Waterloo, Iowa, September 8, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 29,014.65

IPERS ipers 233,834.76

ACES svc 21,148.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,410.00

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 210.36

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 399.75

COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,200.00

COURIER publ 29.68

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 205.19

DATA BUSINESS EQUIP INC supl 99.65

DUNCAN, TARA svc 700.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 574.60

FULLER, ANGELA svc 1,120.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 1,275.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 30.00

HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY rent 225.00

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 185.54

JMG PROPERTIES c/o JOSE GARCIA rent 200.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,594.28

MAIL SVCS svc 4,137.22

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,769.14

MENARDS CF misc 371.60

MENARDS WLOO prts 217.55

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 300.00

NEWGREN TODD misc 5.99

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 97.38

RACOM CORP eq 78.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

SANDEES LTD svc 802.90

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL svc 99.50

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 20.98

WEBER PAPER CO supl 200.52

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 225.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 200.00

ABT WATER MANAGEMENT wtr 100.00

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 108.20

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 562.27

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 31.31

AMERICAN ACADEMY OF FAMILY PHYSICIANS misc 381.00

ARAMARK UNIFORM SVCS INC

svc 2,305.49

AT&T svc 528.55

BELNICK INC eq 838.97

CARTER, TIMOTHY svc 500.00

CF UTILITIES data 371.63

CF UTILITIES util 131.88

CF UTILITIES data 3,584.95

CTR FOR EDUC & EMPLOYMENT LAW supl 254.95

CENTURYLINK svc 54.13

CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA svc 1,000.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 58.51

DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS

maint 101.57

ECHO GROUP INC supl 391.00

FEUSS, RAYMOND E svc 500.00

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 137.53

FREDREGILL FAMILY FUNERAL HOME svc 1,000.00

GEBEL, ADAM svc 500.00

GLAXOSMITHKLINE supl 276.33

GOLD FALLS VILLA rent 200.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC supl 678.71

GORS, JEFFREY svc 500.00

GREEN SOURCE MGMT svc 60.00

GROSSE STEEL CO supl 1,796.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

HUGHBANKS, ZATHA svc 1,000.00

INTERNATL ACADEMY OF EMERG DISPATCH misc 50.00

INTOXIMETERS INC supl 142.50

KEARNS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

KIRK GROSS CO eq 1,348.37

KLAMMER, JENNIFER J svc 1,000.00

KLEIN, LARRY svc 280.42

KOCKLER TIM svc 1,050.00

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

supl 249.10

LPC CONNECT data 401.67

MABON, BRENT svc 1,000.00

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 428.50

MERCK & CO INC supl 1,623.76

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 416.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 398.00

MOULDS, BRIAN svc 1,000.00

NELSON LARRY rent 275.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 325.00

PAKOR INC supl 97.90

PATHWAYS BEHAVIORAL SVCS

eq 3,973.01

PLUMB TECH INC supl 24.00

POLK CO TREASURER svc 284.77

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 538.50

PROF DEVELOPMENT ACADEMY educ 1,695.00

REEDY, MIKE rent 375.00

REGAL PLASTIC SUPL CO supl 737.50

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 2,500.00

MERCYONE CF MC svc 416.00

SEITZ, GREGORY svc 500.00

SELLS, RON svc 500.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 20,164.95

SWESTKA, BENJAMIN svc 300.00

SHRED MASTER svc 62.24

UPS svc 6.18

VISA misc 395.00

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 17.95

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 400.00

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 989.64

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 5,462.88

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 762.42

WELDINGMART.COM supl 1,311.65

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 356.00

IPERS ipers 2,539.39

COTT SYSTEMS svc 10,200.00

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE supl 2,703.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,350.00

A ROBERT HALF CO svc 3,081.60

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC wk cmp 23,972.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 125.00

IPERS ipers 819.02

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,545.35

IPERS ipers 14,265.30

NE IA RESPONSE GROUP

dues 31,342.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,832.00

IPERS ipers 29,636.71

ACES eq 18.00

BLACK HILLS ENERGY fuel 31.77

BMC AGGREGATES supl 31,103.38

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP eq 901.66

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 30.68

MANATTS supl 7,336.00

MENARDS CF supl 405.93

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC

svc 400.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 466.70

BHC LANDFILL svc 331.24

CF UTILITIES util 7.25

CENTURYLINK tel 48.53

DENCO HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP svc 19,601.80

DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq 425.29

GIERKE ROBINSON CO svc 941.64

HARRISON TRUCK CTRS prts 58.98

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 78.88

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 4,787.50

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 227.27

LPC CONNECT tel 39.02

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 27.14

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 77.69

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 114.74

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 1,072.56

NORTHERN IA CONSTRUCTION

svc 1,696.00

RAPIDS REPRODUCTIONS INC

svc 260.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC

svc 2,615.00

STOKES WELDING supl 62.94

THOMAS JAMES svc 17.50

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 98.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 122.00

IPERS ipers 1,074.29

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 8,865.72

INVISION ARCHITECTURE svc 2,760.00

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,029.54

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 82.40

MCKEE FOODS food 83.68

COMMUNITY BANK & TRUST

supl 167.52

EVEN QUALITY WORKS svc 11,731.75

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 22.00

MANATTS supl 261.00

MENARDS CF misc 132.47

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 13.45

CAPITAL IMPROVE PLAN-NON BOND FUND

B AND B BUILDERS & SUPL

svc 3,037.50

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

svc 86,096.70

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 245.08

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 20,628.42

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 90,506.60

IA INSURANCE DIVISION ins 110.00

INSURANCE STRATEGIES CONSULT ins 975.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EBC flx sp 2,834.58

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 205.00

IPERS ipers 1,304.08

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

CF UTILITIES util 259.75

GEOCOMM INC svc 37,933.00

LPC CONNECT tel 282.20

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 251.99

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 290.81

US CELLULAR eq rent 2,807.66

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 171.00

IPERS ipers 1,272.50

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 17.31

ACCESS SYSTEMS LEASING

misc 68.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,064.00

IPERS ipers 8,822.68

COMMERCIAL APPRAISERS OF IA

svc 6,000.00

VISA misc 231.45

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that recent rains have made gravel roads moist enough to be graded, after a long dry spell. The paving of Schrock Road between Dysart Road and Highway 218 is nearly complete. Work continues on Elk Run Road between Dubuque Road and Independence Ave. The deck has been poured on the west side of the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge and she hopes it will be poured soon on the east side.

Finance Director James Perry said that the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has presented the county with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 15th consecutive year. Little said that Perry is to be commended as well as the other departments involved.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held September 1, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

SHERIFF, TONY THOMPSON

ANDERSON, KASHAUNDA R MR CONTRTECH 19.92 19.92 9/1/2020 NEW HIRE

BERRY, JOSHUA V DEP SHERIFF 25.24 25.24 8/31/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

EVEN, WHITNEY J CIV DETENT OFF 20.52 19.92 8/29/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

GAKOVIC, MARIJANA CIV DETENT OFF 20.52 19.92 8/31/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

HALL, DYLAN R DEP SHERIFF 24.27 24.27 8/31/2020 NEW HIRE

OLMSTEAD, GRACE C MR CONTR TECH 21.55 21.55 9/5/2020 TERM PEND

RUSSELL, NICOLE L MR CONTRTECH 21.55 21.55 8/30/2020 TERM PEND

SAUERBREI, TANNER L CIV DETENT OFF 21.55 19.92 8/28/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

SCROGGINS, CHRISTIAN M DEP SHERIFF 24.64 25.24 8/31/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

SILLMAN, PHILLIP B CIV DETENT OFF 19.92 20.52 8/28/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

TERRONES, ANDREW J DEP SHERIFF 23.67 24.27 8/31/2020 SCH/SFT CHG

RECORDER, SANDY SMITH

KOLAAS, KAYLA M OFF SPECIALIST 19.93 20.83 8/23/2020 ANN STEP INCR

CCC, JUDY FLORES

ELLIOTT, VICKIE J CIV DISPATCHER 19.92 19.92 8/31/2020 REHIRE

3. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of August31, 2020.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to proclaim September as National Voter Registration Month, and September 22 as National Voter Registration Day.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed three year lease agreements (November 1, 2020 – October 31, 2023) for the use of one or more County owned (flood damaged) vacant lots. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka to receive and place on file the ACTUARIAL OPINION CERTIFICATE for FY20 of the Black Hawk County Insurance Health Care Plan as submitted by Insurance Strategies Consulting, LLC and to issue checks for a $110 filing fee and $975 for the 509A Study for plan ending June 30, 2020. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to opt out of the presidential directive to defer the payment of employee social security tax.

Schwartz said that he supports the opt-out because the employees would have to pay the taxes later and the county may be liable for repaying for anyone who leaves county employment in the meantime. County Auditor Grant Veeder said the county’s outside auditors advise opting out, and the county’s software can’t perform the task. Trelka said that the Board strives to take care of county employees, and it should protect them from these complications.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the APPOINTMENT of Peter Beck as a representative for the Black Hawk County Board of Adjustments be approved, effective September 8, 2020 with the expiration date of November, 1, 2024. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to direct the Chair to sign the Vote Safe Iowa Initiative Grant Agreement between Black Hawk County and the Iowa Secretary of State to approve a grant award to the county of $47,800 for the purpose of preventing, preparing for, and responding to coronavirus for the November 3, 2020 General Election.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-twelve o’clock (9:12) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the purchase of one (1) Motor Grader for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Department.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

At nine-twelve (9:12) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed purchase of one (1) Motor Grader for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Department.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on August 20, 2020 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa. The Engineer’s estimate for the equipment was $344,000.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by three o’clock (3:00) p.m. Friday September 4, 2020, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-thirteen (9:13) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY AMOUNT

Altorfer, Inc. Cedar Rapids $364,900.00

Murphy Tractor (1) Waterloo $355,000.00

Murphy Tractor (2) Waterloo $344,000.00

Little asked why Murphy Tractor submitted more than one bid. Nicholas said they have two John Deere motor graders that both fit the specifications.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the purchase of one (1) Motor Grader to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

DISCUSSION/POSSIBLE BOARD ACTION – To discuss county preparedness for COVID-19. Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said the county had 177 new cases over the holiday weekend. Her department continues to do education throughout the county, and she has been told by the rural communities that the best way to reach their residents is through social media. She has also used radio and billboards. The age group with the highest rate of infection is now 18- to 40-year-olds. She is reaching the business community through Cary Darrah at Grow Cedar Valley. The supervisors said they are hearing a lot of complaints from bar owners forced to close down, and said that the closures stem from a spike in infections among UNI students, who don’t frequent many of the bars affected. Cisse Egbuonye said that her department can help the bar owners understand how the state proclamation affects their individual businesses, but she can’t get them out of complying with the state proclamation. Laylin said that the smaller cities may benefit from in-person presentations. She said the supervisors have seen a lot of confusion in emails received over the weekend. Cisse Egbuonye said she has presented in Hudson and La Porte City and is willing to do so elsewhere as well. Trelka said that more education is needed, because everything is politicized now and he doesn’t want the Board to be as distrusted as other levels of government. White said that many veterans depend on their local posts for their social life, and being unable to visit them can result in physical and mental health difficulties. Cisse Egbuonye said she understands that there is a serious mental health aspect, and she is open to meeting with them.

Schwartz asked what the top two things are that should be included in messages to the public. Cisse Egbuonye said to stress the importance of masking to prevent transmission, to constantly wash hands, and to get immunizations. County Auditor Grant Veeder asked if the Health Department would be providing flu vaccinations this year for county employees. Little said that since county health insurance covers the cost, employees should make their own arrangements. The other supervisors agreed, and Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said that she would inform county employees.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White spoke of the Vietnam Vigil to be held September 11 to 13, which will also commemorate the tragedy on 9/11/01.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor