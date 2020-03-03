Black Hawk County is advising residents about what they can do now to prepare for the potential spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. As of February 26, no one in Iowa has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Since the start of this outbreak, Black Hawk County Public Health has worked closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to monitor potential cases of COVID-19,” said Black Hawk County Public Health Director Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye. “We have and will continue to work with our local, state and national partners to be ready in case the virus does come to Iowa.”

There are things all Black Hawk County residents can do to help prevent the spread of all viruses, including influenza and COVID-19:

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow

Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

Contain germs by staying home when ill

Residents should prepare for the potential of COVID-19 in the same way they prepare for severe weather or other events that could disrupt their normal routine. This includes making a plan and discussing it with your family. What would you do if you could not go to work or school because of illness? What if your day care provider was ill? How would you get groceries if you were ill? These are all questions to consider.

Symptoms of the COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

For information and updates related to COVID-19, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow IDPH on Facebook (@IowaDepartmentofPublicHealth) and Twitter (@IAPublicHealth).