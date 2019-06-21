This amazing opportunity allows children ages 6-18 to share outdoor learning experiences with adults and get a stamp from each Black Hawk County Park visited on the map on the back of the sheet. This program encourages youth and adults to attend environmental education programs and embark on independent outdoor activities together.

Participants must attend 3 different programs. Examples include guided hikes, composting workshops, fishing derbies, summer camp, or any other public nature-related program. Independent Activities: Participants must complete 2 independent activities. Examples include camping, hiking and biking trails, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, or other nature related activity. All of the above requirements must be completed within a 12-month period.

Upon completion, participants will receive a colorful Junior Naturalist pin as well as invaluable experiences and awareness of natural and cultural resources in the Cedar Valley.

The Junior Naturalist Program form can be downloaded here. Return the completed form to Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613.