

MARTIN BROS food/supl 11,994.36

MARY LEONARD mile 22.62

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 2,297.82

MENARDS CF supl 66.38

NETWORK SVCS CO svc 897.00

NUCARA HOME MEDICAL supl 296.40

OKEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

eqp rpr 479.50

PLUMB SUPPLY CO supl 2.96

RESIDENT REFUND misc 63.11

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPLsupl 627.43

STAR REFRIGERATION eqp rpr 599.40

US BANK misc 1,094.90

US CELLULAR util 455.66

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eqp rpr 1,994.37

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that several gravel roads are still flooded, although she anticipates only minimal damage. Construction on the Finchford Road bridge was delayed due to weather, and paving continues on Waverly and Zaneta Roads.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held September 18, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Schwartz moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for BW Contractors Inc.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Todd Neil Facility ID# 61736 located in Lester Township, Section eleven (11) at 8411 Adams Road, Fairbank, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “B” NATIVE WINE PERMIT (WBN) submitted by Dusk to Dawn Sales LLC, 8912 N Raymond Rd, Dunkerton, Iowa.

2. The Member Proxy that nominates and appoints Dana Laidig as the Primary Contact and Pete Burk as the Alternate Contact to represent Black Hawk County with the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP) for purposes relating to risk reduction and loss control information.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS the Earth Sciences are Fundamental to Society and

WHEREAS the Earth Sciences provide the research to mine wind and solar energy as Alternative power sources and

WHEREAS the Earth Sciences provide methods to access water resources from the subsurface and surface for life support, and

WHEREAS the Earth Sciences provide information to develop and utilize aggregate resources and metallic ores to build society, and

WHEREAS the Earth Sciences provide research to mine and develop energy resources to power society, and

WHEREAS the Earth Sciences provide fundamental research in agriculture to build good soils to provide food sources to feed the world’s populations, and

WHEREAS the Earth Sciences are crucial for assisting citizens and governments in best management practices for understanding, mining, and developing our resources,

THEREFORE, WE PROCLAIM THE SECOND WEEK IN OCTOBER AS EARTH SCIENCE WEEK.

Sherman Lundy said this is the 20th anniversary of the proclamation, and that Sunday at the Quarry would be held on October 7 from 11am to 4pm at BMC’s Raymond Quarry.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase one (1) tablet and docking station for $1,546.87 from CDW-G, to be used at the Health Department Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $275.08 to attend the ICIT conference in Des Moines, IA scheduled for October 10th – 11th , 2018 Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES on submitted properties which have come into public ownership through community development efforts and public infrastructure improvement of public purpose acquisition be abated and to instruct the County Treasurer to adjust her records accordingly pursuant to §427.2 and §445.63 of the Code of Iowa in the total amount of $24,148.92.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES on submitted properties be abated under §445.16 of the Code of Iowa as the Black Hawk County Treasurer has determined that it is impractical to pursue collection of the total amounts due through the tax sale and personal judgment remedy and has little recourse for collection of taxes and to authorize the County Treasurer to strike from the tax lists the reference to the past due amounts in the amount of $4,601.28.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the PROPERTY ASSESSMENT FORGIVENESS REQUEST submitted by Anthony Decker for the property located at 1309 Sheffield Avenue, Waterloo, Parcel Number 8912-31-352-026 in the amount of $6,200.00 be approved.

Magsamen said that Mr. Decker did a lot of cleanup work, but he (Magsamen) had not voted for this type of forgiveness in the past. Laylin said she understood that taxes were part of the bill in addition to the assessment for the cleanup by the city.

AYES: Little, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: Laylin, Magsamen. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-fourteen o’clock (9:14) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by BMC Aggregates at NW of 9128 W. Cedar Wapsi Road to rezone 40 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-L” Agricultural-Limited District to allow for the expansion of an existing quarry operation. The property is legally described as: THE NORTHERLY 40 ACRES OF THE W ½ SE ¼ SECTION 8 T90N R14W EXCLUDING THE 6 ACRES SET ASIDE AS A PRAIRIE AREA IN THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY AND RECORDED AS SUCH IN THE BLACK HAWK COUNTY COURT HOUSE, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on September 14, 2018 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on September 25, 2018 at Nine-fourteen o’clock (9:14) a.m., on the request submitted by BMC Aggregates at NW of 9128 W. Cedar Wapsi Road to rezone 40 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-L” Agricultural-Limited District to allow for the expansion of an existing quarry operation, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 216 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by BMC Aggregates and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-216, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 216 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by BMC Aggregates and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-216, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-L” Agricultural-Limited District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-216.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Ordinance adopted.

At Nine-nineteen o’clock (9:19) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Dean and Karen French at 9737 N Canfield Road to rezone 1.81 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to allow for the construction of a new single family home. The property is legally described as: PARCEL “B” OF THE NE FRACTIONAL QUARTER OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 90 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, IN BLACK HAWK COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID NE FRACTIONAL QUARTER THAT IS 757 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NE FRACTIONAL QUARTER; THENCE WEST 60 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING WEST 380 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 208 FEET; THENCE EAST 380 FEET; THENCE NORTH 208 FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on September 14, 2018 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said that a motion to recommend denial carried by a 2-2 vote of the Planning and Zoning Commission. The commissioners opposed to the rezoning said the land had a high agricultural value. Laylin said that the supervisors have been criticized for making appointments too hastily, but this 2-2 votes demonstrates why commissions and boards need to have five and seven members. She said the property is surrounded by trees and hasn’t been farmed for 40 years. Mr. French said that due to his poor health he can’t keep up the property, so he would like to build a home on the property for his grandson, who has assisted him. Surveyor Kirk Eschliman showed overhead photos from 1970 forward that demonstrated that trees were planted around the property during that time, making it isolated and difficult to farm. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on September 25, 2018 at Nine-nineteen o’clock (9:19) a.m., on the request submitted by Dean and Karen French at 9737 N Canfield Road to rezone 1.81 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to allow for the construction of a new single family home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 217 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Dean and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-217, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 217 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Dean and Karen French and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-217, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-217.

A supermajority of four votes was required for passage since the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended disapproval.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Ordinance adopted.

At Nine-thirty-one o’clock (9:31) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Phillip Shirk at 8902 Dysart Road to rezone 7.08 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to allow for the construction of three (3) new single family homes. The property is legally described as: THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4) OF SECTION THIRTY-SIX (36), TOWNSHIP EIGHTYEIGHT NORTH (T88N), RANGE THIRTEEN WEST (R13W) OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF AFORESAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4); THENCE S89°46’30”W THIRTY-THREE (33.00) FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4) TO THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF DYSART ROAD AS PRESENTLY ESTABLISHED AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE S89°46’30”W FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY-SEVEN AND TWENTY HUNDREDTHS (477.20) FEET STILL ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE TO THE WEST LINE OF PARCEL DESCRIBED IN LAND DEED 541, PAGE 613 IN THE BLACK HAWK COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE; THENCE N00°44’00”E ONE HUNDRED FIFTY (150.00) FEET ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID PARCEL; THENCE N89°46’30”E FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY-SIX AND FORTY-FOUR HUNDREDTHS (476.44) FEET TO AFORESAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE; THENCE S00°26’40”W ONE HUNDRED FIFTY (150.00) FEET ALONG SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 1.64 ACRES. AND COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF AFORESAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4); THENCE S89°46’30”W THIRTY-THREE (33.00) FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4) TO THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF DYSART ROAD AS PRESENTLY ESTABLISHED; THENCE CONTINUE S89°46’30”W FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY-SEVEN AND TWENTY HUNDREDTHS (477.20) FEET STILL ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE TO THE WEST LINE OF PARCEL DESCRIBED IN LAND DEED 541, PAGE 613 IN THE BLACK HAWK COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE; THENCE N00°44’00”E ONE HUNDRED FIFTY (150.00) FEET ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID PARCEL TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE N00°44’00”E ONE HUNDRED FIFTY (150.00) FEET STILL ALONG SAID WEST LINE; THENCE N89°46’30”E FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY-FIVE AND SIXTY-NINE HUNDREDTHS (475.69) FEET TO AFORESAID WEST RIGHT-OFWAY LINE; THENCE S00°26’40”W ONE HUNDRED FIFTY (150.00) FEET ALONG SAID WEST RIGHT-OFWAY LINE; THENCE S89°46’30”W FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY-SIX AND FORTY-FOUR HUNDREDTHS (476.44) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 1.64 ACRES. AND ALL THAT PART OF PARCEL DESCRIBED IN LAND DEED 541, PAGE 613 IN THE BLACK HAWK COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE LYING NORTH OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF AFORESAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4); THENCE S89°46’30”W THIRTY-THREE (33.00) FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4) TO THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF DYSART ROAD AS PRESENTLY ESTABLISHED; THENCE CONTINUE S89°46’30”W FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY-SEVEN AND TWENTY HUNDREDTHS (477.20) FEET STILL ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE TO THE WEST LINE OF AFORESAID PARCEL; THENCE N00°44’00”E THREE HUNDRED

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on September 14, 2018 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said that the Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend denial of the request because of the high agricultural value of the land. He said an earlier request for a larger area to be rezoned for six homes was denied. Mr. Shirk said that he intended to buy the property if the rezoning was approved, and that he wanted to provide more acreages for sale in Black Hawk County. Charlene Ackerman said that she lived there for 65 years and it has always been pasture. She said it was not prime agland, that it was very rocky. She said cattle that graze on it sometimes get in the road, making it hazardous for motorists. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on September 25, 2018 at Nine-thirty-one o’clock (9:31) a.m., on the request submitted by Phillip Shirk at 8902 Dysart Road to rezone 7.08 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to allow for the construction of three (3) new single family homes, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 218 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Phillip Shirk and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-218, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following ordinance seconded by Magsamen.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 218 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Phillip Shirk and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-218, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-218.

Magsamen said he supported the rezoning because of the length of time the land has been out of production.

A supermajority of four votes was required for passage since the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended disapproval.

AYES: Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: Laylin, Little. Ordinance failed.

At Nine-fifty o’clock (9:50) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Black Hawk County at 1410 W. Dunkerton Road to rezone 10.60 acres from “A-L” Agricultural-Limited and “A” Agriculture District to “R-M” Residential-Multiple District to ensure the Black Hawk County Country View Facility is properly zone for its use. The property is legally described as: PARCEL “A” OF PLAT OF SURVEY DOC. #2008-08879 OF PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 90 NORTH, RANGE 13 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA, EXCEPT THAT PART LYING WITHIN PARCEL “B” OF PLAT OF SURVEY DOC. #2016-04763”

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on September 14, 2018 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Dennis Bailey, the immediate neighbor to the west, said that he understood that the purpose of the rezoning was to allow a nursing home on the property, but that there was nothing to prevent in the future a use that is not compatible with the surrounding area but would be a permitted use under the ordinance (multiple family dwellings, mobile homes, etc.). He asked that other options be explored. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on September 25, 2018 at Nine-fifty o’clock (9:50) a.m., on the request submitted by Black Hawk County at 1410 W. Dunkerton Road to rezone 10.60 acres from “A-L” Agricultural-Limited and “A” Agriculture District to “R-M” Residential-Multiple District to ensure the Black Hawk County Country View Facility is properly zone for its use, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 219 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Black Hawk County and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-219, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following ordinance seconded by Magsamen.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 219 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Black Hawk County and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-219, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A-L” Agricultural-Limited and “A” Agriculture District to “R-M” Residential-Multiple District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-219.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Ordinance adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Magsamen said the 22nd Honor Flight went to Washington today. White said there are seats open for flights next year. Magsamen said another flight is scheduled for October 23.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that pursuant to the provisions of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors shall proceed into CLOSED SESSION at 9:59 AM with attorney to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation pursuant to Iowa Code §21.5(c).

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

The Board of Supervisors met in closed session.

Moved by Little seconded by Laylin to adjourn the Board of Supervisors meeting in CLOSED SESSION. Motion carried.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor